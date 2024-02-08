We've got another exciting Southern Conference matchup on the college basketball schedule as the VMI Keydets and the Chattanooga Mocs are set to tip at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday at Cameron Hall. VMI is 4-19 overall and 4-6 at home, while Chattanooga is 15-8 overall and 6-5 on the road. The Mocs have won eight of the last 10 head-to-head matchups with the Keydets.

The Mocs are favored by 15.5 points in the latest VMI vs. Chattanooga odds and the over/under is 159 points. Before entering any VMI vs. Chattanooga picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 14 of the 2023-24 season on a 124-82 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 20-9 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Chattanooga vs. VMI. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

VMI vs. Chattanooga spread: VMI +15.5

VMI vs. Chattanooga over/under: 159 points

VMI vs. Chattanooga money line: VMI: +900, Chattanooga: -1669

VMI vs. Chattanooga picks: See picks here

What you need to know about VMI

VMI's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after its fourth straight loss. The Keydets lost 90-69 to the Mercer Bears. Taeshaud Jackson II had a big night in the loss, scoring 15 points and pulling down 15 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season.

Jackson is averaging 9.0 points and 10.3 rebounds per game this season as a 6-foot-4 guard. AJ Clark also had 13 points and six rebounds off the bench in the defeat but VMI went just 4-of-15 from the 3-point line. The Keydets have now lost nine of their last 10 games.

What you need to know about Chattanooga

Meanwhile, Chattanooga saw the end of its five-game winning streak on Saturday. The Mocs found themselves on the losing end of a 78-56 blowout against the Samford Bulldogs. Honor Huff scored 16 points in the loss, while Myles Che had 15 points.

However, the Mocs shot just 35.2% from the floor as a team and went just 6-for-26 from beyond the arc. Chattanooga will hope that performance was a statistical outlier after shooting 55.2% from the floor and 39.3% from deep during its five-game winning streak.

How to make VMI vs. Chattanooga picks

The model has simulated VMI vs. Chattanooga 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Chattanooga vs. VMI, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 124-82 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.