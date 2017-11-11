WATCH: Jim Boeheim's son hits 1st college shot for Cornell directly in front of dad

Boeheim's son scored 11 for Cornell in a loss to his dad's Syracuse team

Syracuse and Cornell squared off in their respective season-openers on Friday evening, pitting Jim Boeheim on his son Jimmy Boeheim inside the Carrier Dome.

In a development as good as a script from the movies, Jimmy, a freshman at Cornell, knocked down his first-ever college shot -- a 3-pointer right in front of the Syracuse bench. It triggered quite a hilarious response from his father, who had an up-close view of the big shot that put the Big Red up early.

Son might've thrown the first punch, but dad got the last laugh as Syracuse captured a 77-45 win over Cornell. Jimmy scored 11 points on 4-of-13 shooting, 5 of which came in the opening two minutes of action.

"The way he started out I was a little bit worried," Boeheim said of his son after the game. "I think Jimmy is gonna be real good...it's going to take some time."

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories