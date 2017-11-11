WATCH: Jim Boeheim's son hits 1st college shot for Cornell directly in front of dad

Syracuse and Cornell squared off in their respective season-openers on Friday evening, pitting Jim Boeheim on his son Jimmy Boeheim inside the Carrier Dome.

In a development as good as a script from the movies, Jimmy, a freshman at Cornell, knocked down his first-ever college shot -- a 3-pointer right in front of the Syracuse bench. It triggered quite a hilarious response from his father, who had an up-close view of the big shot that put the Big Red up early.

The first shot in the first minute of Jimmy Boeheim's college career ...



He drains a 3 right in front of his Hall of Fame coach dad. That's how you do it. pic.twitter.com/KnWDIssFYv — ESPN (@espn) November 11, 2017

Son might've thrown the first punch, but dad got the last laugh as Syracuse captured a 77-45 win over Cornell. Jimmy scored 11 points on 4-of-13 shooting, 5 of which came in the opening two minutes of action.

"The way he started out I was a little bit worried," Boeheim said of his son after the game. "I think Jimmy is gonna be real good...it's going to take some time."