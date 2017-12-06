WATCH: Texas' Mo Bamba does Giannis Antetokounmpo impression in dunk over VCU defender
Bamba flashed his near 8-foot wingspan in an incredible dunk over a VCU defender
Texas freshman Mo Bamba put his nearly 8-foot wingspan on full display Tuesday night against VCU with a soaring dunk over Khris Lane that might leave you rubbing your eyes and double-taking after watching.
Here's what it looks like when a 7-foot alien-athlete dunks on a 6-foot-7 forward.
That is ... absurdly impressive, and could've been a dunk if it were a 12-foot goal, too. Here's another angle of that dunk, because it deserves the double angle treatment.
Bamba has a listed wingspan of 7-foot-9 and the tangible qualities of a lottery pick, which is why many -- including our own Gary Parrish -- has him going in the top five of the 2018 NBA Draft. He's a freak athlete who can block shots at an elite level, and dunks like a Monstar. That's a winning combination by any stretch of the imagination.
