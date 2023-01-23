The Northwestern Wildcats will try to bounce back from a rough patch when they host the Wisconsin Badgers on Monday night. Northwestern has suffered two losses and had two games postponed because of COVID-19 issues with its program. This game was originally scheduled for this past Saturday, but it was postponed.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Northwestern vs. Wisconsin odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 123. Before entering any Wisconsin vs. Northwestern picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 12 of the season 45-26 on all top-rated college basketball picks, returning more than $1,100 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen HUGE returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Northwestern vs. Wisconsin. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Wisconsin vs. Northwestern:

Northwestern vs. Wisconsin spread: Northwestern -2.5

Northwestern vs. Wisconsin over/under: 123 points

Northwestern vs. Wisconsin money line: Northwestern -140, Wisconsin +120

Northwestern vs. Wisconsin picks: See picks here

Why Northwestern can cover

Wisconsin has been struggling to meet expectations in conference play, losing three of its last four games and failing to cover the spread in seven straight contests. The Badgers have dropped each of their last two road games by double digits, including a 63-45 loss at Indiana last Saturday. They are facing a Northwestern team that has been strong at home, going 8-3 in its 11 games at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

The Wildcats have been an excellent defensive team, allowing just 60.8 points per game. They are led by the duo of Chase Audige and Boo Buie, a pair of senior guards who are combining to score more than 30 points per contest. The Wildcats will be motivated for their first game in eight days, especially since they have lost their last seven games against Wisconsin.

Why Wisconsin can cover

Wisconsin had lost three straight games without co-leading scorer Tyler Wahl, but he returned in a 63-60 win against Penn State last week. The preseason All-Big Ten selection had 10 points and five rebounds in 33 minutes of action against the Nittany Lions. Wahl is averaging 12.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, while Steven Crowl is adding 12.9 points and a team-high 6.8 rebounds.

Freshman guard Connor Essegian made his first start against Penn State and is averaging 10.5 points while knocking down a team-best 36 3-pointers. Northwestern's defense has started to struggle during conference play, allowing an average of 71.5 points per game against Big Ten opponents. The Wildcats have not only lost seven straight games to Wisconsin, but they have failed to cover the spread in all seven of those games.

How to make Northwestern vs. Wisconsin picks

The model has simulated Wisconsin vs. Northwestern 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Northwestern vs. Wisconsin? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is 45-26 on its top-rated college basketball picks this season, and find out.