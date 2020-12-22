|
|
|WKY
|GAST
Western Kentucky, Georgia State set for LendingTree Bowl
The bowl tradition continues to grow at Western Kentucky and Georgia State, who will meet Saturday in the 22nd annual LendingTree Bowl in Mobile, Ala.
Western Kentucky (5-6), from Conference USA, will play its 30th postseason game. Over the past eight seasons the Hilltoppers are 4-2 in bowls and defeated Western Michigan last year in the First Responders Bowl.
Georgia State (5-4), from the Sun Belt Conference, will make its fourth bowl appearance in the program's 11-year history. The Panthers have earned a bowl trip for the third time in four seasons under coach Shawn Elliott. They lost to Wyoming in the Arizona Bowl last year.
Georgia State and Western Kentucky played in the 2017 Cure Bowl in Orlando, with Georgia State winning 27-17 for its first bowl victory.
"Playing in the postseason, that's always our No. 1 goal," said Western Kentucky coach Tyson Helton. "To have one more opportunity to try and get a win and send our guys off right, that's pretty special."
In 24 seasons as a Division I coach, Elliott has been a part of 19 teams that have reached a bowl game or the NCAA playoffs.
"I'm so proud of our players for their commitment and hard work to persevere through this season," Elliott said. "We talk about doing things for the first time, and back-to-back bowl games is another first for our program."
Western Kentucky has had trouble scoring this season -- the Hilltoppers have averaged 18.8 points, last in Conference USA. Tyrrell Pigrome has thrown for 1,423 yards and nine touchdowns, with no interceptions, and has rushed for 328 yards and three TDs. Brayden Narveson, who is 13-for-14 on field goals and 24-for-24 on extra points, is a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, an honor given annually to the nation's best kicker.
Western Kentucky's resume includes losses to Louisville, Liberty and BYU, but the Hilltoppers have won their past three games. They rank fifth in the conference in scoring defense (24.1). They lead Conference USA in pass defense, allowing 170.1 yards per game. The defense is led by all-conference choice DeAngelo Malone, a defensive end who has 65 tackles, six sacks and 11 tackles for loss.
Georgia State had 14 players named to the All-Sun Belt Conference, including two first-team selections: left guard Shamarious Gilmore and kicker Noel Ruiz, a graduate transfer from North Carolina A&T.
Georgia State averages over 30 points a game behind quarterback Cornelious Brown, who has thrown for 2,046 yards and 14 touchdowns, and receiver Sam Pinckney, who has 44 catches for 753 yards and six touchdowns.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|6
|21
|Rushing
|2
|11
|Passing
|4
|8
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-5
|11-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|119
|359
|Total Plays
|24
|58
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|33
|178
|Rush Attempts
|8
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|5.4
|Yards Passing
|86
|181
|Comp. - Att.
|8-16
|13-25
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|7.2
|Penalties - Yards
|7-66
|4-40
|Touchdowns
|1
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-42.0
|1-51.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|2-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|86
|PASS YDS
|181
|
|
|33
|RUSH YDS
|178
|
|
|119
|TOTAL YDS
|359
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Pigrome 1 QB
|T. Pigrome
|8/16
|86
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Pigrome 1 QB
|T. Pigrome
|4
|15
|1
|12
|
G. Walker 5 RB
|G. Walker
|3
|13
|0
|5
|
J. Moses 3 RB
|J. Moses
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Simon 6 TE
|J. Simon
|1
|1
|34
|0
|34
|
D. Thomas 15 WR
|D. Thomas
|4
|2
|19
|0
|11
|
G. Walker 5 RB
|G. Walker
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
M. Tinsley 4 WR
|M. Tinsley
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
S. Witchoskey 48 TE
|S. Witchoskey
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Wade 19 WR
|D. Wade
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
C. Burt Jr. 11 WR
|C. Burt Jr.
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
C. Jones 25 RB
|C. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Bishop 29 DB
|B. Bishop
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Corley 23 WR
|M. Corley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Days 5 LB
|N. Days
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Barber 50 DT
|R. Barber
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Key 2 DB
|D. Key
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Kincade 31 DB
|A. Kincade
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Darvin 53 DT
|J. Darvin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bradshaw 9 DB
|D. Bradshaw
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bailey 36 LB
|K. Bailey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Malone 10 DE
|D. Malone
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 34 DE
|J. Jones
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bishop 29 DB
|B. Bishop
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bragg 98 DT
|M. Bragg
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Shipp 97 DT
|D. Shipp
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Cain 28 DE
|D. Cain
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Madden 99 DT
|J. Madden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Staples 10 RB
|M. Staples
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Alexander 27 DB
|O. Alexander
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Ignont 35 LB
|W. Ignont
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Narveson 44 K
|B. Narveson
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Haggerty 47 P
|J. Haggerty
|2
|42.0
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Evans 90 DE
|J. Evans
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|
B. Bishop 29 DB
|B. Bishop
|1
|43.0
|43
|0
|
N. Whittington 20 RB
|N. Whittington
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Brown IV 4 QB
|C. Brown IV
|13/25
|181
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Coates 17 RB
|D. Coates
|16
|89
|1
|18
|
C. Brown IV 4 QB
|C. Brown IV
|6
|37
|0
|15
|
J. Williams 21 CB
|J. Williams
|4
|30
|0
|20
|
T. Gregg 26 RB
|T. Gregg
|7
|22
|0
|13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. McCoy 83 WR
|C. McCoy
|5
|3
|50
|1
|33
|
S. Pinckney 15 WR
|S. Pinckney
|5
|2
|49
|1
|26
|
R. Carter 45 TE
|R. Carter
|3
|2
|29
|0
|26
|
J. Thrash 2 WR
|J. Thrash
|3
|2
|24
|1
|19
|
T. Dixon 0 WR
|T. Dixon
|4
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
J. Williams 21 CB
|J. Williams
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
A. Payne 88 TE
|A. Payne
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Coates 17 RB
|D. Coates
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Hunter 1 LB
|J. Hunter
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Crawford 10 LB
|J. Crawford
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. White 20 CB
|Q. White
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bacon 3 S
|C. Bacon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Stephens-McQueen 6 LB
|T. Stephens-McQueen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 27 CB
|J. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lane 34 S
|A. Lane
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
T. Moore 54 DE
|T. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Moore 28 S
|C. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Willis 90 DE
|H. Willis
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
J. Strachan 7 LB
|J. Strachan
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Ruiz 92 K
|N. Ruiz
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hayes 39 K
|M. Hayes
|1
|51.0
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - GAST 8(0:12 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - GAST 8(0:18 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 0-T.Dixon.
|No Gain
|
1 & 8 - GAST 8(0:21 - 2nd) 21-J.Williams to WKY 8 for no gain (50-R.Barber).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 34(0:28 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter pushed ob at WKY 8 for 26 yards (5-N.Days).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 15 - GAST 48(0:34 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to WKY 34 for 18 yards (2-D.Key).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - GAST 47(0:37 - 2nd) Penalty on GST 17-D.Coates False start 5 yards enforced at WKY 47. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - GAST 47(0:41 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Williams.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 47(0:47 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 9 - GAST 42(1:11 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 21-J.Williams. 21-J.Williams pushed ob at WKY 47 for 11 yards (27-O.Alexander).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - GAST 42(1:22 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 0-T.Dixon.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 41(1:32 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to GST 42 for 1 yard (10-D.Malone).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - GAST 26(1:41 - 2nd) Penalty on WKY 44-D.Ndukwe Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at GST 26. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAST 20(1:46 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 0-T.Dixon. 0-T.Dixon pushed ob at GST 26 for 6 yards (29-B.Bishop).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 20(1:52 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 45-R.Carter.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:07 - 2nd) 92-N.Ruiz extra point is good.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - GAST 5(2:13 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 2-J.Thrash. 2-J.Thrash runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAST 7(2:47 - 2nd) 26-T.Gregg to WKY 5 for 2 yards (34-J.Jones50-R.Barber).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 10(3:33 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to WKY 7 for 3 yards (50-R.Barber34-J.Jones).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 33(3:58 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to WKY 10 for 23 yards (31-A.Kincade).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - GAST 38(4:21 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to WKY 33 for 5 yards (5-N.Days).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAST 47(4:55 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown scrambles runs ob at WKY 38 for 9 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 47(5:06 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - GAST 49(5:40 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to WKY 47 for 2 yards (8-M.Staples).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - GAST 47(6:15 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to WKY 49 for 4 yards (9-D.Bradshaw34-J.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 43(6:38 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to GST 47 for 4 yards (31-A.Kincade).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 2 - GAST 31(6:52 - 2nd) 21-J.Williams to GST 28 for -3 yards. Penalty on WKY 36-K.Bailey Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at GST 28.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAST 28(7:27 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter pushed ob at GST 31 for 3 yards (5-N.Days).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 23(7:56 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 0-T.Dixon. 0-T.Dixon pushed ob at GST 28 for 5 yards (34-J.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - WKY 49(8:06 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 34-A.Lane at GST 23. 34-A.Lane to GST 23 for no gain.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 14 - WKY 36(8:42 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 5-G.Walker. 5-G.Walker to GST 49 for 15 yards (20-Q.White34-A.Lane).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 20 - WKY 30(9:22 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 48-S.Witchoskey. 48-S.Witchoskey to WKY 36 for 6 yards (1-J.Hunter).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WKY 40(9:43 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 25-C.Jones. 25-C.Jones to GST 47 for 13 yards. Penalty on WKY 85-T.Traynor Holding 10 yards enforced at WKY 40. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(9:50 - 2nd) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 54 yards from GST 20. 20-N.Whittington to WKY 40 for 14 yards (35-K.Carter).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GAST 35(9:50 - 2nd) Penalty on GST 2-J.Thrash Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at GST 35. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(9:50 - 2nd) 92-N.Ruiz extra point is good.
|+26 YD
|
2 & 11 - GAST 26(9:57 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(10:28 - 2nd) 26-T.Gregg to WKY 26 for -1 yard (99-J.Madden).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 45(10:52 - 2nd) 21-J.Williams to WKY 25 for 20 yards (2-D.Key).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAST 42(11:13 - 2nd) 21-J.Williams to WKY 45 for 13 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 42(11:22 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Thrash.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - GAST 35(11:40 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 88-A.Payne. 88-A.Payne to GST 42 for 7 yards (31-A.Kincade).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAST 33(12:12 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown to GST 35 for 2 yards (53-J.Darvin).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - GAST 38(12:19 - 2nd) Penalty on GST 2-J.Thrash False start 5 yards enforced at GST 38. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 31(12:40 - 2nd) 26-T.Gregg to GST 38 for 7 yards (5-N.Days).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - GAST 22(13:02 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to GST 31 for 9 yards (29-B.Bishop).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAST 21(13:36 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to GST 22 for 1 yard (98-M.Bragg97-D.Shipp).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 18(13:59 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to GST 21 for 3 yards (36-K.Bailey).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 22 - WKY 22(14:03 - 2nd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 45 yards from WKY 22 to GST 33 fair catch by 20-Q.White. Team penalty on GST Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at GST 33.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - WKY 32(14:11 - 2nd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 28 yards from WKY 32 to the GST 40 downed by 39-D.Darden. Team penalty on WKY 12 players 5 yards enforced at WKY 32. No Play.
|Penalty
|
4 & 6 - WKY 38(14:11 - 2nd) Penalty on WKY 36-K.Bailey False start 6 yards enforced at WKY 38. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - WKY 38(14:23 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 23-M.Corley.
|Sack
|
2 & 5 - WKY 39(15:00 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome sacked at WKY 38 for -1 yard (90-H.Willis7-J.Strachan).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 34(0:03 - 1st) 3-J.Moses to WKY 39 for 5 yards (1-J.Hunter90-H.Willis).
|Kickoff
|(0:08 - 1st) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 41 yards from GST 35. 90-J.Evans to WKY 34 for 10 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:08 - 1st) 92-N.Ruiz extra point is good.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 11(0:14 - 1st) 17-D.Coates runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 23(0:34 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to WKY 11 for 12 yards (35-W.Ignont).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAST 42(0:55 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 2-J.Thrash. 2-J.Thrash to WKY 23 for 19 yards (9-D.Bradshaw).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 44(1:34 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to WKY 42 for 2 yards (50-R.Barber).
|+8 YD
|
4 & 2 - GAST 48(2:08 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to WKY 44 for 8 yards (5-N.Days).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - GAST 40(2:33 - 1st) 4-C.Brown scrambles to GST 48 for 8 yards (53-J.Darvin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - GAST 40(2:39 - 1st) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Coates.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 40(2:43 - 1st) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - GAST 34(3:02 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to GST 40 for 6 yards (2-D.Key).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAST 27(3:36 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to GST 34 for 7 yards (10-D.Malone31-A.Kincade).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(4:01 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to GST 27 for 2 yards (50-R.Barber).
|Kickoff
|(4:01 - 1st) 46-C.Munson kicks 40 yards from WKY 35 to GST 25 fair catch by 20-Q.White.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:01 - 1st) 44-B.Narveson extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - WKY 2(4:19 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|+34 YD
|
1 & 20 - WKY 36(4:38 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon pushed ob at GST 2 for 34 yards (3-C.Bacon).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WKY 26(4:46 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 29-B.Bishop. 29-B.Bishop runs 26 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on WKY 5-G.Walker Holding 10 yards enforced at GST 26. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
4 & 9 - WKY 37(5:14 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 15-D.Thomas. 15-D.Thomas to GST 26 for 11 yards (1-J.Hunter27-J.Jones).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - WKY 37(5:31 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 29-B.Bishop.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - WKY 37(5:38 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 15-D.Thomas.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 38(5:55 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 11-C.Burt. 11-C.Burt to GST 37 for 1 yard (10-J.Crawford).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - WKY 50(6:26 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome to GST 38 for 12 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 46(7:02 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 50 for 4 yards (28-C.Moore).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - WKY 36(7:35 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 4-M.Tinsley. 4-M.Tinsley to WKY 46 for 10 yards (20-Q.White).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - WKY 36(7:41 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 15-D.Thomas.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 31(8:17 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 36 for 5 yards (10-J.Crawford).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - WKY 29(8:45 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome to WKY 31 for 2 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - WKY 21(9:11 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 15-D.Thomas. 15-D.Thomas pushed ob at WKY 29 for 8 yards (27-J.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 20(9:54 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 19-D.Wade. 19-D.Wade to WKY 21 for 1 yard (34-A.Lane).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 7 - GAST 7(10:02 - 1st) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney INTERCEPTED by 2-D.Key at WKY End Zone. 2-D.Key touchback.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAST 8(10:37 - 1st) 26-T.Gregg to WKY 7 for 1 yard (36-K.Bailey50-R.Barber).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 9 - GAST 9(11:02 - 1st) 26-T.Gregg to WKY 8 for 1 yard (5-N.Days).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 9 - GAST 24(11:26 - 1st) 4-C.Brown to WKY 9 for 15 yards (31-A.Kincade).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - GAST 26(12:02 - 1st) 4-C.Brown to WKY 24 for 2 yards (5-N.Days).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(12:38 - 1st) 26-T.Gregg to WKY 26 for -1 yard (97-D.Shipp).
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 42(12:58 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to WKY 25 for 33 yards (28-D.Cain).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 29(13:10 - 1st) 26-T.Gregg to GST 42 for 13 yards (2-D.Key31-A.Kincade).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - WKY 27(13:17 - 1st) 47-J.Haggerty punts 44 yards from WKY 27 out of bounds at the GST 29.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - WKY 27(13:24 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 25-C.Jones.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - WKY 27(13:32 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 29-B.Bishop.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 23(14:11 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 27 for 4 yards (54-T.Moore).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - GAST 26(14:28 - 1st) 39-M.Hayes punts 51 yards from GST 26 to the WKY 23 downed by 5-B.Brown.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - GAST 26(14:36 - 1st) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Coates.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAST 25(14:55 - 1st) 4-C.Brown to GST 26 for 1 yard (53-J.Darvin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(15:00 - 1st) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
