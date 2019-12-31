2019 Belk Bowl odds, line, spread: Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky picks, predictions from top expert who's 6-1

The Virginia Tech Hokies look to end their season on a high note when they battle the Kentucky Wildcats in the 2019 Belk Bowl on Tuesday. Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte is set for 12 p.m. ET. The Hokies (8-4) were on a run of three straight wins and six in seven games before suffering a 39-30 loss at Virginia on Nov. 29. Virginia Tech, which is 5-1 against the spread in its last six outings, has dropped back-to-back postseason contests since rallying from a 24-point deficit to post a 35-24 victory over Arkansas in the 2016 Belk Bowl.

The Wildcats (7-5) are coming off their third consecutive victory and fifth in seven games, a 45-13 destruction of Louisville. Still, the Hokies are 2.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 46.5 in the latest Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky odds, off a half-point from the opener of 47. Before finalizing your Kentucky vs. Virginia Tech picks, make sure to see the latest 2019 Belk Bowl predictions from SportsLine's resident Hokies expert, Zack Cimini.

Cimini is a highly-respected Las Vegas handicapper who's never afraid to buck conventional wisdom. He uses a new-age approach to excel in multiple sports and has been one of the SportsLine's most successful analysts on an annual basis. Moreover, he is a stunning 6-1 on college football picks against the spread involving Virginia Tech all time, including hitting both of his picks this season. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

Now, Cimini has locked in on Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky in the 2019 Belk Bowl from every angle and released another confident against-the-spread pick. You need to head to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are several college football betting lines and trends for Kentucky vs. Virginia Tech:

Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky spread: Hokies -2.5

Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky over-under: 46.5 points

Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky money line: Hokies -137, Wildcats +115

VT: TE James Mitchell has scored four touchdowns on five carries this season

UK: QB Lynn Bowden Jr. has six 100-yard rushing performances

Why Virginia Tech can cover

Cimini knows that the Hokies were 23-3 under coach Justin Fuente when scoring at least 30 points before falling to the Cavaliers. Virginia Tech has posted 25 consecutive victories when allowing 17 points or fewer and is 31-2 since 2015 when permitting 21 or fewer.

Virginia Tech's ground attack is led by Deshawn McClease, who has rushed for career-highs of 717 yards and six touchdowns this season. The junior, who has recorded two 100-yard performances in 2019, gained 86 on 16 carries and also scored in the loss to Virginia. Quarterback Hendon Hooker also is dangerous on the ground and has run for 306 yards and five TDs during his sophomore campaign. Tech has a point differential of plus-6.3 this season, compared to the Wildcats' plus-4.7.

Why Kentucky can cover

Even though they have performed well against the run, the Hokies are no guarantee to win or cover the Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky spread in Tuesday's Belk Bowl 2019. That's because the Wildcats have rushed for over 400 yards in their last three contests. They have recorded a total of 3,293 yards on the ground, breaking the school record of 3,124 set in 1974. Kentucky ran for six touchdowns against Louisville to increase its season total to a school-record 33 rushing scores.

Bowden recorded a career-high 284 rushing yards versus the Cardinals, finishing 15 shy of the school mark set by Moe Williams against South Carolina in September 1995. The junior, who switched from wide receiver to quarterback earlier this year due to injuries, is the only player in the nation to lead his team in rushing (1,235 yards) and receiving (348). Bowden has gained 1,136 of those rushing yards since changing positions, breaking Kentucky's record for most by a signal-caller in a season previously held by Mike Fanuzzi (909 in 1974).

How to make your Kentucky vs. Virginia Tech picks

We can tell you Cimini is leaning under, and he's also identified the critical x-factor that has him all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing it at SportsLine.

Who wins Kentucky vs. Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl 2019? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky spread you should back on Tuesday, all from the seasoned expert who has hit on six of his seven all-time picks involving the Hokies, and find out.