2020 Gator Bowl odds, line, spread: Tennessee vs. Indiana picks, best predictions from expert who's 14-5

The Volunteers will lean on a resurgent defense to try to win their eighth game of the season when Tennessee faces the Indiana Hoosiers in the 2020 Gator Bowl on Thursday in Jacksonville. The Vols have won five in a row and turned things around dramatically since starting the season with an embarrassing loss to Georgia State as a 24.5-point favorite. The defense allows 337.1 yards (29th in the nation) and 21.7 points per game, but opponents have scored fewer than 17 per game over the last seven contests. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.

The Volunteers are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Tennessee vs. Indiana odds, up one from the opener, while the over-under for total points scored is 54.5.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana. He knows the game from both a playing and coaching perspective.

Tennessee vs. Indiana spread: Volunteers -2.5

Tennessee vs. Indiana over-under: 54.5

Tennessee vs. Indiana money line: Volunteers -138, Hoosiers -116

UT: WR Jauan Jennings (suspended for first half) is averaging 21 yards per catch over the last five games.

IU: QB Peyton Ramsey has 925 passing yards and four TDs in three games since taking over full-time.

Why Tennessee can cover

Hunt knows that the Vols, who are 6-5 against the spread this season versus FBS teams, are playing strong defense and making big plays on special teams. They have blocked three kicks, rank fifth in the nation in punt return average at 16.5 yards, and have returned three for scores. Marquez Callaway is the primary return man and has one TD, while fellow receiver Brandon Johnson and linebacker Daniel Bituli have the others.

Bituli, whose score came on a deflected kick, leads the defense with 80 tackles and has three sacks for Tennessee, which is 4-2 against the spread following a victory this season. Callaway is fourth in the nation with a 21.2 yards-per-catch average, and fellow wideout Jauan Jennings has 942 yards and eight touchdowns.

Why Indiana can cover

The Vols might be on a roll, but that doesn't mean they will cover the Tennessee vs. Indiana spread in the Gator Bowl 2020. Hunt also is aware that Peyton Ramsey has stepped up since taking over as the main quarterback for the Hoosiers, who are 5-2 against the spread after a win this season. Indiana comes off a double-overtime victory at Purdue, with Ramsey throwing for 337 yards and three TDs. The junior had shared time with Michael Penix Jr. all season until the latter was lost for the season with a collarbone injury. Ramsey has thrown for 2,227 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Ramsey has an elite target in Whop Philyor, who has 1,001 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Running back Stevie Scott III also carries his weight, rushing for 845 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Hoosiers, who are 5-4 against the spread in non-conference games in three seasons under coach Tom Allen.

