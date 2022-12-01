The No. 4 USC Trojans look to avenge their only loss of the season when they square off against the 11th-ranked Utah Utes in the 2022 Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday. USC (11-1, 8-1 Pac-12) began the year with six consecutive victories before dropping a 43-42 decision at Utah on Oct. 15. The Trojans ended the regular season with five straight wins, including a 38-27 triumph over Notre Dame on Saturday, while the Utes (9-3, 7-2) wrapped up their campaign with a 63-21 rout at Colorado.

Kickoff at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nev. is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Trojans are 2.5-point favorites in the latest USC vs. Utah odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 68. Before making any Utah vs. USC picks or Pac-12 Championship Game 2022 predictions, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

USC vs. Utah spread: Trojans -2.5

USC vs. Utah over/under: 68 points

USC vs. Utah money line: Trojans -145, Utes +122

USC: The Trojans are 1-10 against the spread in their last 11 neutral-site games

UTAH: The Utes are 20-8 ATS in their last 28 contests following a straight-up win

Why USC can cover

The Trojans possess one of the top offenses in the nation as they rank fifth with an average of 506.6 total yards. The club also is sixth in passing yards (322.6) and third in scoring (42.5 points). Sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams has racked up 3,712 yards through the air to rank seventh in the country and is tied for sixth with 34 touchdown tosses.

Williams, who has thrown only three interceptions, ran for three scores against Notre Dame on Saturday to take the team lead with 10 rushing TDs this season. The Trojans lost leading rusher Travis Dye to a knee injury on Nov. 11 but haven't missed a beat with Aaron Jones running the ball. The senior rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns against UCLA two weeks ago and gained a career-high 154 yards on 25 carries versus the Fighting Irish.

Why Utah can cover

The Utes are looking to repeat as conference champions after denying Oregon a third straight title last season. Tavion Thomas ran for a pair of touchdowns for Utah in that victory and leads the team as a junior this year with seven rushing scores. Thomas did not play against Colorado on Saturday, but the Utes still racked up 383 yards on the ground as freshman quarterback Ja'Quinden Jackson gained 117 and ran for three TDs while sophomore running back Micah Bernard carried 12 times for 91 yards and a touchdown.

Junior quarterback Cameron Rising has set career highs in 2022 with 2,629 passing yards and 22 TD tosses, including three against the Buffaloes. One went to senior tight end Dalton Kincaid, who finished with 102 yards on five receptions. Jackson and Kincaid gave the Utes both a 100-yard rusher and receiver in the same game for just the second time this season and first since the opener against Florida on Sept. 3, when Thomas ran for 115 yards and senior tight end Brant Kuithe recorded 105 on nine catches.

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 63 combined points.

