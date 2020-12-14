Northwestern athletic director Jim Phillips is expected to be named the new commissioner of the ACC, and an announcement could be come this week. CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd reports that Phillips is the ACC's top target, while Yahoo Sports was first to report Sunday that terms are being finalized between the parties.

ACC commissioner John Swofford announced earlier this summer that the 2020-21 academic year would be has last running the conference.

Phillips has been running the Northwestern athletic department since 2008, and he has seen the private university emerge as one of the top athletic powerhouses in the Big Ten West. The Wildcats football team will play in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday -- their second trip to the conference title game in three seasons -- and the Northwestern men's basketball team made the NCAA Tournament in 2017 for the first time in program history, also winning its first-ever game in the event.

Phillips was an integral part of the fundraising and construction of the beautiful $270 million athletic facility on the banks of Lake Michigan.

An Illinois graduate in 1990, he immediately began his career in college athletics first as an assistant basketball coach at Arizona State through the 1997 season. Phillips was an assistant athletic director at Tennessee through 2000 when he moved to Notre Dame as the senior associate director of athletics for external affairs. He led fundraising efforts for numerous projects at Notre Dame, including a 96,000 square foot athletics facility.

Phillips was the athletic director at Northern Illinois from 2004-08 before landing the job in Evanston, Illinois, with the Wildcats. Now he is on the verge of taking one of the most powerful jobs in college athletics. This after he was believed to be a candidate for Big Ten commissioner, though his current conference instead decided to hire Kevin Warren.