CBS Sports Network's coverage of the 2023 college football season continues with five games in Week 12, including some pivotal matchups across the Mountain West.

The MAC will be in the spotlight Tuesday when Eastern Michigan hosts Akron. Eastern Michigan is trying to reach a third-straight bowl game under coach Chris Creighton, but finds itself in the midst of a three-game losing streak coming in. The Eagles face off against an Akron team also looking to find some momentum after a 19-0 loss to Miami (Ohio). Despite the defeat, the Zips defense flexed its muscles, holding the Red Hawks to just 11 first downs last week.

The slate continues on Saturday with four games across the network. It all starts with Army hosting Coastal Carolina. Following the conclusion of that game, UNLV travels to Air Force for a matchup between the top teams in the Mountain West.

Rounding out the schedule, Boise State travels to Logan, Utah to face Utah State. The final game on the slate features a battle of in-state rivals San Jose State and San Diego State. The Spartans have been one of the hottest teams in the country following a slow start to the season, winning four consecutive games under coach Brett Brennan.

All times Eastern | Odds via SportsLine consensus

Akron at Eastern Michigan

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 14 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Rynearson Stadium -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: Eastern Michigan -3.5 | Will the Eagles cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 12 projections here

Eastern Michigan heads into this game riding a three-game losing streak and needs consecutive wins over Akron and Buffalo to reach a bowl game. As for Akron, it's lost seven of its last eight games. The Zips' lone conference win came on Nov. 1 against 1-9 Kent State. Eastern Michigan has posted a 4-1 record at home this season, while Akron has lost seven-consecutive road games.

Coastal Carolina at Army

Date: Saturday, Nov. 18 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: Coastal Carolina -4.5 | Will the Chanticleers cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 12 projections here

Coastal Carolina star quarterback Grayson McCall hasn't played since suffering a scary injury against Arkansas State on Oct. 21. In his absence, backup quarterbacks Ethan Vasko and Jarrett Guest have both seen action. It's unclear if McCall will return in the final weeks of the season, but Vasko is coming off a two-touchdown performance in the win over Texas State last weekend. Army comes into the weekend riding back-to-back victories. The Black Knights will need to win their final two games to reach bowl eligibility for the third time under coach Jeff Monken.

UNLV at Air Force

Date: Saturday, Nov. 18 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Falcon Stadium -- USAF Academy, Colorado

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: Air Force -3 | Will the Falcolns cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 12 projections here

A spot in the Mountain West title game will be on the line when upstart UNLV travels to Colorado to face Air Force. Under first-year coach Barry Odom, the Rebels have been one of the biggest surprises in college football. The program is off to their best start since 1984, when they finished 11-2. Air Force started the season 8-0 but has since dropped back-to-back games to Army and Hawaii. The Falcons will need to lean on their potent run attack to get back on track. The winner of this game will have the inside track to hosting the conference title game next month.

Boise State at Utah State

Date: Saturday, Nov. 18 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Maverik Stadium -- Logan, Utah

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: Boise State -3 | Will the Broncols cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 12 projections here

Bowl eligibility will be on the line when Boise State travels to Logan, Utah Saturday to usher in a new era in the program. Boise State was off to a 5-5 start before they elected to fire Avalos following a win over New Mexico State last weekend. The Broncos are in danger of finishing the season under .500 for the first time since 1997, unless they win one of its final two contests. Utah State is seeking to become bowl eligible for the 11th time in the last 13 seasons. The Aggies have been lights out during the month of November, compiling an 8-2 record with coach Blake Anderson at the helm. The key to victory for Utah State is its lethal passing attack. The Aggies' 30 touchdown passes this season is tied with USC for third in the country.

San Diego State at San Jose State

Date: Saturday, Nov. 18 | Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: CEFCU Stadium -- San Jose, California

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: San Jose State -14.5 | Will the Spartans cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 12 projections here

San Diego State coach Brady Hoke will coach his final road game before retirment when his team travels to Northern California to face San Jose State. Last weekend Hoke announced he will call it a career following the conclusion of the season. With the Aztecs sitting at 3-7, a bowl game is out of the question. On the other side, San Jose State could sneak into the conference title game by running the table and getting some help along the way. The Spartans started Mountain West play 0-2 before firing off wins over New Mexico, Utah State, Hawai'i and Fresno State. Veteran quarterback Chevan Cordero has thrown multiple touchdown passes in all four games of the win streak.