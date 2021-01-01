As an independent program, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish won 11 national championships, most recently capturing the crown in 1988. Due to the coronavirus pandemic this year, the school became a member of a conference for the first time and finished tied atop the ACC before losing to Clemson in the title game. The fourth-ranked Fighting Irish have the opportunity to play for another national championship when they battle the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide on Friday in the 2021 Rose Bowl, which is serving as one of the College Football Playoff Semifinal Games. Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas is set for 4 p.m. ET.

Notre Dame (10-1) went 9-0 in conference play, handing Clemson its first regular-season loss since Oct. 13, 2017 along the way, before falling 34-10 to the Tigers in the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 19. Alabama (11-0) continued its quest for its first undefeated season since 2009 (14-0) with a 52-46 triumph over Florida in the SEC title contest that same day. The Crimson Tide are 19.5-point favorites in the latest Alabama vs. Notre Dame odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 66. Before entering any Notre Dame vs. Alabama picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Alabama vs. Notre Dame spread: Alabama -19.5

Alabama vs. Notre Dame over-under: 66 points

Alabama vs. Notre Dame money line: Alabama -1400, Notre Dame +800

ALA: The Crimson Tide are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games

ND: The Fighting Irish average 217.6 rushing yards per game

Why Alabama can cover



Perhaps the most powerful offense in college football in 2020, Alabama racked up 543.9 yards and 49.7 points per game in the Southeastern Conference. That includes scoring 63 points against both Ole Miss and Kentucky and hanging 52 against then-No. 7 Florida in the SEC title game. The Crimson Tide boast two Heisman Trophy finalists in quarterback Mac Jones and wide receiver DeVonta Smith, the latter becoming the first player in program history to win the Associated Press Player of the Year award.

Alabama's defense is also impressive, allowing only 107.6 rushing yards and 19.5 points per game. Defensive back Patrick Surtain II was thrown at just 43 times all season -- allowing only 18 completions (1.64 cpg) for 250 yards (22.7 ypg).

Why Notre Dame can cover

The Fighting Irish are capable of playing strong defensively, as they've held their opponents to fewer than 20 points in six of their 10 victories this season. They are 20th in the nation in total defense (335.1 yards) and rank 15th against the run (110.6) while giving up the 14th-fewest amount of points per game (18.6). Since becoming the team's defensive coordinator in 2018, Clark Lea -- who will leave to become Vanderbilt's head coach after this season -- has watched Notre Dame hold its opponents to 30 points or fewer in 33 of 37 contests.

Offensively, the Fighting Irish are led by Ian Book, who is the winningest quarterback in school history with a 30-4 record as a starter. The senior was 20-of-28 for 219 yards in the ACC title game against Clemson to give him 701 career completions, moving him past Jimmy Clausen (695) for second place on Notre Dame's all-time list. Book has recorded half of his 16 career rushing touchdowns this season and needs two to leap over Rick Mirer and tie DeShone Kizer for second-most in Fighting Irish history.

