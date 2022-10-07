The Texas A&M Aggies will try to pull off the upset again in prime time on Saturday night when they visit Bryant-Denny Stadium to face the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide in an SEC on CBS showdown. The Aggies (3-2) knocked off the unbeaten Tide 41-38 almost exactly a year ago in similar circumstances, but that was at home. Now they will have to do it in Tuscaloosa. Alabama (5-0) is among the nation's best on both sides of the ball and took over the top spot in the polls after Georgia struggled to beat Missouri last week. The Tide come in off a stirring victory against an Arkansas team that was ranked 20th in the country. The Tide looked to be having some trouble with the Razorbacks, but mashed the gas pedal in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 49-26 victory last Saturday. Texas A&M suffered a major letdown the same day and fell out of the rankings after losing 42-24 to Mississippi State.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The Crimson Tide are 24-point favorites in the latest Texas A&M vs. Alabama odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is set at 49.5.

Alabama vs. Texas A&M spread: Alabama -24

Alabama vs. Texas A&M over/under: 51 points

Alabama vs. Texas A&M money line: Aggies +1350, Crimson Tide -3500

TAMU: It is 10-7 ATS in road games under Jimbo Fisher (since 2018)

ALA: It is 54-49 ATS as a home favorite under Nick Saban (since 2007)

Alabama vs. Texas A&M streaming: Paramount+

Why the Crimson Tide can cover

Alabama is 7-1 against the spread in its past eight games in October, and the Tide are 29-0 at home straight up in the month under Nick Saban. The coach is 26-2 straight-up against former assistants, including 4-1 in matchups with Aggies boss Jimbo Fisher. This one should be especially heated after Saban and Fisher got in a war of words over the offseason. The Tide are fourth in FBS in scoring offense (48.4 points per game), while the defense is fifth (11.0). The offense has been almost unstoppable, averaging 529.8 yards (fourth) and 251.4 rushing yards (seventh). Texas A&M ranks 97th in FBS against the run (170 yards), so Jahmyr Gibbs and the Alabama rushing attack could go off.

Gibbs rushed for 206 yards on just 18 carries last week, breaking off two touchdown runs of more than 70 yards in the fourth quarter. Heisman winner Bryce Young left that game with a shoulder injury and his status is in limbo, but Jalen Milroe stepped in and accounted for 165 total yards and two TDs. The Bama defense allows just 236 yards per game (fourth in FBS), while A&M's offense is outside the top 100 in scoring (21.8 points per game), total yards (336) and passing (205). Saban is 19-2 SU in games against teams that won the previous meeting.

Why the Aggies can cover

Texas A&M knows from experience that it can pull this off. It was an 18.5-point underdog in last year's meeting, and it forced two turnovers in pulling off the upset. The Aggies have beaten a top-five team in consecutive seasons, as they also defeated No. 4 Florida in 2020, also by a 41-38 score. A&M has beaten both ranked teams it has faced this season -- it beat then-No. 13 Miami the week before knocking off Arkansas. The Aggies are allowing less than 18 points (22nd in FBS) and just 188 passing yards (30th) per game and have recovered four fumbles.

The Aggies have questions at quarterback, with starter Max Johnson nursing an injured thumb and Haynes King struggling in his place last week. A&M also will miss all-purpose man Ainias Smith, who suffered a season-ending leg injury last week, but it has another standout on offense in running back Devon Achane. Achane ranks 23rd in the nation in rushing yards with 466, averaging 5.8 per carry. He rushed for 34 yards on just seven carries (4.9 per attempt) as a backup in last year's game. The Aggies are 4-1 ATS after a loss since the 2020 season.

