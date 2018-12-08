Army vs. Navy odds, line: 2018 college football picks, predictions from advanced computer model on 45-25 run

The Army vs. Navy game is arguably the most historically significant sporting event in the history of our nation and the rivalry will be played for the 119th time on Saturday on CBS. Ranked No. 22, Army will be looking to make history of its own against its arch-rivals, with a win giving them the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy in back-to-back seasons for the first time ever. Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, home of the NFL's Eagles, is set for 3 p.m. ET. Kelvin Hopkins Jr. will lead the Black Knights at quarterback, and his team is favored by a touchdown in the latest Army vs. Navy odds over Zach Abey and the Midshipmen. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has dropped steadily to 39.5 after opening at 42. But before you lock in your selections, be sure to check out the top Army vs. Navy game picks from SportsLine's Projection Model.

The model knows that one huge advantage for Army will be the Black Knights' play on both sides of the ball on third down.

Both teams run offenses designed to control the football, but Army's excellence defending on third downs could throw a wrench into Navy's plans. The Black Knights rank third in the nation, allowing conversions on just 27.2 percent of third-down chances, and a three-and-out might as well be a turnover if you're a ground-and-pound offense like Navy's or Army's.

Army's ability to extend drives on third down is just as important. The Black Knights lead the nation by converting an astonishing 57.1 percent of their third-down attempts, while Navy is 65th with a 39.2 percent conversion rate. Army is 6-3 against the spread this season and has a point differential of plus-11.2.

But just because Army can move the ball doesn't mean it can cover a touchdown spread.

Even though Army will retain the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy in a tie, the Black Knights have never won it in back-to-back years (Air Force won the trophy in 2016). As if this game needed any extra incentive, that should help make sure Navy is sharp.

Despite their lack of victories this season, the Midshipmen are still averaging 289 yards rushing per game and have found an explosive playmaker in Zach Abey. He's accounted for six total touchdowns (four rushing, one receiving and one passing) in the last three weeks.

Navy has covered the spread in three straight games against Tulane, Tulsa, and Central Florida. They're 4-3 against the spread as underdogs.

