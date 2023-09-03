Coach Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers added another piece to their 2024 recruiting class Sunday, landing a commitment from four-star offensive tackle DeAndre Carter. Ranked by 247Sports as the nation's top interior offensive lineman for his cycle, the Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, California) product chose Auburn over Texas and Michigan State

Carter is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 55 overall prospect in the 2024 class, regardless of position, and received 28 known offers during his recruitment. He cited his both relationship with Auburn coaches and the environment on The Plains as key factors in determining his decision.

"I have a great relationship with the coaches at Auburn and felt really felt comfortable on my visits out there," Carter told 247Sports of his commitment. "I loved the culture and the family environment out there and it just felt like home for me. ... The visit really exceeded my expectations. Everyone I met was very genuine and I really connected well with the players and the coaches. I got to see how the players and coaches interacted with each other and I loved how well everyone got along. I've always liked the SEC and I felt really comfortable being in the South. I learned a lot about the tradition at Auburn and I love the all around fit."

Carter joins a 2024 Auburn recruiting class that is ranked No. 16 in the country by 247Sports as of Sunday afternoon. Carter now stands as the third-highest ranked 2024 prospect that has verbally committed to the Tigers.

Auburn is currently in its first season under Freeze, who left Liberty after the 2022 season to become the Tigers' coach. Auburn kicked off the Freeze era Saturday with a 59-14 home win against UMass.