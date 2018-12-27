Auburn vs. Purdue odds, line: 2018 Music City Bowl picks, predictions from expert who's 9-1

The explosive Purdue Boilermakers take on the battle-tested Auburn Tigers in the 2018 Music City Bowl on Friday. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. ET from Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Purdue has reached a bowl game for the second time in as many seasons under coach Jeff Brohm. Last year, the Boilermakers took part in one of the most exciting postseason games when they beat Arizona 38-35 in the Foster Farms Bowl. Auburn is seeking its fifth bowl victory this decade and first since its 31-10 victory over Memphis in the 2015 Birmingham Bowl. The Tigers are 3.5-point sportsbook favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 55.5 in the latest Purdue Auburn vs. Purdue odds. Before you make any Auburn vs. Purdue picks, check out the 2018 Music City Bowl predictions from SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel.

Nagel knows Purdue started the season with three straight home defeats by eight combined points. The Boilermakers then started a four-game win streak with an upset of Boston College as a touchdown underdog. But their signature moment came when they smashed Ohio State 49-20 as a two-touchdown underdog. The loss ultimately cost the Buckeyes a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff.

Purdue (6-6) stumbled down the stretch with losses in three of its last five, but beat rival Indiana in the regular-season finale to earn a bowl bid.

But just because Purdue whipped Ohio State doesn't mean it will cover the 2018 Music City Bowl spread.

Nagel also knows that Auburn (7-5) failed to meet most preseason projections, but managed a winning record against one of the most difficult schedules in the country. The Tigers beat Pac-12 champion Washington to start the season, but saw their SEC title hopes all but dashed by a 4-3 start that included losses to LSU and Tennessee by seven combined points. They won three of four before falling to Alabama in the Iron Bowl to finish the regular season.

Auburn boasts a stout, physical defense that could be well-equipped to limit Purdue's finesse attack. The Tigers are allowing 19.8 points per contest (No. 18 nationally) and held three opponents to single-figures. Only Tennessee and Alabama scored 30 or more on them.

