Baylor overcame a 28-point deficit to shock UCF 36-35 and win its first FBS game of the season in the biggest comeback in program history. UCF attempted a 59-yard field goal as time expired, but Colton Boomer's boot went wide right.

UCF jumped out to a 21-0 lead barely halfway through the first quarter after scoring a 79-yard touchdown on its first offensive play of the game. The Knights extended the lead to 35-7 after opening the second half with a 14-play, 84-yard touchdown drive.

But from that point, Baylor took over. An interception led to a manageable Baylor field goal. A fumble proceeded to a touchdown. The Bears put together drives of 10 and 11 plays to set up scores, setting up a key final drive. Wide receiver Monaray Baldwin, listed at just 5-foot-9 and 168 pounds, broke multiple tackles on a 36-yard reception and to get the Bears into field goal range. Isaiah Hankins' kick was good from 25 yards to give Baylor its first lead against FBS competition since the fourth quarter against Utah.

UCF had one more magical moment left in them. After facing fourth-and-5 on the final drive of the game, quarterback Timmy McClain ran more than 30 yards behind the line of scrimmage on a wild scramble before completing a jump ball to RJ Harvey for a miraculous first down. The Knights converted another fourth down to give themselves one last chance. However, a McClain pass went out of the back of the end zone and Boomer's field goal could not connect as the Knights fell to 0-2 in Big 12 play.

The win over UCF snaps a seven-game losing streak against FBS competition, dating back to a 38-35 win over Oklahoma on Nov. 5, 2022. It also sets a new record for the biggest comeback in program history, scooting past the Bears' infamous 61-58 win over TCU in 2014 when Baylor overcame a 21-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen threw for 293 yards and a touchdown in his first game back after suffering a MCL injury in the opener. Running back Richard Reese added 100 yards in his first big game since he was selected as a preseason All-Big 12 selection. Baldwin finished with 150 yards and a touchdown. UCF posted 469 yards of offense, but was outgained 257-229 in the second half, including 192-91 in the fourth quarter.