FAU quarterback Casey Thompson tore his ACL during the Owls' 48-14 loss against Clemson and will miss the remainder of the season, according to ESPN. Thompson, a former starter at Texas and Nebraska, is in his sixth year of eligibility.

Thompson was helped off the field against Clemson after suffering the knee injury halfway through the second quarter following a hit by Tigers defensive end Cade Denhoff. Junior Daniel Richardson entered the game in relief and led touchdown drives on two of FAU's last three offensive series in the game.

The senior from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, joined FAU after starting 20 games throughout stints at Nebraska and Texas. He rejoined Tom Herman in Boca Raton, Florida, the coach that recruited him to the Longhorns. In four seasons of action with the two programs, Thompson threw for 4,829 yards, ran for 187 yards and added 57 touchdowns.

Thompson won the FAU quarterback job out of camp and started three games, posting a 1-2 record. He completed 63% of passes for 509 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions before suffering the season-ending knee injury. Thompson could be eligible for a medical redshirt as he will not participate in more than 30% of games.

With Thompson sidelined, FAU will likely turn to the Central Michigan transfer Daniel Richardson. The undersized junior started 21 games for the Chippewas under former Florida coach Jim McElwain, throwing for more than 5,300 yards and 43 touchdowns. In relief of Thompson, Richardson threw for 120 yards against a fearsome Clemson defense.

FAU is off to a 1-2 start for the first time since 2019 under first-year coach Herman. The Owls have yet to beat an FBS opponent and travel to face Illinois at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday before starting their first season of AAC play on Oct. 7 against Tulsa.