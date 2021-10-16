UCF (3-2) and No. 3 Cincinnati (5-0) meet up with their high-powered offenses on Saturday. The Knights average 36.8 points per game with 469.8 total yards of offense. The Bearcats average a whopping 41 points per game with 440.6 yards on offense. Both squads have shown their ability to consistently put up points.

Kickoff from Nippert Stadium is set for noon ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Bearcats as 21.5-point favorites in the latest Cincinnati vs. UCF odds. The over-under for total points is set at 56.5.

UCF vs. Cincinnati spread: Cincinnati -21.5

UCF vs. Cincinnati over-under: 56.5 points

UCF vs. Cincinnati money line: UCF +850, Cincinnati -1600

CIN: The Bearcats are 4-1 ATS in their last five games played in October

UCF: The Knights are 1-4 ATS this season

Why Cincinnati can cover

Senior quarterback Desmond Ridder has been consistent through five games, completing 65 percent of his passes for 1,304 yards with 12 passing touchdowns. He has passed for at least 200 yards with a passing touchdown in every matchup this season. Against No. 14 Norte Dame, Ridder went 19 of 32 for a season-high 297 yards with two touchdowns. He also scored a touchdown on the ground. The Kentucky native has been able to limit his turnovers, only tossing two interceptions on the year.

Junior Jerome Ford is the top option in the backfield, leading Cincinnati with 82 carries for 520 yards and eight touchdowns. He is constantly gaining positive yards and averages 6.3 yards per carry. Ford is coming off the best game of his 2021 campaign. Against Temple, he had 15 carries for 149 yards with two scores. He opened the second half up with a 75-yard touchdown run. This duo for the Bearcats has given the offense some serious firepower.

Why UCF can cover

The Knights also have one of the top offenses in the conference. UCF is the third-ranked total offense with 469 yards per game. The Knights have the second-ranked rushing attack and average 214 yards per contest. UCF averages 36.8 points and the Knights' lowest season total came last week against East Carolina, where they scored 20.

Even in UCF's two losses on the year, the Knights scored at least 30 points. The Knights look to keep their tailbacks fresh throughout the season. There are four running backs with at least 24 carries on the year. Senior Isaiah Bowser has the most carries with 51, but went down with a knee injury against Louisville. The backfield is now led by sophomore Johnny Richardson, who has 42 carries on the season.

How to make UCF vs. Cincinnati picks

