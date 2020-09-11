The return of the Big 12 and ACC makes the Week 2 college football schedule a clear upgrade from Week 1. The Week 2 college football odds from William Hill, however, show that there could be some blowouts on the way. Clemson is a whopping 33-point favorite at Wake Forest in that opener for both sides. Texas, meanwhile, is favored by 43 points at home against a UTEP squad that beat Stephen F. Austin 24-14 in Week 1.

Notre Dame is a 20-point favorite against Duke as the Irish begin their one-season stint as ACC members. With so many double-digit college football spreads this week, where is the value for Week 2 college football bets? Before locking anything in for this weekend's action, be sure to see the top Week 2 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Barrett Sallee.

Top Week 2 college football expert predictions

One of Sallee's top college football picks for Week 2: Florida State (-12.5) covers the spread at home against Georgia Tech. The Seminoles are coming off a disappointing 6-7 campaign in 2019, but they've turned to new head coach Mike Norvell, who built some top-tier offenses at Memphis in recent years.

Georgia Tech, meanwhile, went 3-9 in Geoff Collins' first year last season as the Yellow Jackets transitioned away from Paul Johnson's offensive attack. They're looking for better results in 2020, but Sallee isn't convinced they're on the same level as FSU at this point.

"Are you serious? The Seminoles are less than two-touchdown favorites against a Yellow Jackets team that is only in Year 2 of a rebuild from the triple option to a modern offense? No way," Sallee told SportsLine. "I love what Geoff Collins is building in Atlanta, but the operative word is 'building.' Meanwhile, Florida State has a new offense, an established quarterback in James Blackman and one of the best defenses in the country. Lay all of those points."

