The 2022-23 college football bowl season is absolutely packed with matchups that oddsmakers are expecting to be competitive, with only seven of the 40 bowl games on the schedule currently featuring a spread of 10 points or higher. With Jeff Brohm leaving Purdue for Louisville, LSU is an 11.5-point favorite over the Boilermakers in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2 according to the latest college football bowl odds. Meanwhile, Oregon is a 14-point favorite over North Carolina in the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl on Dec. 28.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Louisville vs. Cincinnati is a pick'em at the Wasabi Fenway Bowl in the latest college football lines. So which college football spreads should you be all over as you place your college football bowl bets for the 2022-23 season? Before making any college football bowl picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest bowl season college football odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for bowl season

One of the college football bowl picks the model is high on: No. 12 Washington (+5) beats No. 20 Texas in the 2022 Valero Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29 at 9 p.m. ET. Washington was one of the hottest teams in the country down the stretch of the regular season, winning each of its final six games. The Huskies won three of those games by double digits and also recorded a pair of wins over ranked teams.

They closed their campaign with a comprehensive performance at Washington State, cruising to a 51-33 win over the Cougars as 2.5-point favorites. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw for 485 yards and three touchdowns, while running back Wayne Taulapapa rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown. SportsLine's model expects them to put up big numbers against Texas in the Alamo Bowl, as Washington is covering the spread in nearly 70% of simulations.

Another one of the bowl season college football picks from the model: No. 8 USC covers as a 1.5-point favorite in the 2022 Cotton Bowl Classic against No. 14 Tulane on Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It's been a remarkable season for Tulane but there's a pretty clear talent mismatch here against Lincoln Riley's Trojans even with some uncertainty about whether or not Caleb Williams will be available.

Riley expressed some optimism about his Heisman Trophy winner being able to play after he was injured in the Pac-12 Championship Game against Utah. However, Miller Moss was a top-100 prospect in the 247Sports composite rankings coming out of high school and he went 12-of-14 for 159 yards and a touchdown in mop-up duty this season. The model is expecting the USC offense to operate efficiently whether it's Moss or Williams making the start, predicting that USC throws for over 300 yards and scores 35 points on average to cover in nearly 60% of simulations. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for bowl season

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other FBS matchup during bowl season, and it says several underdogs will win outright. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence? And which underdogs will win outright? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $2,500 in profit over the past six-plus seasons, and find out.

College football odds for bowl season (via Caesars)

See full college football bowl picks, odds, predictions here

Friday, Dec. 16

2022 Bahamas Bowl: Miami (OH) vs. UAB (-10, 44)

2022 Cure Bowl: UTSA vs. Troy (-1, 54.5)

Saturday, Dec. 17

2022 Fenway Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Louisville (-2, 44.5)

2022 Las Vegas Bowl: Florida vs. No. 14 Oregon State (-10, 52)

2022 LA Bowl: Washington State vs. Fresno State (-1.5, 54.5)

2022 LendingTree Bowl: Rice vs. Southern Miss (-6.5, 46.5)

2022 New Mexico Bowl: BYU vs. SMU (-1.5, 71)

2022 Frisco Bowl: North Texas vs. Boise State (-10, 56.5)

Monday, Dec. 19

2022 Myrtle Beach Bowl: UConn vs. Marshall (-10, 40.5)

Tuesday, Dec. 20

2022 Idaho Potato Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State (-3.5, 54.5)

2022 Boca Raton Bowl: Liberty vs. Toledo (-4, 53.5)

Wednesday, Dec. 21

2022 New Orleans Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama (-7.5, 55)

Thursday, Dec. 22

2022 Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force vs. Baylor (-6.5, 49.5)

Friday, Dec. 23

2022 Independence Bowl: Louisiana vs. Houston (-6.5, 60.5)

2022 Gasparilla Bowl: Missouri vs. Wake Forest (-2.5, 63)

Saturday, Dec. 24

2022 Hawaii Bowl: MTSU vs. San Diego State (-7, 49)

Monday, Dec. 26

2022 Quick Lane Bowl: New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green (-2, 47.5)

Tuesday, Dec. 27

2022 Camellia Bowl: Buffalo vs. Georgia Southern (-3.5, 67.5)

2022 First Responder Bowl: Utah State vs. Memphis (-7, 62.5)

2022 Birmingham Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina (-9.5, 59.5)

2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin (-3, 43.5)

Wednesday, Dec. 28

2022 Military Bowl: Duke vs. UCF (PK, 62)

2022 Liberty Bowl: Kansas vs. Arkansas (-4.5, 68)

2022 Holiday Bowl: North Carolina vs. No. 15 Oregon (-10.5, 72)

2022 Texas Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss (-4, 69.5)

Thursday, Dec. 29

2022 Pinstripe Bowl: Syracuse vs. Minnesota (-7.5, 42)

2022 Cheez-It Bowl: Oklahoma vs. No. 13 Florida State (-7.5, 65)

2022 Alamo Bowl: No. 12 Washington vs. No. 20 Texas (-6, 68)

Friday, Dec. 30

2022 Duke's Mayo Bowl: No. 23 NC State vs. Maryland (-1, 48)

2022 Sun Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. No. 18 UCLA (-6, 58)

2022 Gator Bowl: No. 19 South Carolina vs. No. 21 Notre Dame (-3.5, 52)

2022 Arizona Bowl: Wyoming vs. Ohio (-1, 43)

2022 Orange Bowl: No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson (-7, 64)

Saturday, Dec. 31

2022 Sugar Bowl: No. 9 Kansas State vs. No. 5 Alabama (-4, 54.5)

2022 Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky (-2.5, 31.5)

2022 Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 TCU vs. No. 2 Michigan (-7.5, 59)

2022 Peach Bowl: No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 1 Georgia (-6.5, 61.5)

Monday, Jan. 2

2023 ReliaQuest Bowl: Illinois vs. No. 22 Mississippi State (-1, 46.5)

2023 Cotton Bowl: No. 16 Tulane vs. No. 10 USC (-2, 62)

2023 Citrus Bowl: Purdue vs. No. 17 LSU (-8, 58)

2023 Rose Bowl: No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 8 Utah (-2.5, 52)