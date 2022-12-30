Illinois head coach Bret Bielema earned a contract extension that runs through 2028 after guiding the Fighting Illini to an eight-win season in 2022. Now he'll be hoping to continue building upon that momentum for his program as Illinois takes on No. 22 Mississippi State at the Reliaquest Bowl on Jan. 2. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET and the Bulldogs are listed as 1.5-point favorites over Bielema's bunch according to the latest college football bowl odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

In another Big Ten vs. SEC matchup on Jan. 2, current college football lines list Brian Kelly and LSU as 14.5-point favorites over Purdue at the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. The Boilermakers lost head coach Jeff Brohm to Louisville earlier this month and starting quarterback Aidan O'Connell has entered the transfer portal, but can the program conjure up some more magic after winning the Big Ten West? Before making any college football bowl picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest bowl season college football odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for bowl season

One of the college football bowl picks the model is high on: No. 8 USC covers as a 2-point favorite in the Cotton Bowl Classic against No. 14 Tulane on Jan. 2, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Trojans are undoubtedly disappointed that a Pac-12 Championship Game loss to Utah cost them a chance to compete in the College Football Playoff but Lincoln Riley's first season running the program was still a resounding success and they'll be hoping to continue building off that.

Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams says that he's confident that he'll be available for the Cotton Bowl despite suffering a hamstring injury in the conference title game. Williams threw for 4,075 yards and 37 touchdowns with just four interceptions while adding 372 rushing yards and 10 scores on the ground.

Tulane simply hasn't seen a player of that caliber this season and the defense is reeling a bit, giving up at least 400 yards of total offense in three of its last four games. That's one reason why the model has USC covering in nearly 60% of simulations. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for bowl season

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other FBS matchup during bowl season, and it says multiple underdogs will win outright. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence? And which underdogs will win outright? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $2,500 in profit over the past six-plus seasons, and find out.

College football odds for bowl season (via Caesars)

See full college football bowl picks, odds, predictions here

Friday, Dec. 30

2022 Duke's Mayo Bowl: No. 23 NC State vs. Maryland (+1, 45.5)

2022 Sun Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. No. 18 UCLA (-8, 54)

2022 Gator Bowl: No. 19 South Carolina vs. No. 21 Notre Dame (-3.5, 50)

2022 Arizona Bowl: Wyoming vs. Ohio (-2.5, 41.5)

2022 Orange Bowl: No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson (-6, 63.5)

Saturday, Dec. 31

2022 Sugar Bowl: No. 9 Kansas State vs. No. 5 Alabama (-6.5, 56)

2022 Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky (+2, 31)

2022 Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 TCU vs. No. 2 Michigan (-7.5, 58.5)

2022 Peach Bowl: No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 1 Georgia (-6.5, 62)

Monday, Jan. 2

2023 ReliaQuest Bowl: Illinois vs. No. 22 Mississippi State (-1.5, 46)

2023 Cotton Bowl: No. 16 Tulane vs. No. 10 USC (-2, 62)

2023 Citrus Bowl: Purdue vs. No. 17 LSU (-14.5, 56)

2023 Rose Bowl: No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 8 Utah (-2, 52.5)