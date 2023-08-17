The 2023 college football season begins on Saturday, Aug. 26 with a seven-game slate featuring a pair of ranked teams on the Week 0 college football schedule. No. 13 Notre Dame will be in Dublin, Ireland for a game against Navy at 2:30 p.m. ET, as quarterback Sam Hartman takes over as the signal caller. Hartman, a 2024 NFL Draft candidate, was a two-time captain for Wake Forest before transferring to the Fighting Irish this offseason. Should you back Hartman and Notre Dame with your 2023 Week 0 college football bets?

No. 6 USC will begin its hopeful 2024 College Football Playoff run when it faces San Jose State at 8 p.m. ET. The Trojans (-30) are the heaviest favorites in the Week 0 college football odds, but there are three other double-digit favorites as well.

Top college football predictions for Week 0

One of the top college football picks the model is recommending for Saturday, Aug. 26: San Diego State (-3) cruises to a double-digit win at home against Ohio. The Aztecs have not suffered a losing season in 13 years, going 7-6 to extend that streak last season. They had one of the nation's worst passing attacks early in the campaign, but everything changed when defensive back Jalen Mayden stepped in at quarterback.

Mayden, a former star quarterback recruit for Mississippi State, racked up 2,030 passing yards and 12 touchdown passes in eight games. The Aztecs brought in an elite weapon for Mayden to work with this year when they added Western Carolina wide receiver Raphael Williams in the offseason. Their offensive line returns three starters and there are a trio of quality running backs to choose from.

San Diego State's defense has been a machine over the last decade, finishing in the top 25 in total defense every year since 2013. The Aztecs' ability to slow teams down gives them an advantage early in the year, especially in a home game during Week 0. That is one reason why the model has them covering the spread almost 70% of the time in its latest simulations. See which other teams the model likes here.

College football odds for Saturday, Aug. 26

Saturday, Aug. 26

Navy vs. Notre Dame (-20.5, 50.5)

UTEP at Jacksonville State (+1, 52)

UMass at New Mexico State (-8, 44.5)

Ohio at San Diego State (-3, 49)

Hawaii at Vanderbilt (-17.5, 55)

San Jose State at USC (-30, 64.5)

FIU at Louisiana Tech (-10.5, 59)