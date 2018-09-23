College football Players of the Week: K.J. Costello, Benny Snell lead their teams to victory

Week 4 of the college football season was filled with upsets across the country, and one favorite pulling off an unlikely come-from-behind victory on the West Coast. And that's where we turn our attention for the CBS Sports National Player of the Week.

National Player of the Week

K.J. Costello, QB, Stanford: At one point Saturday night, it looked like Oregon Ducks had taken a 31-7 lead on Stanford in the third quarter, and the game was over. It wasn't, however, as a replay review ruled the Ducks touchdown was short of the end zone. Next thing you know a bad snap sailed over Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert's head and Stanford's Joey Alfieri scooped the ball up and took it 80 yards for the score. But Stanford still had work to do, and Costello helped them get it done. Costello finished the game passing for 327 yards and three touchdowns with two of those coming in the fourth quarter and overtime as the Cardinal pulled off the 38-31 comeback victory.

SEC Player of the Week

Benny Snell, RB, Kentucky: Don't look now but Kentucky is suddenly 4-0 with wins over Florida and Mississippi State, and it finds itself ranked at No. 17 in the AP Top 25. Snell has been a big factor in Kentucky's strong start, and on Saturday night in Lexington, he had a monster performance. Snell finished the evening with 165 yards rushing and found the end zone four times. It was just the performance Kentucky needed in the wet conditions, as both offenses struggled to move the ball all night. Well, everyone on offense not named Benny Snell struggled.

Freshman of the Week

Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue: Big Ten coaches will be saying the name Rondale Moore a lot over the next few years, and most of the time they'll be angrily muttering it under their breath because it looks like Purdue's freshman phenom is going to have a spectacular career. He helped the Boilermakers pick up their first win of the year against Boston College on Saturday. Moore caught 8 passes for 110 yards and 2 touchdowns, including a 70-yard score in the second quarter that looked like a short gain before Moore broke a couple of tackles and took off down the sideline.

Week 4 SEC Scholar Athletes

Hale Hentges, TE, Alabama: Hentges graduated from Alabama in May with a GPA of 3.74. He's now pursuing a Masters degree in marketing. On the field this season, he's only caught three passes, but two of them have been for scores, so he's certainly efficient.

Riley Garner, LB, Texas A&M: Garner has been a three-time SEC Academic Honor Roll member during his time at Texas A&M. The marketing major has a GPA of 3.58. He hasn't played yet this season, but he appeared in 13 games last season and had seven tackles