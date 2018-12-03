College Football Playoff odds, line: Alabama vs. Oklahoma, Clemson vs. Notre Dame picks, predictions from model on 43-23 roll

The College Football Playoff features a heavyweight field, and the must-see semifinals are set for Saturday, Dec. 29. Alabama, gunning for its sixth national title in the past 10 years, plays Big 12 champion Oklahoma at 8 p.m. ET in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. In the other 2018 College Football Playoff semifinal, Notre Dame and Clemson, both undefeated, clash in the Cotton Bowl at 4 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The winners will meet on Jan. 7 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The model knows no opponent came within 22 points of Alabama until the SEC Championship Game, when the Tide overcame a two-touchdown second-half deficit to beat Georgia 35-28. Quarterback Jalen Hurts came off the bench to spark the comeback, throwing for one touchdown and running for another in the furious fourth-quarter rally. Heisman favorite Tua Tagovailoa, who reportedly had ankle surgery after getting hurt against Georgia, could be back in about two weeks.

But just because the Crimson Tide have crushed nearly everyone on their schedule doesn't mean they'll cover a massive spread against the nation's leading offense.

Oklahoma is averaging 49.5 points on offense, with Kyler Murray looking unstoppable. He has completed 71 percent of his throws for 4,053 yards and 40 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He averages an obscene 11.9 yards per attempt. The Sooners have covered four of their past five vs. SEC opponents.

