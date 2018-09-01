College football scores, schedule, games today: Oklahoma, Ohio State, Texas get going early

Saturday has arrived! The 2018 season kicks into high gear with the first full Saturday of games. With multiple big-time games on the slate and a bevy of interesting matchups from noon until night, there is no better way to kick off the fall than with what we are in store for here.

Week 1 college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

FAU at No. 7 Oklahoma -- Noon on FOX -- Picks, preview

No. 23 Texas at Maryland -- Noon on FS1 -- Picks, preview

Oregon State at No. 5 Ohio State -- Noon on ABC

Ole Miss at Texas Tech -- Noon on ESPN -- Picks, preview

No. 17 West Virginia vs. Tennessee -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS -- Picks, preview

No. 6 Washington vs. No. 9 Auburn -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC -- Picks, preview

Washington State at Wyoming -- 3:30 p.m. on CBSSN

No. 14 Michigan vs. No. 12 Notre Dame -- 7:30 p.m. on NBC -- Picks, preview

Louisville vs. No. 1 Alabama -- 8 p.m. on ABC -- Picks, preview

BYU at Arizona -- 10:45 p.m. on ESPN

Click here for a full Week 1 college football scoreboard.

Check these out ...

Washington without starting lineman vs. Auburn



No. 6 Washington travels to take on No. 9 Auburn this afternoon, but the Huskies will be without one of the most important pieces of their offensive line when they do so. As Adam Jude reported for The Seattle Times, left tackle Trey Adams won't be active for Saturday's matchup because of a back injury. This ailment is unrelated to a knee surgery Adams, a preseason All-American OT, has been recovering from -- a surgery that "prevented him from making the trip" otherwise.