College football scores, schedule, games today: Oklahoma, Ohio State, Texas get going early
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 1 all Saturday long
Saturday has arrived! The 2018 season kicks into high gear with the first full Saturday of games. With multiple big-time games on the slate and a bevy of interesting matchups from noon until night, there is no better way to kick off the fall than with what we are in store for here.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire day Saturday, updating this story with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and from Week 1. Be sure to check back early and often for predictions, the day's best plays and live gametrackers covering all of the action. To manually refresh the page for the latest updates, just click here.
Week 1 college football schedule, scores
All times Eastern
FAU at No. 7 Oklahoma -- Noon on FOX -- Picks, preview
No. 23 Texas at Maryland -- Noon on FS1 -- Picks, preview
Oregon State at No. 5 Ohio State -- Noon on ABC
Ole Miss at Texas Tech -- Noon on ESPN -- Picks, preview
No. 17 West Virginia vs. Tennessee -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS -- Picks, preview
No. 6 Washington vs. No. 9 Auburn -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC -- Picks, preview
Washington State at Wyoming -- 3:30 p.m. on CBSSN
No. 14 Michigan vs. No. 12 Notre Dame -- 7:30 p.m. on NBC -- Picks, preview
Louisville vs. No. 1 Alabama -- 8 p.m. on ABC -- Picks, preview
BYU at Arizona -- 10:45 p.m. on ESPN
Click here for a full Week 1 college football scoreboard.
Washington without starting lineman vs. Auburn
No. 6 Washington travels to take on No. 9 Auburn this afternoon, but the Huskies will be without one of the most important pieces of their offensive line when they do so. As Adam Jude reported for The Seattle Times, left tackle Trey Adams won't be active for Saturday's matchup because of a back injury. This ailment is unrelated to a knee surgery Adams, a preseason All-American OT, has been recovering from -- a surgery that "prevented him from making the trip" otherwise.
