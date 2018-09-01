Drive Chart
Meyer-less No. 5 Ohio State routs Oregon St 77-31 in opener

  Sep 01, 2018

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Ohio State came into the opener with a stand-in coach and a new starting quarterback after a truly bizarre preseason that led to a three-game suspension for coach Urban Meyer.

The day worked out OK for the offensively prolific No. 5 Buckeyes, though their defense might still be more of a work in progress than expected.

New starter Dwayne Haskins Jr. threw for a record five touchdowns as Ohio State scored on five of its first six possessions and cruised to a 77-31 rout of overmatched Oregon State on Saturday.

The Buckeyes shook off Meyer's first absence from the sideline in six years, piling up 721 yards and tying the record for points scored in an opener. Meyer will be allowed to return to practice on Monday, although his suspension by the university will last for two more games. He was sanctioned after an investigation showed he mismanaged former assistant Zach Smith, who was accused of domestic violence and other bad behavior.

The scandal has dogged the program for the past month. Acting coach Ryan Day wasn't surprised the Buckeyes started strong, jumping ahead 21-7 in the first quarter and going ahead 42-14 at halftime.

''There was a quiet confidence about this team all along,'' said Day, the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Haskins, who took the keys from four-year starter J.T. Barrett, was 22 for 30 for 313 yards. The five touchdowns and yards gained are records for a first-time Ohio State starter.

Day coached from the sideline, with co-offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson in the press box.

''I didn't notice anything different,'' Haskins said. ''Just having coach Wilson on the field vs. coach Day, they both did a great job giving advice, communicating with me after the drives. There wasn't any stress with that.''

BRIGHT SPOTS FOR BEAVERS

Oregon State was able to exploit the Ohio State defense, just not enough.

Quarterback Conor Blount, forced into duty when starter Jake Luton went out with a possible concussion on the game's sixth play, found plenty of cracks, throwing for 169 yards and two touchdowns. But he also was sacked five times in the first half, twice by All-American defensive end Nick Bosa.

Running back Artavis Pierce slashed the Ohio State secondary for touchdowns of 80 and 78 yards on two of the Beavers' first three plays from scrimmage in the second half. Oregon State piled up 392 offensive yards.

''Obviously, falling short isn't fun, but when you go out and put 31 points on a defense like that, I think it says there's a bright future here,'' Blount said.

RUNNING BY COMMITTEE

One of the questions in training camp was how Ohio State was going to use talented backs Mike Weber and J.K. Dobbins.

Day platooned the pair Saturday until the backups took over in the second half.

Weber was the star , showing the form he displayed two seasons ago when he rushed for over 1,000 yards. A leg injury slowed him last year and that allowed true freshman Dobbins to grab the limelight.

Weber had 20 carries for 186 yards and three touchdowns. Dobbins had 15 for 74 yards.

''We talked about it, think about it a lot,'' Weber said. ''It's the reason I came back. We knew that we were going to split carries. But splitting carries is actually good on the bodies for both of us.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Oregon State: Showed some fight and big-play ability, but the Beavers made too many mistakes and couldn't slow down Ohio State's more talented offensive players.

''There's lots of things to learn from, and be encouraged by,'' first-year Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said. ''We were in position to make some plays, we didn't tackle all that well.''

Ohio State: Shook off all the disruptive off-the-field events of the preseason, scored a lot early and did what it was expected to do, albeit with some holes in the defense. The Buckeyes have another tuneup game next weekend before getting a test against TCU in Dallas in two weeks. Haskins looks like the real deal.

UP NEXT

Oregon State: Beavers host Southern Utah in home opener on Saturday.

Ohio State: Buckeyes will be big favorites again when they host Rutgers on Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Point After TD 3:50
96-S.Nuernberger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
77
Touchdown 3:50
33-M.Teague runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
71
yds
03:35
pos
31
76
Point After TD 9:26
96-S.Nuernberger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
70
Touchdown 9:26
6-B.Snead runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
46
yds
03:06
pos
31
69
Point After TD 14:25
96-S.Nuernberger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
63
Touchdown 14:25
25-M.Weber runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
79
yds
04:53
pos
31
62
Field Goal 5:29
46-J.Choukair 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
14
yds
01:47
pos
31
56
Point After TD 11:06
46-J.Choukair extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
56
Touchdown 11:06
21-A.Pierce runs 78 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
81
yds
00:42
pos
27
56
Point After TD 11:55
96-S.Nuernberger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
56
Touchdown 11:55
7-D.Haskins complete to 21-P.Campbell. 21-P.Campbell runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
75
yds
02:31
pos
21
55
Point After TD 14:26
46-J.Choukair extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
49
Touchdown 14:26
21-A.Pierce runs 80 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
80
yds
00:14
pos
20
49
Point After TD 14:45
96-S.Nuernberger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
49
Touchdown 14:45
7-D.Haskins complete to 83-T.McLaurin. 83-T.McLaurin runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
75
yds
00:15
pos
14
48
Point After TD 0:19
46-J.Choukair extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
42
Touchdown 0:25
2-C.Blount complete to 8-T.Bradford. 8-T.Bradford runs 7 yards for a touchdown
10
plays
75
yds
3:57
pos
13
42
Point After TD 4:30
96-S.Nuernberger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
42
Touchdown 4:35
2-C.Blount sacked at ORS End Zone for -6 yards FUMBLES (20-P.Werner). 97-N.Bosa runs no gain for a touchdown.
0
plays
97
yds
0:10
pos
7
41
Point After TD 7:58
96-S.Nuernberger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
35
Touchdown 8:03
7-D.Haskins complete to 25-M.Weber. 25-M.Weber runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
59
yds
2:57
pos
7
34
Point After TD 12:25
96-S.Nuernberger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
28
Touchdown 12:34
25-M.Weber runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
25
yds
1:51
pos
7
27
Point After TD 3:41
96-S.Nuernberger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 3:48
7-D.Haskins complete to 13-R.Berry. 13-R.Berry runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
1:56
pos
7
20
Point After TD 8:20
96-S.Nuernberger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 8:20
25-M.Weber runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
02:15
pos
7
13
Point After TD 10:35
46-J.Choukair extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 10:35
2-C.Blount complete to 8-T.Bradford. 8-T.Bradford runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
75
yds
00:42
pos
6
7
Point After TD 11:17
96-S.Nuernberger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:17
7-D.Haskins complete to 83-T.McLaurin. 83-T.McLaurin runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
57
yds
01:13
pos
0
6
1st Downs 15 35
Rushing 6 18
Passing 7 14
Penalty 2 3
3rd Down Conv 6-16 12-15
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-1
Total Net Yards 357 721
Total Plays 63 87
Avg Gain 5.7 8.3
Net Yards Rushing 196 375
Rush Attempts 39 53
Avg Rush Yards 5.0 7.1
Net Yards Passing 161 346
Comp. - Att. 14-24 25-34
Yards Per Pass 6.7 10.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 5-35 0-0
Penalties - Yards 5-49 6-50
Touchdowns 4 10
Rushing TDs 2 5
Passing TDs 2 5
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 3-2 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 6-40.7 1-65.0
Return Yards 82 52
Punts - Returns 0-0 3-31
Kickoffs - Returns 3-49 1-21
Int. - Returns 1-33 0-0
Kicking 5/6 11/13
Extra Points 4/4 11/11
Field Goals 1/2 0/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Oregon State 0-1 7717031
5 Ohio State 1-0 2121142177
O/U 63, OHIOST -40
Ohio Stadium Columbus, OH
 161 PASS YDS 346
196 RUSH YDS 375
357 TOTAL YDS 721
Oregon State
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Blount 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.2% 169 2 0 172.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.2% 169 2 0 172.6
C. Blount 12/19 169 2 0
J. Luton 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 25 0 0 310.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 25 0 0 310.0
J. Luton 1/1 25 0 0
J. Colletto 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
25% 2 0 0 29.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
25% 2 0 0 29.2
J. Colletto 1/4 2 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Pierce 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 168 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 168 2
A. Pierce 11 168 2 80
J. Jefferson 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 47 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 47 0
J. Jefferson 8 47 0 31
T. Bradford 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 23 0
T. Bradford 3 23 0 13
J. Colletto 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 14 0
J. Colletto 4 14 0 6
B. Baylor 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
B. Baylor 2 7 0 5
K. Rogers 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
K. Rogers 2 2 0 2
J. Luton 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
J. Luton 1 -5 0 -5
C. Blount 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -43 0
C. Blount 6 -43 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Bradford 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 104 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 104 2
T. Bradford 6 104 2 49
A. Pierce 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 41 0
A. Pierce 3 41 0 26
Is. Hodgins 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 40 0
Is. Hodgins 2 40 0 27
T. Hernandez 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
T. Hernandez 2 6 0 4
J. Jefferson 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Jefferson 1 5 0 5
T. Quitoriano 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Quitoriano 0 0 0 0
I. Smalls 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
I. Smalls 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Williams 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
D. Williams 8-0 0.0 0
J. Moore 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
J. Moore 5-2 0.0 0
S. Smith 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
S. Smith 5-2 0.0 0
J. Willis 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
J. Willis 5-1 0.0 0
K. Vakameilalo 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
K. Vakameilalo 4-1 0.0 0
I. Tufaga 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
I. Tufaga 4-1 0.0 0
K. Whetzel 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
K. Whetzel 4-1 0.0 0
S. Wilson 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
S. Wilson 4-1 0.0 1
D. Taumoelau 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Taumoelau 4-1 0.0 0
A. Hughes-Murray 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Hughes-Murray 4-0 0.0 0
K. Hayes 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Hayes 3-0 0.0 0
E. Aydon 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Aydon 2-0 0.0 0
H. Rashed Jr. 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
H. Rashed Jr. 2-1 0.0 0
L. Williams 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Williams 2-0 0.0 0
J. Grant 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Grant 2-0 0.0 0
J. Manning 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Manning 2-1 0.0 0
Is. Hodgins 17 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Is. Hodgins 1-0 0.0 0
Is. Hodgins 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Is. Hodgins 1-0 0.0 0
D. Kell 30 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Kell 1-1 0.0 0
M. Fifita 72 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Fifita 1-1 0.0 0
J. McCartan 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. McCartan 0-1 0.0 0
M. Tago 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Tago 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Choukair 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/2 4/4
J. Choukair 1/2 23 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Rodriguez 39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 40.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 40.7 1
D. Rodriguez 6 40.7 1 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Flemings 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 16.3 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 16.3 21 0
C. Flemings 3 16.3 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Haskins 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.3% 313 5 1 209.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.3% 313 5 1 209.3
D. Haskins 22/30 313 5 1
T. Martell 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 33 0 0 144.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 33 0 0 144.3
T. Martell 3/4 33 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Weber 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 186 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 186 3
M. Weber 20 186 3 49
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 74 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 74 0
J. Dobbins 15 74 0 10
M. Teague 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 56 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 56 1
M. Teague 6 56 1 33
B. Snead 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 25 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 25 1
B. Snead 7 25 1 5
D. Haskins 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 24 0
D. Haskins 2 24 0 17
T. Martell 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
T. Martell 2 4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. McLaurin 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 121 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 121 2
T. McLaurin 4 121 2 75
K. Hill 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 82 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 82 0
K. Hill 6 82 0 27
A. Mack 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 69 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 69 0
A. Mack 5 69 0 21
P. Campbell 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 22 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 22 1
P. Campbell 4 22 1 8
J. Harris 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
J. Harris 1 15 0 15
J. Ruckert 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
J. Ruckert 1 13 0 13
J. Dixon 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
J. Dixon 1 10 0 10
R. Berry 38 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 1
R. Berry 1 6 1 6
C. Olave 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
C. Olave 1 5 0 5
M. Weber 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 1
M. Weber 1 3 1 3
B. Victor 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Victor 0 0 0 0
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Dobbins 0 0 0 0
C. Saunders 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Saunders 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Wint 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Wint 5-0 0.0 0
P. Werner 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
P. Werner 5-0 1.0 0
K. Sheffield 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Sheffield 4-0 0.0 0
D. Jones 86 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
D. Jones 3-0 2.0 0
B. Browning 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
B. Browning 3-1 0.0 0
N. Bosa 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 2.0
N. Bosa 3-1 2.0 0
T. Togiai 72 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Togiai 3-0 0.0 0
J. Hilliard 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Hilliard 2-0 0.0 0
J. Cornell 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Cornell 2-0 0.0 0
M. Harrison 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Harrison 2-1 0.0 0
T. Vincent 6 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Vincent 2-1 0.0 0
J. Okudah 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Okudah 2-0 0.0 0
D. Arnette 46 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Arnette 2-0 0.0 0
R. Landers 67 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Landers 1-0 0.0 0
A. Jackson 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Jackson 1-0 0.0 0
B. White 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. White 1-0 0.0 0
S. Wade 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Wade 1-1 0.0 0
C. Young 2 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Young 1-1 0.0 0
D. Booker 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
D. Booker 1-2 0.0 0
T. Friday 54 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Friday 1-0 0.0 0
I. Pryor 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
I. Pryor 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Nuernberger 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 11/11
SEASON FG XP
0/0 11/11
S. Nuernberger 0/0 0 11/11 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Chrisman 91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 65.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 65.0 1
D. Chrisman 1 65.0 1 65
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. McCall 30 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
D. McCall 1 21.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Saunders 80 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 2.5 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 2.5 5 0
C. Saunders 2 2.5 5 0
D. McCall 30 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 26.0 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 26.0 26 0
D. McCall 1 26.0 26 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OREGST 25 2:25 7 37 Fumble
11:17 OREGST 25 0:42 3 75 TD
8:20 OREGST 25 2:26 7 31 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
3:41 OREGST 25 3:15 10 37 FG Miss
12:25 OREGST 25 1:22 3 -2 Punt
7:58 OREGST 25 1:16 3 4 Punt
5:15 OREGST 3 0:40 2 94 TD
4:30 OREGST 25 4:11 11 75 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:40 OREGST 20 0:14 1 80 TD
11:48 OREGST 24 0:42 3 81 TD
7:16 OHIOST 19 1:47 5 14 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:17 OREGST 17 1:27 3 4 Punt
9:26 OREGST 25 1:52 3 8 Punt
3:50 OREGST 25 3:23 6 15
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:30 OHIOST 43 1:13 5 57 TD
10:35 OHIOST 35 2:15 8 65 TD
5:45 OHIOST 25 2:04 9 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:21 OHIOST 25 1:56 8 75 TD
10:51 OHIOST 41 2:53 10 59 TD
6:34 OHIOST 28 1:09 4 0 Punt
0:19 OHIOST 25 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OHIOST 25 0:15 1 75 TD
14:26 OHIOST 25 2:31 10 75 TD
11:06 OHIOST 25 3:23 10 21 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:19 OHIOST 21 4:53 11 79 TD
12:32 OREGST 46 3:06 8 46 TD
7:25 OHIOST 29 3:35 7 71 TD
NCAA FB Scores