Meyer-less No. 5 Ohio State routs Oregon St 77-31 in opener
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Ohio State came into the opener with a stand-in coach and a new starting quarterback after a truly bizarre preseason that led to a three-game suspension for coach Urban Meyer.
The day worked out OK for the offensively prolific No. 5 Buckeyes, though their defense might still be more of a work in progress than expected.
New starter Dwayne Haskins Jr. threw for a record five touchdowns as Ohio State scored on five of its first six possessions and cruised to a 77-31 rout of overmatched Oregon State on Saturday.
The Buckeyes shook off Meyer's first absence from the sideline in six years, piling up 721 yards and tying the record for points scored in an opener. Meyer will be allowed to return to practice on Monday, although his suspension by the university will last for two more games. He was sanctioned after an investigation showed he mismanaged former assistant Zach Smith, who was accused of domestic violence and other bad behavior.
The scandal has dogged the program for the past month. Acting coach Ryan Day wasn't surprised the Buckeyes started strong, jumping ahead 21-7 in the first quarter and going ahead 42-14 at halftime.
''There was a quiet confidence about this team all along,'' said Day, the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
Haskins, who took the keys from four-year starter J.T. Barrett, was 22 for 30 for 313 yards. The five touchdowns and yards gained are records for a first-time Ohio State starter.
Day coached from the sideline, with co-offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson in the press box.
''I didn't notice anything different,'' Haskins said. ''Just having coach Wilson on the field vs. coach Day, they both did a great job giving advice, communicating with me after the drives. There wasn't any stress with that.''
BRIGHT SPOTS FOR BEAVERS
Oregon State was able to exploit the Ohio State defense, just not enough.
Quarterback Conor Blount, forced into duty when starter Jake Luton went out with a possible concussion on the game's sixth play, found plenty of cracks, throwing for 169 yards and two touchdowns. But he also was sacked five times in the first half, twice by All-American defensive end Nick Bosa.
Running back Artavis Pierce slashed the Ohio State secondary for touchdowns of 80 and 78 yards on two of the Beavers' first three plays from scrimmage in the second half. Oregon State piled up 392 offensive yards.
''Obviously, falling short isn't fun, but when you go out and put 31 points on a defense like that, I think it says there's a bright future here,'' Blount said.
RUNNING BY COMMITTEE
One of the questions in training camp was how Ohio State was going to use talented backs Mike Weber and J.K. Dobbins.
Day platooned the pair Saturday until the backups took over in the second half.
Weber was the star , showing the form he displayed two seasons ago when he rushed for over 1,000 yards. A leg injury slowed him last year and that allowed true freshman Dobbins to grab the limelight.
Weber had 20 carries for 186 yards and three touchdowns. Dobbins had 15 for 74 yards.
''We talked about it, think about it a lot,'' Weber said. ''It's the reason I came back. We knew that we were going to split carries. But splitting carries is actually good on the bodies for both of us.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Oregon State: Showed some fight and big-play ability, but the Beavers made too many mistakes and couldn't slow down Ohio State's more talented offensive players.
''There's lots of things to learn from, and be encouraged by,'' first-year Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said. ''We were in position to make some plays, we didn't tackle all that well.''
Ohio State: Shook off all the disruptive off-the-field events of the preseason, scored a lot early and did what it was expected to do, albeit with some holes in the defense. The Buckeyes have another tuneup game next weekend before getting a test against TCU in Dallas in two weeks. Haskins looks like the real deal.
UP NEXT
Oregon State: Beavers host Southern Utah in home opener on Saturday.
Ohio State: Buckeyes will be big favorites again when they host Rutgers on Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|35
|Rushing
|6
|18
|Passing
|7
|14
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|6-16
|12-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|357
|721
|Total Plays
|63
|87
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|8.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|196
|375
|Rush Attempts
|39
|53
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.0
|7.1
|Net Yards Passing
|161
|346
|Comp. - Att.
|14-24
|25-34
|Yards Per Pass
|6.7
|10.2
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|5-35
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|5-49
|6-50
|Touchdowns
|4
|10
|Rushing TDs
|2
|5
|Passing TDs
|2
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-40.7
|1-65.0
|Return Yards
|82
|52
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-31
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-49
|1-21
|Int. - Returns
|1-33
|0-0
|Kicking
|5/6
|11/13
|Extra Points
|4/4
|11/11
|Field Goals
|1/2
|0/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|161
|PASS YDS
|346
|196
|RUSH YDS
|375
|357
|TOTAL YDS
|721
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
C. Blount 2 QB
|C. Blount
|12/19
|169
|2
|0
J. Luton 6 QB
|J. Luton
|1/1
|25
|0
|0
J. Colletto 12 QB
|J. Colletto
|1/4
|2
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
A. Pierce 21 RB
|A. Pierce
|11
|168
|2
|80
J. Jefferson 22 RB
|J. Jefferson
|8
|47
|0
|31
T. Bradford 8 WR
|T. Bradford
|3
|23
|0
|13
J. Colletto 12 QB
|J. Colletto
|4
|14
|0
|6
B. Baylor 20 RB
|B. Baylor
|2
|7
|0
|5
K. Rogers 24 RB
|K. Rogers
|2
|2
|0
|2
J. Luton 6 QB
|J. Luton
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
C. Blount 2 QB
|C. Blount
|6
|-43
|0
|0
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
T. Bradford 8 WR
|T. Bradford
|6
|104
|2
|49
A. Pierce 21 RB
|A. Pierce
|3
|41
|0
|26
Is. Hodgins 17 WR
|Is. Hodgins
|2
|40
|0
|27
T. Hernandez 18 WR
|T. Hernandez
|2
|6
|0
|4
J. Jefferson 22 RB
|J. Jefferson
|1
|5
|0
|5
T. Quitoriano 84 TE
|T. Quitoriano
|0
|0
|0
|0
I. Smalls 10 TE
|I. Smalls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
D. Williams 4 CB
|D. Williams
|8-0
|0.0
|0
J. Moore 33 S
|J. Moore
|5-2
|0.0
|0
S. Smith 41 LB
|S. Smith
|5-2
|0.0
|0
J. Willis 32 LB
|J. Willis
|5-1
|0.0
|0
K. Vakameilalo 97 DT
|K. Vakameilalo
|4-1
|0.0
|0
I. Tufaga 44 LB
|I. Tufaga
|4-1
|0.0
|0
K. Whetzel 7 LB
|K. Whetzel
|4-1
|0.0
|0
S. Wilson 2 CB
|S. Wilson
|4-1
|0.0
|1
D. Taumoelau 42 LB
|D. Taumoelau
|4-1
|0.0
|0
A. Hughes-Murray 49 LB
|A. Hughes-Murray
|4-0
|0.0
|0
K. Hayes 14 CB
|K. Hayes
|3-0
|0.0
|0
E. Aydon 99 DT
|E. Aydon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
H. Rashed Jr. 9 LB
|H. Rashed Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
L. Williams 96 DE
|L. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
J. Grant 26 CB
|J. Grant
|2-0
|0.0
|0
J. Manning 15 S
|J. Manning
|2-1
|0.0
|0
Is. Hodgins 17 WR
|Is. Hodgins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
Is. Hodgins 90 DT
|Is. Hodgins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Kell 30 S
|D. Kell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
M. Fifita 72 DL
|M. Fifita
|1-1
|0.0
|0
J. McCartan 17 LB
|J. McCartan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
M. Tago 8 LB
|M. Tago
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
J. Choukair 46 K
|J. Choukair
|1/2
|23
|4/4
|7
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
D. Rodriguez 39 P
|D. Rodriguez
|6
|40.7
|1
|51
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
C. Flemings 16 WR
|C. Flemings
|3
|16.3
|21
|0
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
D. Haskins 7 QB
|D. Haskins
|22/30
|313
|5
|1
T. Martell 18 QB
|T. Martell
|3/4
|33
|0
|0
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
M. Weber 25 RB
|M. Weber
|20
|186
|3
|49
J. Dobbins 2 RB
|J. Dobbins
|15
|74
|0
|10
M. Teague 33 RB
|M. Teague
|6
|56
|1
|33
B. Snead 6 RB
|B. Snead
|7
|25
|1
|5
D. Haskins 7 QB
|D. Haskins
|2
|24
|0
|17
T. Martell 18 QB
|T. Martell
|2
|4
|0
|4
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
T. McLaurin 83 WR
|T. McLaurin
|4
|121
|2
|75
K. Hill 14 WR
|K. Hill
|6
|82
|0
|27
A. Mack 11 WR
|A. Mack
|5
|69
|0
|21
P. Campbell 21 WR
|P. Campbell
|4
|22
|1
|8
J. Harris 15 WR
|J. Harris
|1
|15
|0
|15
J. Ruckert 88 TE
|J. Ruckert
|1
|13
|0
|13
J. Dixon 1 WR
|J. Dixon
|1
|10
|0
|10
R. Berry 38 TE
|R. Berry
|1
|6
|1
|6
C. Olave 19 WR
|C. Olave
|1
|5
|0
|5
M. Weber 25 RB
|M. Weber
|1
|3
|1
|3
B. Victor 9 WR
|B. Victor
|0
|0
|0
|0
J. Dobbins 2 RB
|J. Dobbins
|0
|0
|0
|0
C. Saunders 80 WR
|C. Saunders
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
J. Wint 23 S
|J. Wint
|5-0
|0.0
|0
P. Werner 20 LB
|P. Werner
|5-0
|1.0
|0
K. Sheffield 8 CB
|K. Sheffield
|4-0
|0.0
|0
D. Jones 86 DT
|D. Jones
|3-0
|2.0
|0
B. Browning 5 LB
|B. Browning
|3-1
|0.0
|0
N. Bosa 97 DE
|N. Bosa
|3-1
|2.0
|0
T. Togiai 72 DT
|T. Togiai
|3-0
|0.0
|0
J. Hilliard 47 LB
|J. Hilliard
|2-0
|0.0
|0
J. Cornell 9 DE
|J. Cornell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
M. Harrison 39 LB
|M. Harrison
|2-1
|0.0
|0
T. Vincent 6 DT
|T. Vincent
|2-1
|0.0
|0
J. Okudah 1 CB
|J. Okudah
|2-0
|0.0
|0
D. Arnette 46 CB
|D. Arnette
|2-0
|0.0
|0
R. Landers 67 DT
|R. Landers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
A. Jackson 90 DT
|A. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
B. White 25 S
|B. White
|1-0
|0.0
|0
S. Wade 24 CB
|S. Wade
|1-1
|0.0
|0
C. Young 2 DE
|C. Young
|1-1
|0.0
|0
D. Booker 52 LB
|D. Booker
|1-2
|0.0
|0
T. Friday 54 DE
|T. Friday
|1-0
|0.0
|0
I. Pryor 14 S
|I. Pryor
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
S. Nuernberger 96 K
|S. Nuernberger
|0/0
|0
|11/11
|11
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
D. Chrisman 91 P
|D. Chrisman
|1
|65.0
|1
|65
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
D. McCall 30 RB
|D. McCall
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
C. Saunders 80 WR
|C. Saunders
|2
|2.5
|5
|0
D. McCall 30 RB
|D. McCall
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
-
SCST
GAS
6
23
4th 15:00 ESP+
-
ELON
SFLA
7
31
3rd 1:07 ESP3
-
FORD
CHARLO
7
13
2nd 5:55 ESP+
-
MRSHL
MIAOH
28
7
3rd 6:20 ESP+
-
DEST
BUFF
3
41
3rd 8:45 ESP3
-
NCAT
ECU
0
0
1st 15:00 ESP3
-
ODU
LIB
10
14
2nd 0:59 ESP3
-
22BOISE
TROY
42
13
3rd 5:14 ESPNews
-
CAR
TULSA
13
20
2nd 5:00 ESP3
-
JACKST
USM
0
31
2nd 5:42 ESP+
-
LATECH
SALA
13
7
2nd 4:59 ESP+
-
NICHST
KANSAS
7
10
2nd 5:35 ESPN+
-
IND
FIU
21
14
2nd 5:55 CBSSN
-
MERCER
MEMP
0
42
2nd 4:10 ESP3
-
VMI
TOLEDO
3
28
2nd 5:15 ESP3
-
GRAM
LALAF
10
28
2nd 4:55 ESP3
-
SEMOST
ARKST
14
14
2nd 3:10 ESP+
-
CINCY
UCLA
14
10
2nd 1:38 ESPN
-
SD
KSTATE
10
6
2nd 8:21 ESP3
-
MTSU
VANDY
0
7
1st 8:57 SECN
-
NAZ
UTEP
10
0
2nd 12:49 ESP3
-
SMU
NTEXAS
0
14
2nd 14:20
-
CHARSO
FLA
0
10
2nd 14:53 SECN
-
14MICH
12ND
0
14
1st 1:04 NBC
-
SFA
18MISSST
0
21
1st 0:00 ESPNU
-
UIW
NMEX
7
0
1st 10:18 ESP3
-
AKRON
NEB
0
0
1st 15:00 FOX
-
SDST
IOWAST
0
7
1st 10:55
-
LVILLE
1BAMA
0
7
1st 11:55 ABC
-
BGREEN
24OREG
3
0
1st 10:49 PACN
-
ABIL
BAYLOR
0
0
1st 11:00
-
RICH
UVA
10
28
2nd 0:00
-
DUQ
MA
15
63
Final ELEV
-
PRARIE
RICE
28
31
Final ESP+
-
HAWAII
COLOST
43
34
Final CBSSN
-
WYO
NMEXST
29
7
Final ESP2
-
21UCF
UCONN
56
17
Final ESPNU
-
KENSAW
GAST
20
24
Final ESP+
-
CCTST
BALLST
6
42
Final ESP+
-
NMEXST
MINN
10
48
Final
-
SAV
UAB
0
52
Final ESP+
-
WAKE
TULANE
23
17
Final/OT CBSSN
-
NWEST
PURDUE
31
27
Final ESPN
-
WBRST
UTAH
10
41
Final PACN
-
SELOU
LAMON
31
34
Final ESP+
-
MOST
OKLAST
17
58
Final FS1
-
NWST
TXAM
7
59
Final SECN
-
DAVIS
SJST
44
38
Final
-
CUSE
WMICH
55
42
Final CBSSN
-
MONNJ
EMICH
17
51
Final ESP+
-
ARMY
DUKE
14
34
Final ESPNU
-
UTAHST
11MICHST
31
38
Final BTN
-
SDGST
13STNFRD
10
31
Final FS1
-
WKY
4WISC
3
34
Final ESPN
-
PORTST
NEVADA
19
72
Final
-
COLO
COLOST
45
13
Final CBSSN
-
TXSTSM
RUT
7
35
Final
-
23TEXAS
MD
29
34
Final FS1
-
MISS
TXTECH
47
27
Final ESPN
-
SO
16TCU
7
55
Final FSN
-
HOU
RICE
45
27
Final CBSSN
-
NOVA
TEMPLE
19
17
Final ESNN
-
KENTST
ILL
24
31
Final
-
CSTCAR
SC
15
49
Final SECN
-
OREGST
5OHIOST
31
77
Final ABC
-
JMAD
NCST
13
24
Final ESPU
-
FAU
7OKLA
14
63
Final FOX
-
FUR
2CLEM
7
48
Final
-
ALCORN
GATECH
0
41
Final
-
MA
BC
21
55
Final
-
HOW
OHIO
32
38
Final ESP+
-
STONYBRK
AF
0
38
Final FBOOK
-
WASHST
WYO
41
19
Final CBSSN
-
NILL
IOWA
7
33
Final
-
17WVU
TENN
40
14
Final CBS
-
ALBANY
PITT
7
33
Final
-
AP
3UGA
0
45
Final ESPN
-
CMICH
UK
20
35
Final ESPU
-
6WASH
9AUBURN
16
21
Final ABC
-
APLST
10PSU
38
45
Final/OT BTN
-
EIL
ARK
20
55
Final SECN
-
UNC
CAL
17
24
Final FOX
-
TNMART
MIZZOU
14
51
Final SECN
-
UNLV
15USC
21
43
Final PACN
-
IDAHO
FRESNO
0
0
-24.5
Sat 10:00pm FBOOK
-
TXSA
ARIZST
0
053.5 O/U
-17
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
BYU
ARIZ
0
061 O/U
-10
Sat 10:45pm ESPN
-
NAVY
HAWAII
0
062 O/U
+12.5
Sat 11:00pm CBSSN
-
8MIAMI
25LSU
0
047 O/U
+3.5
Sun 7:30pm ABC
-
20VATECH
19FSU
0
055 O/U
-7.5
Mon 8:00pm ESPN