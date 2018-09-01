|
|
|CUSE
|WMICH
Dungey leads Syracuse over Western Michigan, 55-42
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) When Tim Lester recruited Eric Dungey to play quarterback at Syracuse a few years ago, games like Friday night were what he envisioned.
Just not against Lester's team.
The Syracuse quarterback compiled 384 yards of total offense, leading the Orange to a 55-42 victory against Western Michigan, returning in the second half after it looked like he might have a short night.
The Broncos are led by Lester, the former offensive coordinator at Syracuse, who was the main recruiter for Dungey when he was an unheralded high school player our of Lake Oswego, Oregon. He thanked his former coach on the field after the game.
''I just told him, thank you for everything,'' Dungey said. ''He's very competitive and I'm very competitive, so I'm glad I could come out on top in this one.''
It looked like it would be an easy one for the Orange, who scored the first 17 points of the game and led 34-7 at halftime.
Dungey connected with Jamal Custis six times for 168 of his 184 passing yards. The senior wide receiver set career highs with those numbers, in addition to two touchdowns.
But when Syracuse coach Dino Babers inserted backup quarterback Tommy DeVito, a redshirt freshman, Western Michigan charged back, scoring 21 straight points after halftime.
Quarterback Jon Wassink found D'Wayne Eskridge for two touchdowns and LeVante Bellamy had a 64-yard touchdown to pull within 34-28.
That's when Dungey came back, leading three straight drives for touchdowns.
''He's like a river behind a dam, you've got to hold him off,'' Babers said. ''I wanted to see if we could battle out of that without him. But we didn't get that done, so we put him back in.''
Syracuse's Kielan Whitner intercepted Wassink on the first play of the fourth quarter. On the next play, Dungey scored a 27-yard run to go up 55-35.
Dungey rushed for 200 yards, a Syracuse record for rushing yards by a quarterback.
''He's a really good player, and we knew that coming in,'' Lester said of his former recruit. ''The plan early on was to run the ball and try to control the clock, but they buried us early and so we had to switch things up. We didn't have the consistency in our run game that we want yet.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Syracuse: Dungey proved he's one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the country, and the Orange defense was good early. After the quarterback missed the final three games last season - and the defense gave up 54.0 points per game in that stretch - the first half gave fans reason to believe after dropping five straight to finish 4-8 last year.
Western Michigan: The Broncos were pummeled early on but rallied. But despite losing their 13th season opener in 14 years, Western Michigan has reached a bowl game in six of those seasons. Western Michigan will have another shot at Syracuse in 2019 at the Carrier Dome.
MILESTONES
Wassink was 19-of-36 passing for a career-high 379 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.
Eskridge's 240 receiving yards was a career high to go with his two touchdowns. The junior's yardage output was the 12th most in Mid-American Conference history,
Freshman Jayden Reed caught seven passes for 121 yards and his first career touchdown for Western Michigan.
EXPERIENCE SHOWS
With DeVito under center, the Orange had 55 yards on 13 plays, with all five drives coming up empty on the scoreboard. With Dungey in, Syracuse gained 505 yards on 77 plays.
SCARY SCENE
Western Michigan junior running back Davon Tucker was taken off the field on a stretcher after suffering an upper body injury blocking on a kickoff return, but was walking around the locker room after the game.
Tucker appeared to injure his head or neck when he lowered his head for a collision in the first quarter while blocking for the return.
''When I went out to check on him I feared the worst, but when he talked to me, with his face mask still buried in the turf, I could sense the smile and that he was OK,'' Lester said. ''I told the guys in the huddle that Tuck was being Tuck and they were super relieved.''
EARLY EXIT
Syracuse guard Evan Adams and Western Michigan linebacker Drake Spears were ejected following a skirmish in the third quarter.
DARING DEBUTS
Western Michigan has played a Power 5 school to open the season every year since 2005. The Broncos are 1-13 in those games, beating Northwestern in 2016.
Western Michigan is 1-7 against the Atlantic Coast Conference.
UP NEXT
Syracuse: The Orange host FCS program Wagner in its home opener on Sept. 8.
Western Michigan: The Broncos play at No. 14 Michigan on Sept. 8. Western Michigan is winless in six games against the Wolverines.
----
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|24
|Rushing
|17
|7
|Passing
|7
|14
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|7-17
|2-10
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|555
|619
|Total Plays
|88
|64
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|9.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|334
|242
|Rush Attempts
|62
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.4
|8.6
|Net Yards Passing
|221
|377
|Comp. - Att.
|11-26
|19-36
|Yards Per Pass
|8.5
|10.5
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-5
|1-2
|Penalties - Yards
|5-45
|6-45
|Touchdowns
|7
|6
|Rushing TDs
|5
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-43.8
|5-36.6
|Return Yards
|163
|55
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|7-141
|4-55
|Int. - Returns
|2-22
|0-0
|Kicking
|9/9
|6/7
|Extra Points
|7/7
|6/6
|Field Goals
|2/2
|0/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|221
|PASS YDS
|377
|
|
|334
|RUSH YDS
|242
|
|
|555
|TOTAL YDS
|619
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Dungey 2 QB
|E. Dungey
|15
|200
|1
|49
|
M. Neal 21 RB
|M. Neal
|28
|82
|2
|9
|
D. Strickland 4 RB
|D. Strickland
|11
|38
|2
|15
|
T. Devito 13 QB
|T. Devito
|8
|14
|0
|13
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Custis 17 WR
|J. Custis
|6
|168
|2
|50
|
D. Strickland 4 RB
|D. Strickland
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
R. Pierce 6 TE
|R. Pierce
|2
|19
|0
|11
|
M. Neal 21 RB
|M. Neal
|2
|17
|0
|10
|
S. Riley 10 WR
|S. Riley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Butler 5 WR
|D. Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Foster 14 DB
|E. Foster
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Whitner 25 LB
|K. Whitner
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
S. Bradshaw 18 DB
|S. Bradshaw
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Guthrie 41 LB
|R. Guthrie
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Fredrick 3 DB
|C. Fredrick
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 21 DB
|T. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Armstrong 12 LB
|A. Armstrong
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Coleman 55 DL
|K. Coleman
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Clarke 11 DB
|D. Clarke
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 98 DL
|M. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jonathan 57 DL
|K. Jonathan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Robinson 94 DL
|A. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Slayton 95 DL
|C. Slayton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cordy 8 DB
|A. Cordy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cisco 19 DB
|A. Cisco
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Szmyt 91 K
|A. Szmyt
|2/2
|43
|7/7
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Hofrichter 10 P
|S. Hofrichter
|4
|43.8
|3
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Ruff 45 DL
|K. Ruff
|2
|20.5
|22
|0
|
S. Cullen 24 LB
|S. Cullen
|2
|21.0
|22
|0
|
D. Strickland 4 RB
|D. Strickland
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|
S. Riley 10 WR
|S. Riley
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|
C. Elmore 36 FB
|C. Elmore
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Wassink 16 QB
|J. Wassink
|19/36
|379
|3
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Bellamy 2 RB
|L. Bellamy
|11
|121
|2
|64
|
J. Bogan 32 RB
|J. Bogan
|6
|68
|0
|58
|
C. Brown 28 RB
|C. Brown
|4
|40
|0
|13
|
J. Wassink 16 QB
|J. Wassink
|7
|14
|1
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Eskridge 7 WR
|D. Eskridge
|8
|240
|2
|84
|
J. Reed 87 WR
|J. Reed
|7
|121
|1
|37
|
D. Harris 6 WR
|D. Harris
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
L. Bellamy 2 RB
|L. Bellamy
|3
|6
|0
|6
|
O. Miller 38 TE
|O. Miller
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Hall 11 WR
|J. Hall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Ricci 15 TE
|G. Ricci
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Thomas 6 DB
|A. Thomas
|10-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Grace 34 LB
|A. Grace
|9-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tranquill 2 DB
|J. Tranquill
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Moment 56 LB
|C. Moment
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Claiborne 21 DB
|S. Claiborne
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Spears 20 LB
|D. Spears
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ginwright 9 DB
|D. Ginwright
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Balabani 58 DL
|A. Balabani
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Curtis 3 WR
|A. Curtis
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. French 66 DL
|W. French
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fayad 57 DL
|A. Fayad
|3-3
|1.0
|0
|
T. Motz 41 LB
|T. Motz
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Clayton 7 LB
|N. Clayton
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
T. Hayward 23 LB
|T. Hayward
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dowels 11 DB
|J. Dowels
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Guillory 98 DL
|K. Guillory
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
K. Aguirre 90 DL
|K. Aguirre
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Holley 53 DL
|R. Holley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Grant 37 K
|J. Grant
|0/1
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Mihalic 39 P
|N. Mihalic
|5
|36.6
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Bellamy 2 RB
|L. Bellamy
|4
|13.8
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
DUQ
MA
15
63
Final ELEV
-
PRARIE
RICE
28
31
Final ESP+
-
HAWAII
COLOST
43
34
Final CBSSN
-
WYO
NMEXST
29
7
Final ESP2
-
NMEXST
MINN
10
48
Final
-
KENSAW
GAST
20
24
Final ESP+
-
CCTST
BALLST
6
42
Final ESP+
-
21UCF
UCONN
56
17
Final ESPNU
-
WBRST
UTAH
10
41
Final PACN
-
MOST
OKLAST
17
58
Final FS1
-
SELOU
LAMON
31
34
Final ESP+
-
SAV
UAB
0
52
Final ESP+
-
WAKE
TULANE
23
17
Final/OT CBSSN
-
NWEST
PURDUE
31
27
Final ESPN
-
NWST
TXAM
7
59
Final SECN
-
DAVIS
SJST
44
38
Final
-
CUSE
WMICH
55
42
Final CBSSN
-
MONNJ
EMICH
17
51
Final ESP+
-
ARMY
DUKE
14
34
Final ESPU
-
UTAHST
11MICHST
31
38
Final BTN
-
WKY
4WISC
3
34
Final ESPN
-
PORTST
NEVADA
19
72
Final
-
SDGST
13STNFRD
10
31
Final FS1
-
COLO
COLOST
45
13
Final CBSSN
-
HOU
RICE
0
055.5 O/U
+26
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
FAU
7OKLA
0
072.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
MISS
TXTECH
0
067 O/U
-2.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
KENTST
ILL
0
055.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 12:00pm
-
SO
16TCU
0
0
Sat 12:00pm FSN
-
TXSTSM
RUT
0
047 O/U
-16.5
Sat 12:00pm
-
23TEXAS
MD
0
054.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
JMAD
NCST
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
OREGST
5OHIOST
0
063.5 O/U
-39.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
CSTCAR
SC
0
057 O/U
-29.5
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
NOVA
TEMPLE
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESNN
-
FUR
2CLEM
0
0
Sat 12:20pm
-
ALCORN
GATECH
0
0
Sat 12:30pm
-
MA
BC
0
063 O/U
-17.5
Sat 1:00pm
-
HOW
OHIO
0
0
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
STONYBRK
AF
0
0
Sat 2:00pm FBOOK
-
NILL
IOWA
0
047.5 O/U
-10
Sat 3:30pm
-
6WASH
9AUBURN
0
048.5 O/U
-2
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
17WVU
TENN
0
061.5 O/U
+9.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
WASHST
WYO
0
045.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
ALBANY
PITT
0
0
Sat 3:30pm
-
CMICH
UK
0
049 O/U
-17
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
AP
3UGA
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
MRSHL
MIAOH
0
051 O/U
+2
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
APLST
10PSU
0
054 O/U
-24
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
UNC
CAL
0
060 O/U
-7.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
UNLV
15USC
0
063.5 O/U
-26
Sat 4:00pm PACN
-
TNMART
MIZZOU
0
0
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
EIL
ARK
0
0
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
RICH
UVA
0
0
Sat 6:00pm
-
ELON
SFLA
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
22BOISE
TROY
0
048 O/U
+10
Sat 6:00pm ESNN
-
SCST
GAS
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
DEST
BUFF
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
NCAT
ECU
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
FORD
CHARLO
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
ODU
LIB
0
058 O/U
+5.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
CINCY
UCLA
0
063.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
CAR
TULSA
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
JACKST
USM
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
GRAM
LALAF
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
IND
FIU
0
057 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
LATECH
SALA
0
051 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
VMI
TOLEDO
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
MERCER
MEMP
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
NICHST
KANSAS
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
SEMOST
ARKST
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
SD
KSTATE
0
0
Sat 7:10pm ESP3
-
NAZ
UTEP
0
0
Sat 7:30pm ESP3
-
MTSU
VANDY
0
056.5 O/U
-3
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
14MICH
12ND
0
046.5 O/U
-1
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
SMU
NTEXAS
0
071 O/U
-5
Sat 7:30pm
-
CHARSO
FLA
0
0
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
SFA
18MISSST
0
0
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
UIW
NMEX
0
0
Sat 8:00pm ESP3
-
BGREEN
24OREG
0
072.5 O/U
-32
Sat 8:00pm PACN
-
LVILLE
1BAMA
0
062.5 O/U
-24
Sat 8:00pm ABC
-
AKRON
NEB
0
055.5 O/U
-25.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
ABIL
BAYLOR
0
0
Sat 8:00pm
-
SDST
IOWAST
0
0
Sat 8:00pm
-
IDAHO
FRESNO
0
0
Sat 10:00pm FBOOK
-
TXSA
ARIZST
0
054.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
BYU
ARIZ
0
060.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 10:45pm ESPN
-
NAVY
HAWAII
0
062 O/U
+11.5
Sat 11:00pm CBSSN
-
8MIAMI
25LSU
0
047 O/U
+3.5
Sun 7:30pm ABC
-
20VATECH
19FSU
0
055 O/U
-7.5
Mon 8:00pm ESPN