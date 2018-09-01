Drive Chart
BOISE
TROY

No Text

Rypien leads No. 22 Boise State's 56-20 rout of Troy

  • STATS AP
  • Sep 01, 2018

TROY, Ala. (AP) Brett Rypien and Sean Modster delivered some early highlights for Boise State.

Then, Tyler Horton and the Broncos' new Turnover Throne stole the show.

Rypien passed for 305 yards and four touchdowns, Modster had 167 yards receiving and Horton returned two second-half fumbles for touchdowns to lead No. 22 Boise State to a 56-20 opening victory over Troy on Saturday night.

Horton's reward: Time on the sideline ''throne'' for players who produce turnovers.

''I'm not sure it's the chair but the chair certainly made it more enjoyable on the sideline,'' Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said. ''I think you can enjoy yourself and I think our guys did that on the defensive side and it carried over to the whole football team.''

The Broncos had plenty to celebrate.

They raced to a 35-7 halftime lead over a Trojans team coming off an 11-win season, largely with the Rypien-to-Modster connection. Then, Horton and Boise State's defense mostly took over the scoring for the second half against Troy.

The cornerback scooped-and-scored on a pair of fumbles, with returns of 55 and 11 yards. Horton, who has four defensive touchdowns, tied the FBS record for fumble returns for TDs in a game shared by four others.

The Broncos made the most of their nearly 2,300-mile trip for a second straight opening win over Troy.

Rypien passed for 276 yards and four touchdowns in the first half, with Modster easily topping his career high by the break.

He had 161 receiving yards in the half against Troy, which came in hoping to establish itself as a Group of Five elite but got routed instead.

''I feel that was probably the best team we have played since Clemson in 2016,'' Troy coach Neal Brown said. ''Boise is a quality team, they were ready to play and their quarterback was lights out.''

Rypien completed 20 of 28 passes and Modster did his damage on seven catches against a defense that didn't give up a 50-yard play all last season.

It started with a perfectly placed fade in the corner of the end zone to cap the opening drive.

''That was a money ball,'' Modster said. ''That was money.''

Troy struggled in the first start of quarterback Kaleb Barker but did score a pair of second-half touchdowns after falling behind 42-7. Barker completed 20 of 29 passes for 211, including a 33-yard touchdown to Deondre Douglas in the fourth quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

Boise State: Looked perfectly sharp in the opener, with heavy pressure on defense and an array of big plays on offense. Rypien had touchdowns of 53 yards to CT Thomas and 54 yards to Modster. The active FBS leader, he joined Kellen Moore as the only Boise State quarterbacks with 10,000 passing yards. ... Converted 7 of 8 third downs in the first half.

Troy: Sputtered offensively in Barker's first start, but Trojans had four turnovers and his blockers didn't give him a lot of time to look downfield. ... The Trojans, who won 21 games the past two seasons, are replacing four-year starting quarterback Brandon Silvers and tailback Jordan Chunn. However, it was also the most points Troy had allowed in an opener.

TURNOVER THRONE

Horton got to preside on Boise State's new Turnover Throne a couple of times, though he did have to rush off for special teams duties one time. ''It's real comfy. I gotta get used to that,'' a smiling Horton said.

MODSTER'S BIG NIGHT

The fifth-year senior had 335 yards in 14 games last season and was nearly halfway there after two quarters. His previous career-high was 82 yards against BYU in 2016.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Boise State didn't hurt its stock or the Broncos' aspirations of becoming the highest ranked Group of Five team at the end of the regular season.

UP NEXT:

Boise State hosts Connecticut in its only September home game.

Troy hosts Florida A&M before hitting the road against Nebraska.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 5:04
10-C.Cord runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
48
yds
00:51
pos
55
20
Point After TD 8:40
96-H.Hoggarth extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
49
20
Touchdown 8:47
7-K.Barker sacked at TRY 11 for -16 yards FUMBLES (91-D.Miles). 14-T.Horton runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
71
yds
00:00
pos
48
20
Missed Two Point Conversion 11:24
7-K.Barker sacked at BOISE 10 for -8 yards (8-J.Frazier).
plays
yds
pos
42
20
Touchdown 11:24
7-K.Barker complete to 80-D.Douglas. 80-D.Douglas runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
60
yds
02:40
pos
42
20
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:10
98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
14
Touchdown 5:10
26-B.Smith runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
77
yds
05:39
pos
42
13
Point After TD 10:56
96-H.Hoggarth extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
7
Touchdown 11:09
26-B.Smith to BOISE 45 FUMBLES (10-K.Nawahine). 14-T.Horton runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
21
yds
01:15
pos
41
7
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:13
96-H.Hoggarth extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
7
Touchdown 2:13
4-B.Rypien complete to 8-S.Modster. 8-S.Modster runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
67
yds
02:04
pos
34
7
Point After TD 7:10
96-H.Hoggarth extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
7
Touchdown 7:10
4-B.Rypien complete to 81-A.Butler. 81-A.Butler runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
79
yds
03:49
pos
27
7
Point After TD 12:35
96-H.Hoggarth extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 12:35
22-A.Mattison runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
37
yds
01:26
pos
20
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:36
96-H.Hoggarth extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 0:36
4-B.Rypien complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
73
yds
01:58
pos
13
7
Point After TD 5:53
98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 5:53
5-J.Daughtry-Frye runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
49
yds
04:55
pos
7
6
Point After TD 10:53
96-H.Hoggarth extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 10:53
4-B.Rypien complete to 8-S.Modster. 8-S.Modster runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
53
yds
02:26
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 21
Rushing 6 7
Passing 10 13
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 9-15 4-15
4th Down Conv 0-0 3-5
Total Net Yards 409 335
Total Plays 57 78
Avg Gain 7.2 4.3
Net Yards Rushing 111 124
Rush Attempts 29 44
Avg Rush Yards 3.8 2.8
Net Yards Passing 298 211
Comp. - Att. 20-28 24-34
Yards Per Pass 10.6 6.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-7 5-44
Penalties - Yards 4-27 3-25
Touchdowns 8 3
Rushing TDs 2 2
Passing TDs 4 1
Other 2 0
Turnovers 0 4
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 3-3
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 4-33.5 5-40.0
Return Yards 29 165
Punts - Returns 3-6 1-4
Kickoffs - Returns 1-23 7-161
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kicking 8/9 2/3
Extra Points 8/8 2/2
Field Goals 0/1 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
22 Boise State 1-0 142171456
Troy 0-1 707620
O/U 48.5, TROY +9
Veterans Memorial Stadium Troy, AL
 298 PASS YDS 211
111 RUSH YDS 124
409 TOTAL YDS 335
Boise State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Rypien 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 305 4 0 210.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 305 4 0 210.1
B. Rypien 20/28 305 4 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Mattison 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 56 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 56 1
A. Mattison 14 56 1 14
C. Cord 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 44 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 44 1
C. Cord 1 44 1 44
B. Rypien 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 14 0
B. Rypien 5 14 0 8
R. Mahone 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 11 0
R. Mahone 3 11 0 6
A. Van Buren 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
A. Van Buren 1 4 0 4
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -11 0
K. Shakir 1 -11 0 -11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Modster 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 167 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 167 2
S. Modster 7 167 2 54
C. Thomas 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 68 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 68 1
C. Thomas 3 68 1 53
A. Richardson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 30 0
A. Richardson 3 30 0 16
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
J. Hightower 2 15 0 9
G. Collingham 5 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
G. Collingham 1 11 0 11
R. Mahone 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
R. Mahone 2 9 0 6
A. Butler 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 1
A. Butler 1 3 1 3
A. Mattison 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
A. Mattison 1 2 0 2
J. Bates 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Bates 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Miles 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
D. Miles 2-0 2.0 0
J. Frazier 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Frazier 1-0 1.0 0
K. Nawahine 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Nawahine 1-0 0.0 0
D. Williams 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Williams 1-0 1.0 0
T. Jones 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
C. Weaver 99 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Weaver 1-0 1.0 0
J. Watson 40 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
J. Watson 0-1 0.5 0
T. Lashley 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Lashley 0-0 0.0 1
K. Rufai 45 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
K. Rufai 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
H. Hoggarth 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 8/8
SEASON FG XP
0/1 8/8
H. Hoggarth 0/1 0 8/8 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Q. Skillin 49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 32.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 32.3 0
Q. Skillin 3 32.3 0 46
J. Velazquez 46 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 37.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 37.0 0
J. Velazquez 1 37.0 0 37
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Mattison 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
A. Mattison 1 23.0 23 0
A. Williams 26 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
A. Williams 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Williams 26 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 2.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 2.0 7 0
A. Williams 3 2.0 7 0
Troy
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Barker 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69% 211 1 1 134.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69% 211 1 1 134.6
K. Barker 20/29 211 1 1
S. Smith 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 44 0 0 153.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 44 0 0 153.9
S. Smith 4/5 44 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Daughtry-Frye 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 41 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 41 1
J. Daughtry-Frye 7 41 1 23
J. Henderson 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 30 0
J. Henderson 8 30 0 10
B. Smith 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 26 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 26 1
B. Smith 7 26 1 11
K. Barker 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 25 0
K. Barker 17 25 0 13
T. Samuel 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
T. Samuel 3 10 0 5
S. Smith 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
S. Smith 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Douglas 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 102 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 102 1
D. Douglas 7 102 1 33
D. Willis 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 43 0
D. Willis 3 43 0 30
T. Samuel 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 41 0
T. Samuel 5 41 0 16
B. Smith 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 30 0
B. Smith 3 30 0 15
S. Davis 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
S. Davis 1 19 0 19
T. Eafford 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 0
T. Eafford 2 8 0 5
R. Hallman 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
R. Hallman 2 7 0 4
J. Daughtry-Frye 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Daughtry-Frye 1 5 0 5
L. Whittemore 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
L. Whittemore 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
H. Reese 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
H. Reese 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Sumpter 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/1 2/2
T. Sumpter 0/1 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Sumpter 98 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 40.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 40.0 0
T. Sumpter 5 40.0 0 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Jones 8 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
7 23.0 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 23.0 26 0
M. Jones 7 23.0 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Rookard 5 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
C. Rookard 1 4.0 4 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:19 BOISE 47 2:26 6 53 TD
5:53 BOISE 25 1:15 3 -5 Punt
2:34 BOISE 37 1:58 5 63 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:01 TROY 37 1:26 5 37 TD
10:59 BOISE 21 3:49 7 79 TD
4:17 BOISE 33 2:04 6 67 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BOISE 25 2:29 6 17 Punt
5:05 BOISE 23 3:23 7 31 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:09 BOISE 38 0:00 4 -5 Punt
11:23 TROY 46 2:30 6 19 FG Miss
5:55 TROY 48 0:51 2 48 TD
1:37 BOISE 15 1:11 3 -3
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:56 TROY 18 1:28 3 5 Punt
10:48 TROY 26 4:55 9 74 TD
4:28 TROY 37 1:48 7 19 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:32 TROY 25 0:00 4 38 INT
12:30 TROY 25 1:21 3 4 Fumble
7:10 TROY 25 2:39 4 13 Punt
2:06 TROY 23 2:05 10 62 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:24 TROY 39 1:15 5 15 TD
10:49 TROY 23 5:39 11 77 TD
1:35 TROY 20 1:19 3 6 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:04 TROY 40 2:40 5 60 TD
8:47 TROY 27 0:00 1 73 TD
8:33 TROY 27 2:33 8 25 Downs
5:04 TROY 25 3:21 8 39 Fumble
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores