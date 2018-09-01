Drive Chart
MISS
TXTECH

No Text

Ta'amu, Phillips help Ole Miss over Texas Tech 47-27

  • STATS AP
  • Sep 01, 2018

HOUSTON (AP) Just after Mississippi piled up more than 500 yards in a blowout of Texas Tech on Saturday quarterback Jordan Ta'amu was asked about his group of receivers led by A.J. Brown, DaMarkus Lodge and D.K. Metcalf.

''They're so talented,'' he said. ''They're the best in the nation. I believe that in my heart. I'm grateful they're on my side and I can throw to them.''

On Saturday the Rebels showed that they have a pretty good running game, too.

Ta'amu threw for 336 yards and two touchdowns and Scottie Phillips ran for a career-high 204 yards and two more scores to give Mississippi the 47-27 win.

Phillips said having such a talented group of receivers helps him out.

''They spread everything out and it gives me a lot more running room,'' he said. ''We've got a veteran o-line and that makes my job a whole lot easier.''

Phillips extended Mississippi's lead to 37-20 when scampered 65 yards for a touchdown with about seven minutes left in the third quarter.

Da'Leon Ward's second touchdown on a 9-yard run got Texas Tech within 10 later in the third, but Ta'amu found Brown for a 34-yard touchdown pass on the second play of the fourth quarter to make it 44-27.

Ole Miss coach Matt Luke liked the way Ta'amu spread the ball around on Saturday.

''We go to space and if they want to double-team one we're able to go to the others so I think that's pretty unique,'' Luke said. ''It did work out with a lot of balance and that's good.''

Texas Tech freshman Alan Bowman was 29 of 49 for 273 yards and a touchdown after taking over late in the first quarter when starter McLane Carter was injured.

''True freshman, first game, that type of atmosphere, just took a while I think for him to settle in,'' coach Kliff Kingsbury said. ''I was proud of how he protected the football, that's what we asked him to do. Protect the ball. Led some nice drives, a couple we'd like to have back, but I thought overall he handled himself well.''

Ta'amu got things going early when he connected with Metcalf for a 58-yard touchdown pass on the second play of the game.

The Red Raiders evened it up when Ward ran 15 yards for a score on their first possession. That touchdown was set up when T.J. Vasher made an Odell Beckham-esque one-handed catch for a 31-yard gain two plays earlier. Vasher grabbed the ball with his right hand as he leapt above the defender and secured it with both hands before crashing to the turf near the sideline.

Ole Miss regained the lead quickly when Jaylon Jones returned the ensuing kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown.

The Rebels were up 17-7 when Carter was injured when he was tackled by a pair of defenders on a run for no gain. He tried to remain in the game but fell to the ground at the line and was helped off the field and then carted to the locker room. Kingsbury said it was a left ankle injury, but said he didn't have any details on the severity of the injury.

Mississippi's first touchdown from Phillips, a run of 39 yards, came next to make it 24-7 late in the first quarter.

Bowman made a nice throw under heavy pressure for a 14-yard TD pass to Ja'Deion High to cut the lead to 27-17 about two minutes before halftime.

THE TAKEAWAY

Mississippi: Ta'amu looked great from the start of this one, using a variety of receivers and running the offense with ease. He'll have one more week to fine tune things before the Rebels begin Southeastern Conference play.

Texas Tech: Bowman handled things pretty well after being thrown into action following Carter's injury. But if Carter is out for an extended period of time he'll need to keep developing for the Red Raiders to succeed. Texas Tech's defense will also have to figure out how to limit big plays after the Rebels exploited it for several on Saturday.

TARGETING

Texas Tech's Desmon Smith and Vaughnte Dorsey were both ejected for targeting on Saturday, causing concern for Kingsbury.

''That can't happen,'' he said. ''We need to be more disciplined and find a way to not do that. We're lacking secondary coming in and to lose those guys obviously didn't help the matter. We've got to talk about it, practice and have to be better.''

THEY SAID IT

Texas Tech defensive lineman Broderick Washington on giving up 210 yards rushing: ''That really disappointed me because what we work on on the defensive line and what we pride ourselves on is stopping the run. Obviously we didn't do it. They came in big chunks though. We just need to minimize the big plays.''

UP NEXT

Mississippi: The Rebels host Southern Illinois next Saturday before opening conference play on Sept. 15 when they host top-ranked Alabama.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders host Lamar next Saturday in their home opener before the Houston Cougars visit Lubbock on Sept. 15.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 4:30
92-L.Logan 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
80
yds
04:41
pos
47
27
Point After TD 14:33
92-L.Logan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
44
27
Touchdown 14:33
10-J.Ta'amu complete to 1-A.Brown. 1-A.Brown runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
54
yds
00:20
pos
43
27
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:30
96-C.Hatfield extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
37
27
Touchdown 5:30
21-D.Ward runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
80
yds
01:37
pos
37
26
Point After TD 7:07
92-L.Logan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
37
20
Touchdown 7:07
22-S.Phillips runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
75
yds
00:50
pos
36
20
Field Goal 8:02
96-C.Hatfield 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
70
yds
03:45
pos
30
20
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:42
92-L.Logan 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
82
yds
01:07
pos
30
17
Point After TD 1:57
96-C.Hatfield extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
17
Touchdown 1:57
10-A.Bowman complete to 88-J.High. 88-J.High runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
90
yds
04:44
pos
27
16
Field Goal 6:46
92-L.Logan 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
53
yds
03:30
pos
27
10
Field Goal 12:22
96-C.Hatfield 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
42
yds
00:46
pos
24
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:08
92-L.Logan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
7
Field Goal 4:35
92-L.Logan 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
50
yds
04:37
pos
17
7
Point After TD 10:17
92-L.Logan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 10:17
96-C.Hatfield kicks 59 yards from TT 35. 31-J.Jones runs 94 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
63
yds
00:15
pos
13
7
Point After TD 10:32
96-C.Hatfield extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 10:32
21-D.Ward runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
90
yds
03:49
pos
7
6
Point After TD 14:43
92-L.Logan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 14:43
10-J.Ta'amu complete to 14-D.Metcalf. 14-D.Metcalf runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
69
yds
00:10
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 22 31
Rushing 7 10
Passing 12 18
Penalty 3 3
3rd Down Conv 4-13 8-19
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-3
Total Net Yards 523 486
Total Plays 60 95
Avg Gain 8.7 5.1
Net Yards Rushing 210 164
Rush Attempts 28 39
Avg Rush Yards 7.5 4.2
Net Yards Passing 313 322
Comp. - Att. 22-32 33-56
Yards Per Pass 9.8 5.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-23 0-0
Penalties - Yards 7-49 6-80
Touchdowns 5 3
Rushing TDs 2 2
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 1 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 3-30.7 5-34.4
Return Yards 126 149
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 3-126 6-149
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 9/9 5/5
Extra Points 5/5 3/3
Field Goals 4/4 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Ole Miss 1-0 24671047
Texas Tech 0-1 71010027
O/U 72, TXTECH +2.5
NRG Stadium Houston, TX
 313 PASS YDS 322
210 RUSH YDS 164
523 TOTAL YDS 486
Ole Miss
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Ta'amu 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.8% 336 2 0 177.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.8% 336 2 0 177.6
J. Ta'amu 22/32 336 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Phillips 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 204 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 204 2
S. Phillips 16 204 2 65
J. Ta'amu 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 7 0
J. Ta'amu 6 7 0 7
I. Woullard 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 2 0
I. Woullard 4 2 0 3
T. Knight 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
T. Knight 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Lodge 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 96 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 96 0
D. Lodge 6 96 0 31
A. Brown 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 93 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 93 1
A. Brown 7 93 1 34
D. Metcalf 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 81 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 81 1
D. Metcalf 4 81 1 58
B. Sanders 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 60 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 60 0
B. Sanders 4 60 0 44
D. Knox 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
D. Knox 1 6 0 6
O. Cooley 15 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
O. Cooley 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Z. Woods 36 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
Z. Woods 8-0 0.0 0
M. Custis 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
M. Custis 7-0 0.0 0
M. Sanogo 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
M. Sanogo 5-0 0.0 0
Ja. Jones 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
Ja. Jones 5-0 0.0 0
J. Hamilton 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Hamilton 5-0 0.0 0
V. Evans 4 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
V. Evans 4-0 0.0 0
Q. Sheppard 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
Q. Sheppard 4-1 0.0 0
C. Moore 38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Moore 3-0 0.0 0
J. Coatney 40 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
J. Coatney 3-2 0.0 0
V. Dasher 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
V. Dasher 3-0 0.0 0
D. Bing-Dukes 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Bing-Dukes 3-1 0.0 0
K. Webster 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Webster 2-0 0.0 0
B. Jones 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. Jones 2-1 0.0 0
Ja. Jones 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
Ja. Jones 2-2 0.0 0
T. Tisdale 22 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
T. Tisdale 1-2 0.0 0
R. Anderson 89 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Anderson 1-0 0.0 0
W. Hibbler 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Hibbler 1-0 0.0 0
D. Evans 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Evans 1-0 0.0 0
M. Hartsfield 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Hartsfield 1-0 0.0 0
I. Woullard 26 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Woullard 1-0 0.0 0
R. Donelly 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Donelly 1-1 0.0 0
K. Ruggs 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Ruggs 0-1 0.0 0
K. Smith 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Smith 0-1 0.0 0
C. Miller 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Miller 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Logan 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
4/4 5/5
SEASON FG XP
4/4 5/5
L. Logan 4/4 40 5/5 17
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Brown 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 30.7 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 30.7 2
M. Brown 3 30.7 2 40
L. Logan 92 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 15.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 15.0 0
L. Logan 1 15.0 0 15
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Ja. Jones 31 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 55.0 94 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 55.0 94 0
Ja. Jones 2 55.0 94 0
D. Buford 25 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
D. Buford 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Texas Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Bowman 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.2% 273 1 0 112.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.2% 273 1 0 112.7
A. Bowman 29/49 273 1 0
M. Carter 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 49 0 0 115.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 49 0 0 115.9
M. Carter 4/7 49 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Ward 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 90 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 90 2
D. Ward 17 90 2 19
T. King 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 31 0
T. King 13 31 0 9
A. Bowman 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 16 0
A. Bowman 4 16 0 10
M. Carter 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
M. Carter 3 13 0 13
K. Carter 82 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
K. Carter 1 10 0 10
D. Bowman 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
D. Bowman 1 4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Vasher 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 66 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 66 0
T. Vasher 4 66 0 31
A. Wesley 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 65 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 65 0
A. Wesley 6 65 0 22
J. High 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 62 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 62 1
J. High 4 62 1 22
K. Carter 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 35 0
K. Carter 4 35 0 14
Z. Austin 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 27 0
Z. Austin 3 27 0 13
T. King 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 23 0
T. King 4 23 0 11
D. Rigdon 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
D. Rigdon 2 19 0 10
D. Felton 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
D. Felton 1 8 0 8
S. Collins 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
S. Collins 1 7 0 7
D. Ward 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 5 0
D. Ward 2 5 0 4
E. Ezukanma 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
E. Ezukanma 1 4 0 4
T. Henry 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
T. Henry 1 1 0 1
C. Leggett 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Leggett 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Wallace 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
J. Wallace 6-2 0.0 0
J. Bonney 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
J. Bonney 6-1 0.0 0
X. Martin 3 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
X. Martin 5-0 0.0 0
J. Brooks 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Brooks 4-1 0.0 0
V. Dorsey 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
V. Dorsey 4-0 0.0 0
D. Allen 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Allen 3-0 0.0 0
B. Washington Jr. 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
B. Washington Jr. 2-0 1.0 0
R. Jeffers 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
R. Jeffers 2-1 0.0 0
J. Parker 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Parker 2-0 0.0 0
D. Fields 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
D. Fields 1-2 0.0 0
D. Coleman III 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Coleman III 1-0 0.0 0
A. Wesley 4 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Wesley 1-0 0.0 0
T. Jones 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Jones 1-0 1.0 0
B. Stringer 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Stringer 1-1 0.0 0
D. Bowman 8 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Bowman 1-0 0.0 0
K. Hill 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
K. Hill 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Hatfield 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
2/2 3/3
C. Hatfield 2/2 41 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Panazzolo 85 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 34.4 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 34.4 0
D. Panazzolo 5 34.4 0 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Bowman 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 26.8 49 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 26.8 49 0
D. Bowman 5 26.8 49 0
M. Reed 29 FB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
M. Reed 1 15.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 MISS 31 0:10 2 69 TD
10:32 TXTECH 35 0:15 1 63 TD
9:12 MISS 28 4:37 14 65 FG
2:57 MISS 40 1:49 5 60 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:17 MISS 25 1:01 4 18 Punt
10:16 MISS 35 3:30 7 53 FG
1:49 MISS 31 1:07 8 47 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:32 MISS 30 1:38 4 21 Punt
7:57 MISS 25 0:50 3 75 TD
5:30 MISS 25 1:45 4 22 Punt
1:40 MISS 42 0:00 1 9 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 MISS 46 0:20 2 54 TD
9:11 MISS 14 4:41 7 80 FG
0:12 MISS 5 0:00 1 -2
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:21 TXTECH 10 3:49 10 90 TD
10:10 TXTECH 26 0:45 3 4 Punt
4:30 TXTECH 25 1:26 3 2 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:57 MISS 49 0:46 8 26 FG
11:07 TXTECH 17 0:43 3 1 Punt
6:41 TXTECH 25 4:44 12 75 TD
0:30 TXTECH 34 0:00 1 -3 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TXTECH 25 1:20 4 6 Punt
11:47 TXTECH 12 3:45 11 65 FG
7:07 TXTECH 25 1:37 6 70 TD
3:37 TXTECH 38 1:49 6 9 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:31 TXTECH 49 1:03 4 5 Downs
14:25 TXTECH 33 5:08 16 53 Downs
4:02 TXTECH 24 3:46 13 71 Downs
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores