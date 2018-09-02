Drive Chart
Ramsey's 3 touchdown passes lead Indiana past FIU 38-28

  • STATS AP
  • Sep 02, 2018

MIAMI (AP) Peyton Ramsey threw for three touchdown passes to lead Indiana to a 38-28 victory over Florida International in the teams' season openers Saturday night.

The Hoosiers overcame a 7-0 first quarter deficit and scored three unanswered touchdowns.

Ramsey connected with Donavan Hale on scores from 18 and 2-yards and also threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Peyton Hendershot. Ramsey completed 20-of-27 for 156 yards.

''It feels good to have one under our belt,'' Ramsey said. We've got a little confidence now. We've played one. And now we're ready to get rolling and get this thing going.

Indiana broke a 7-7 tie and took the lead for good on Jonathan Crawford's 33-yard interception return for a touchdown with 4:01 remaining in the first quarter.

''I think last year we had two pick-sixes that were dropped,'' Indiana coach Tom Allen said. ''You see how that changed the whole game.

''It's just great to get the first win, a team win for sure. I'm really proud of our offense. They were able to finish.''

Michael Penix replaced Ramsey in the second half and threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Mike Majette. Penix led the Hoosiers on another scoring drive which ended on Logan Justus' 36-yard field goal for a 38-21 lead with 9:58 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Florida International's Anthony Jones rushed for 88 yards on 15 carries and scored on touchdown runs of 36 and two yards.

''You got to start some place,'' Florida International coach Butch Davis said. ''To be honest to score 28 points and run the ball the way as well as we did that part is encouraging. ''

The Hoosiers played without sophomore running back Morgan Ellison, who rushed for a team-high 704 yards last season. Ellison was suspended for the opener because of a violation of team rules.

THE TAKEAWAY:

Indiana: Ramsey overcame an interception to Florida International's Dorian Hall in the team's first series and led the Hoosiers to touchdowns in three of their next four drives. Ramsey moved Indiana to the Florida International 37-yard line in the final series of the first half before time elapsed.

''When you make a mistake you have to bounce back,'' Ramsey said. ''I'm not perfect. I made mistakes last year and I think I learned from that. I just tried to stay calm. Stay cool.''

Florida International: throughout fall practice, coach Butch Davis rotated transfer graduate student James Morgan and red-shirt juniors Christian Alexander at quarterback. Morgan started Saturday but Alexander also played in multiple series against the Hoosiers.

UP NEXT:

Indiana: The Hoosiers begin their 2018 home schedule against Virginia Sept. 8.

Florida International: The Panthers open Conference USA play at Old Dominion Sept. 8.

----

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:04
30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
28
Field Goal 10:03
82-L.Justus 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
15
plays
85
yds
00:57
pos
38
20
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 1:11
22-S.Phillips runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
18
plays
68
yds
06:21
pos
35
20
Point After TD 7:39
82-L.Justus extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
14
Touchdown 7:39
9-M.Penix complete to 24-M.Majette. 24-M.Majette runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
87
yds
03:16
pos
34
14
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:41
82-L.Justus extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
14
Touchdown 3:41
12-P.Ramsey complete to 6-D.Hale. 6-D.Hale runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
85
yds
02:31
pos
27
14
Point After TD 6:12
30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
14
Touchdown 6:12
2-A.Jones runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
79
yds
03:32
pos
21
13
Point After TD 13:42
82-L.Justus extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 13:42
12-P.Ramsey complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
68
yds
02:24
pos
20
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:01
82-L.Justus extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 4:12
12-J.Morgan incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 9-J.Crawford at FIU 33. 9-J.Crawford runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
33
yds
0:00
pos
13
7
Point After TD 4:59
82-L.Justus extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 4:59
12-P.Ramsey complete to 6-D.Hale. 6-D.Hale runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
02:43
pos
6
7
Point After TD 7:42
30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 7:42
2-A.Jones runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
66
yds
04:01
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 31 22
Rushing 12 9
Passing 14 8
Penalty 5 5
3rd Down Conv 7-15 5-12
4th Down Conv 3-3 2-2
Total Net Yards 456 318
Total Plays 82 67
Avg Gain 5.6 4.7
Net Yards Rushing 213 170
Rush Attempts 45 39
Avg Rush Yards 4.7 4.4
Net Yards Passing 243 148
Comp. - Att. 28-37 17-28
Yards Per Pass 6.6 5.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-9 1-9
Penalties - Yards 8-90 7-70
Touchdowns 5 4
Rushing TDs 0 3
Passing TDs 4 1
Other 1 0
Turnovers 1 3
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 3-2
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 2-43.0 3-44.0
Return Yards 50 67
Punts - Returns 1-6 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-11 3-53
Int. - Returns 1-33 1-14
Kicking 6/6 4/4
Extra Points 5/5 4/4
Field Goals 1/1 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Indiana 1-0 14147338
FIU 0-1 777728
O/U 55.5, FIU +13
Riccardo Silva Stadium Miami, FL
 243 PASS YDS 148
213 RUSH YDS 170
456 TOTAL YDS 318
Indiana
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
P. Ramsey 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.1% 156 3 1 151.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.1% 156 3 1 151.9
P. Ramsey 20/27 156 3 1
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 96 1 0 193.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 96 1 0 193.6
M. Penix Jr. 8/10 96 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Scott 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 70 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 70 0
S. Scott 20 70 0 9
R. Taylor 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 40 0
R. Taylor 3 40 0 32
P. Ramsey 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 36 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 36 0
P. Ramsey 8 36 0 19
W. Philyor 22 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 23 0
W. Philyor 2 23 0 14
M. Majette 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 19 0
M. Majette 5 19 0 14
C. Gest 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 17 0
C. Gest 5 17 0 6
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
M. Penix Jr. 2 8 0 5
A. Stallings IV 99 DL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
A. Stallings IV 1 5 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Hale 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 60 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 60 2
D. Hale 4 60 2 34
L. Timian 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 50 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 50 0
L. Timian 6 50 0 18
N. Westbrook 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 33 0
N. Westbrook 5 33 0 11
T. Fryfogle 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 33 0
T. Fryfogle 5 33 0 12
W. Philyor 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 0
W. Philyor 2 27 0 19
M. Bjorson 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
M. Bjorson 1 15 0 15
R. Taylor 2 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
R. Taylor 2 12 0 8
C. Gest 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
C. Gest 1 10 0 10
M. Majette 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 1
M. Majette 1 9 1 9
P. Hendershot 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 1
P. Hendershot 1 3 1 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Crawford 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
J. Crawford 1-0 0.0 1
Je. Johnson 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
Je. Johnson 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Justus 82 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/1 5/5
L. Justus 1/1 36 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
H. Whitehead 94 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 43.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 43.0 0
H. Whitehead 2 43.0 0 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Hale 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
D. Hale 1 0.0 0 0
B. Fitzgerald 31 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
B. Fitzgerald 1 11.0 11 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Harris II 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
J. Harris II 1 6.0 6 0
FIU
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Morgan 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55% 90 1 1 99.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55% 90 1 1 99.3
J. Morgan 11/20 90 1 1
C. Alexander 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 67 0 0 145.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 67 0 0 145.4
C. Alexander 6/8 67 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Jones 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 88 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 88 2
A. Jones 15 88 2 36
S. Phillips 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 38 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 38 1
S. Phillips 11 38 1 8
D. Price 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 21 0
D. Price 2 21 0 11
N. Maxwell 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 17 0
N. Maxwell 4 17 0 9
C. Alexander 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
C. Alexander 3 7 0 5
J. Morgan 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -1 0
J. Morgan 4 -1 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Worton 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 69 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 69 0
C. Worton 5 69 0 25
T. Gaiter IV 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 53 0
T. Gaiter IV 4 53 0 35
M. Alexander 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 25 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 25 1
M. Alexander 4 25 1 8
S. Palmer 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 12 0
S. Palmer 3 12 0 7
N. Maxwell 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
N. Maxwell 0 0 0 0
C. Alexander 8 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Alexander 0 0 0 0
A. Maloney 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Maloney 0 0 0 0
D. Price 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Price 0 0 0 0
A. Jones 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
A. Jones 1 -2 0 -2
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Johnson 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Johnson 1-0 1.0 0
D. Hall 36 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Hall 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Borregales 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
0/0 4/4
J. Borregales 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Wilson 6 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 44.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 44.0 0
S. Wilson 3 44.0 0 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Brown 4 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 24.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 24.0 27 0
I. Brown 2 24.0 27 0
N. Maxwell 23 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
N. Maxwell 1 5.0 5 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:54 IND 49 0:19 5 26 INT
7:42 IND 25 2:43 7 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
2:37 IND 32 2:24 12 68 TD
11:42 IND 34 1:51 3 9 Punt
6:12 IND 25 2:31 10 75 TD
2:51 IND 33 2:45 12 37 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 IND 25 1:30 4 25 Punt
10:55 IND 28 3:16 10 72 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:07 IND 11 0:57 15 62 FG
6:03 FIU 44 5:45 11 36
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FIU 27 2:01 6 16 Fumble
11:43 FIU 34 4:01 11 66 TD
4:59 FIU 25 0:47 3 73 INT
4:01 FIU 25 1:16 3 2 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:38 FIU 15 1:43 3 7 Punt
9:44 FIU 21 3:32 8 79 TD
3:41 FIU 25 0:46 3 42 Fumble
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:07 FIU 20 2:05 6 11 Punt
7:32 FIU 22 6:21 18 78 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:58 FIU 25 3:54 12 69 TD
NCAA FB Scores