Ramsey's 3 touchdown passes lead Indiana past FIU 38-28
MIAMI (AP) Peyton Ramsey threw for three touchdown passes to lead Indiana to a 38-28 victory over Florida International in the teams' season openers Saturday night.
The Hoosiers overcame a 7-0 first quarter deficit and scored three unanswered touchdowns.
Ramsey connected with Donavan Hale on scores from 18 and 2-yards and also threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Peyton Hendershot. Ramsey completed 20-of-27 for 156 yards.
''It feels good to have one under our belt,'' Ramsey said. We've got a little confidence now. We've played one. And now we're ready to get rolling and get this thing going.
Indiana broke a 7-7 tie and took the lead for good on Jonathan Crawford's 33-yard interception return for a touchdown with 4:01 remaining in the first quarter.
''I think last year we had two pick-sixes that were dropped,'' Indiana coach Tom Allen said. ''You see how that changed the whole game.
''It's just great to get the first win, a team win for sure. I'm really proud of our offense. They were able to finish.''
Michael Penix replaced Ramsey in the second half and threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Mike Majette. Penix led the Hoosiers on another scoring drive which ended on Logan Justus' 36-yard field goal for a 38-21 lead with 9:58 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Florida International's Anthony Jones rushed for 88 yards on 15 carries and scored on touchdown runs of 36 and two yards.
''You got to start some place,'' Florida International coach Butch Davis said. ''To be honest to score 28 points and run the ball the way as well as we did that part is encouraging. ''
The Hoosiers played without sophomore running back Morgan Ellison, who rushed for a team-high 704 yards last season. Ellison was suspended for the opener because of a violation of team rules.
THE TAKEAWAY:
Indiana: Ramsey overcame an interception to Florida International's Dorian Hall in the team's first series and led the Hoosiers to touchdowns in three of their next four drives. Ramsey moved Indiana to the Florida International 37-yard line in the final series of the first half before time elapsed.
''When you make a mistake you have to bounce back,'' Ramsey said. ''I'm not perfect. I made mistakes last year and I think I learned from that. I just tried to stay calm. Stay cool.''
Florida International: throughout fall practice, coach Butch Davis rotated transfer graduate student James Morgan and red-shirt juniors Christian Alexander at quarterback. Morgan started Saturday but Alexander also played in multiple series against the Hoosiers.
UP NEXT:
Indiana: The Hoosiers begin their 2018 home schedule against Virginia Sept. 8.
Florida International: The Panthers open Conference USA play at Old Dominion Sept. 8.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|31
|22
|Rushing
|12
|9
|Passing
|14
|8
|Penalty
|5
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|7-15
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|3-3
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|456
|318
|Total Plays
|82
|67
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|213
|170
|Rush Attempts
|45
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|4.4
|Net Yards Passing
|243
|148
|Comp. - Att.
|28-37
|17-28
|Yards Per Pass
|6.6
|5.3
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-9
|1-9
|Penalties - Yards
|8-90
|7-70
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|4
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-43.0
|3-44.0
|Return Yards
|50
|67
|Punts - Returns
|1-6
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-11
|3-53
|Int. - Returns
|1-33
|1-14
|Kicking
|6/6
|4/4
|Extra Points
|5/5
|4/4
|Field Goals
|1/1
|0/0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|243
|PASS YDS
|148
|
|
|213
|RUSH YDS
|170
|
|
|456
|TOTAL YDS
|318
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Ramsey 12 QB
|P. Ramsey
|20/27
|156
|3
|1
|
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|8/10
|96
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Scott 21 RB
|S. Scott
|20
|70
|0
|9
|
R. Taylor 2 QB
|R. Taylor
|3
|40
|0
|32
|
P. Ramsey 12 QB
|P. Ramsey
|8
|36
|0
|19
|
W. Philyor 22 WR
|W. Philyor
|2
|23
|0
|14
|
M. Majette 24 RB
|M. Majette
|5
|19
|0
|14
|
C. Gest 20 RB
|C. Gest
|5
|17
|0
|6
|
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
A. Stallings IV 99 DL
|A. Stallings IV
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Hale 6 WR
|D. Hale
|4
|60
|2
|34
|
L. Timian 25 WR
|L. Timian
|6
|50
|0
|18
|
N. Westbrook 15 WR
|N. Westbrook
|5
|33
|0
|11
|
T. Fryfogle 3 WR
|T. Fryfogle
|5
|33
|0
|12
|
W. Philyor 22 WR
|W. Philyor
|2
|27
|0
|19
|
M. Bjorson 89 TE
|M. Bjorson
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
R. Taylor 2 QB
|R. Taylor
|2
|12
|0
|8
|
C. Gest 20 RB
|C. Gest
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
M. Majette 24 RB
|M. Majette
|1
|9
|1
|9
|
P. Hendershot 86 TE
|P. Hendershot
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Crawford 9 DB
|J. Crawford
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
Je. Johnson 98 DL
|Je. Johnson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Justus 82 K
|L. Justus
|1/1
|36
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Whitehead 94 P
|H. Whitehead
|2
|43.0
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Hale 6 WR
|D. Hale
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Fitzgerald 31 DB
|B. Fitzgerald
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Harris II 5 WR
|J. Harris II
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Morgan 12 QB
|J. Morgan
|11/20
|90
|1
|1
|
C. Alexander 8 QB
|C. Alexander
|6/8
|67
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Jones 2 RB
|A. Jones
|15
|88
|2
|36
|
S. Phillips 22 RB
|S. Phillips
|11
|38
|1
|8
|
D. Price 24 RB
|D. Price
|2
|21
|0
|11
|
N. Maxwell 23 RB
|N. Maxwell
|4
|17
|0
|9
|
C. Alexander 8 QB
|C. Alexander
|3
|7
|0
|5
|
J. Morgan 12 QB
|J. Morgan
|4
|-1
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Worton 11 WR
|C. Worton
|5
|69
|0
|25
|
T. Gaiter IV 16 WR
|T. Gaiter IV
|4
|53
|0
|35
|
M. Alexander 1 WR
|M. Alexander
|4
|25
|1
|8
|
S. Palmer 88 TE
|S. Palmer
|3
|12
|0
|7
|
N. Maxwell 23 RB
|N. Maxwell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Alexander 8 QB
|C. Alexander
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Maloney 15 WR
|A. Maloney
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Price 24 RB
|D. Price
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Jones 2 RB
|A. Jones
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Johnson 91 DL
|A. Johnson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Hall 36 S
|D. Hall
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Borregales 30 K
|J. Borregales
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Wilson 6 P
|S. Wilson
|3
|44.0
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Brown 4 CB
|I. Brown
|2
|24.0
|27
|0
|
N. Maxwell 23 RB
|N. Maxwell
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
IDAHO
FRESNO
6
58
3rd 6:01 FBOOK
-
NAVY
HAWAII
14
35
2nd 2:10 CBSSN
-
TXSA
ARIZST
0
28
2nd 0:00 FS1
-
BYU
ARIZ
7
10
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
DUQ
MA
15
63
Final ELEV
-
PRARIE
RICE
28
31
Final ESP+
-
HAWAII
COLOST
43
34
Final CBSSN
-
WYO
NMEXST
29
7
Final ESP2
-
21UCF
UCONN
56
17
Final ESPNU
-
CCTST
BALLST
6
42
Final ESP+
-
KENSAW
GAST
20
24
Final ESP+
-
NMEXST
MINN
10
48
Final
-
WBRST
UTAH
10
41
Final PACN
-
SAV
UAB
0
52
Final ESP+
-
SELOU
LAMON
31
34
Final ESP+
-
NWEST
PURDUE
31
27
Final ESPN
-
WAKE
TULANE
23
17
Final/OT CBSSN
-
MOST
OKLAST
17
58
Final FS1
-
NWST
TXAM
7
59
Final SECN
-
DAVIS
SJST
44
38
Final
-
CUSE
WMICH
55
42
Final CBSSN
-
MONNJ
EMICH
17
51
Final ESP+
-
ARMY
DUKE
14
34
Final ESPNU
-
UTAHST
11MICHST
31
38
Final BTN
-
PORTST
NEVADA
19
72
Final
-
WKY
4WISC
3
34
Final ESPN
-
SDGST
13STNFRD
10
31
Final FS1
-
COLO
COLOST
45
13
Final CBSSN
-
MISS
TXTECH
47
27
Final ESPN
-
SO
16TCU
7
55
Final FSN
-
23TEXAS
MD
29
34
Final FS1
-
TXSTSM
RUT
7
35
Final
-
OREGST
5OHIOST
31
77
Final ABC
-
KENTST
ILL
24
31
Final
-
JMAD
NCST
13
24
Final ESPU
-
CSTCAR
SC
15
49
Final SECN
-
NOVA
TEMPLE
19
17
Final ESNN
-
HOU
RICE
45
27
Final CBSSN
-
FAU
7OKLA
14
63
Final FOX
-
FUR
2CLEM
7
48
Final
-
ALCORN
GATECH
0
41
Final
-
MA
BC
21
55
Final
-
HOW
OHIO
32
38
Final ESP+
-
STONYBRK
AF
0
38
Final FBOOK
-
APLST
10PSU
38
45
Final/OT BTN
-
CMICH
UK
20
35
Final ESPU
-
AP
3UGA
0
45
Final ESPN
-
ALBANY
PITT
7
33
Final
-
17WVU
TENN
40
14
Final CBS
-
WASHST
WYO
41
19
Final CBSSN
-
6WASH
9AUBURN
16
21
Final ABC
-
NILL
IOWA
7
33
Final
-
EIL
ARK
20
55
Final SECN
-
UNC
CAL
17
24
Final FOX
-
TNMART
MIZZOU
14
51
Final SECN
-
UNLV
15USC
21
43
Final PACN
-
22BOISE
TROY
56
20
Final ESPNews
-
RICH
UVA
13
42
Final
-
FORD
CHARLO
10
34
Final ESP+
-
DEST
BUFF
10
48
Final ESP3
-
SCST
GAS
6
37
Final ESP+
-
ODU
LIB
10
52
Final ESP3
-
ELON
SFLA
14
34
Final ESP3
-
MRSHL
MIAOH
35
28
Final ESP+
-
CAR
TULSA
27
38
Final ESP3
-
CINCY
UCLA
26
17
Final ESPN
-
VMI
TOLEDO
3
66
Final ESP3
-
JACKST
USM
7
55
Final ESP+
-
SEMOST
ARKST
21
48
Final ESP+
-
IND
FIU
38
28
Final CBSSN
-
LATECH
SALA
30
26
Final ESP+
-
MERCER
MEMP
14
66
Final ESP3
-
GRAM
LALAF
17
49
Final ESP3
-
NICHST
KANSAS
26
23
Final/OT ESPN+
-
SD
KSTATE
24
27
Final ESP3
-
14MICH
12ND
17
24
Final NBC
-
SFA
18MISSST
6
63
Final ESPNU
-
CHARSO
FLA
6
53
Final SECN
-
NAZ
UTEP
30
10
Final ESP3
-
SMU
NTEXAS
23
46
Final
-
MTSU
VANDY
7
35
Final SECN
-
BGREEN
24OREG
24
58
Final PACN
-
LVILLE
1BAMA
14
51
Final ABC
-
ABIL
BAYLOR
27
55
Final
-
UIW
NMEX
30
62
Final ESP3
-
NCAT
ECU
0
0
Sun 3:30pm
-
8MIAMI
25LSU
0
047 O/U
+3.5
Sun 7:30pm ABC
-
20VATECH
19FSU
0
055.5 O/U
-7
Mon 8:00pm ESPN
-
NCAT
ECU
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
AKRON
NEB
0
0
FOX
-
SDST
IOWAST
0
0