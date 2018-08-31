|
|
|ARMY
|DUKE
Jones, Brown lead Duke past Army, 34-14, in opener
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) Daniel Jones was a more efficient passer than Army's quarterback - and that's more impressive than it might seem.
Jones threw for one touchdown and rushed for another score, helping Duke open with a 34-14 victory over Army on Friday night.
Jones was 13 of 17 for 197 yards with a 1-yard touchdown run and a 25-yard scoring pass to Aaron Young.
''It started with a strong running game. ... The offensive line and their ability to impose their will and open up lanes for the running backs was big,'' Jones said. ''Only 17 pass attempts but when we did, we were efficient with it, and it was good to see.''
The biggest surprise of the night was how well his counterpart - Kelvin Hopkins Jr., a junior making his first career start - threw the ball. The passing game has largely been an afterthought at Army, which for years has been known for a triple-option offense that led the nation in rushing last year.
Hopkins also threw for 197 yards - on 10-of-21 passing - with a 45-yard touchdown pass to Cam Harrison. It was the most yards passing for Army since 2015.
''No, we did not'' expect 21 passes from Army, linebacker Joe Giles-Harris said. ''It's hard to prepare for something like that from an option team, but at the same time, we did our best. And you've got to be ready for stuff like that. When you go up, you can't run the ball forever. ... All summer, we kind of prepared for a couple of different passes and they ran them today.''
Brittain Brown had a 12-yard touchdown run, backup Deon Jackson added a 7-yard score and Collin Wareham kicked two field goals for the Blue Devils, who responded to both Army touchdowns by scoring TDs of their own to win their opener for the seventh straight year and atone for their most recent loss - a 21-16 defeat at Army last November.
''Being able to push the ball down the field and keep the defense on their heels has been an emphasis of ours,'' Jones said.
Hopkins also had a short rushing touchdown before his long scoring pass in the final minute of the third quarter pulled the Black Knights to 24-14. Jones followed with his TD to Young that restored Duke's 17-point lead, and Ben Humphreys effectively ended it by blocking Landon Salyers' 45-yard field goal attempt with less than 7 minutes left.
THE TAKEAWAY
Army: The Black Knights, who led the Bowl Subdivision last season at 362.3 yards rushing per game but are replacing four starting offensive linemen from that team, were more willing to air it out with Hopkins. He threw more passes in the first half (five) than Army did in seven of its games in 2017, and finished with the academy's most yards passing since its 208-yard day against rival Navy three years ago.
''The things we wanted to do didn't turn out how we wanted to,'' Hopkins said. ''They were moving fast laterally, couldn't get them reach-blocked and things like that. But our pass game was working, O-line was killing it, they were giving us time and things like that. So we just kind of went with what was hot at the moment.''
Duke: The good news for Duke's defense: the Blue Devils recovered two fumbles from an Army team that lost just five of them during its 10-win season in 2017. Now, the bad: Duke's secondary was at times lit up by the option-oriented Black Knights, who have pretty much ignored the forward pass over the years.
GREAT BRITTAIN
Brown finished with 75 yards on 11 carries and for most of the night appeared headed for his third career 100-yard performance. He hurt his right knee while going down in the third quarter, then came back but didn't carry the ball in the fourth quarter. Coach David Cutcliffe said Brown's knee was stable but expected it to be sore Saturday. Duke improved to 6-0 in Brown's career when he has more than 10 carries.
KEY STATS
Young finished with 114 yards on four catches. . Duke has not allowed a point in the fourth quarter of six consecutive games. . Army was 4 for 4 on fourth downs.
UP NEXT
Army: The Black Knights play their home opener against the newest FBS addition, Liberty, on Sept. 8.
Duke: The Blue Devils play the first of two straight nonconference road games against Power Five teams when they visit Northwestern on Sept. 8.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|19
|Rushing
|11
|9
|Passing
|7
|8
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|2-9
|4th Down Conv
|4-4
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|352
|375
|Total Plays
|68
|52
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|7.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|168
|184
|Rush Attempts
|47
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|5.3
|Net Yards Passing
|184
|191
|Comp. - Att.
|10-21
|13-17
|Yards Per Pass
|8.8
|11.2
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-13
|1-6
|Penalties - Yards
|7-69
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|5-2
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-42.7
|1-41.0
|Return Yards
|14
|90
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-23
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-14
|3-67
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|2/4
|6/6
|Extra Points
|2/2
|4/4
|Field Goals
|0/2
|2/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|184
|PASS YDS
|191
|
|
|168
|RUSH YDS
|184
|
|
|352
|TOTAL YDS
|375
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Hopkins Jr. 8 QB
|K. Hopkins Jr.
|10/21
|197
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Holt 22 RB
|C. Holt
|7
|54
|0
|14
|
K. Hopkins Jr. 8 QB
|K. Hopkins Jr.
|16
|37
|1
|9
|
C. Slomka 25 RB
|C. Slomka
|5
|20
|0
|8
|
D. Woolfolk 33 RB
|D. Woolfolk
|7
|20
|0
|7
|
S. McCoy 31 RB
|S. McCoy
|2
|16
|0
|10
|
A. Davidson 40 RB
|A. Davidson
|3
|9
|0
|6
|
K. Walker 5 RB
|K. Walker
|6
|8
|0
|6
|
C. Thomas 4 QB
|C. Thomas
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Harrison 88 WR
|C. Harrison
|3
|92
|1
|45
|
K. Walker 5 RB
|K. Walker
|2
|60
|0
|32
|
G. Coates 6 WR
|G. Coates
|3
|23
|0
|12
|
J. Asberry 3 RB
|J. Asberry
|2
|22
|0
|19
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Riley 23 DB
|E. Riley
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Nachtigal 19 LB
|J. Nachtigal
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McClinton 7 DB
|J. McClinton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bourdeau 8 DB
|J. Bourdeau
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Christansen 54 LB
|C. Christansen
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Patterson 55 DL
|E. Patterson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bonsu 97 DL
|K. Bonsu
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ramirez 29 LB
|C. Ramirez
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gibson 2 DB
|J. Gibson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
W. Oyetuga 91 DL
|W. Oyetuga
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Regan 4 DB
|M. Regan
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brinson 56 LB
|K. Brinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wright 77 DL
|R. Wright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Parker 15 LB
|R. Parker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lowery 43 LB
|J. Lowery
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Covington 57 DL
|J. Covington
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. John 25 DB
|C. John
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ellington 18 LB
|J. Ellington
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Salyers 23 K
|L. Salyers
|0/2
|0
|2/2
|2
|
N. Schrage 38 K
|N. Schrage
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Schrage 38 K
|N. Schrage
|2
|46.0
|0
|46
|
Z. Potter 17 P
|Z. Potter
|1
|36.0
|1
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Walker 5 RB
|K. Walker
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Jones 17 QB
|D. Jones
|13/17
|197
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Brown 22 RB
|B. Brown
|11
|75
|1
|16
|
D. Jones 17 QB
|D. Jones
|10
|43
|1
|14
|
D. Jackson 25 RB
|D. Jackson
|7
|25
|1
|9
|
T. Rahming 3 WR
|T. Rahming
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
M. Hubbard III 20 RB
|M. Hubbard III
|4
|15
|0
|5
|
Q. Harris 18 QB
|Q. Harris
|2
|10
|0
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Young 8 WR
|A. Young
|4
|114
|1
|61
|
T. Rahming 3 WR
|T. Rahming
|5
|44
|0
|35
|
J. Lloyd 5 WR
|J. Lloyd
|2
|32
|0
|18
|
D. Koppenhaver 81 TE
|D. Koppenhaver
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
B. Brown 22 RB
|B. Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Taylor 82 WR
|C. Taylor
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Singleton 16 S
|D. Singleton
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Cerenord 92 DT
|E. Cerenord
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Quansah 49 LB
|K. Quansah
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Giles-Harris 44 LB
|J. Giles-Harris
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
V. Dimukeje 51 DE
|V. Dimukeje
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Gilbert 28 CB
|M. Gilbert
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Humphreys 34 LB
|B. Humphreys
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Waters 10 S
|M. Waters
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jordan 86 DE
|D. Jordan
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. McSwain 95 DT
|T. McSwain
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Neal 27 S
|D. Neal
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hornbuckle 59 DE
|T. Hornbuckle
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McDuffie 9 S
|J. McDuffie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Thompson 29 S
|N. Thompson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Carter II 26 S
|M. Carter II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tangelo 54 DT
|D. Tangelo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Johnson 33 S
|L. Johnson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rumph II 96 DE
|C. Rumph II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Wareham 94 K
|C. Wareham
|2/2
|30
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Parker 45 K
|A. Parker
|1
|41.0
|1
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Rahming 3 WR
|T. Rahming
|2
|11.5
|15
|0
-
DUQ
MA
15
63
Final ELEV
-
PRARIE
RICE
28
31
Final ESP+
-
HAWAII
COLOST
43
34
Final CBSSN
-
WYO
NMEXST
29
7
Final ESP2
-
NMEXST
MINN
10
48
Final
-
KENSAW
GAST
20
24
Final ESP+
-
CCTST
BALLST
6
42
Final ESP+
-
21UCF
UCONN
56
17
Final ESPNU
-
WBRST
UTAH
10
41
Final PACN
-
MOST
OKLAST
17
58
Final FS1
-
SELOU
LAMON
31
34
Final ESP+
-
SAV
UAB
0
52
Final ESP+
-
WAKE
TULANE
23
17
Final/OT CBSSN
-
NWEST
PURDUE
31
27
Final ESPN
-
NWST
TXAM
7
59
Final SECN
-
DAVIS
SJST
44
38
Final
-
CUSE
WMICH
55
42
Final CBSSN
-
MONNJ
EMICH
17
51
Final ESP+
-
ARMY
DUKE
14
34
Final ESPU
-
UTAHST
11MICHST
31
38
Final BTN
-
WKY
4WISC
3
34
Final ESPN
-
PORTST
NEVADA
19
72
Final
-
SDGST
13STNFRD
10
31
Final FS1
-
COLO
COLOST
45
13
Final CBSSN
-
HOU
RICE
0
055.5 O/U
+26
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
FAU
7OKLA
0
072.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
MISS
TXTECH
0
067 O/U
-2.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
KENTST
ILL
0
055.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 12:00pm
-
SO
16TCU
0
0
Sat 12:00pm FSN
-
TXSTSM
RUT
0
047 O/U
-16.5
Sat 12:00pm
-
23TEXAS
MD
0
054.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
JMAD
NCST
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
OREGST
5OHIOST
0
063.5 O/U
-39.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
CSTCAR
SC
0
057 O/U
-29.5
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
NOVA
TEMPLE
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESNN
-
FUR
2CLEM
0
0
Sat 12:20pm
-
ALCORN
GATECH
0
0
Sat 12:30pm
-
MA
BC
0
063 O/U
-17.5
Sat 1:00pm
-
HOW
OHIO
0
0
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
STONYBRK
AF
0
0
Sat 2:00pm FBOOK
-
NILL
IOWA
0
047.5 O/U
-10
Sat 3:30pm
-
6WASH
9AUBURN
0
048.5 O/U
-2
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
17WVU
TENN
0
061.5 O/U
+9.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
WASHST
WYO
0
045.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
ALBANY
PITT
0
0
Sat 3:30pm
-
CMICH
UK
0
049 O/U
-17
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
AP
3UGA
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
MRSHL
MIAOH
0
051 O/U
+2
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
APLST
10PSU
0
054 O/U
-24
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
UNC
CAL
0
060 O/U
-7.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
UNLV
15USC
0
063.5 O/U
-26
Sat 4:00pm PACN
-
TNMART
MIZZOU
0
0
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
EIL
ARK
0
0
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
RICH
UVA
0
0
Sat 6:00pm
-
ELON
SFLA
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
22BOISE
TROY
0
048 O/U
+10
Sat 6:00pm ESNN
-
SCST
GAS
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
DEST
BUFF
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
NCAT
ECU
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
FORD
CHARLO
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
ODU
LIB
0
058 O/U
+5.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
CINCY
UCLA
0
063.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
CAR
TULSA
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
JACKST
USM
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
GRAM
LALAF
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
IND
FIU
0
057 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
LATECH
SALA
0
051 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
VMI
TOLEDO
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
MERCER
MEMP
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
NICHST
KANSAS
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
SEMOST
ARKST
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
SD
KSTATE
0
0
Sat 7:10pm ESP3
-
NAZ
UTEP
0
0
Sat 7:30pm ESP3
-
MTSU
VANDY
0
056.5 O/U
-3
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
14MICH
12ND
0
046.5 O/U
-1
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
SMU
NTEXAS
0
071 O/U
-5
Sat 7:30pm
-
CHARSO
FLA
0
0
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
SFA
18MISSST
0
0
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
UIW
NMEX
0
0
Sat 8:00pm ESP3
-
BGREEN
24OREG
0
072.5 O/U
-32
Sat 8:00pm PACN
-
LVILLE
1BAMA
0
062.5 O/U
-24
Sat 8:00pm ABC
-
AKRON
NEB
0
055.5 O/U
-25.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
ABIL
BAYLOR
0
0
Sat 8:00pm
-
SDST
IOWAST
0
0
Sat 8:00pm
-
IDAHO
FRESNO
0
0
Sat 10:00pm FBOOK
-
TXSA
ARIZST
0
054.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
BYU
ARIZ
0
060.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 10:45pm ESPN
-
NAVY
HAWAII
0
062 O/U
+11.5
Sat 11:00pm CBSSN
-
8MIAMI
25LSU
0
047 O/U
+3.5
Sun 7:30pm ABC
-
20VATECH
19FSU
0
055 O/U
-7.5
Mon 8:00pm ESPN