UMass romps to 63-15 win over Duquesne
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) Andrew Ford passed for 186 yards and two touchdowns and Bilal Ally rushed for 109 yards and a score on just nine carries as Massachusetts romped to 63-15 win over Duquesne in the opener for both teams Saturday night.
UMass backup quarterback Ross Comis tossed two TD passes and ran for a score as the Minutemen used a balanced offense to turn back the Dukes, who were playing UMass for the first time and an FBS team for just the second time in school history. Marquis Young ran for 90 yards and a TD on 15 carries, while wide receiver Andy Isabella ran it in from 14 yards on his only carry. Isabella also had five receptions for 131 yards - hooking up with Comis for a 60-yard score in the first quarter and scoring from 44 yards out on a pass from Ford in the third.
Daniel Parr completed 16 of 29 passes for 123 yards and a TD for the Dukes, but the junior also threw three interceptions, including one that was returned 60 yards for a score by Brice McAllister. Parr also ran for 32 yards and a TD.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|24
|Rushing
|5
|11
|Passing
|6
|12
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-18
|7-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|253
|567
|Total Plays
|66
|67
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|8.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|130
|282
|Rush Attempts
|36
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|7.2
|Net Yards Passing
|123
|285
|Comp. - Att.
|16-30
|19-28
|Yards Per Pass
|4.1
|10.2
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|0-0
|1-5
|Penalties - Yards
|3-22
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|2
|9
|Rushing TDs
|1
|4
|Passing TDs
|1
|4
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|4
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-38.5
|3-38.3
|Return Yards
|157
|115
|Punts - Returns
|1--3
|2-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|8-160
|3-53
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-60
|Kicking
|1/2
|9/9
|Extra Points
|0/1
|9/9
|Field Goals
|1/1
|0/0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|123
|PASS YDS
|285
|
|
|130
|RUSH YDS
|282
|
|
|253
|TOTAL YDS
|567
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Parr 13 QB
|D. Parr
|16/29
|123
|1
|3
|
B. Brumbaugh 7 QB
|B. Brumbaugh
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Hines 32 RB
|A. Hines
|10
|56
|0
|21
|
K. Cunningham 26 RB
|K. Cunningham
|10
|46
|0
|22
|
D. Parr 13 QB
|D. Parr
|8
|32
|1
|10
|
K. Cartwright 49 RB
|K. Cartwright
|2
|3
|0
|2
|
P. Fulmore 3 RB
|P. Fulmore
|5
|1
|0
|5
|
N. Crawford 1 WR
|N. Crawford
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Crawford 1 WR
|N. Crawford
|5
|59
|1
|34
|
K. Taylor 5 WR
|K. Taylor
|3
|25
|0
|10
|
K. Coles Jr. 15 WR
|K. Coles Jr.
|4
|23
|0
|8
|
P. Fulmore 3 RB
|P. Fulmore
|3
|11
|0
|5
|
A. Cain 86 WR
|A. Cain
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
B. O'Malley 84 TE
|B. O'Malley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Thieman 6 WR
|D. Thieman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. DeMedal 28 DB
|S. DeMedal
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Zanotto 18 LB
|B. Zanotto
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Stanback 2 DB
|B. Stanback
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Harrison-Ducros 27 DB
|R. Harrison-Ducros
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lowery 24 DB
|T. Lowery
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Worley 4 DB
|D. Worley
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Claytor Jr. 22 DB
|G. Claytor Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Natale 48 LB
|M. Natale
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Marra 55 DL
|R. Marra
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Thompson 38 LB
|B. Thompson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Favoroso 44 DL
|C. Favoroso
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Boyd 53 DL
|C. Boyd
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jurkovec 35 LB
|T. Jurkovec
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Istache 14 DB
|J. Istache
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. O'Malley 47 LB
|M. O'Malley
|1-3
|1.0
|0
|
C. Dillon 23 LB
|C. Dillon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Edmonds 83 DB
|S. Edmonds
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Ausiello 43 DB
|P. Ausiello
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Macek 92 DL
|R. Macek
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hines 32 RB
|A. Hines
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Keahi 45 LB
|N. Keahi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. DeBrito 7 DB
|L. DeBrito
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Booker 52 LB
|J. Booker
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Faulk 17 DB
|J. Faulk
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. MacZura 98 P
|M. MacZura
|1/1
|32
|0/1
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. MacZura 98 P
|M. MacZura
|8
|38.5
|3
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Worley 4 DB
|D. Worley
|4
|18.3
|24
|0
|
J. Istache 14 DB
|J. Istache
|2
|19.0
|21
|0
|
J. Domit 8 K
|J. Domit
|1
|21.0
|0
|0
|
P. Fulmore 3 RB
|P. Fulmore
|1
|28.0
|28
|0
|
I. Adams 8 WR
|I. Adams
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Istache 14 DB
|J. Istache
|1
|-3.0
|-3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Ally 22 RB
|B. Ally
|9
|109
|1
|66
|
M. Young 8 RB
|M. Young
|15
|90
|1
|17
|
R. Comis 2 QB
|R. Comis
|2
|49
|1
|27
|
A. Isabella 5 WR
|A. Isabella
|1
|14
|1
|14
|
N. Orekoya 24 RB
|N. Orekoya
|4
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Curtis 17 QB
|M. Curtis
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Ford 7 QB
|A. Ford
|3
|5
|0
|8
|
B. Dingle 4 WR
|B. Dingle
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
V. Santiago 48 RB
|V. Santiago
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Isabella 5 WR
|A. Isabella
|5
|131
|2
|60
|
B. Dingle 4 WR
|B. Dingle
|3
|61
|1
|32
|
K. Horn 85 TE
|K. Horn
|5
|49
|0
|23
|
Z. Simon 11 WR
|Z. Simon
|1
|14
|1
|14
|
S. Palmer 6 WR
|S. Palmer
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
M. Young 8 RB
|M. Young
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
A. Peah 19 TE
|A. Peah
|2
|10
|0
|7
|
J. Herring 15 WR
|J. Herring
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Moses 3 CB
|L. Moses
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hayes 30 S
|T. Hayes
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Barr 44 LB
|B. Barr
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ruane 33 LB
|M. Ruane
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Byczko 97 DL
|J. Byczko
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Previte 98 DL
|J. Previte
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. McAllister 2 S
|B. McAllister
|2-1
|0.0
|2
|
C. Cherrelus 20 LB
|C. Cherrelus
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lebeau 32 LB
|T. Lebeau
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mangram 29 S
|M. Mangram
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lewis 28 CB
|J. Lewis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Norwood 24 S
|J. Norwood
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
X. Steele 18 LB
|X. Steele
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fredericks 20 RB
|J. Fredericks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Goodson 45 CB
|B. Goodson
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Bowe, Jr. 13 LB
|J. Bowe, Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ingram 21 DL
|T. Ingram
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. McCubrey 46 LB
|C. McCubrey
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Osagiede 99 DL
|D. Osagiede
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hunt 25 CB
|C. Hunt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ogbonna 17 LB
|C. Ogbonna
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Green 36 LB
|D. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. DiTommaso 73 DL
|C. DiTommaso
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Patton 96 DL
|M. Patton
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Rodgers 9 CB
|I. Rodgers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Caggiano 31 K
|M. Caggiano
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|
C. Garcia 37 K
|C. Garcia
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Georgopoulos 88 P
|G. Georgopoulos
|3
|38.3
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Isabella 5 WR
|A. Isabella
|1
|-1.0
|0
|0
|
S. Palmer 6 WR
|S. Palmer
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
