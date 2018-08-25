Drive Chart
DUQ
MA

No Text

UMass romps to 63-15 win over Duquesne

  • STATS AP
  • Aug 25, 2018

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) Andrew Ford passed for 186 yards and two touchdowns and Bilal Ally rushed for 109 yards and a score on just nine carries as Massachusetts romped to 63-15 win over Duquesne in the opener for both teams Saturday night.

UMass backup quarterback Ross Comis tossed two TD passes and ran for a score as the Minutemen used a balanced offense to turn back the Dukes, who were playing UMass for the first time and an FBS team for just the second time in school history. Marquis Young ran for 90 yards and a TD on 15 carries, while wide receiver Andy Isabella ran it in from 14 yards on his only carry. Isabella also had five receptions for 131 yards - hooking up with Comis for a 60-yard score in the first quarter and scoring from 44 yards out on a pass from Ford in the third.

Daniel Parr completed 16 of 29 passes for 123 yards and a TD for the Dukes, but the junior also threw three interceptions, including one that was returned 60 yards for a score by Brice McAllister. Parr also ran for 32 yards and a TD.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:42
31-M.Caggiano extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
15
63
Touchdown 7:42
2-R.Comis complete to 11-Z.Simon. 11-Z.Simon runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
34
yds
02:43
pos
15
62
Missed Point After Touchdown 10:27
98-M.MacZura extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
15
56
Touchdown 10:27
13-D.Parr runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
17
plays
82
yds
02:55
pos
15
56
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:33
37-C.Garcia extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
9
56
Touchdown 3:33
2-R.Comis scrambles runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
81
yds
03:40
pos
9
55
Point After TD 10:09
31-M.Caggiano extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
9
49
Touchdown 10:21
13-D.Parr incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Coles INTERCEPTED by 2-B.McAllister at UMASS 40. 2-B.McAllister runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
60
yds
0:00
pos
9
48
Point After TD 12:22
37-C.Garcia extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
9
42
Touchdown 12:22
7-A.Ford complete to 5-A.Isabella. 5-A.Isabella runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
54
yds
02:30
pos
9
41
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 0:05
13-D.Parr incomplete. Intended for 1-N.Crawford.
plays
yds
pos
9
35
Touchdown 0:05
13-D.Parr complete to 1-N.Crawford. 1-N.Crawford runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
66
yds
02:59
pos
9
35
Point After TD 3:12
31-M.Caggiano extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
35
Touchdown 3:12
8-M.Young runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
62
yds
04:19
pos
3
34
Point After TD 14:30
37-C.Garcia extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
28
Touchdown 14:30
5-A.Isabella runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
00:38
pos
3
27
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:55
98-M.MacZura 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
38
yds
02:53
pos
3
21
Point After TD 6:20
31-M.Caggiano extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 6:20
22-B.Ally runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
9
plays
92
yds
03:01
pos
0
20
Point After TD 11:35
37-C.Garcia extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 11:35
2-R.Comis complete to 5-A.Isabella. 5-A.Isabella runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
77
yds
00:45
pos
0
13
Point After TD 13:57
31-M.Caggiano extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 13:57
7-A.Ford complete to 4-B.Dingle. 4-B.Dingle runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
32
yds
00:08
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 13 24
Rushing 5 11
Passing 6 12
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 7-18 7-13
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-1
Total Net Yards 253 567
Total Plays 66 67
Avg Gain 3.8 8.5
Net Yards Rushing 130 282
Rush Attempts 36 39
Avg Rush Yards 3.6 7.2
Net Yards Passing 123 285
Comp. - Att. 16-30 19-28
Yards Per Pass 4.1 10.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 1-5
Penalties - Yards 3-22 4-30
Touchdowns 2 9
Rushing TDs 1 4
Passing TDs 1 4
Other 0 1
Turnovers 4 1
Fumbles - Lost 3-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 3 0
Punts - Avg 8-38.5 3-38.3
Return Yards 157 115
Punts - Returns 1--3 2-2
Kickoffs - Returns 8-160 3-53
Int. - Returns 0-0 3-60
Kicking 1/2 9/9
Extra Points 0/1 9/9
Field Goals 1/1 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Duquesne 0-1 360615
Massachusetts 1-0 211421763
Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium Amherst, MA
 123 PASS YDS 285
130 RUSH YDS 282
253 TOTAL YDS 567
Duquesne
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Parr 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.2% 123 1 3 81.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.2% 123 1 3 81.5
D. Parr 16/29 123 1 3
B. Brumbaugh 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
B. Brumbaugh 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Hines 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 56 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 56 0
A. Hines 10 56 0 21
K. Cunningham 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 46 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 46 0
K. Cunningham 10 46 0 22
D. Parr 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 32 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 32 1
D. Parr 8 32 1 10
K. Cartwright 49 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
K. Cartwright 2 3 0 2
P. Fulmore 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 1 0
P. Fulmore 5 1 0 5
N. Crawford 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -8 0
N. Crawford 1 -8 0 -8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
N. Crawford 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 59 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 59 1
N. Crawford 5 59 1 34
K. Taylor 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 0
K. Taylor 3 25 0 10
K. Coles Jr. 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 23 0
K. Coles Jr. 4 23 0 8
P. Fulmore 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 11 0
P. Fulmore 3 11 0 5
A. Cain 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
A. Cain 1 5 0 5
B. O'Malley 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. O'Malley 0 0 0 0
D. Thieman 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Thieman 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. DeMedal 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
S. DeMedal 7-2 0.0 0
B. Zanotto 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
B. Zanotto 5-0 0.0 0
B. Stanback 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
B. Stanback 5-1 0.0 0
R. Harrison-Ducros 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
R. Harrison-Ducros 4-2 0.0 0
T. Lowery 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Lowery 3-0 0.0 0
D. Worley 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Worley 3-1 0.0 0
G. Claytor Jr. 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
G. Claytor Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
M. Natale 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Natale 1-0 0.0 0
R. Marra 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Marra 1-0 0.0 0
B. Thompson 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
B. Thompson 1-2 0.0 0
C. Favoroso 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
C. Favoroso 1-3 0.0 0
C. Boyd 53 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Boyd 1-0 0.0 0
T. Jurkovec 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Jurkovec 1-1 0.0 0
J. Istache 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Istache 1-0 0.0 0
M. O'Malley 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 1.0
M. O'Malley 1-3 1.0 0
C. Dillon 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Dillon 1-1 0.0 0
S. Edmonds 83 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Edmonds 1-0 0.0 0
P. Ausiello 43 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
P. Ausiello 1-1 0.0 0
R. Macek 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Macek 1-1 0.0 0
A. Hines 32 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Hines 1-0 0.0 0
N. Keahi 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Keahi 1-0 0.0 0
L. DeBrito 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
L. DeBrito 1-1 0.0 0
J. Booker 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Booker 0-1 0.0 0
J. Faulk 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Faulk 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. MacZura 98 P
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/1
SEASON FG XP
1/1 0/1
M. MacZura 1/1 32 0/1 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. MacZura 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 38.5 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 38.5 3
M. MacZura 8 38.5 3 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Worley 4 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 18.3 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 18.3 24 0
D. Worley 4 18.3 24 0
J. Istache 14 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 19.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 19.0 21 0
J. Istache 2 19.0 21 0
J. Domit 8 K
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 0 0
J. Domit 1 21.0 0 0
P. Fulmore 3 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 28.0 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 28.0 28 0
P. Fulmore 1 28.0 28 0
I. Adams 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
I. Adams 1 21.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Istache 14 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -3.0 -3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -3.0 0 0
J. Istache 1 -3.0 -3 0
Massachusetts
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Ford 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.4% 186 2 0 185.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.4% 186 2 0 185.4
A. Ford 13/19 186 2 0
R. Comis 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 104 2 0 237.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 104 2 0 237.1
R. Comis 6/9 104 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Ally 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 109 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 109 1
B. Ally 9 109 1 66
M. Young 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 90 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 90 1
M. Young 15 90 1 17
R. Comis 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 49 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 49 1
R. Comis 2 49 1 27
A. Isabella 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 14 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 14 1
A. Isabella 1 14 1 14
N. Orekoya 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 9 0
N. Orekoya 4 9 0 9
M. Curtis 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
M. Curtis 1 6 0 6
A. Ford 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
A. Ford 3 5 0 8
B. Dingle 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
B. Dingle 1 2 0 2
V. Santiago 48 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
V. Santiago 2 0 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Isabella 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 131 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 131 2
A. Isabella 5 131 2 60
B. Dingle 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 61 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 61 1
B. Dingle 3 61 1 32
K. Horn 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 49 0
K. Horn 5 49 0 23
Z. Simon 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 1
Z. Simon 1 14 1 14
S. Palmer 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
S. Palmer 1 13 0 13
M. Young 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
M. Young 2 12 0 7
A. Peah 19 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
A. Peah 2 10 0 7
J. Herring 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Herring 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Moses 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
L. Moses 5-0 0.0 0
T. Hayes 30 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Hayes 4-0 0.0 0
B. Barr 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
B. Barr 4-0 0.0 0
M. Ruane 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Ruane 3-0 0.0 0
J. Byczko 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
J. Byczko 3-4 0.0 0
J. Previte 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Previte 2-1 0.0 0
B. McAllister 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 2 0.0
B. McAllister 2-1 0.0 2
C. Cherrelus 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Cherrelus 2-0 0.0 0
T. Lebeau 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Lebeau 2-1 0.0 0
M. Mangram 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Mangram 2-0 0.0 0
J. Lewis 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Lewis 2-0 0.0 0
J. Norwood 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Norwood 2-1 0.0 0
X. Steele 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
X. Steele 1-0 0.0 0
J. Fredericks 20 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Fredericks 1-0 0.0 0
B. Goodson 45 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
B. Goodson 1-0 0.0 1
J. Bowe, Jr. 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Bowe, Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
T. Ingram 21 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Ingram 1-0 0.0 0
C. McCubrey 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. McCubrey 1-1 0.0 0
D. Osagiede 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Osagiede 1-0 0.0 0
C. Hunt 25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Hunt 1-0 0.0 0
C. Ogbonna 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Ogbonna 1-1 0.0 0
D. Green 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Green 1-0 0.0 0
C. DiTommaso 73 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
C. DiTommaso 0-2 0.0 0
M. Patton 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
M. Patton 0-2 0.0 0
I. Rodgers 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
I. Rodgers 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Caggiano 31 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 5/5
SEASON FG XP
0/0 5/5
M. Caggiano 0/0 0 5/5 5
C. Garcia 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
0/0 4/4
C. Garcia 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
G. Georgopoulos 88 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 38.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 38.3 0
G. Georgopoulos 3 38.3 0 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Ally 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 20.0 34 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 20.0 34 0
B. Ally 2 20.0 34 0
M. Young 8 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
M. Young 1 13.0 13 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Isabella 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
A. Isabella 1 -1.0 0 0
S. Palmer 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
S. Palmer 1 3.0 3 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 DUQ 21 0:41 3 47 INT
13:57 DUQ 25 1:24 3 3 Punt
11:28 DUQ 18 2:00 4 36 Punt
6:20 DUQ 25 1:24 4 -1 Punt
3:48 MA 42 2:53 6 18 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:23 DUQ 23 1:55 3 7 Punt
10:50 DUQ 44 1:36 3 -1 Punt
7:37 DUQ 41 0:00 1 59 INT
3:04 DUQ 34 2:59 9 66 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:14 DUQ 35 1:53 5 63 INT
10:02 DUQ 22 2:40 6 19 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
3:26 DUQ 29 2:55 17 71 TD
7:36 DUQ 25 1:54 3 9 Punt
3:06 DUQ 30 1:26 3 2 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:05 DUQ 32 0:08 1 32 TD
12:20 MA 23 0:45 2 77 TD
9:21 MA 13 3:01 9 87 TD
4:46 MA 33 0:52 4 9 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:46 MA 25 0:38 5 75 TD
12:21 MA 36 1:11 5 48 Fumble
9:03 MA 16 1:13 3 9 Punt
7:31 MA 38 4:19 12 62 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:52 MA 46 2:30 6 54 TD
7:13 MA 19 3:40 8 81 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:25 MA 13 2:43 7 87 TD
5:36 MA 31 2:21 4 8 Punt
1:34 MA 34 1:17 3 -5
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View


  • DUQ
    MA

    15
    63

    Final ELEV


  • PRARIE
    RICE

    28
    31

    Final ESP+


  • HAWAII
    COLOST

    43
    34

    Final CBSSN


  • WYO
    NMEXST

    29
    7

    Final ESP2


  • NMEXST
    MINN

    0
    0

    Thu 7:00pm


  • KENSAW
    GAST

    0
    0

    Thu 7:00pm ESP+


  • CCTST
    BALLST

    0
    0

    Thu 7:00pm ESP+


  • 21UCF
    UCONN

    0
    0
    73 O/U
    +23
    Thu 7:00pm ESPU


  • WBRST
    UTAH

    0
    0

    Thu 8:00pm PACN


  • MOST
    OKLAST

    0
    0

    Thu 8:00pm FS1


  • SELOU
    LAMON

    0
    0

    Thu 8:00pm ESP+


  • SAV
    UAB

    0
    0

    Thu 8:00pm ESP+


  • WAKE
    TULANE

    0
    0
    56 O/U
    +7
    Thu 8:00pm CBSSN


  • NWEST
    PURDUE

    0
    0

    Thu 8:00pm ESPN


  • NWST
    TXAM

    0
    0

    Thu 8:30pm SECN


  • DAVIS
    SJST

    0
    0

    Thu 10:00pm


  • CUSE
    WMICH

    0
    0
    64.5 O/U
    Fri 6:00pm CBSSN


  • MONNJ
    EMICH

    0
    0

    Fri 6:30pm ESP+


  • ARMY
    DUKE

    0
    0
    46 O/U
    -13.5
    Fri 7:00pm ESPU


  • UTAHST
    11MICHST

    0
    0
    49.5 O/U
    -22.5
    Fri 7:00pm


  • WKY
    4WISC

    0
    0

    Fri 9:00pm ESPN


  • PORTST
    NEVADA

    0
    0

    Fri 9:00pm


  • SDGST
    13STNFRD

    0
    0
    49 O/U
    Fri 9:00pm FS1


  • COLO
    COLOST

    0
    0

    +7
    Fri 9:30pm CBSSN


  • HOU
    RICE

    0
    0
    54.5 O/U
    +24.5
    Sat 12:00pm CBSSN


  • FAU
    7OKLA

    0
    0
    68.5 O/U
    -20.5
    Sat 12:00pm FOX


  • MISS
    TXTECH

    0
    0
    67.5 O/U
    -2
    Sat 12:00pm ESPN


  • KENTST
    ILL

    0
    0
    55.5 O/U
    -16
    Sat 12:00pm


  • SO
    16TCU

    0
    0

    Sat 12:00pm


  • TXSTSM
    RUT

    0
    0
    47 O/U
    -16
    Sat 12:00pm


  • 23TEXAS
    MD

    0
    0

    +13
    Sat 12:00pm FS1


  • JMAD
    NCST

    0
    0

    Sat 12:00pm ESPU


  • OREGST
    5OHIOST

    0
    0
    64 O/U
    -37
    Sat 12:00pm ABC


  • CSTCAR
    SC

    0
    0
    57 O/U
    -29.5
    Sat 12:00pm SECN


  • NOVA
    TEMPLE

    0
    0

    Sat 12:00pm ESNN


  • FUR
    2CLEM

    0
    0

    Sat 12:20pm


  • ALCORN
    GATECH

    0
    0

    Sat 12:30pm


  • MA
    BC

    0
    0
    63 O/U
    -18.5
    Sat 1:00pm


  • HOW
    OHIO

    0
    0

    Sat 2:00pm ESP+


  • STONYBRK
    AF

    0
    0

    Sat 2:00pm FBOOK


  • NILL
    IOWA

    0
    0
    49 O/U
    -9.5
    Sat 3:30pm


  • 6WASH
    9AUBURN

    0
    0
    48.5 O/U
    -2.5
    Sat 3:30pm ABC


  • 17WVU
    TENN

    0
    0
    61.5 O/U
    -10
    Sat 3:30pm CBS


  • WASHST
    WYO

    0
    0

    Sat 3:30pm CBSSN


  • ALBANY
    PITT

    0
    0

    Sat 3:30pm


  • CMICH
    UK

    0
    0
    49.5 O/U
    Sat 3:30pm ESPU


  • AP
    3UGA

    0
    0

    Sat 3:30pm ESPN


  • MRSHL
    MIAOH

    0
    0
    51.5 O/U
    Sat 3:30pm ESP+


  • APLST
    10PSU

    0
    0
    54.5 O/U
    -23
    Sat 3:30pm


  • UNC
    CAL

    0
    0
    61 O/U
    -7.5
    Sat 4:00pm FOX


  • UNLV
    15USC

    0
    0
    62.5 O/U
    -25.5
    Sat 4:00pm PACN


  • TNMART
    MIZZOU

    0
    0

    Sat 4:00pm SECN


  • EIL
    ARK

    0
    0

    Sat 4:00pm SECN


  • RICH
    UVA

    0
    0

    Sat 6:00pm


  • ELON
    SFLA

    0
    0

    Sat 6:00pm ESP3


  • 22BOISE
    TROY

    0
    0
    50 O/U
    Sat 6:00pm ESNN


  • SCST
    GAS

    0
    0

    Sat 6:00pm ESP+


  • DEST
    BUFF

    0
    0

    Sat 6:00pm ESP3


  • NCAT
    ECU

    0
    0

    Sat 6:00pm ESP3


  • FORD
    CHARLO

    0
    0

    Sat 6:00pm ESP+


  • ODU
    LIB

    0
    0

    +6.5
    Sat 6:00pm


  • CINCY
    UCLA

    0
    0
    62 O/U
    Sat 7:00pm ESPN


  • CAR
    TULSA

    0
    0

    Sat 7:00pm ESP3


  • JACKST
    USM

    0
    0

    Sat 7:00pm ESP+


  • GRAM
    LALAF

    0
    0

    Sat 7:00pm ESP3


  • IND
    FIU

    0
    0

    Sat 7:00pm CBSSN


  • LATECH
    SALA

    0
    0

    Sat 7:00pm ESP+


  • VMI
    TOLEDO

    0
    0

    Sat 7:00pm ESP3


  • MERCER
    MEMP

    0
    0

    Sat 7:00pm ESP3


  • NICHST
    KANSAS

    0
    0

    Sat 7:00pm ESP+


  • SEMOST
    ARKST

    0
    0

    Sat 7:00pm ESP+


  • SD
    KSTATE

    0
    0

    Sat 7:10pm ESP3


  • NAZ
    UTEP

    0
    0

    Sat 7:30pm ESP3


  • MTSU
    VANDY

    0
    0
    57 O/U
    -4.5
    Sat 7:30pm SECN


  • 14MICH
    12ND

    0
    0
    47.5 O/U
    +1
    Sat 7:30pm NBC


  • SMU
    NTEXAS

    0
    0
    71 O/U
    -4.5
    Sat 7:30pm


  • CHARSO
    FLA

    0
    0

    Sat 7:30pm SECN


  • SFA
    18MISSST

    0
    0

    Sat 7:30pm ESPU


  • UIW
    NMEX

    0
    0

    Sat 8:00pm ESP3


  • BGREEN
    24OREG

    0
    0
    73.5 O/U
    -31.5
    Sat 8:00pm PACN


  • LVILLE
    1BAMA

    0
    0
    60.5 O/U
    Sat 8:00pm ABC


  • AKRON
    NEB

    0
    0
    53 O/U
    -24
    Sat 8:00pm FOX


  • ABIL
    BAYLOR

    0
    0

    Sat 8:00pm


  • SDST
    IOWAST

    0
    0

    Sat 8:00pm


  • IDAHO
    FRESNO

    0
    0

    Sat 10:00pm FBOOK


  • TXSA
    ARIZST

    0
    0

    Sat 10:30pm FS1


  • BYU
    ARIZ

    0
    0
    60.5 O/U
    -11.5
    Sat 10:45pm ESPN


  • NAVY
    HAWAII

    0
    0

    +17
    Sat 11:00pm CBSSN


  • 8MIAMI
    25LSU

    0
    0
    48 O/U
    +3
    Sun 7:30pm ABC


  • 20VATECH
    19FSU

    0
    0
    57 O/U
    -7.5
    Mon 8:00pm ESPN
NCAA FB Scores