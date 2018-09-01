Drive Chart
MICH
ND

No Text

Green-out: No. 12 Notre Dame beats No. 14 Michigan 24-17

  • STATS AP
  • Sep 01, 2018

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) The Michigan-Notre Dame series returned after a three-year hiatus and the 12th-ranked Fighting Irish became the latest rival to get the best of Jim Harbaugh's Wolverines.

Brandon Wimbush connected on a long touchdown pass to help Notre Dame jump out to a big first-half lead, Te'von Coney and the defense made it stand with a late takeaway, and the Fighting Irish beat No. 14 Michigan 24-17 on Saturday night.

A green-out crowd welcomed the Wolverines back to Notre Dame Stadium and the Fighting Irish scored on their first two drives against a defense loaded with future NFL draft picks. Chris Finke hauled in a deep throw from Wimbush that went through a defender's hands in traffic for a 43-yard score to put Notre Dame up 14-0 midway through the first half.

Wimbush, who had to re-establish himself as the starter in the offseason after a rough end to 2017, was 12 for 22 for 170 yards and an interception and ran for 59 yards.

''It just feels like playing football again,'' Wimbush said. ''I just had so much fun out there, playing ball and just not worrying about anything else.''

Jafar Armstrong's second touchdown, a 4-yard run with 3:55 left in the second quarter made it 21-3. Ambry Thomas gave the Wolverines a much-needed jolted with a 99-yard touchdown on the ensuing kickoff, but otherwise the Michigan debut of quarterback Shea Patterson was mostly disappointing.

Michigan's only offensive touchdown came with 2:18 left in the fourth quarter, when Karan Higdon rushed in from 3 yards to cut the lead to seven.

Patterson, the touted transfer from Mississippi, went 20 for 30 for 227 yards and faced steady pressure.

''They got us on the inside blitzes. They brought great pressure all night long,'' coach Jim Harbaugh said.

Michigan got a final opportunity with 1:48 and got as far as its 45. Patterson was flushed out of the pocket, grabbed by Jerry Tillery and stripped by Khalid Kareem. Coney recovered the loose ball with 46 seconds and sealed Notre Dame's second straight win against the Wolverines.

When they last met in 2014, Notre Dame snapped Michigan's streak of 365 consecutive games without being shut out with a 31-0 win. That loss also marked the beginning of the end of Brady Hoke's tenure as Michigan coach.

Harbaugh does not come into this season fretting his job, but make no mistake his program could use a change in trajectory. The Wolverines are now 9-9 in their last 18 games and Michigan has dropped 17 straight road games against a ranked team, dating to 2006. Harbaugh also fell to 1-6 against the school's biggest rivals, Ohio State, Michigan State and Notre Dame.

''Where are we at?'' Harbaugh said. ''We're at the beginning. We fought hard, competed well. There's things we can build on. It's not the end. It's the beginning for us.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Michigan: The addition of Patterson was supposed to make a vanilla Michigan offense more dynamic, but until the line play improves there is only so much that can be expected from the former five-star recruit. Patterson's lone interception came on a play when both the running back and center whiffed on a blitzing Coney.

Notre Dame: Have to give some credit to the Irish defense, a unit that returned most of its best players from last season and but has a new coordinator in Clark Lea, who was promoted when Mike Elko left after one season for Texas A&M.

UP NEXT

Michigan: The Wolverines return home to face Western Michigan. They have a chance to string together a few victories over the next month, but it will be the middle of October before Michigan gets another chance to show it can win big games.

Notre Dame: The Irish are home for Ball State in what looks like the softest spot on their schedule.

---

Follow Ralph D. Russo at www.Twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://www.podcastone.com/AP-Top-25-College-Football-Podcast

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:18
3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
24
Touchdown 2:18
22-K.Higdon runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
95
yds
02:49
pos
16
24
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:12
19-J.Yoon 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
46
yds
04:54
pos
10
24
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:41
3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
21
Touchdown 3:41
39-J.Doerer kicks 64 yards from ND 35. 1-A.Thomas runs 99 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
63
yds
00:14
pos
9
21
Point After TD 3:55
19-J.Yoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
21
Touchdown 3:55
8-J.Armstrong runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
18
plays
94
yds
07:37
pos
3
20
Field Goal 11:35
3-Q.Nordin 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
31
yds
00:48
pos
3
14
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:09
19-J.Yoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 7:18
7-B.Wimbush complete to 10-C.Finke. 10-C.Finke runs 43 yards for a touchdown
3
plays
52
yds
1:34
pos
0
13
Point After TD 13:35
19-J.Yoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 13:35
8-J.Armstrong runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
01:25
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 21
Rushing 4 10
Passing 14 7
Penalty 2 4
3rd Down Conv 6-13 7-15
4th Down Conv 0-3 1-1
Total Net Yards 275 284
Total Plays 69 70
Avg Gain 4.0 4.1
Net Yards Rushing 58 132
Rush Attempts 33 47
Avg Rush Yards 1.8 2.8
Net Yards Passing 217 152
Comp. - Att. 24-36 12-22
Yards Per Pass 6.0 6.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-32 2-18
Penalties - Yards 7-62 4-40
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 1 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 3-43.7 6-45.7
Return Yards 143 20
Punts - Returns 2-4 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-120 1-20
Int. - Returns 1-19 1-0
Kicking 3/3 4/4
Extra Points 2/2 3/3
Field Goals 1/1 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
14 Michigan 0-1 0100717
12 Notre Dame 1-0 1473024
O/U 47.5, ND +3
Notre Dame Stadium South Bend, IN
 217 PASS YDS 152
58 RUSH YDS 132
275 TOTAL YDS 284
Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Patterson 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 227 0 1 123.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 227 0 1 123.6
S. Patterson 20/30 227 0 1
D. McCaffrey 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 22 0 0 97.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 22 0 0 97.5
D. McCaffrey 4/6 22 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Higdon 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 72 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 72 1
K. Higdon 21 72 1 10
D. McCaffrey 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
D. McCaffrey 3 10 0 5
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
D. Peoples-Jones 1 7 0 7
C. Evans 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
C. Evans 2 1 0 2
W. Hart 17 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -11 0
W. Hart 1 -11 0 -11
S. Patterson 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 -21 0
S. Patterson 5 -21 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
N. Collins 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 66 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 66 0
N. Collins 3 66 0 52
G. Perry 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 48 0
G. Perry 5 48 0 16
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 38 0
D. Peoples-Jones 6 38 0 12
C. Evans 12 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 37 0
C. Evans 2 37 0 24
O. Martin 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 29 0
O. Martin 3 29 0 21
Z. Gentry 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
Z. Gentry 2 11 0 8
S. McKeon 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
S. McKeon 2 10 0 8
N. Eubanks 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
N. Eubanks 1 10 0 10
K. Higdon 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Higdon 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Hawkins 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
B. Hawkins 6-0 0.0 0
T. Kinnel 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
T. Kinnel 6-2 0.0 0
J. Ross 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Ross 5-0 0.0 0
D. Bush 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
D. Bush 5-1 1.0 0
C. Winovich 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
C. Winovich 5-1 1.0 0
D. Long 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Long 3-0 0.0 0
D. Gil 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Gil 2-1 0.0 0
K. Hudson 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Hudson 2-0 0.0 0
M. Sims 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Sims 2-0 0.0 0
R. Gary 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
R. Gary 2-1 0.0 0
J. Woods 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Woods 2-1 0.0 0
B. Mone 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Mone 1-0 0.0 0
M. Dwumfour 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Dwumfour 1-0 0.0 0
T. Black 7 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Black 1-0 0.0 0
B. Watson 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
B. Watson 1-1 0.0 1
J. Uche 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Uche 1-0 0.0 0
C. Kemp 2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Kemp 1-0 0.0 0
A. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Thomas 1-0 0.0 0
L. Marshall 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Marshall 1-0 0.0 0
N. Furbush 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Furbush 1-0 0.0 0
J. Metellus 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Metellus 1-1 0.0 0
J. Hudson 55 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Hudson 1-0 0.0 0
L. Hill 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Hill 1-0 0.0 0
A. Hutchinson 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Hutchinson 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Q. Nordin 3 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
Q. Nordin 1/1 28 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Hart 17 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 43.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 43.7 1
W. Hart 3 43.7 1 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 60.0 99 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 60.0 99 0
A. Thomas 2 60.0 99 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 2.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 2.0 6 0
D. Peoples-Jones 2 2.0 6 0
Notre Dame
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Wimbush 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 170 1 1 125.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 170 1 1 125.4
B. Wimbush 12/22 170 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Wimbush 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 59 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 59 0
B. Wimbush 19 59 0 22
T. Jones Jr. 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 45 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 45 0
T. Jones Jr. 9 45 0 12
J. Armstrong 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 35 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 35 2
J. Armstrong 15 35 2 13
H. Griffith 3 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
H. Griffith 1 0 0 0
A. Davis 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -3 0
A. Davis 2 -3 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Finke 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 55 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 55 1
C. Finke 3 55 1 43
C. Claypool 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 47 0
C. Claypool 3 47 0 19
M. Boykin 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 28 0
M. Boykin 1 28 0 28
A. Mack 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 26 0
A. Mack 1 26 0 26
J. Armstrong 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
J. Armstrong 2 11 0 9
A. Davis 3 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
A. Davis 1 4 0 4
K. Austin 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Austin 0 0 0 0
C. Kmet 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
C. Kmet 1 -1 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Coney 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
T. Coney 9-1 0.0 0
K. Kareem 53 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 2.0
K. Kareem 9-1 2.0 0
D. Tranquill 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
D. Tranquill 5-1 0.0 0
A. Gilman 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
A. Gilman 5-2 0.0 0
J. Elliott 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Elliott 5-0 0.0 0
T. Pride Jr. 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Pride Jr. 4-0 0.0 0
N. Coleman 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
N. Coleman 3-1 0.0 0
J. Tillery 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
J. Tillery 3-0 1.0 0
A. Bilal 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. Bilal 3-1 0.0 0
J. Love 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Love 2-0 0.0 0
D. Studstill 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Studstill 1-0 0.0 0
B. Wright 89 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Wright 1-0 0.0 0
Ja. Ademilola 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ja. Ademilola 1-0 0.0 0
C. Capen 31 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Capen 1-0 0.0 0
J. Bonner 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Bonner 0-1 0.0 0
J. Okwara 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Okwara 0-0 0.0 1
D. Hayes 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Hayes 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Yoon 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/1 3/3
J. Yoon 1/1 48 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Newsome 85 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 45.7 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 45.7 2
T. Newsome 6 45.7 2 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Armstrong 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
J. Armstrong 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:35 MICH 35 3:10 6 22 Punt
7:09 MICH 12 4:38 11 57 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:02 ND 41 0:48 10 31 FG
3:55 ND 35 0:14 1 63 TD
0:40 MICH 2 0:00 1 5 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MICH 25 1:11 7 64 Downs
13:11 MICH 49 1:17 3 6
10:17 MICH 20 2:04 3 6 Punt
3:07 MICH 25 0:59 3 23
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:03 MICH 4 6:43 14 52 Downs
5:07 MICH 20 2:49 8 62 TD
1:48 MICH 25 0:51 4 46 Fumble
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ND 25 1:25 7 75 TD
10:16 ND 4 3:07 8 96 TD
2:23 ND 20 1:07 3 -4 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:32 ND 25 7:37 18 75 TD
3:36 ND 22 2:47 8 28 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:42 ND 27 0:12 2 22 INT
11:03 ND 45 0:37 3 0 Punt
8:06 ND 28 4:54 10 41 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:20 ND 36 1:07 6 3 Punt
7:14 ND 44 1:58 4 13 Punt
2:18 ND 25 0:18 3 8 Punt
0:46 MICH 29 0:41 2 -2
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores