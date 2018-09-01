|
|
|MICH
|ND
Green-out: No. 12 Notre Dame beats No. 14 Michigan 24-17
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) The Michigan-Notre Dame series returned after a three-year hiatus and the 12th-ranked Fighting Irish became the latest rival to get the best of Jim Harbaugh's Wolverines.
Brandon Wimbush connected on a long touchdown pass to help Notre Dame jump out to a big first-half lead, Te'von Coney and the defense made it stand with a late takeaway, and the Fighting Irish beat No. 14 Michigan 24-17 on Saturday night.
A green-out crowd welcomed the Wolverines back to Notre Dame Stadium and the Fighting Irish scored on their first two drives against a defense loaded with future NFL draft picks. Chris Finke hauled in a deep throw from Wimbush that went through a defender's hands in traffic for a 43-yard score to put Notre Dame up 14-0 midway through the first half.
Wimbush, who had to re-establish himself as the starter in the offseason after a rough end to 2017, was 12 for 22 for 170 yards and an interception and ran for 59 yards.
''It just feels like playing football again,'' Wimbush said. ''I just had so much fun out there, playing ball and just not worrying about anything else.''
Jafar Armstrong's second touchdown, a 4-yard run with 3:55 left in the second quarter made it 21-3. Ambry Thomas gave the Wolverines a much-needed jolted with a 99-yard touchdown on the ensuing kickoff, but otherwise the Michigan debut of quarterback Shea Patterson was mostly disappointing.
Michigan's only offensive touchdown came with 2:18 left in the fourth quarter, when Karan Higdon rushed in from 3 yards to cut the lead to seven.
Patterson, the touted transfer from Mississippi, went 20 for 30 for 227 yards and faced steady pressure.
''They got us on the inside blitzes. They brought great pressure all night long,'' coach Jim Harbaugh said.
Michigan got a final opportunity with 1:48 and got as far as its 45. Patterson was flushed out of the pocket, grabbed by Jerry Tillery and stripped by Khalid Kareem. Coney recovered the loose ball with 46 seconds and sealed Notre Dame's second straight win against the Wolverines.
When they last met in 2014, Notre Dame snapped Michigan's streak of 365 consecutive games without being shut out with a 31-0 win. That loss also marked the beginning of the end of Brady Hoke's tenure as Michigan coach.
Harbaugh does not come into this season fretting his job, but make no mistake his program could use a change in trajectory. The Wolverines are now 9-9 in their last 18 games and Michigan has dropped 17 straight road games against a ranked team, dating to 2006. Harbaugh also fell to 1-6 against the school's biggest rivals, Ohio State, Michigan State and Notre Dame.
''Where are we at?'' Harbaugh said. ''We're at the beginning. We fought hard, competed well. There's things we can build on. It's not the end. It's the beginning for us.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Michigan: The addition of Patterson was supposed to make a vanilla Michigan offense more dynamic, but until the line play improves there is only so much that can be expected from the former five-star recruit. Patterson's lone interception came on a play when both the running back and center whiffed on a blitzing Coney.
Notre Dame: Have to give some credit to the Irish defense, a unit that returned most of its best players from last season and but has a new coordinator in Clark Lea, who was promoted when Mike Elko left after one season for Texas A&M.
UP NEXT
Michigan: The Wolverines return home to face Western Michigan. They have a chance to string together a few victories over the next month, but it will be the middle of October before Michigan gets another chance to show it can win big games.
Notre Dame: The Irish are home for Ball State in what looks like the softest spot on their schedule.
---
Follow Ralph D. Russo at www.Twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://www.podcastone.com/AP-Top-25-College-Football-Podcast
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|21
|Rushing
|4
|10
|Passing
|14
|7
|Penalty
|2
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|7-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|275
|284
|Total Plays
|69
|70
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|4.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|58
|132
|Rush Attempts
|33
|47
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.8
|2.8
|Net Yards Passing
|217
|152
|Comp. - Att.
|24-36
|12-22
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|6.9
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-32
|2-18
|Penalties - Yards
|7-62
|4-40
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-43.7
|6-45.7
|Return Yards
|143
|20
|Punts - Returns
|2-4
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-120
|1-20
|Int. - Returns
|1-19
|1-0
|Kicking
|3/3
|4/4
|Extra Points
|2/2
|3/3
|Field Goals
|1/1
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|217
|PASS YDS
|152
|
|
|58
|RUSH YDS
|132
|
|
|275
|TOTAL YDS
|284
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Patterson 2 QB
|S. Patterson
|20/30
|227
|0
|1
|
D. McCaffrey 10 QB
|D. McCaffrey
|4/6
|22
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Higdon 22 RB
|K. Higdon
|21
|72
|1
|10
|
D. McCaffrey 10 QB
|D. McCaffrey
|3
|10
|0
|5
|
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
|D. Peoples-Jones
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Evans 12 RB
|C. Evans
|2
|1
|0
|2
|
W. Hart 17 P
|W. Hart
|1
|-11
|0
|-11
|
S. Patterson 2 QB
|S. Patterson
|5
|-21
|0
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Collins 4 WR
|N. Collins
|3
|66
|0
|52
|
G. Perry 88 WR
|G. Perry
|5
|48
|0
|16
|
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
|D. Peoples-Jones
|6
|38
|0
|12
|
C. Evans 12 RB
|C. Evans
|2
|37
|0
|24
|
O. Martin 80 WR
|O. Martin
|3
|29
|0
|21
|
Z. Gentry 83 TE
|Z. Gentry
|2
|11
|0
|8
|
S. McKeon 84 TE
|S. McKeon
|2
|10
|0
|8
|
N. Eubanks 82 TE
|N. Eubanks
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
K. Higdon 22 RB
|K. Higdon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Hawkins 20 DB
|B. Hawkins
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Kinnel 23 DB
|T. Kinnel
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ross 12 LB
|J. Ross
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bush 10 LB
|D. Bush
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Winovich 15 DL
|C. Winovich
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Long 22 DB
|D. Long
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gil 36 LB
|D. Gil
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hudson 7 LB
|K. Hudson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sims 6 DB
|M. Sims
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Gary 3 DL
|R. Gary
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woods 26 DB
|J. Woods
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Mone 90 DL
|B. Mone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dwumfour 50 DL
|M. Dwumfour
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Black 7 WR
|T. Black
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Watson 28 DB
|B. Watson
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Uche 6 LB
|J. Uche
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kemp 2 DL
|C. Kemp
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Thomas 1 DB
|A. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Marshall 93 DL
|L. Marshall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Furbush 59 LB
|N. Furbush
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Metellus 14 DB
|J. Metellus
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hudson 55 OL
|J. Hudson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hill 24 DB
|L. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hutchinson 97 DL
|A. Hutchinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Q. Nordin 3 K
|Q. Nordin
|1/1
|28
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Hart 17 P
|W. Hart
|3
|43.7
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Thomas 1 DB
|A. Thomas
|2
|60.0
|99
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
|D. Peoples-Jones
|2
|2.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Wimbush 7 QB
|B. Wimbush
|12/22
|170
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Wimbush 7 QB
|B. Wimbush
|19
|59
|0
|22
|
T. Jones Jr. 6 RB
|T. Jones Jr.
|9
|45
|0
|12
|
J. Armstrong 8 WR
|J. Armstrong
|15
|35
|2
|13
|
H. Griffith 3 DB
|H. Griffith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Davis 3 QB
|A. Davis
|2
|-3
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Finke 10 WR
|C. Finke
|3
|55
|1
|43
|
C. Claypool 83 WR
|C. Claypool
|3
|47
|0
|19
|
M. Boykin 81 WR
|M. Boykin
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
A. Mack 86 TE
|A. Mack
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
J. Armstrong 8 WR
|J. Armstrong
|2
|11
|0
|9
|
A. Davis 3 QB
|A. Davis
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Austin 4 WR
|K. Austin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Kmet 84 TE
|C. Kmet
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Coney 4 LB
|T. Coney
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kareem 53 DL
|K. Kareem
|9-1
|2.0
|0
|
D. Tranquill 23 LB
|D. Tranquill
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gilman 11 S
|A. Gilman
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Elliott 21 S
|J. Elliott
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pride Jr. 5 CB
|T. Pride Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Coleman 24 S
|N. Coleman
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tillery 99 DL
|J. Tillery
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Bilal 22 LB
|A. Bilal
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Love 27 CB
|J. Love
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Studstill 14 S
|D. Studstill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wright 89 TE
|B. Wright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Ademilola 57 DL
|Ja. Ademilola
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Capen 31 QB
|C. Capen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bonner 55 DL
|J. Bonner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Okwara 42 DL
|J. Okwara
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Hayes 9 DL
|D. Hayes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Yoon 19 K
|J. Yoon
|1/1
|48
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Newsome 85 P
|T. Newsome
|6
|45.7
|2
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Armstrong 8 WR
|J. Armstrong
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
IDAHO
FRESNO
6
58
3rd 6:01 FBOOK
-
NAVY
HAWAII
14
35
2nd 1:53 CBSSN
-
TXSA
ARIZST
0
28
2nd 0:00 FS1
-
BYU
ARIZ
7
10
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
DUQ
MA
15
63
Final ELEV
-
PRARIE
RICE
28
31
Final ESP+
-
HAWAII
COLOST
43
34
Final CBSSN
-
WYO
NMEXST
29
7
Final ESP2
-
21UCF
UCONN
56
17
Final ESPNU
-
CCTST
BALLST
6
42
Final ESP+
-
KENSAW
GAST
20
24
Final ESP+
-
NMEXST
MINN
10
48
Final
-
WBRST
UTAH
10
41
Final PACN
-
SAV
UAB
0
52
Final ESP+
-
SELOU
LAMON
31
34
Final ESP+
-
NWEST
PURDUE
31
27
Final ESPN
-
WAKE
TULANE
23
17
Final/OT CBSSN
-
MOST
OKLAST
17
58
Final FS1
-
NWST
TXAM
7
59
Final SECN
-
DAVIS
SJST
44
38
Final
-
CUSE
WMICH
55
42
Final CBSSN
-
MONNJ
EMICH
17
51
Final ESP+
-
ARMY
DUKE
14
34
Final ESPNU
-
UTAHST
11MICHST
31
38
Final BTN
-
PORTST
NEVADA
19
72
Final
-
WKY
4WISC
3
34
Final ESPN
-
SDGST
13STNFRD
10
31
Final FS1
-
COLO
COLOST
45
13
Final CBSSN
-
MISS
TXTECH
47
27
Final ESPN
-
SO
16TCU
7
55
Final FSN
-
23TEXAS
MD
29
34
Final FS1
-
TXSTSM
RUT
7
35
Final
-
OREGST
5OHIOST
31
77
Final ABC
-
KENTST
ILL
24
31
Final
-
JMAD
NCST
13
24
Final ESPU
-
CSTCAR
SC
15
49
Final SECN
-
NOVA
TEMPLE
19
17
Final ESNN
-
HOU
RICE
45
27
Final CBSSN
-
FAU
7OKLA
14
63
Final FOX
-
FUR
2CLEM
7
48
Final
-
ALCORN
GATECH
0
41
Final
-
MA
BC
21
55
Final
-
HOW
OHIO
32
38
Final ESP+
-
STONYBRK
AF
0
38
Final FBOOK
-
APLST
10PSU
38
45
Final/OT BTN
-
CMICH
UK
20
35
Final ESPU
-
AP
3UGA
0
45
Final ESPN
-
ALBANY
PITT
7
33
Final
-
17WVU
TENN
40
14
Final CBS
-
WASHST
WYO
41
19
Final CBSSN
-
6WASH
9AUBURN
16
21
Final ABC
-
NILL
IOWA
7
33
Final
-
EIL
ARK
20
55
Final SECN
-
UNC
CAL
17
24
Final FOX
-
TNMART
MIZZOU
14
51
Final SECN
-
UNLV
15USC
21
43
Final PACN
-
22BOISE
TROY
56
20
Final ESPNews
-
RICH
UVA
13
42
Final
-
FORD
CHARLO
10
34
Final ESP+
-
DEST
BUFF
10
48
Final ESP3
-
SCST
GAS
6
37
Final ESP+
-
ODU
LIB
10
52
Final ESP3
-
ELON
SFLA
14
34
Final ESP3
-
MRSHL
MIAOH
35
28
Final ESP+
-
CAR
TULSA
27
38
Final ESP3
-
CINCY
UCLA
26
17
Final ESPN
-
VMI
TOLEDO
3
66
Final ESP3
-
JACKST
USM
7
55
Final ESP+
-
SEMOST
ARKST
21
48
Final ESP+
-
IND
FIU
38
28
Final CBSSN
-
LATECH
SALA
30
26
Final ESP+
-
MERCER
MEMP
14
66
Final ESP3
-
GRAM
LALAF
17
49
Final ESP3
-
NICHST
KANSAS
26
23
Final/OT ESPN+
-
SD
KSTATE
24
27
Final ESP3
-
14MICH
12ND
17
24
Final NBC
-
SFA
18MISSST
6
63
Final ESPNU
-
CHARSO
FLA
6
53
Final SECN
-
NAZ
UTEP
30
10
Final ESP3
-
SMU
NTEXAS
23
46
Final
-
MTSU
VANDY
7
35
Final SECN
-
BGREEN
24OREG
24
58
Final PACN
-
LVILLE
1BAMA
14
51
Final ABC
-
ABIL
BAYLOR
27
55
Final
-
UIW
NMEX
30
62
Final ESP3
-
NCAT
ECU
0
0
Sun 3:30pm
-
8MIAMI
25LSU
0
047 O/U
+3.5
Sun 7:30pm ABC
-
20VATECH
19FSU
0
055.5 O/U
-7
Mon 8:00pm ESPN
-
NCAT
ECU
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
AKRON
NEB
0
0
FOX
-
SDST
IOWAST
0
0