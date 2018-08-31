Drive Chart
Williams has 240 yards rushing as A&M routs Northwestern St.

  • STATS AP
  • Aug 31, 2018

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) Coach Jimbo Fisher has preached about the importance of explosive plays since he took over at Texas A&M.

On Thursday night, Trayveon Williams gave his new coach exactly that when he ran 73 yards for a touchdown on the team's third offensive play to get things going in what ended as a 59-7 rout of Northwestern State in Fisher's debut at the school.

''Coach Fisher (says) the team that has the most explosive plays is going to be the team that wins,'' Williams said. ''So just being able to create that explosive play and just giving a lot of juice to the offense and to the team ... was just a great opportunity to ignite the game.''

Williams ran for 240 yards and three touchdowns in just more than two quarters to lead the Aggies to the victory.

Williams scored Texas A&M's first touchdown on a 73-yard run, and a 2-yard scamper made it 21-0 in the second quarter. The junior pushed the lead to 42-0 when he burst through the line and simply outran everyone else for a 40-yard score early in the third quarter in his last play of the night.

''What Trayveon does is he has great acceleration,'' Fisher said. ''He sees very well. He's just a natural runner with the football.''

It was the second-best rushing performance in school history behind the 297 yards Bob Smith ran for against SMU on Nov. 11, 1950, and Williams became the 20th player in Texas A&M history to reach 2,000 career yards rushing (2,095). Kwami Etwi added 83 yards rushing and a score to help the Aggies rush for more than 400 yards (503) for the first time since 2003.

Williams said he didn't know how many yards he'd piled up until his night was done.

''We were just going out there and having fun ... just got caught up in the moment and I didn't even realize I had what I had,'' he said.

Kellen Mond started at quarterback for the Aggies after vying with Nick Starkel for the job throughout camp and threw for 184 yards and touchdown passes of 7 and 8 yards and added a score on a 1-yard run. Starkel took over in the third quarter with the game out of hand and threw for 63 yards and a touchdown.

The Aggies handled business easily against Northwestern State, an FCS school which plays in the Southland Conference, to help Fisher to a victory in his first game since leaving Florida State for a 10-year, $75 million contract.

Fisher, who won a national championship at Florida State in 2013 admitted to being a bit nervous before kickoff on Thursday night.

''You're breaking new ground in new place,'' he said. ''You've got to go out there and still play and coach and do the things you have to do. So I have butterflies no matter how long you're anywhere. It's just part of the game.''

Northwestern State split plays at quarterback between Shelton Eppler and Clay Holgorsen. Eppler started and threw for 105 yards and Holgorsen finished with 125 yards passing and touchdown.

''The one thing we talked to this football team about afterward is that this one game will not define us,'' first-year coach Brad Laird said. ''There's 10 more opportunities not counting postseason where we have the opportunity and look forward to.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Northwestern State: The Demons were overmatched in their first game against a Southeastern Conference team since 2015, but Eppler and Holgorsen both made some nice throws that should translate to more success when they play other FCS schools.

Texas A&M: The Aggies looked good against lesser competition on Thursday night but will have to play much better next Saturday to get a win next Saturday when second-ranked Clemson visits.

TIGHT END TIME

Fisher utilized the tight end far more than the Aggies had in the years under coach Kevin Sumlin, who was fired in November, with Jace Sternberger finishing with five receptions for 56 yards and two touchdowns.

He's the first tight end at Texas A&M with two touchdown catches in a game since Michael Lamothe did it against Texas Tech in 2010.

TARGETING CALLS

While the offense looked in its first time out, there were some problems on defense with linebacker Otaro Alaka and safety Donovan Wilson both being ejected for targeting in the first half.

''That's just a fundamental mistake that we cannot have,'' Fisher said. ''Hopefully, that's a lesson we learn because we can't do that anymore.''

UP NEXT

Northwestern State: The Demons host Grambling on Sept. 8 before beginning conference play at Lamar on Sept. 15.

Texas A&M: The Aggies have a brutal early schedule with a trip to No. 1 Alabama looming in Week 4 after their meeting with Clemson next week and a home game against Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 15.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:00
36-D.LaCamera extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
59
Touchdown 8:00
17-N.Starkel complete to 10-J.Preston. 10-J.Preston runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
80
yds
06:30
pos
7
58
Point After TD 14:39
48-A.Fendrick extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
52
Touchdown 14:39
4-C.Holgorsen complete to 1-J.Ferguson. 1-J.Ferguson runs 71 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
71
yds
00:14
pos
6
52
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:31
36-D.LaCamera 52 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
57
yds
04:38
pos
0
52
Point After TD 9:23
36-D.LaCamera extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
49
Touchdown 9:23
22-K.Etwi runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
61
yds
02:06
pos
0
48
Point After TD 12:20
36-D.LaCamera extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
42
Touchdown 12:20
5-T.Williams runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
02:40
pos
0
41
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:06
36-D.LaCamera extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
35
Touchdown 0:06
11-K.Mond complete to 81-J.Sternberger. 81-J.Sternberger runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
95
yds
02:21
pos
0
34
Point After TD 4:16
36-D.LaCamera extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
28
Touchdown 4:16
11-K.Mond runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
55
yds
02:34
pos
0
27
Point After TD 8:11
36-D.LaCamera extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 8:11
5-T.Williams runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
76
yds
03:58
pos
0
20
Point After TD 14:56
36-D.LaCamera extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 14:56
11-K.Mond complete to 81-J.Sternberger. 81-J.Sternberger runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
94
yds
02:32
pos
0
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 11:41
36-D.LaCamera extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:41
5-T.Williams runs 73 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
93
yds
01:24
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 13 40
Rushing 2 24
Passing 5 14
Penalty 6 2
3rd Down Conv 1-12 8-11
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 251 741
Total Plays 48 96
Avg Gain 5.2 7.7
Net Yards Rushing 21 503
Rush Attempts 13 61
Avg Rush Yards 1.6 8.2
Net Yards Passing 230 238
Comp. - Att. 18-35 23-35
Yards Per Pass 6.6 6.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 2-17
Penalties - Yards 11-93 8-95
Touchdowns 1 8
Rushing TDs 0 5
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 9-42.1 2-52.5
Return Yards 66 22
Punts - Returns 1-0 3-9
Kickoffs - Returns 3-66 1-13
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 1/3 9/9
Extra Points 1/1 8/8
Field Goals 0/2 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Demons 0-1 00077
Aggies 1-0 72817759
Kyle Field College Station, TX
 230 PASS YDS 238
21 RUSH YDS 503
251 TOTAL YDS 741
Demons
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Holgorsen 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.4% 125 1 0 120.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.4% 125 1 0 120.0
C. Holgorsen 9/19 125 1 0
S. Eppler 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.3% 105 0 0 111.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.3% 105 0 0 111.4
S. Eppler 9/16 105 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Holgorsen 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
C. Holgorsen 2 7 0 4
J. West 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 7 0
J. West 4 7 0 6
S. Anderson 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 4 0
S. Anderson 4 4 0 3
D. Smith 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
D. Smith 3 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Ferguson 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 129 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 129 1
J. Ferguson 4 129 1 71
J. Watson 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 30 0
J. Watson 3 30 0 11
Q. Shorts 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 20 0
Q. Shorts 4 20 0 10
J. West 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 18 0
J. West 3 18 0 11
S. Anderson 13 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
S. Anderson 1 12 0 12
M. Chapman 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
M. Chapman 1 9 0 9
D. Smith 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
D. Smith 1 7 0 7
B. Bourque 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
B. Bourque 1 5 0 5
C. Vaughn III 31 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Vaughn III 0 0 0 0
K. Price 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Price 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Stephenson 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 1.0
B. Stephenson 8-0 1.0 0
I. Edwards 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
I. Edwards 5-1 0.0 0
I. Longino 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
I. Longino 5-0 0.0 0
K. Ratliff 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
K. Ratliff 5-0 0.0 0
R. Reed 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
R. Reed 5-1 0.0 0
H. Bourgeois 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
H. Bourgeois 4-0 0.0 0
D. Littleton 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
D. Littleton 3-0 1.0 0
M. Sonnier 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Sonnier 3-0 0.0 0
Z. Krolczyk 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
Z. Krolczyk 3-1 0.0 0
B. Daigle 17 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Daigle 3-0 0.0 0
D. Miller 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Miller 3-0 0.0 0
R. Croney 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Croney 3-0 0.0 0
J. Sangster 90 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Sangster 2-1 0.0 0
J. Hester 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Hester 2-0 0.0 0
D. Ficklin 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Ficklin 2-1 0.0 0
D. Raymond 32 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Raymond 2-0 0.0 0
N. Nanai 51 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
N. Nanai 1-2 0.0 0
B. Borgeson 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Borgeson 1-1 0.0 0
R. Malbrough 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Malbrough 1-0 0.0 0
J. Valsin 14 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Valsin 1-1 0.0 0
J. West 21 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. West 1-0 0.0 0
D. Prejean 52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Prejean 1-0 0.0 0
D. Wilson 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Wilson 1-1 0.0 0
Q. Whitley 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
Q. Whitley 1-3 0.0 0
T. Williams II 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Williams II 1-0 0.0 0
R. Powell 47 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Powell 0-1 0.0 0
D. Thompson 99 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Thompson 0-1 0.0 0
O. Iheoma 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
O. Iheoma 0-1 0.0 0
K. Sumlin 70 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Sumlin 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Fendrick 48 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/2 1/1
A. Fendrick 0/2 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
P. Pastorello 35 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
9 42.1 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
9 42.1 4
P. Pastorello 9 42.1 4 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Ward 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 26.5 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 26.5 29 0
M. Ward 2 26.5 29 0
R. Reed 8 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
R. Reed 1 13.0 13 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
H. Bourgeois 25 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
H. Bourgeois 1 0.0 0 0
Aggies
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Mond 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68% 184 2 0 156.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68% 184 2 0 156.2
K. Mond 17/25 184 2 0
N. Starkel 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 63 1 0 169.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 63 1 0 169.9
N. Starkel 5/8 63 1 0
C. Blumrick 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 8 0 0 167.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 8 0 0 167.2
C. Blumrick 1/1 8 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Williams 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 240 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 240 3
T. Williams 20 240 3 73
K. Etwi 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 83 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 83 1
K. Etwi 8 83 1 17
V. Jackson 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 49 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 49 0
V. Jackson 7 49 0 22
J. Corbin 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 49 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 49 0
J. Corbin 8 49 0 12
J. Kibodi 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 26 0
J. Kibodi 3 26 0 15
D. Prince 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 21 0
D. Prince 2 21 0 18
C. Blumrick 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 20 0
C. Blumrick 3 20 0 19
K. Mond 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 3 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 3 1
K. Mond 6 3 1 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Ausbon 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 81 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 81 0
J. Ausbon 6 81 0 21
J. Sternberger 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 56 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 56 2
J. Sternberger 5 56 2 31
C. Buckley 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 44 0
C. Buckley 3 44 0 34
K. Rogers 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 33 0
K. Rogers 2 33 0 20
J. Preston 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 1
J. Preston 1 14 1 14
J. Corbin 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Corbin 1 8 0 8
A. Boykin 30 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
A. Boykin 1 8 0 8
R. Renick 46 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
R. Renick 1 8 0 8
T. Williams 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
T. Williams 1 2 0 2
R. Paul 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
R. Paul 1 2 0 2
H. Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
H. Jones 0 0 0 0
C. Gillaspia 12 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
C. Gillaspia 1 -1 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
Br. Johnson 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
Br. Johnson 3-1 0.0 0
T. Dodson 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Dodson 3-1 0.0 0
K. Keke 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Keke 2-0 0.0 0
T. Fuller 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Fuller 2-0 0.0 0
C. Oliver 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Oliver 2-1 0.0 0
D. Wilson 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Wilson 2-0 0.0 0
L. Pryor 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Pryor 1-0 0.0 0
D. Renfro 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Renfro 1-0 0.0 0
L. Durham 46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Durham 1-0 0.0 0
D. Capers-Smith 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Capers-Smith 1-0 0.0 0
K. Carper 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Carper 1-0 0.0 0
K. Magee II 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Magee II 1-0 0.0 0
D. Tucker 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Tucker 1-0 0.0 0
D. Mack 34 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Mack 1-1 0.0 0
L. O'Neal Jr. 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. O'Neal Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. LaCamera 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 8/8
SEASON FG XP
1/1 8/8
D. LaCamera 1/1 52 8/8 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Mann 34 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 52.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 52.5 1
B. Mann 2 52.5 1 60
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Paul 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
R. Paul 1 13.0 13 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Paul 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 3.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 3.0 4 0
R. Paul 3 3.0 4 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NWST 30 1:47 5 14 Punt
11:36 NWST 16 1:13 4 9 Punt
8:09 NWST 19 1:08 4 7 Fumble
3:45 NWST 20 0:58 5 -7 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:56 NWST 25 2:36 9 19 Punt
8:11 NWST 25 1:15 3 -3 Punt
4:05 NWST 24 1:31 6 30 Punt
0:06 NWST 25 0:00 1 8 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:20 NWST 25 0:43 3 3 Punt
9:23 NWST 25 1:03 4 16 Punt
3:24 NWST 25 0:55 4 45 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 NWST 29 0:14 1 71 TD
7:53 NWST 19 3:27 11 44 FG Miss
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:05 TXAM 7 1:24 3 93 TD
10:11 TXAM 17 1:50 4 19 Fumble
6:51 TXAM 33 2:58 5 7 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
2:33 TXAM 41 2:32 8 44 TD
12:09 TXAM 24 3:58 9 76 TD
6:50 TXAM 45 2:34 8 55 TD
2:27 TXAM 13 2:21 13 87 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TXAM 35 2:40 6 65 TD
11:29 TXAM 39 2:06 6 61 TD
8:09 TXAM 9 4:38 10 57 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
2:23 TXAM 30 1:59 6 47 Fumble
14:30 TXAM 25 6:30 12 75 TD
4:21 TXAM 22 3:52 9 75
