No. 2 Clemson pounds Furman 48-7, QB question unanswered

  • Sep 01, 2018

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) One game against an overwhelmed opponent isn't enough to push the highly touted freshman quarterback at Clemson past the veteran starter.

Freshman Trevor Lawrence threw three touchdown passes and scored on all five of his drives to help No. 2 Clemson beat Football Championship Subdivision Furman 48-7 on Saturday.

But senior starter Kelly Bryant had a touchdown pass of his own. Lawrence completed 10 passes and Bryant completed nine.

''Both missed some throws. Both made some great throws,'' Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said after rattling off their stats and emphasizing how similar they were.

It was the romp everyone expected as Clemson overmatched the Paladins. Clemson is 33-0 against FCS teams, only once winning by less than 10 points.

Swinney said he let his quarterback rotation go as planned. Bryant played the first quarter, Lawrence played the second quarter and they each got two drives to start the second half.

Lawrence was 9 for 15 for 137 yards. His best pass was a 40-yard strike where only Cornell Powell could get to it when Furman jumped offside and the freshman recognized he had a free play. Several of Lawrence's incompletions were behind receivers or overthrown.

''It's made me better,'' Lawrence said about having to compete for the job after four years as a star in high school, breaking several records set by Deshaun Watson, the former Tigers star who shoved aside a veteran as a freshman to start in 2014.

Bryant, who started every game in Clemson's playoff run last year, went 9 for 15 for 137 yards. Bryant threw several passes at the feet of his receivers. He did show some nice moves on a 35-yard touchdown run - mobility Lawrence doesn't quite have. Bryant has thrown for 15 touchdowns and run for 15 TDs in his career.

Bryant also was one of the first players to congratulate Lawrence when he scored his first college touchdown.

''I've been in his shoes,'' Bryant said. ''My first touchdown, Deshaun congratulated me.''

With all the talk about depth with a Clemson team that brought back 15 of 22 starters, plenty of newcomers took advantage of their opportunities. Freshman receiver Justyn Ross and freshman tight end Braden Galloway caught the Tigers final two touchdowns. Freshman Lyn-J Dixon led the team with 89 yards on six carries, his Clemson debut was a 16-yard run and he followed it with a 61-yard run the next play.

''Honestly, with that many young wideouts, I wasn't watching the quarterbacks,'' co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said.

FEARSOME FOURSOME

One other story line coming into this season for Clemson is the front four on defense - who may all end up as NFL first-rounders. They dominated Furman's option attack. The Paladins gained just 163 yards and the one touchdown came with 1:18 left after Clemson emptied its bench on a steamy afternoon.

''We didn't have a shutout. We didn't allow zero yards. So we're always improving,'' said defensive lineman Christian Wilkins, who skipped a likely high draft spot to return after Clemson's loss to Alabama last season in the playoff semifinals.

THE TAKEAWAY

Furman: Nobody appeared to be injured. The Paladins picked up $360,000 for their short trip to Death Valley. The ride back to Greenville is about 30 miles and the bus has air conditioning.

Clemson: A no pressure, no injury opener was just what the Tigers wanted. Freshman running back Lyn-J Dixon ran six times for 89 yards in an impressive debut. Kicker Greg Huegel returned from a knee injured suffered in practice last September to make five extra points and two field goals, including a 49-yarder. The Tigers haven't lost to a Southern Conference team since 1952 (the year they left for the Atlantic Coast Conference) and are now 33-0 against FCS teams, winning by less than 10 points just once.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The No. 2 team in the country beating a FCS team by 41 isn't going to move the poll needle much - unless No. 1 Alabama loses.

UP NEXT

Furman: The Paladins get to face someone their own size when they head to Elon.

Clemson: Everyone will get a better idea if this year's Tigers should be a favorite to make a fourth straight playoff appearance as they head to Texas A&M.

---

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:18
17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
48
Touchdown 1:18
4-D.Grainger complete to 83-R.DeLuca. 83-R.DeLuca runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
56
yds
01:52
pos
6
48
Point After TD 13:42
41-A.Spence extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
48
Touchdown 13:42
16-T.Lawrence complete to 88-B.Galloway. 88-B.Galloway runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
12
yds
00:38
pos
0
47
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:08
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
41
Touchdown 0:08
16-T.Lawrence complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
92
yds
01:17
pos
0
40
Point After TD 5:30
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
34
Touchdown 5:30
2-K.Bryant runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
79
yds
00:53
pos
0
33
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:07
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
27
Touchdown 1:07
9-T.Etienne runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
38
yds
01:07
pos
0
26
Point After TD 2:54
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
20
Touchdown 2:54
16-T.Lawrence complete to 14-D.Overton. 14-D.Overton runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
95
yds
02:26
pos
0
19
Field Goal 9:21
92-G.Huegel 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
30
yds
03:43
pos
0
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:51
92-G.Huegel 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
2
yds
01:08
pos
0
10
Point After TD 7:50
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 7:50
2-K.Bryant complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
57
yds
01:19
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 13 23
Rushing 7 8
Passing 3 15
Penalty 3 0
3rd Down Conv 5-16 5-12
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-3
Total Net Yards 153 515
Total Plays 62 70
Avg Gain 2.5 7.4
Net Yards Rushing 117 254
Rush Attempts 53 36
Avg Rush Yards 2.2 7.1
Net Yards Passing 36 261
Comp. - Att. 4-9 22-34
Yards Per Pass 4.0 7.7
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-10 2-16
Penalties - Yards 3-22 4-50
Touchdowns 1 6
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 1 4
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 4-2 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 8-42.1 2-33.5
Return Yards 0 130
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-87
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 1-43
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 1/1 8/8
Extra Points 1/1 6/6
Field Goals 0/0 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Furman 0-1 00077
2 Clemson 1-0 101714748
Memorial Stadium Clemson, SC
 36 PASS YDS 261
117 RUSH YDS 254
153 TOTAL YDS 515
Furman
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Grainger 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 30 1 0 176.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 30 1 0 176.4
D. Grainger 3/5 30 1 0
J. Lincoln 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
25% 16 0 0 58.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
25% 16 0 0 58.6
J. Lincoln 1/4 16 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Sanders 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 50 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 50 0
D. Sanders 4 50 0 45
C. Watkins 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 30 0
C. Watkins 4 30 0 19
H. Roberts 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 20 0
H. Roberts 1 20 0 20
K. Dirks 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 15 0
K. Dirks 7 15 0 4
D. Grainger 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 13 0
D. Grainger 11 13 0 11
J. Lincoln 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 13 0
J. Lincoln 12 13 0 20
D. Wynn 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 12 0
D. Wynn 4 12 0 4
R. Gibson 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 8 0
R. Gibson 6 8 0 4
D. Bell 88 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
D. Bell 3 6 0 8
D. Morehead 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
D. Morehead 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Gordon 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
T. Gordon 1 16 0 16
R. DeLuca 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 1
R. DeLuca 1 16 1 16
D. Bell 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
D. Bell 1 7 0 7
D. Sanders 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
D. Sanders 1 7 0 7
A. Armstrong 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Armstrong 0 0 0 0
C. Burnette 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Burnette 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Okonya 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Okonya 1-0 1.0 0
D. Perryman 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Perryman 1-0 0.0 0
A. Hope 81 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
A. Hope 0-1 0.5 0
P. Stokes 95 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
P. Stokes 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Atkins 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
G. Atkins 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
G. Atkins 17 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 42.1 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 42.1 3
G. Atkins 8 42.1 3 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Clemson
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 137 3 0 202.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 137 3 0 202.7
T. Lawrence 9/15 137 3 0
K. Bryant 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 127 1 0 149.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 127 1 0 149.8
K. Bryant 10/16 127 1 0
C. Brice 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 13 0 0 102.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 13 0 0 102.3
C. Brice 3/4 13 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 89 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 89 0
L. Dixon 6 89 0 61
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 63 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 63 1
T. Etienne 11 63 1 11
K. Bryant 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 44 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 44 1
K. Bryant 5 44 1 35
T. Feaster 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 24 0
T. Feaster 3 24 0 10
D. Rencher 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
D. Rencher 2 11 0 7
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
A. Rodgers 2 10 0 5
A. Choice 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
A. Choice 2 6 0 6
C. Brice 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
C. Brice 2 6 0 6
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 1 0
T. Lawrence 3 1 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 44 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 44 1
A. Rodgers 3 44 1 40
C. Powell 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 42 0
C. Powell 1 42 0 42
D. Kendrick 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 38 0
D. Kendrick 1 38 0 38
T. Higgins 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 35 0
T. Higgins 3 35 0 19
B. Galloway 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 34 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 34 1
B. Galloway 3 34 1 15
H. Renfrow 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 24 0
H. Renfrow 3 24 0 16
T. Thompson 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
T. Thompson 2 22 0 18
J. Ross 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 1
J. Ross 2 16 1 15
D. Overton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 1
D. Overton 2 10 1 6
Ca. Smith 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
Ca. Smith 1 6 0 6
W. Swinney 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
W. Swinney 1 6 0 6
C. Renfrow 31 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Renfrow 0 0 0 0
T. Chase 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Chase 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Jo. Williams 59 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
Jo. Williams 2-1 0.5 0
R. Upshaw 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Upshaw 1-0 0.0 0
C. Ferrell 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Ferrell 1-0 1.0 0
C. Wilkins 42 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Wilkins 1-0 1.0 0
B. Spector 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Spector 1-0 0.0 0
A. Huggins 67 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
A. Huggins 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Huegel 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
2/2 5/5
G. Huegel 2/2 49 5/5 11
Al. Spence 41 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
Al. Spence 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Spiers 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 33.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 33.5 0
W. Spiers 2 33.5 0 38
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Powell 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 43.0 43 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 43.0 43 0
C. Powell 1 43.0 43 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 43.5 62 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 43.5 62 0
A. Rodgers 2 43.5 62 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:36 FUR 44 2:14 4 -3 Punt
7:49 FUR 25 3:33 7 34 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
2:45 FUR 25 2:35 9 37 Downs
9:19 FUR 25 3:54 7 28 Punt
2:54 FUR 25 0:33 4 2 Punt
1:03 FUR 25 0:31 2 5 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FUR 25 3:20 6 29 Punt
7:51 FUR 33 1:23 3 3 Punt
5:26 FUR 25 3:53 6 15 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:08 FUR 25 0:00 4 2 Fumble
13:42 FUR 25 1:59 3 -15 Punt
9:06 FUR 20 3:52 8 74 Fumble
3:10 CLEM 41 1:52 5 26 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CLEM 25 3:19 11 31 Downs
9:09 CLEM 43 1:19 4 57 TD
3:59 FUR 20 1:08 3 2 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:04 CLEM 38 3:43 8 30 FG
5:20 CLEM 5 2:26 10 95 TD
2:14 FUR 38 1:07 5 38 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:31 CLEM 11 3:32 9 52 Downs
6:23 CLEM 21 0:53 4 79 TD
1:25 CLEM 8 1:17 3 92 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:20 FUR 12 0:38 2 12 TD
11:31 FUR 49 2:16 6 11 Punt
5:05 CLEM 6 1:46 3 6 Punt
1:09 CLEM 43 0:51 3 17 Game
