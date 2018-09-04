Drive Chart
VATECH
FSU

No Text

Jackson's 2 TD passes help Virginia Tech handle FSU 24-3

  • STATS AP
  • Sep 04, 2018

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Virginia Tech and coach Justin Fuente notched another season-opening victory against a ranked team.

Florida State and Willie Taggart delivered the program's most inept offensive performance at home in a decade, hardly the start Taggart had hoped for with the Seminoles.

Needless to say, it was easy to tell which Atlantic Coast Conference heavyweight looked like a title contender Monday night.

Josh Jackson threw two touchdown passes, one early and another late, and the 20th-ranked Hokies handled No. 19 Florida State 24-3 in the rain to spoil Taggart's debut in Tallahassee.

''It certainly wasn't perfect by any means, but to play as intelligent as we did, I am proud,'' said Fuente, who beat then-No. 22 West Virginia to open 2017.

Florida State looked dysfunctional and disorganized most of the night, finishing with five turnovers, a blocked punt that was returned for a touchdown and a missed field goal. It was the first time the Seminoles failed to score a touchdown at home since losing 12-3 to Wake Forest on Sept. 20, 2008.

''Tough loss,'' said Taggart, a former head coach at Oregon, South Florida and Western Kentucky. ''Not what any of us expected. We didn't play a good game at all. It was very sloppy. It's hard to win a football game with five turnovers.

''We have to play much better. That's on all of us, starting with me.''

The Hokies were good at the start and even better with the game on the line.

Jackson connected with Eric Kumah over the middle with less than 6 minutes to play. Kumah bounded through three arm tackles and raced 49 yards for the game-sealing score . Jackson also opened the game with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Damon Hazelton in the corner of the end zone. Jackson lofted a pass that cornerback Levonta Taylor looked lost trying to defend.

Jackson completed 16 of 26 passes for 207 yards. Kumah finished with four catches for 86 yards.

Kumah also scored on special teams, scooping up the team's 75th blocked punt since 1987 . It was fitting since former Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer, known for his ''Beamerball'' brand of special teams, was on hand as an honorary captain.

The outcome probably shouldn't have been too surprising since the Hokies finished 9-4 in Justin Fuente's second season and returned a number of key players, including Jackson. The Seminoles are coming off a 7-6 season and are still getting acclimated to a new coaching staff and new schemes on both sides of the ball.

''I saw a lot of guys ticked off in the locker room, a lot of guys crying,'' Taggart said. ''We'll see how guys come back and respond. ... You have to do it quick.''

Little went right for Florida State all night:

- Receiver Nyqwan Murray fumbled on the team's opening possession, giving Virginia Tech great field position and leading to a field goal.

- Ricky Aguayo missed a 32-yard field goal early in the second quarter.

- Murray appeared to score on a 30-yard pass from Deondre Francois later in the second. Instead of challenging the call, the Seminoles hurried to the line and were flagged for a false start. FSU had to settle for a short field goal.

- Logan Tyler had his punt blocked by Chris Cunningham at the 3-yard line. Kumah scooped it up and scored, putting the Hokies up 17-3.

- Taggart went for it on fourth-and-3 at the Virginia Tech 21. Francois' pass fell incomplete.

The Seminoles essentially provided huge assists on both of Tech's touchdowns and cost themselves another 10 points.

''We didn't do a whole lot of adjusting,'' longtime Hokies defensive coordinator Bud Foster said. ''We fit up the speed reads and created negative plays.''

Virginia Tech had a chance to make it a three-score game late in the third quarter, but Fuente went for it on fourth down at the 1. Steven Peoples was stopped short of the goal line, keeping it a 14-point game and giving the Seminoles life.

FSU looked like it might cut the lead in half after Cam Akers broke loose for an 84-yard gain midway through the fourth, but Akers and fellow running back Amir Rasul botched a handoff in the backfield and wasted the scoring opportunity.

THE TAKEAWAY

Virginia Tech: It wasn't pretty for the Hokies, but some of the struggles were expected considering they opened the season on the road against a ranked opponent. Jackson played mistake-free football, which is always a good start.

Florida State: The Seminoles were downright dismal on offense. Francois, returning from a knee injury that cost him most of last season, completed 22 of 35 passes for 233 yards behind a shaky offensive line. He threw three interceptions, was sacked five times and pressured even more often.

LEGENDARY CAPTAINS

Retired coaches Beamer (Virginia Tech) and Bobby Bowden (Florida State) served as honorary captains for the first meeting between the two schools since 2012. The Hokies and Seminoles last played in Tallahassee in 2008.

RETIRED JERSEY

Two-time All-American receiver Peter Warrick had his No. 9 jersey retired at halftime. It was the 11th number retired in program history.

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech hosts William & Mary of the Football Championship Subdivision.

Florida State hosts another FCS school, Samford.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:11
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
3
Touchdown 5:11
17-J.Jackson complete to 83-E.Kumah. 83-E.Kumah runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
90
yds
04:38
pos
23
3
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:57
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
3
Touchdown 4:01
21-L.Tyler punts 0 yards from FSU 14 blocked by 85-C.Cunningham. 83-E.Kumah runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
6
yds
01:17
pos
16
3
Field Goal 7:29
23-R.Aguayo 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
70
yds
03:30
pos
10
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 7:56
93-B.Johnson 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
23
yds
00:57
pos
10
0
Point After TD 10:34
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 10:34
17-J.Jackson complete to 14-D.Hazelton. 14-D.Hazelton runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
75
yds
04:26
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 15 12
Rushing 7 3
Passing 8 8
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 3-14 5-16
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-1
Total Net Yards 300 299
Total Plays 66 63
Avg Gain 4.5 4.7
Net Yards Rushing 112 94
Rush Attempts 40 28
Avg Rush Yards 2.8 3.4
Net Yards Passing 188 205
Comp. - Att. 16-26 22-35
Yards Per Pass 7.2 5.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-19 4-28
Penalties - Yards 5-55 7-36
Touchdowns 3 0
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 2 0
Other 1 0
Turnovers 0 5
Fumbles - Lost 3-0 2-2
Int. Thrown 0 3
Punts - Avg 9-39.9 5-39.8
Return Yards 32 25
Punts - Returns 3-32 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 1-25
Int. - Returns 3-0 0-0
Kicking 4/4 1/2
Extra Points 3/3 0/0
Field Goals 1/1 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
20 Virginia Tech 1-0 1070724
19 Florida State 0-1 03003
O/U 54.5, FSU -7.5
Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium Tallahassee, FL
 188 PASS YDS 205
112 RUSH YDS 94
300 TOTAL YDS 299
Virginia Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Jackson 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 207 2 0 153.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 207 2 0 153.8
J. Jackson 16/26 207 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. McClease 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 77 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 77 0
D. McClease 13 77 0 23
S. Peoples 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 44 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 44 0
S. Peoples 13 44 0 10
T. Wheatley 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 22 0
T. Wheatley 2 22 0 15
J. Holston 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
J. Holston 2 8 0 8
S. Savoy 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
S. Savoy 1 -5 0 -5
J. Jackson 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -18 0
J. Jackson 6 -18 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
E. Kumah 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 86 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 86 1
E. Kumah 4 86 1 49
H. Grimsley 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 28 0
H. Grimsley 4 28 0 9
P. Patterson 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 0
P. Patterson 3 26 0 14
T. Turner 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 26 0
T. Turner 1 26 0 26
D. Hazelton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 1
D. Hazelton 2 22 1 12
C. Cunningham 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
C. Cunningham 1 12 0 12
S. Savoy 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
S. Savoy 1 7 0 7
D. Keene 29 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Keene 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Floyd 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
R. Floyd 9-0 0.0 0
D. Rivers 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
D. Rivers 7-0 0.0 0
B. Watts 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
B. Watts 6-0 0.0 0
R. Ashby 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
R. Ashby 4-3 0.0 0
H. Gaines 11 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
H. Gaines 4-0 0.0 0
D. Deablo 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Deablo 4-0 0.0 0
T. Hill 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 2.0
T. Hill 3-1 2.0 0
K. Ladler 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Ladler 2-0 0.0 0
E. Belmar 40 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Belmar 2-0 0.0 0
C. Farley 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 1.0
C. Farley 2-0 1.0 2
T. Garbutt 45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
T. Garbutt 2-1 1.0 0
H. Hooker 2 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Hooker 1-0 0.0 0
R. Walker 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Walker 1-1 0.0 0
N. Proctor 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Proctor 1-0 0.0 0
J. Waller 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Waller 1-0 0.0 0
J. Webb 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Webb 1-0 0.0 0
V. Mihota 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
V. Mihota 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Johnson 93 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/1 3/3
B. Johnson 1/1 29 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
O. Bradburn 91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
9 39.9 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
9 39.9 4
O. Bradburn 9 39.9 4 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Carroll 86 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 9.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 9.0 18 0
C. Carroll 2 9.0 18 0
C. Cunningham 85 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 0 0
C. Cunningham 1 11.0 0 0
Florida State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Francois 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.9% 233 0 3 101.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.9% 233 0 3 101.6
D. Francois 22/35 233 0 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Akers 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 82 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 82 0
C. Akers 14 82 0 85
J. Patrick 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 40 0
J. Patrick 7 40 0 18
D. Francois 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 -28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 -28 0
D. Francois 7 -28 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Gavin 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 54 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 54 0
K. Gavin 3 54 0 24
N. Murray 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 52 0
N. Murray 5 52 0 30
T. Terry 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 39 0
T. Terry 2 39 0 32
K. Laborn 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 37 0
K. Laborn 1 37 0 37
T. McKitty 6 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 25 0
T. McKitty 5 25 0 13
J. Patrick 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 14 0
J. Patrick 5 14 0 6
O. Wilson 27 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
O. Wilson 1 12 0 12
G. Campbell 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
G. Campbell 0 0 0 0
C. Akers 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Akers 0 0 0 0
D. Matthews 29 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Matthews 0 0 0 0
K. Helton 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Helton 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
H. Nasirildeen 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
H. Nasirildeen 9-2 0.0 0
J. Woodbey 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
J. Woodbey 7-2 0.0 0
B. Burns 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.5
B. Burns 5-1 1.5 0
K. Meyers 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
K. Meyers 5-0 0.0 0
F. Jones 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
F. Jones 4-0 0.0 0
A. Thomas 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
A. Thomas 4-1 0.0 0
L. Taylor 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
L. Taylor 3-1 0.0 0
J. Robinson 11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Robinson 2-0 0.0 0
D. Jackson 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
D. Jackson 2-2 0.0 0
S. Samuels III 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Samuels III 2-0 0.0 0
C. Durden 16 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
C. Durden 1-1 1.0 0
D. Christmas 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Christmas 1-0 0.0 0
M. Wilson 21 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Wilson 1-1 0.0 0
W. Aime 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
W. Aime 1-1 0.0 0
A. Westbrook 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.5
A. Westbrook 1-3 0.5 0
J. Kaindoh 13 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Kaindoh 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Aguayo 23 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/2 0/0
R. Aguayo 1/2 22 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Tyler 21 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 39.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 39.8 1
L. Tyler 5 39.8 1 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Laborn 4 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
K. Laborn 1 25.0 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 VATECH 25 4:26 10 75 TD
8:53 FSU 35 0:57 5 23 FG
4:23 VATECH 5 3:10 6 38 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:47 VATECH 20 1:42 6 1 Punt
7:26 VATECH 25 2:01 5 23 Punt
3:50 VATECH 34 0:13 3 0 Punt
1:39 VATECH 21 0:57 3 6 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:32 VATECH 31 3:19 7 39 Punt
8:54 FSU 40 1:57 3 0 Punt
4:52 FSU 19 4:04 8 18 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:09 FSU 41 2:04 3 4 Punt
9:49 VATECH 15 4:38 8 85 TD
4:42 VATECH 37 2:31 3 1 Punt
0:48 FSU 21 0:18 2 -2
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:34 FSU 25 1:35 5 13 Fumble
7:52 FSU 25 3:17 8 16 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:07 FSU 21 0:55 9 64 FG Miss
10:59 FSU 30 3:30 12 65 FG
5:18 FSU 9 1:17 4 5 TD
3:57 FSU 25 0:00 1 75 INT
3:30 FSU 22 1:48 6 57 Downs
0:35 FSU 29 0:27 3 19 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FSU 25 1:18 3 6 Punt
10:07 FSU 7 1:07 3 -3 Punt
6:51 FSU 12 1:48 3 6 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:44 FSU 1 0:00 3 4 Fumble
12:00 FSU 9 2:05 4 76 Fumble
5:05 FSU 25 0:19 2 12 INT
2:04 FSU 20 1:11 3 59 INT
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores