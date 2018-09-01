|
No. 9 Auburn scores late, beats No. 6 Washington 21-16
ATLANTA (AP) Jatarvious Whitlow ran 10 yards for a touchdown with 6:15 remaining and the Auburn defense came through at the end, leading the No. 9 Tigers a 21-16 victory over No. 6 Washington that provided a big boost to their resume in the very first game of the season Saturday.
Trailing 16-15 after missing a two-point conversion on their opening drive of the game, Auburn drove 76 yards in 10 plays for the winning score. Jarrett Stidham kept the drive going early with a 12-yard pass to Chandler Cox on third-and-9.
Then, facing third-and-7 deep in Washington territory, Auburn handed off inside to Whitlow, who knocked over a Washington defender as he smashed into the end zone.
Washington drove to the Auburn 37 with plenty of time to pull off the comeback, but Myles Gaskin was thrown for a 3-yard loss and Jake Browning was stymied by a fierce pass rush on back-to-back plays to preserve the Tigers' victory.
Stidham was 26 of 36 for 273 yards for Auburn, including a 10-yard touchdown pass to Sal Cannella, who made a leaping grab in the end zone before landing flat on his back.
Browning, looking to bounce back from a disappointing junior season, completed 18 of 32 for 296 yards. He was picked off once but connected with Quinten Pounds on a 13-yard touchdown in the final minute of the first half .
Peyton Henry put the Huskies ahead for the first time with his third field goal, a 30-yarder that clanked off the right upright but ricocheted through with 14:06 remaining.
Both teams squandered scoring chances.
Anders Carlson, taking over from older brother Daniel as Auburn's kicker, connected on three field goals - including a 53-yarder - but also missed from 33 and 54 yards.
Washington was kicking itself after coming away from a first-and-goal with no points. On third down at the 3, Browning rolled right looking to make a pitch only to be smacked by Nick Poe. The ball squirted free and Auburn's Darrell Williams fell on it at the 20.
Another chance was wasted when Henry shanked a 40-yard field goal attempt.
THE TAKEAWAY
Washington: Aaron Fuller addressed what was perhaps the biggest question mark on the Huskies roster, showing he had all the makings of a No. 1 receiver with seven catches for 135 yards. But Washington will have to overcome an early blemish on its record to get into the playoff mix.
Auburn: The Tigers picked up a win that should come in very handy if they're in postseason contention late in the season. The victory really felt good for a team that closed last season with two straight losses at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, falling to Georgia in the Southeastern Conference championship game and to Central Florida in the Peach Bowl.
UP NEXT
Washington: The Huskies return to Seattle to host FCS opponent North Dakota, which opened its season with a 35-7 victory over Mississippi Valley State.
Auburn: The Tigers also face an FCS school, Alabama State, in their home opener at Jordan-Hare Stadium. It will be the first game between the schools, even though they are only about 50 miles apart. Auburn is wrapping up its commitment to play every in-state FCS school over a six-year period, having already faced Alabama A&M, Jacksonville State and Samford.
---
Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963. His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paul%20newberry
---
For more AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|27
|Rushing
|8
|8
|Passing
|12
|17
|Penalty
|5
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|9-18
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|392
|402
|Total Plays
|65
|81
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|102
|147
|Rush Attempts
|33
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|3.3
|Net Yards Passing
|290
|255
|Comp. - Att.
|18-32
|26-36
|Yards Per Pass
|9.1
|7.1
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-6
|3-18
|Penalties - Yards
|10-95
|12-112
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-40.7
|3-39.3
|Return Yards
|0
|106
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-42
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|4-64
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kicking
|4/5
|3/5
|Extra Points
|1/1
|0/0
|Field Goals
|3/4
|3/5
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|290
|PASS YDS
|255
|
|
|102
|RUSH YDS
|147
|
|
|392
|TOTAL YDS
|402
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Browning 3 QB
|J. Browning
|18/32
|296
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Gaskin 9 RB
|M. Gaskin
|17
|75
|0
|25
|
S. Ahmed 26 RB
|S. Ahmed
|7
|36
|0
|22
|
C. McClatcher 6 WR
|C. McClatcher
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|
J. Browning 3 QB
|J. Browning
|8
|-5
|0
|13
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Fuller 2 WR
|A. Fuller
|7
|135
|0
|42
|
T. Jones 20 WR
|T. Jones
|3
|77
|0
|36
|
A. Baccellia 5 WR
|A. Baccellia
|4
|41
|0
|19
|
D. Sample 88 TE
|D. Sample
|2
|26
|0
|16
|
Q. Pounds 21 WR
|Q. Pounds
|1
|13
|1
|13
|
C. McClatcher 6 WR
|C. McClatcher
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Gaskin 9 RB
|M. Gaskin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Kizer 86 TE
|J. Kizer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Burr-Kirven 25 LB
|B. Burr-Kirven
|11-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Beavers 15 LB
|D. Beavers
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 92 DL
|J. Johnson
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. McIntosh 14 DB
|J. McIntosh
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bryant 5 DB
|M. Bryant
|4-3
|1.0
|0
|
B. Murphy 1 DB
|B. Murphy
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Gaines 99 DL
|G. Gaines
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Potoa'e 8 LB
|B. Potoa'e
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Miller 23 DB
|J. Miller
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rapp 7 DB
|T. Rapp
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Manu 30 LB
|K. Manu
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wambaugh 53 LB
|J. Wambaugh
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bartlett 17 LB
|T. Bartlett
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Bowman 96 DL
|S. Bowman
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
L. Onwuzurike 95 DL
|L. Onwuzurike
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Bowman 55 LB
|R. Bowman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ngata 52 LB
|A. Ngata
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams 16 LB
|A. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Joyner 4 DB
|A. Joyner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Gaskin 9 RB
|M. Gaskin
|0-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Henry 47 K
|P. Henry
|3/4
|31
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Porter 46 P
|R. Porter
|2
|39.5
|0
|43
|
J. Whitford 32 P
|J. Whitford
|1
|43.0
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Stidham 8 QB
|J. Stidham
|26/36
|273
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Martin 9 RB
|K. Martin
|22
|80
|0
|19
|
J. Whitlow 28 RB
|J. Whitlow
|8
|28
|1
|10
|
J. Stidham 8 QB
|J. Stidham
|11
|23
|0
|18
|
R. Davis 23 WR
|R. Davis
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
S. Shivers 25 RB
|S. Shivers
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Cox 27 FB
|C. Cox
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Cox 27 FB
|C. Cox
|4
|52
|0
|19
|
R. Davis 23 WR
|R. Davis
|7
|52
|0
|16
|
D. Slayton 81 WR
|D. Slayton
|3
|41
|0
|21
|
N. Craig-Myers 3 WR
|N. Craig-Myers
|2
|39
|0
|24
|
S. Williams 18 WR
|S. Williams
|2
|37
|0
|19
|
K. Martin 9 RB
|K. Martin
|5
|32
|0
|11
|
S. Cannella 80 TE
|S. Cannella
|1
|10
|1
|10
|
J. Shenker 47 TE
|J. Shenker
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Whitlow 28 RB
|J. Whitlow
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Williams 49 LB
|D. Williams
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 24 DB
|D. Thomas
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Igbinoghene 4 WR
|N. Igbinoghene
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 13 DB
|J. Davis
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dinson 20 DB
|J. Dinson
|4-3
|1.0
|0
|
De. Brown 5 DL
|De. Brown
|4-1
|0.5
|0
|
N. Coe 91 DL
|N. Coe
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Dean 12 DB
|J. Dean
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Davis 57 LB
|D. Davis
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams 79 DL
|A. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Atkinson 48 LB
|M. Atkinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Davidson 3 DL
|M. Davidson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Peters 15 DB
|J. Peters
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bryant 1 DE
|B. Bryant
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Carter 47 LB
|C. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Russell 95 DL
|D. Russell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. vonEschenbach 42 DE
|J. vonEschenbach
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Carlson 26 K
|A. Carlson
|3/5
|53
|0/0
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Siposs 90 P
|A. Siposs
|2
|44.0
|0
|48
|
A. Marshall 41 P
|A. Marshall
|1
|30.0
|0
|30
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Whitlow 28 RB
|J. Whitlow
|2
|22.0
|22
|0
|
S. Nigh 99 FB
|S. Nigh
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|
N. Igbinoghene 4 WR
|N. Igbinoghene
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Davis 23 WR
|R. Davis
|3
|14.0
|32
|0
