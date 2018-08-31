Drive Chart
Wake Forest survives to beat Tulane 23-17 in OT

  • Aug 31, 2018

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Wake Forest freshman Sam Hartman passed for 378 yards and two touchdowns in his collegiate debut, Cade Carney powered in for a short TD in overtime, and the Demon Deacons defeated Tulane 23-17 on Thursday night.

Jonathan Banks connected with Terren Encalade for touchdown passes of 52 and 74 yards for Tulane, which had the ball on the edge of game-winning field goal range in the last minute of regulation before stalling after a false-start penalty.

Tulane's Peter Woullard was flagged for a personal foul when the Green Wave began overtime with the ball. Tulane turned the ball over on downs soon after, setting up Wake Forest's winning score.

Alex Bachman caught both of Hartman's first two touchdown passes, which went for 10 and 19 yards. Sage Surrratt had 11 catches for 150 yards and Greg Dortch caught 12 passes for 149 yards.

Hartman was starting the opener because projected starter Kendall Hinton was suspended three games for an unspecified violation of team rules. The Demon Deacons also had their starting tight end sent off the field within the first five minutes of the game when his hit to the head of Tulane returner Jacob Robertson was ruled a targeting foul.

Hartman wound up with a promising performance in a victory, but it was by no means mistake free. He finished 31 of 51 and threw two interceptions, the second of which could have cost Wake Forest the game.

The Demon Deacons were threatening to take a two-score lead when Hartman attempted a desperate, underhanded pass in an effort to avoid being sacked by Tulane's Tirise Barge. The ball went straight to linebacker Larry Graham for an interception.

Banks scrambled twice for first downs during the game-tying drive, once up the middle for 17 yards on third-and-5 and later scrambling 15 yards on fourth-and-11 from the Wake Forest 37.

That set up Merek Glover's career-long 39-yard field goal to tie it at 17 with 3:53 left.

Banks finished 18 of 37 for 281 yards, but constantly found himself spinning and scrambling away from pressure. He was sacked three times and often had to throw the ball away. Even his first TD pass to Encalade came after he was forced to scramble to his right and lofted a deep ball down the sideline.

The Green Wave repeatedly squandered good field position, punting seven times from Wake Forest's side of midfield. Tulane never ran a play from inside the Wake Forest 22.

THE TAKEAWAY

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons saw that Hartman can play well with protection and could become a prolific passer. Yet, as expected with young players, he struggled to maintain composure and made some regrettable decisions when defenders were able to get pressure in the backfield.

Tulane: The Green Wave can be encouraged by its ability to compete in the American Athletic Conference and vie for a bowl bid after taking a power-conference team to overtime in its opener. But Tulane will be disappointed it squandered chances to take a statement victory.

UP NEXT

Wake Forest: Hosts Towson of the second-tier FCS in its home opener on Sept. 8.

Tulane: Hosts FCS program Nicholls State on Sept. 8.

---

Scoring Summary
Overtime
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown
36-C.Carney runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
25
yds
pos
23
17
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:32
62-M.Glover 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
61
yds
05:47
pos
17
17
Point After TD 14:35
96-N.Sciba extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
14
Touchdown 14:35
10-S.Hartman complete to 1-A.Bachman. 1-A.Bachman runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
01:22
pos
16
14
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:42
62-M.Glover extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
14
Touchdown 1:42
1-J.Banks complete to 5-T.Encalade. 5-T.Encalade runs 74 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
88
yds
01:19
pos
10
13
Field Goal 7:34
96-N.Sciba 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
79
yds
03:24
pos
10
7
Point After TD 10:58
62-M.Glover extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 10:58
1-J.Banks complete to 5-T.Encalade. 5-T.Encalade runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
04:02
pos
7
6
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:45
96-N.Sciba extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 6:45
10-S.Hartman complete to 1-A.Bachman. 1-A.Bachman runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
80
yds
04:02
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 32 20
Rushing 10 9
Passing 20 8
Penalty 2 3
3rd Down Conv 10-19 7-19
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-2
Total Net Yards 546 425
Total Plays 94 79
Avg Gain 5.8 5.4
Net Yards Rushing 170 155
Rush Attempts 43 42
Avg Rush Yards 4.0 3.7
Net Yards Passing 376 270
Comp. - Att. 31-51 18-37
Yards Per Pass 7.4 7.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-2 3-11
Penalties - Yards 6-70 9-98
Touchdowns 3 2
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 6-36.8 9-37.4
Return Yards 47 43
Punts - Returns 2-25 1-8
Kickoffs - Returns 1-22 2-35
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-0
Kicking 3/4 3/3
Extra Points 2/2 2/2
Field Goals 1/2 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234 OTT
Wake Forest 1-0 0737623
Tulane 0-1 00143017
O/U 55.5, TULANE +7
Yulman Stadium New Orleans, LA
 376 PASS YDS 270
170 RUSH YDS 155
546 TOTAL YDS 425
Wake Forest
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Hartman 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.8% 378 2 2 128.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.8% 378 2 2 128.1
S. Hartman 31/51 378 2 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Hartman 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 64 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 64 0
S. Hartman 13 64 0 12
C. Carney 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 54 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 54 1
C. Carney 16 54 1 8
M. Colburn II 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 48 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 48 0
M. Colburn II 13 48 0 21
G. Dortch 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
G. Dortch 1 4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Surratt 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
11 150 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 150 0
S. Surratt 11 150 0 37
G. Dortch 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
12 149 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 149 0
G. Dortch 12 149 0 39
A. Bachman 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 62 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 62 2
A. Bachman 5 62 2 19
S. Claude 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
S. Claude 1 8 0 8
C. Carney 36 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
C. Carney 1 7 0 7
B. Chapman 23 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
B. Chapman 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
Z. Rodney 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
Z. Rodney 1-0 1.0 0
W. Yarbary 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
W. Yarbary 1-0 1.0 0
J. Strnad 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Strnad 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Sciba 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/2 2/2
N. Sciba 1/2 34 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Maggio 8 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 36.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 36.8 2
D. Maggio 6 36.8 2 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Dortch 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
G. Dortch 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Dortch 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 12.5 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 12.5 22 0
G. Dortch 2 12.5 22 0
Tulane
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Banks 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.6% 281 2 0 130.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.6% 281 2 0 130.3
J. Banks 18/37 281 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Encalade 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 38 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 38 0
T. Encalade 1 38 0 38
J. Banks 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 38 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 38 0
J. Banks 15 38 0 17
C. Dauphine 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 29 0
C. Dauphine 5 29 0 10
S. Huderson 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 26 0
S. Huderson 10 26 0 5
D. Bradwell 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 24 0
D. Bradwell 11 24 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Encalade 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 189 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 189 2
T. Encalade 8 189 2 74
D. Mooney 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 74 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 74 0
D. Mooney 8 74 0 17
J. Clewis 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
J. Clewis 1 13 0 13
T. James 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
T. James 1 5 0 5
S. Huderson 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Huderson 0 0 0 0
J. Robertson Jr. 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Robertson Jr. 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Barge 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Barge 1-0 1.0 0
D. Lewis Jr. 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Lewis Jr. 0-0 0.0 1
L. Graham 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
L. Graham 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Glover 62 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
M. Glover 1/1 39 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Z. Block 49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
9 37.4 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
9 37.4 3
Z. Block 9 37.4 3 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Huderson 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 17.5 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 17.5 19 0
S. Huderson 2 17.5 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Robertson Jr. 15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
J. Robertson Jr. 1 8.0 8 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WAKE 25 1:06 3 4 Punt
11:58 WAKE 20 0:42 3 4 Punt
10:06 WAKE 2 2:22 7 43 Punt
4:01 WAKE 10 3:47 13 85 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:40 WAKE 24 0:43 4 27 INT
10:47 WAKE 20 4:02 14 80 TD
1:48 WAKE 28 1:29 5 30 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:58 WAKE 25 3:24 13 59 FG
4:28 WAKE 31 1:19 6 23 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:34 WAKE 25 1:22 9 75 TD
11:19 WAKE 5 1:52 8 78 INT
3:27 WAKE 25 0:15 3 0 Punt
0:40 WAKE 20 0:34 4 22 Fumble
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
TULANE 25 7 25 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:46 TULANE 30 1:41 7 35 Punt
11:08 TULANE 50 0:49 4 0 Punt
7:36 TULANE 27 3:23 7 35 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:10 TULANE 20 0:00 5 18 Punt
11:51 WAKE 49 0:55 3 2 Punt
6:45 TULANE 25 4:48 11 29 Punt
0:05 TULANE 1 0:00 1 0 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TULANE 25 4:02 8 75 TD
7:23 TULANE 25 2:41 6 18 Punt
3:01 TULANE 12 1:19 3 88 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:28 TULANE 26 3:01 6 35 Punt
9:19 TULANE 17 5:47 12 61 FG
3:04 TULANE 37 2:18 8 25 Punt
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
WAKE 25 5 0 Fumble
