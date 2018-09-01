Drive Chart
WVU
TENN

No Text

Grier leads No. 17 West Virginia past Tennessee 40-14

  • Sep 01, 2018

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Will Grier got his Heisman Trophy campaign off to an impressive start, throwing for 429 yards and five touchdowns as No. 17 West Virginia defeated Tennessee 40-14 Saturday in a game delayed for more than an hour at halftime due to lightning.

Leading 13-7 at halftime, the Associated Press preseason All-American turned up the heat in the third quarter, connecting on touchdown passes of 33 yards to David Sills, 28 yards to Gary Jennings, and 14 yards to Kennedy McCoy as the Mountaineers opened a 33-14 lead.

Grier, who grew up in the Charlotte area and once threw for 10 TD passes in a high school playoff game, was 14 of 19 for 275 yards and four TDs in the second half.

Sills had seven grabs for 140 yards and two touchdowns after 18 TD receptions last season.

Tim Jordan ran for 118 yards on 20 carries and a touchdown for Tennessee, which lost in Jeremy Pruitt's head coaching debut. Pruitt won six national championships as a defensive coach, including last year at Alabama, but his Vols had no answer for Grier and the high-powered Mountaineers offense.

THE TAKEAWAY

Tennessee: Jarrett Guarantano got the starting nod at quarterback over Keller Chryst and struggled at times. The Vols had only one passing play of longer than 20 yards and Guarantano was limited to 172 yards passing.

West Virginia: While Grier lived up to his preseason hype, what might have been most impressive for the Mountaineers was the play of their defense in holding the Vols to just two touchdowns. They set the tone for the game by forcing Tennessee to go three-and-out on the game's first possession after two tackles for a loss of 15 yards.

INJURIES

Tennessee: The Vols lost running back Ty Chandler to an ankle injury in the first half. He did not return.

West Virginia: Linebacker Charlie Benton left the game in the first half with a sprained knee and did not return.

POLL IMPLICATIONS:

The win will certainly do nothing to hurt West Virginia's preseason ranking, but may not do much to improve it either, given Tennessee is in a rebuilding mode following a 4-8 season.

UP NEXT

Tennessee: Returns home to face East Tennessee State on Saturday.

West Virginia: Will be big favorites when they host Youngstown State next Saturday night.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:02
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
40
14
Touchdown 2:02
7-W.Grier complete to 13-D.Sills. 13-D.Sills runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
93
yds
04:41
pos
39
14
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 1:15
7-W.Grier incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Wesco.
plays
yds
pos
33
14
Touchdown 1:15
7-W.Grier complete to 6-K.McKoy. 6-K.McKoy runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
78
yds
04:47
pos
33
14
Point After TD 6:09
42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
14
Touchdown 6:09
9-T.Jordan runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
90
yds
02:00
pos
27
13
Point After TD 8:09
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
7
Touchdown 8:09
7-W.Grier complete to 12-G.Jennings. 12-G.Jennings runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
60
yds
02:49
pos
26
7
Point After TD 12:54
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
7
Touchdown 12:54
7-W.Grier complete to 13-D.Sills. 13-D.Sills runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
68
yds
02:00
pos
19
7
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:05
30-E.Staley 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
62
yds
01:47
pos
13
7
Point After TD 6:13
42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 6:13
2-J.Guarantano complete to 4-D.Wood-Anderson. 4-D.Wood-Anderson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
17
plays
78
yds
08:47
pos
10
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:32
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
0
Touchdown 3:32
7-W.Grier complete to 1-T.Simmons. 1-T.Simmons runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
85
yds
02:18
pos
9
0
Field Goal 11:04
30-E.Staley 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
49
yds
02:21
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 26 19
Rushing 6 9
Passing 18 9
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 5-9 5-14
4th Down Conv 0-0 2-3
Total Net Yards 544 294
Total Plays 61 63
Avg Gain 8.9 4.7
Net Yards Rushing 118 129
Rush Attempts 27 38
Avg Rush Yards 4.4 3.4
Net Yards Passing 426 165
Comp. - Att. 25-34 19-25
Yards Per Pass 12.5 6.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-3 1-7
Penalties - Yards 4-35 6-48
Touchdowns 5 2
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 5 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 1-53.0 6-38.0
Return Yards 51 77
Punts - Returns 1--1 1-6
Kickoffs - Returns 2-52 3-71
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 6/6 2/2
Extra Points 4/4 2/2
Field Goals 2/2 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
17 West Virginia 1-0 10320740
Tennessee 0-1 077014
O/U 61, TENN -9.5
Bank of America Stadium Charlotte, NC
 426 PASS YDS 165
118 RUSH YDS 129
544 TOTAL YDS 294
West Virginia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
W. Grier 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.5% 429 5 0 228.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.5% 429 5 0 228.0
W. Grier 25/34 429 5 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Pettaway 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 56 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 56 0
M. Pettaway 9 56 0 22
L. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 33 0
L. Brown 8 33 0 11
K. McKoy 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 18 0
K. McKoy 4 18 0 8
M. Simms 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
M. Simms 1 5 0 5
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
A. Sinkfield 1 4 0 4
T. Bush 14 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
T. Bush 1 2 0 2
W. Grier 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 0 0
W. Grier 3 0 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Sills V 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 140 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 140 2
D. Sills V 7 140 2 38
G. Jennings Jr. 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 113 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 113 1
G. Jennings Jr. 6 113 1 30
T. Simmons 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 59 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 59 1
T. Simmons 1 59 1 59
M. Simms 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 40 0
M. Simms 2 40 0 32
T. Wesco 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 35 0
T. Wesco 2 35 0 29
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
A. Sinkfield 2 15 0 9
K. McKoy 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 1
K. McKoy 1 14 1 14
J. Haskins 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Haskins 1 9 0 9
D. Maiden 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
D. Maiden 1 8 0 8
T. Bush 14 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
T. Bush 1 1 0 1
M. Pettaway 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -5 0
M. Pettaway 1 -5 0 -5
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Long Jr. 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
D. Long Jr. 7-1 0.0 0
H. Bailey 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
H. Bailey 6-1 0.0 0
D. Tonkery 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
D. Tonkery 5-1 0.0 0
D. Askew-Henry 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
D. Askew-Henry 5-3 0.0 0
Da. Stills 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
Da. Stills 4-0 0.0 0
J. Norwood 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Norwood 4-0 0.0 0
T. Avery Jr. 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Avery Jr. 3-1 0.0 0
K. Robinson Jr. 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-5 0 0.0
K. Robinson Jr. 3-5 0.0 0
R. Donahue 46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
R. Donahue 2-0 1.0 0
K. Bigelow Jr. 40 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Bigelow Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
S. Campbell 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Campbell 2-0 0.0 0
J. Stewart 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Stewart 2-0 0.0 0
E. Rose 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Rose 2-0 0.0 0
J. Robinson 12 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Robinson 2-1 0.0 0
C. Benton 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Benton 2-0 0.0 0
D. Pitts Jr. 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Pitts Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
Da. Stills 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Da. Stills 0-1 0.0 0
E. Loe 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Loe 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Staley 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
2/2 4/4
E. Staley 2/2 35 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Kinney 15 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 53.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 53.0 0
B. Kinney 1 53.0 0 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Simms 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 26.0 32 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 26.0 32 0
M. Simms 2 26.0 32 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Simms 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
M. Simms 1 -1.0 0 0
Tennessee
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Guarantano 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76% 172 1 0 147.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76% 172 1 0 147.0
J. Guarantano 19/25 172 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Jordan 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 118 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 118 1
T. Jordan 20 118 1 30
M. London 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 12 0
M. London 5 12 0 9
J. Banks 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 11 0
J. Banks 5 11 0 5
J. Palmer 84 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Palmer 1 7 0 7
T. Chandler 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -4 0
T. Chandler 4 -4 0 5
J. Guarantano 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -15 0
J. Guarantano 3 -15 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Callaway 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 85 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 85 0
M. Callaway 7 85 0 22
J. Palmer 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 33 0
J. Palmer 3 33 0 16
J. Jennings 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 29 0
J. Jennings 2 29 0 19
T. Jordan 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
T. Jordan 2 11 0 8
J. Banks 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
J. Banks 1 10 0 10
J. Murphy 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Murphy 1 5 0 5
D. Wood-Anderson 4 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 1
D. Wood-Anderson 1 1 1 1
B. Johnson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
B. Johnson 1 1 0 1
C. Tillman 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
C. Tillman 1 -3 0 -3
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Kirkland Jr. 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
D. Kirkland Jr. 6-3 0.0 0
S. Tuttle 2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
S. Tuttle 5-0 1.0 0
A. Johnson Jr. 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Johnson Jr. 4-0 0.0 0
D. Bituli 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Bituli 4-1 0.0 0
N. Warrior 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
N. Warrior 4-3 0.0 0
M. Abernathy 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
M. Abernathy 3-2 0.0 0
B. Buchanan 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
B. Buchanan 3-1 0.0 0
T. Flowers 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Flowers 3-1 0.0 0
B. Thompson 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Thompson 2-0 0.0 0
K. Phillips 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Phillips 2-0 0.0 0
E. Gooden 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Gooden 2-0 0.0 0
A. Taylor 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Taylor 2-1 0.0 0
D. Taylor 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Taylor 1-0 0.0 0
C. Fils-Aime 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Fils-Aime 1-0 0.0 0
M. Osborne 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Osborne 1-0 0.0 0
T. Jackson 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Jackson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Kongbo 99 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Kongbo 0-1 0.0 0
Q. Sapp 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
Q. Sapp 0-2 0.0 0
Z. Jancek 14 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Z. Jancek 0-1 0.0 0
J. Jennings 15 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Jennings 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Cimaglia 42 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
B. Cimaglia 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Doyle 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 38.0 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 38.0 3
J. Doyle 6 38.0 3 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Warrior 18 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 27.0 41 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 27.0 41 0
N. Warrior 2 27.0 41 0
T. Chandler 8 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
T. Chandler 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Callaway 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
M. Callaway 1 6.0 6 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:25 TENN 48 2:21 7 39 FG
5:50 WVU 15 2:18 5 85 TD
1:14 WVU 39 1:13 3 5 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:13 WVU 25 0:53 4 -1 Punt
1:52 WVU 10 1:47 9 57 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 WVU 32 2:00 5 68 TD
10:58 WVU 40 2:49 7 60 TD
6:02 WVU 22 4:47 9 78 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:10 WVU 10 4:06 9 53 Fumble
6:43 WVU 2 4:41 8 98 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TENN 25 1:26 3 -15 Punt
10:54 TENN 18 4:56 9 36 Punt
3:32 TENN 25 2:11 4 -7 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TENN 22 8:47 17 78 TD
5:08 TENN 29 3:09 5 30 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:45 TENN 16 1:41 4 0 Punt
8:09 TENN 25 2:00 6 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:15 TENN 25 1:11 6 23 Punt
9:57 TENN 37 3:09 9 61 Downs
1:52 TENN 46 1:34 4 12
NCAA FB Scores