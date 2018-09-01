|
|
|WVU
|TENN
Grier leads No. 17 West Virginia past Tennessee 40-14
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Will Grier got his Heisman Trophy campaign off to an impressive start, throwing for 429 yards and five touchdowns as No. 17 West Virginia defeated Tennessee 40-14 Saturday in a game delayed for more than an hour at halftime due to lightning.
Leading 13-7 at halftime, the Associated Press preseason All-American turned up the heat in the third quarter, connecting on touchdown passes of 33 yards to David Sills, 28 yards to Gary Jennings, and 14 yards to Kennedy McCoy as the Mountaineers opened a 33-14 lead.
Grier, who grew up in the Charlotte area and once threw for 10 TD passes in a high school playoff game, was 14 of 19 for 275 yards and four TDs in the second half.
Sills had seven grabs for 140 yards and two touchdowns after 18 TD receptions last season.
Tim Jordan ran for 118 yards on 20 carries and a touchdown for Tennessee, which lost in Jeremy Pruitt's head coaching debut. Pruitt won six national championships as a defensive coach, including last year at Alabama, but his Vols had no answer for Grier and the high-powered Mountaineers offense.
THE TAKEAWAY
Tennessee: Jarrett Guarantano got the starting nod at quarterback over Keller Chryst and struggled at times. The Vols had only one passing play of longer than 20 yards and Guarantano was limited to 172 yards passing.
West Virginia: While Grier lived up to his preseason hype, what might have been most impressive for the Mountaineers was the play of their defense in holding the Vols to just two touchdowns. They set the tone for the game by forcing Tennessee to go three-and-out on the game's first possession after two tackles for a loss of 15 yards.
INJURIES
Tennessee: The Vols lost running back Ty Chandler to an ankle injury in the first half. He did not return.
West Virginia: Linebacker Charlie Benton left the game in the first half with a sprained knee and did not return.
POLL IMPLICATIONS:
The win will certainly do nothing to hurt West Virginia's preseason ranking, but may not do much to improve it either, given Tennessee is in a rebuilding mode following a 4-8 season.
UP NEXT
Tennessee: Returns home to face East Tennessee State on Saturday.
West Virginia: Will be big favorites when they host Youngstown State next Saturday night.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|19
|Rushing
|6
|9
|Passing
|18
|9
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-9
|5-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|544
|294
|Total Plays
|61
|63
|Avg Gain
|8.9
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|118
|129
|Rush Attempts
|27
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|3.4
|Net Yards Passing
|426
|165
|Comp. - Att.
|25-34
|19-25
|Yards Per Pass
|12.5
|6.6
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-3
|1-7
|Penalties - Yards
|4-35
|6-48
|Touchdowns
|5
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|5
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-53.0
|6-38.0
|Return Yards
|51
|77
|Punts - Returns
|1--1
|1-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-52
|3-71
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|6/6
|2/2
|Extra Points
|4/4
|2/2
|Field Goals
|2/2
|0/0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|426
|PASS YDS
|165
|
|
|118
|RUSH YDS
|129
|
|
|544
|TOTAL YDS
|294
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Grier 7 QB
|W. Grier
|25/34
|429
|5
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Pettaway 32 RB
|M. Pettaway
|9
|56
|0
|22
|
L. Brown 4 RB
|L. Brown
|8
|33
|0
|11
|
K. McKoy 6 RB
|K. McKoy
|4
|18
|0
|8
|
M. Simms 8 WR
|M. Simms
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
|A. Sinkfield
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Bush 14 RB
|T. Bush
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
W. Grier 7 QB
|W. Grier
|3
|0
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Sills V 13 WR
|D. Sills V
|7
|140
|2
|38
|
G. Jennings Jr. 12 WR
|G. Jennings Jr.
|6
|113
|1
|30
|
T. Simmons 1 WR
|T. Simmons
|1
|59
|1
|59
|
M. Simms 8 WR
|M. Simms
|2
|40
|0
|32
|
T. Wesco 88 TE
|T. Wesco
|2
|35
|0
|29
|
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
|A. Sinkfield
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
K. McKoy 6 RB
|K. McKoy
|1
|14
|1
|14
|
J. Haskins 84 TE
|J. Haskins
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Maiden 82 WR
|D. Maiden
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Bush 14 RB
|T. Bush
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
M. Pettaway 32 RB
|M. Pettaway
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Long Jr. 11 LB
|D. Long Jr.
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Bailey 24 CB
|H. Bailey
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tonkery 10 LB
|D. Tonkery
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Askew-Henry 6 S
|D. Askew-Henry
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
Da. Stills 56 DL
|Da. Stills
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Norwood 4 S
|J. Norwood
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Avery Jr. 3 S
|T. Avery Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Robinson Jr. 2 S
|K. Robinson Jr.
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
R. Donahue 46 DL
|R. Donahue
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Bigelow Jr. 40 DL
|K. Bigelow Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Campbell 34 LB
|S. Campbell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stewart 9 S
|J. Stewart
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Rose 5 DL
|E. Rose
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 12 DL
|J. Robinson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Benton 18 LB
|C. Benton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pitts Jr. 1 CB
|D. Pitts Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Da. Stills 55 DL
|Da. Stills
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Loe 17 LB
|E. Loe
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Staley 30 K
|E. Staley
|2/2
|35
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Kinney 15 P
|B. Kinney
|1
|53.0
|0
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Simms 8 WR
|M. Simms
|2
|26.0
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Simms 8 WR
|M. Simms
|1
|-1.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Guarantano 2 QB
|J. Guarantano
|19/25
|172
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Jordan 9 RB
|T. Jordan
|20
|118
|1
|30
|
M. London 31 RB
|M. London
|5
|12
|0
|9
|
J. Banks 33 RB
|J. Banks
|5
|11
|0
|5
|
J. Palmer 84 WR
|J. Palmer
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Chandler 8 RB
|T. Chandler
|4
|-4
|0
|5
|
J. Guarantano 2 QB
|J. Guarantano
|3
|-15
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Callaway 1 WR
|M. Callaway
|7
|85
|0
|22
|
J. Palmer 84 WR
|J. Palmer
|3
|33
|0
|16
|
J. Jennings 15 WR
|J. Jennings
|2
|29
|0
|19
|
T. Jordan 9 RB
|T. Jordan
|2
|11
|0
|8
|
J. Banks 33 RB
|J. Banks
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Murphy 11 WR
|J. Murphy
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Wood-Anderson 4 TE
|D. Wood-Anderson
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
B. Johnson 7 WR
|B. Johnson
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
C. Tillman 85 WR
|C. Tillman
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Kirkland Jr. 34 LB
|D. Kirkland Jr.
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Tuttle 2 DL
|S. Tuttle
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Johnson Jr. 98 DL
|A. Johnson Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bituli 35 LB
|D. Bituli
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Warrior 18 DB
|N. Warrior
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Abernathy 22 DB
|M. Abernathy
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Buchanan 28 DB
|B. Buchanan
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Flowers 25 DB
|T. Flowers
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Thompson 20 DB
|B. Thompson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Phillips 5 DL
|K. Phillips
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gooden 93 DL
|E. Gooden
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Taylor 6 DB
|A. Taylor
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 19 LB
|D. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Fils-Aime 27 DB
|C. Fils-Aime
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Osborne 3 DB
|M. Osborne
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jackson 26 DB
|T. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kongbo 99 LB
|J. Kongbo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Sapp 14 LB
|Q. Sapp
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Jancek 14 QB
|Z. Jancek
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jennings 15 WR
|J. Jennings
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Cimaglia 42 K
|B. Cimaglia
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Doyle 47 P
|J. Doyle
|6
|38.0
|3
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Warrior 18 DB
|N. Warrior
|2
|27.0
|41
|0
|
T. Chandler 8 RB
|T. Chandler
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Callaway 1 WR
|M. Callaway
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
