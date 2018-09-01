Drive Chart
APLST
PSU

No Text

No. 10 Nittany Lions survive 45-38 in OT vs Appalachian St

  • STATS AP
  • Sep 01, 2018

STATE COLELGE, Pa. (AP) Amani Oruwariye intercepted a Zac Thomas pass in the end zone and No. 10 Penn State held on to beat Appalachian State 45-38 in overtime on Saturday, exactly 11 years after the Mountaineers stunned Michigan in one of the biggest upsets in college football history.

Miles Sanders rushed 19 times for 91 yards with two touchdowns including the go-ahead score in overtime for the Nittany Lions (1-0). But Penn State let a 31-17 lead evaporate when Appalachian State scored on three straight possessions over 5:53 in the fourth quarter and things were tense in Happy Valley.

Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley, who completed 21 of 36 passes for 230 yards and ran for two scores, led a game-tying drive that ended with a 15-yard touchdown pass to KJ Hamler with 42 seconds left.

Thomas, who returned from injury to lead his team's comeback, completed 25 of 38 passes for 270 yards, threw for two touchdowns and ran for another for Appalachian State (0-1). Jalin Moore ran 18 times for 88 yards and a touchdown and Malik Williams caught two touchdowns for the Mountaineers.

In 2007, it was No. 5. Michigan fighting for its life at home against a Division I-AA team and when Corey Lynch blocked Michigan's field-goal attempt it sealed a 34-32 win. No Division I-AA team had ever beaten a team ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 poll between 1989 and 2006, and it's unlikely it had ever happened before. Afterward, the AP changed the way it conducted its poll, allowing schools from all divisions to be eligible to receive votes.

Fast forward to 2018 and it was another storied Big Ten team on its heels against the Mountaineers, a Sun Belt Conference powerhouse that went 8-4 a year ago.

Mountaineers kicker Chandler Stanton added a field goal but missed a 56-yarder wide right with 20 seconds left. Jake Pinegar kicked a 32-yard field goal for Penn State to tie the game 10-10 just before halftime.

THE TAKEAWAY

Appalachian State: The Mountaineers continued their trend of playing Top 25 teams tough in season openers. Two years ago, they also lost in overtime on the road to a top 10 opponent (20-13 to No. 9 Tennessee) and hung tough against Georgia last season. They controlled play for much of the first half and looked poised to deliver another stunning performance after their 2007 stunner over Michigan in The Big House. Despite the loss, they appear to have the pieces to make a run at what would be at their third straight Sun Belt championship.

Penn State: Having lost their three top playmakers and vaunted offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead, who took over as Mississippi State's head coach, the Nittany Lion offense looks like a work in progress. McSorley can do plenty with his legs if he and his receivers aren't on the same page but Penn State's defense couldn't get a stop in the fourth quarter where the Nittany Lions were outgained and outscored 28-14.

UP NEXT

Appalachian State travels to Charlotte on Sept. 8

Penn State visits Pittsburgh on Sept. 8.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
Overtime
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
45
Touchdown
24-M.Sanders runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
25
yds
pos
38
44
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:42
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
38
Touchdown 0:42
9-T.McSorley complete to 1-K.Hamler. 1-K.Hamler runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
48
yds
00:57
pos
38
37
Point After TD 1:47
91-C.Staton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
31
Touchdown 1:47
25-J.Moore runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
42
yds
01:12
pos
37
31
Point After TD 6:03
91-C.Staton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
31
Point After TD 7:40
91-C.Staton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
31
Touchdown 7:40
12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williiams. 14-M.Williiams runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
75
yds
03:32
pos
23
31
Point After TD 11:17
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
31
Touchdown 11:17
24-M.Sanders runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
02:22
pos
17
30
Point After TD 13:39
91-C.Staton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
24
Touchdown 13:39
12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williiams. 14-M.Williiams runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
105
yds
02:30
pos
16
24
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:41
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
24
Touchdown 2:41
4-R.Slade runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
87
yds
03:40
pos
10
23
Point After TD 9:41
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
17
Touchdown 9:41
9-T.McSorley runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
03:22
pos
10
16
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:16
92-J.Pinegar 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
77
yds
04:28
pos
10
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 4:15
91-C.Staton 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
85
yds
06:32
pos
10
7
Point After TD 11:48
91-C.Staton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 11:48
90-R.Checa kicks 65 yards from PSU 35. 3-D.Evans runs 100 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
63
yds
00:14
pos
6
7
Point After TD 12:02
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 12:02
9-T.McSorley runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
02:58
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 23 24
Rushing 8 10
Passing 14 11
Penalty 1 3
3rd Down Conv 6-16 6-15
4th Down Conv 2-2 1-2
Total Net Yards 437 426
Total Plays 76 79
Avg Gain 5.8 5.4
Net Yards Rushing 159 204
Rush Attempts 37 43
Avg Rush Yards 4.3 4.7
Net Yards Passing 278 222
Comp. - Att. 26-39 21-36
Yards Per Pass 7.1 6.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-14 1-8
Penalties - Yards 9-100 2-10
Touchdowns 5 6
Rushing TDs 2 5
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 1 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 6-43.5 5-43.0
Return Yards 141 81
Punts - Returns 1-11 1-29
Kickoffs - Returns 3-130 1-52
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kicking 6/7 7/7
Extra Points 5/5 6/6
Field Goals 1/2 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234 OTT
App. St. 0-1 100028038
10 Penn St. 1-0 731414745
O/U 54, PSU -24.5
Beaver Stadium University Park, PA
 278 PASS YDS 222
159 RUSH YDS 204
437 TOTAL YDS 426
App. St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Thomas 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.8% 270 2 1 137.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.8% 270 2 1 137.6
Z. Thomas 25/38 270 2 1
K. Smith 13 DB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 22 0 0 284.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 22 0 0 284.8
K. Smith 1/1 22 0 0
P. Derrick 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 22 0 0 284.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 22 0 0 284.8
P. Derrick 1/1 22 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Moore 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 88 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 88 1
J. Moore 18 88 1 16
Z. Thomas 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 43 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 43 1
Z. Thomas 15 43 1 22
D. Heath 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 19 0
D. Heath 1 19 0 19
D. Evans 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
D. Evans 3 9 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Sutton 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 87 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 87 0
C. Sutton 6 87 0 39
Ma. Williams 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 66 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 66 2
Ma. Williams 4 66 2 24
J. Moore 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 36 0
J. Moore 5 36 0 14
D. Heath 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 35 0
D. Heath 2 35 0 22
T. Hennigan 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 28 0
T. Hennigan 4 28 0 14
J. Virgil 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
J. Virgil 1 14 0 14
D. Evans 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
D. Evans 2 10 0 6
H. Pearson 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
H. Pearson 1 8 0 8
D. Papenheim 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
D. Papenheim 1 8 0 8
C. Reed 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Reed 0 0 0 0
C. Duck 4 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Duck 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Thomas 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Thomas 1-0 0.0 0
D. Taylor 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Taylor 1-0 1.0 0
A. Davis-Gaither 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Davis-Gaither 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Staton 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/2 5/5
C. Staton 1/2 38 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Howell 30 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 43.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 43.5 2
C. Howell 6 43.5 2 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Evans 3 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 43.3 100 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 43.3 100 0
D. Evans 3 43.3 100 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Duck 4 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
C. Duck 1 11.0 11 0
Penn St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. McSorley 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 230 1 0 121.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 230 1 0 121.2
T. McSorley 21/36 230 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Sanders 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 91 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 91 2
M. Sanders 19 91 2 15
T. McSorley 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 53 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 53 2
T. McSorley 12 53 2 12
R. Slade 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 39 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 39 1
R. Slade 6 39 1 27
Ma. Allen 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 24 0
Ma. Allen 5 24 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 68 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 68 1
K. Hamler 4 68 1 46
Ju. Johnson 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 67 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 67 0
Ju. Johnson 6 67 0 17
J. Holland 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 36 0
J. Holland 2 36 0 29
S. Toney 18 DE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 29 0
S. Toney 1 29 0 29
M. Sanders 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 20 0
M. Sanders 3 20 0 10
B. Polk 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
B. Polk 2 19 0 10
Ma. Allen 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 18 0
Ma. Allen 3 18 0 9
D. Dalton 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
D. Dalton 1 2 0 2
D. Thompkins 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Thompkins 0 0 0 0
M. Hippenhammer 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Hippenhammer 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Farmer 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Farmer 1-0 0.0 0
A. Oruwariye 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
A. Oruwariye 1-0 0.0 1
C. Brown 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Brown 1-0 1.0 0
N. Scott 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
N. Scott 1-0 1.0 0
S. Miller 48 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Miller 1-0 0.0 0
J. Miller 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Miller 1-0 0.0 0
F. Hansard 53 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
F. Hansard 1-0 0.0 0
Y. Gross-Matos 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Y. Gross-Matos 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Pinegar 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
1/1 6/6
J. Pinegar 1/1 32 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Gillikin 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 43.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 43.0 1
B. Gillikin 5 43.0 1 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 52.0 52 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 52.0 52 0
K. Hamler 1 52.0 52 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Thompkins 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 29.0 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 29.0 29 0
D. Thompkins 1 29.0 29 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:02 PSU 35 0:14 1 63 TD
10:47 APLST 19 6:32 12 60 FG
2:06 APLST 40 1:17 3 -6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:46 APLST 31 1:39 4 1 Punt
9:28 APLST 21 4:32 10 26 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 APLST 25 1:50 5 5 Punt
9:35 APLST 14 3:05 6 24 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
2:41 APLST 25 2:30 12 75 TD
11:12 APLST 20 3:32 11 80 TD
7:39 APLST 47 1:36 3 53 TD
5:19 APLST 37 1:14 3 6 Punt
2:59 PSU 42 1:12 4 42 TD
0:42 APLST 25 0:22 4 36 FG Miss
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
PSU 25 4 10
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 PSU 25 2:58 9 75 TD
11:48 PSU 25 0:50 3 1 Punt
4:10 PSU 25 1:52 5 2 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:34 PSU 46 0:04 7 23 Downs
11:01 PSU 26 1:25 3 4 Punt
4:44 PSU 9 4:28 11 68 FG
0:11 PSU 48 0:06 2 6 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:03 PSU 35 3:22 8 65 TD
6:21 PSU 28 3:40 9 57 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:39 PSU 25 2:22 6 75 TD
7:40 APLST 47 0:00 1 0
6:03 PSU 25 0:36 3 5 Punt
3:55 PSU 4 0:50 3 2 Punt
1:39 APLST 48 0:57 7 48 TD
0:15 PSU 39 0:08 2 -3
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
APLST 25 4 25 TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores