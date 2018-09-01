|
|
APLST
PSU
No. 10 Nittany Lions survive 45-38 in OT vs Appalachian St
STATE COLELGE, Pa. (AP) Amani Oruwariye intercepted a Zac Thomas pass in the end zone and No. 10 Penn State held on to beat Appalachian State 45-38 in overtime on Saturday, exactly 11 years after the Mountaineers stunned Michigan in one of the biggest upsets in college football history.
Miles Sanders rushed 19 times for 91 yards with two touchdowns including the go-ahead score in overtime for the Nittany Lions (1-0). But Penn State let a 31-17 lead evaporate when Appalachian State scored on three straight possessions over 5:53 in the fourth quarter and things were tense in Happy Valley.
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley, who completed 21 of 36 passes for 230 yards and ran for two scores, led a game-tying drive that ended with a 15-yard touchdown pass to KJ Hamler with 42 seconds left.
Thomas, who returned from injury to lead his team's comeback, completed 25 of 38 passes for 270 yards, threw for two touchdowns and ran for another for Appalachian State (0-1). Jalin Moore ran 18 times for 88 yards and a touchdown and Malik Williams caught two touchdowns for the Mountaineers.
In 2007, it was No. 5. Michigan fighting for its life at home against a Division I-AA team and when Corey Lynch blocked Michigan's field-goal attempt it sealed a 34-32 win. No Division I-AA team had ever beaten a team ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 poll between 1989 and 2006, and it's unlikely it had ever happened before. Afterward, the AP changed the way it conducted its poll, allowing schools from all divisions to be eligible to receive votes.
Fast forward to 2018 and it was another storied Big Ten team on its heels against the Mountaineers, a Sun Belt Conference powerhouse that went 8-4 a year ago.
Mountaineers kicker Chandler Stanton added a field goal but missed a 56-yarder wide right with 20 seconds left. Jake Pinegar kicked a 32-yard field goal for Penn State to tie the game 10-10 just before halftime.
THE TAKEAWAY
Appalachian State: The Mountaineers continued their trend of playing Top 25 teams tough in season openers. Two years ago, they also lost in overtime on the road to a top 10 opponent (20-13 to No. 9 Tennessee) and hung tough against Georgia last season. They controlled play for much of the first half and looked poised to deliver another stunning performance after their 2007 stunner over Michigan in The Big House. Despite the loss, they appear to have the pieces to make a run at what would be at their third straight Sun Belt championship.
Penn State: Having lost their three top playmakers and vaunted offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead, who took over as Mississippi State's head coach, the Nittany Lion offense looks like a work in progress. McSorley can do plenty with his legs if he and his receivers aren't on the same page but Penn State's defense couldn't get a stop in the fourth quarter where the Nittany Lions were outgained and outscored 28-14.
UP NEXT
Appalachian State travels to Charlotte on Sept. 8
Penn State visits Pittsburgh on Sept. 8.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|24
|Rushing
|8
|10
|Passing
|14
|11
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|6-16
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|437
|426
|Total Plays
|76
|79
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|159
|204
|Rush Attempts
|37
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|4.7
|Net Yards Passing
|278
|222
|Comp. - Att.
|26-39
|21-36
|Yards Per Pass
|7.1
|6.2
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-14
|1-8
|Penalties - Yards
|9-100
|2-10
|Touchdowns
|5
|6
|Rushing TDs
|2
|5
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-43.5
|5-43.0
|Return Yards
|141
|81
|Punts - Returns
|1-11
|1-29
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-130
|1-52
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kicking
|6/7
|7/7
|Extra Points
|5/5
|6/6
|Field Goals
|1/2
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|278
|PASS YDS
|222
|
|
|159
|RUSH YDS
|204
|
|
|437
|TOTAL YDS
|426
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Thomas 12 QB
|Z. Thomas
|25/38
|270
|2
|1
|
K. Smith 13 DB
|K. Smith
|1/1
|22
|0
|0
|
P. Derrick 13 QB
|P. Derrick
|1/1
|22
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Moore 25 RB
|J. Moore
|18
|88
|1
|16
|
Z. Thomas 12 QB
|Z. Thomas
|15
|43
|1
|22
|
D. Heath 4 WR
|D. Heath
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
D. Evans 3 RB
|D. Evans
|3
|9
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Sutton 2 WR
|C. Sutton
|6
|87
|0
|39
|
Ma. Williams 14 WR
|Ma. Williams
|4
|66
|2
|24
|
J. Moore 25 RB
|J. Moore
|5
|36
|0
|14
|
D. Heath 4 WR
|D. Heath
|2
|35
|0
|22
|
T. Hennigan 5 WR
|T. Hennigan
|4
|28
|0
|14
|
J. Virgil 11 WR
|J. Virgil
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
D. Evans 3 RB
|D. Evans
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
H. Pearson 88 TE
|H. Pearson
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Papenheim 89 TE
|D. Papenheim
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Reed 87 TE
|C. Reed
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Duck 4 DB
|C. Duck
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Thomas 7 DB
|J. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 48 DL
|D. Taylor
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Davis-Gaither 24 LB
|A. Davis-Gaither
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Staton 91 K
|C. Staton
|1/2
|38
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Howell 30 P
|C. Howell
|6
|43.5
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Evans 3 RB
|D. Evans
|3
|43.3
|100
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Duck 4 DB
|C. Duck
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. McSorley 9 QB
|T. McSorley
|21/36
|230
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Sanders 24 RB
|M. Sanders
|19
|91
|2
|15
|
T. McSorley 9 QB
|T. McSorley
|12
|53
|2
|12
|
R. Slade 4 RB
|R. Slade
|6
|39
|1
|27
|
Ma. Allen 8 RB
|Ma. Allen
|5
|24
|0
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Hamler 1 WR
|K. Hamler
|4
|68
|1
|46
|
Ju. Johnson 84 WR
|Ju. Johnson
|6
|67
|0
|17
|
J. Holland 18 TE
|J. Holland
|2
|36
|0
|29
|
S. Toney 18 DE
|S. Toney
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
M. Sanders 24 RB
|M. Sanders
|3
|20
|0
|10
|
B. Polk 10 WR
|B. Polk
|2
|19
|0
|10
|
Ma. Allen 8 RB
|Ma. Allen
|3
|18
|0
|9
|
D. Dalton 80 TE
|D. Dalton
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Thompkins 3 WR
|D. Thompkins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Hippenhammer 12 WR
|M. Hippenhammer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Farmer 7 LB
|K. Farmer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Oruwariye 21 CB
|A. Oruwariye
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Brown 6 LB
|C. Brown
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Scott 4 S
|N. Scott
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Miller 48 DE
|S. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Miller 9 LB
|J. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Hansard 53 DT
|F. Hansard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Gross-Matos 99 DE
|Y. Gross-Matos
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Pinegar 92 K
|J. Pinegar
|1/1
|32
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Gillikin 93 P
|B. Gillikin
|5
|43.0
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hamler 1 WR
|K. Hamler
|1
|52.0
|52
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Thompkins 3 WR
|D. Thompkins
|1
|29.0
|29
|0
