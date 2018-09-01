Drive Chart
SO
TCU

No Text

Robinson 5 TDs for No. 16 TCU in 55-7 win over Southern U

  • STATS AP
  • Sep 01, 2018

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) Shawn Robinson is in a much different position for No. 16 TCU this season. He will remain the No. 1 quarterback as long as he is producing on the field.

The dual-threat sophomore, who won his only start last year filling in for an injured senior, is now 2-0.

Robinson threw touchdowns to three different receivers and ran for two more scores while playing only the first half as No. 16 TCU opened the season with a 55-7 win over Southern University on Saturday.

''It's just different because you're the guy,'' said Robinson, who at Texas Tech last November in place of Kenny Hill became the first true freshman starting quarterback under coach Gary Patterson. ''Last year, it just happened out of nowhere. I hadn't (started) in a long time.''

Robinson led the Horned Frogs to scores on their first six drives to take a 38-7 lead before fellow sophomore Michael Collins, a former transfer from Penn, took over after halftime.

Patterson declared Robinson the starter two weeks before the opener, but said the competition in the spring and preseason camp was closer than people thought.

''I thought he did good, I thought both of them were good,'' Patterson said.

Derius Davis caught a 12-yard TD from Robinson and the true freshman later returned a punt 73 yards for a score as the Frogs won their 17th consecutive home opener as Patterson started his 18th full season.

''We did what we needed to do,'' Patterson said, a statement he would repeat several more times in his postgame news conference.

TCU got a field goal on its opening drive before Robinson, who completed 17 of 24 passes for 182 yards, accounted for touchdowns on the next five drives. He scored on his only two rushing plays from 36 and 9 yards.

''He practiced real well all week,'' Patterson said. ''A younger Shawn would have ran a couple of times, but he stayed in the pocket and threw the ball down the field.''

Collins was 3 of 5 passing with a 57-yard TD to TreVontae Hights.

Robinson also threw TD passes to Taye Barber (6 yards), another true freshman, and Jalen Reagor (12 yards). The quarterback worked extensively with offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie all offseason on staying in the pocket.

''I drifted a lot in the pocket,'' Robinson said. ''Just trusting the O-line on it. They give me all day to throw, so I've just got to sit in there and deliver the ball.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Southern: The overwhelmed Jaguars became the first SWAC team to score against TCU - Jackson State lost 63-0 in last season's opener in Fort Worth, and Grambling State lost 56-0 there in 2012. But they were already down 31-0 in the second quarter before first-time starting quarterback John Lampley found Cameron Mackey wide open for a 55-yard TD pass.

''We still lost, so it doesn't make a difference,'' Mackey said about being the first SWAC team to score against the Frogs.

TCU: Patterson had called the revamped offensive line the biggest surprise of preseason practice after the loss of four seniors from last season. The front guys didn't allow a sack while the Frogs ran for 235 yards. The defense held an opponent to seven points or less for the seventh time in a span of 15 games since the start of 2017.

SCORE AND A MUFF

When Davis scored on his first career punt return, some on the sideline started giving Patterson a hard time. They should have waited. ''One out of every two punts he fumbles in practice,'' Patterson said. ''I said not so fast there.''

In the fourth quarter, Davis dropped a punt, though TCU recovered the fumble.

SOUTHERN SIGNAL CALLER

Lampley didn't play in the second half, but coach Dawson Odums said it was precautionary after a hit to the head. ''He doesn't have a concussion, he was cleared to play,'' Odums said. ''When you get to the point it's 41-7 and winning is out the window, you have to be smart with your team.''

Lampley was 5 of 14 for 101 yards with the TD and two interceptions.

''It's hard to make throws when they're in your lap,'' Odums said.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The expected lopsided victory by TCU will do little to sway voters. Any movement by the Frogs in the next poll will be determined more by the outcome of games for other similarly ranked teams.

UP NEXT

Southern: A road game only about 10 minutes from campus at Louisiana Tech next Saturday night.

TCU: At former SWC rival SMU on Friday night.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:31
46-J.Song extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
55
Touchdown 7:48
30-C. Barajas punts 42 yards from SU 31. 12-D.Davis runs 73 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
6
yds
02:00
pos
7
54
Point After TD 9:48
46-J.Song extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
48
Touchdown 9:48
10-M.Collins complete to 87-T.Hights. 87-T.Hights runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
57
yds
00:10
pos
7
47
Field Goal 11:00
37-C.Bunce 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
38
yds
02:19
pos
7
41
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:22
37-C.Bunce extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
38
Touchdown 4:22
3-S.Robinson complete to 1-J.Reagor. 1-J.Reagor runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
50
yds
02:04
pos
7
37
Point After TD 6:34
30-C. Barajas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
31
Touchdown 6:34
11-J.Lampley complete to 25-C.Mackey. 25-C.Mackey runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
75
yds
01:48
pos
6
31
Point After TD 8:22
37-C.Bunce extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
31
Touchdown 8:22
3-S.Robinson runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
35
yds
02:37
pos
0
30
Point After TD 12:06
37-C.Bunce extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
24
Touchdown 12:06
3-S.Robinson complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
87
yds
01:23
pos
0
23
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:04
37-C.Bunce extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
17
Touchdown 5:04
3-S.Robinson complete to 12-D.Davis. 12-D.Davis runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
82
yds
02:46
pos
0
16
Point After TD 8:46
37-C.Bunce extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
10
Touchdown 8:46
3-S.Robinson runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
02:10
pos
0
9
Field Goal 12:41
37-C.Bunce 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
44
yds
02:14
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 9 30
Rushing 5 12
Passing 2 16
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 3-14 5-11
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-1
Total Net Yards 167 499
Total Plays 52 74
Avg Gain 3.2 6.7
Net Yards Rushing 84 235
Rush Attempts 34 42
Avg Rush Yards 2.5 5.6
Net Yards Passing 83 264
Comp. - Att. 5-18 21-32
Yards Per Pass 4.6 8.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-18 0-0
Penalties - Yards 5-40 5-48
Touchdowns 1 7
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 1 4
Other 0 1
Turnovers 3 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-0
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 9-35.1 2-29.5
Return Yards 3 212
Punts - Returns 1-3 6-113
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 2-78
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-21
Kicking 1/1 9/9
Extra Points 1/1 7/7
Field Goals 0/0 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Southern U. 0-1 07007
16 TCU 1-0 172117055
Amon G. Carter Stadium Fort Worth, TX
 83 PASS YDS 264
84 RUSH YDS 235
167 TOTAL YDS 499
Southern U.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Lampley 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
35.7% 101 1 2 91.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
35.7% 101 1 2 91.3
J. Lampley 5/14 101 1 2
G. McDaniel 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
G. McDaniel 0/3 0 0 0
L. Skelton 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
L. Skelton 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Stephens 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 25 0
C. Stephens 7 25 0 11
D. Benn 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 21 0
D. Benn 7 21 0 9
J. Lampley 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 15 0
J. Lampley 4 15 0 16
D. Profit 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 14 0
D. Profit 5 14 0 6
J. Mims 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
J. Mims 2 13 0 11
L. Skelton 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
L. Skelton 3 8 0 4
S. Thomas 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
S. Thomas 1 -1 0 -1
K. Catalon 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
K. Catalon 1 -2 0 -2
G. McDaniel 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -2 0
G. McDaniel 3 -2 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Mackey 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 56 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 56 1
C. Mackey 3 56 1 55
T. Smith 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 41 0
T. Smith 1 41 0 41
K. Catalon 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
K. Catalon 1 4 0 4
D. Benn 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Benn 0 0 0 0
J. Washington 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Washington 0 0 0 0
D. Craig 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Craig 0 0 0 0
R. Menard 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Menard 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Huff 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Huff 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Barajas 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
C. Barajas 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Barajas 26 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 38.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 38.3 0
C. Barajas 6 38.3 0 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Washington 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
J. Washington 1 3.0 3 0
TCU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Robinson 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.8% 182 3 0 175.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.8% 182 3 0 175.8
S. Robinson 17/24 182 3 0
M. Collins 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 71 1 0 245.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 71 1 0 245.3
M. Collins 3/5 71 1 0
G. Muehlstein 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 11 0 0 64.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 11 0 0 64.1
G. Muehlstein 1/3 11 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Demercado 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 57 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 57 0
E. Demercado 8 57 0 22
S. Robinson 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 45 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 45 2
S. Robinson 2 45 2 36
S. Olonilua 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 43 0
S. Olonilua 5 43 0 18
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 36 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 36 0
D. Anderson 8 36 0 11
K. Turpin 25 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 28 0
K. Turpin 2 28 0 18
K. Snell 16 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 23 0
K. Snell 7 23 0 5
J. Reagor 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Reagor 1 9 0 9
G. Muehlstein 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
G. Muehlstein 1 8 0 8
J. Guillot 39 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
J. Guillot 3 7 0 5
K. Ringdahl 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
K. Ringdahl 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Hights 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 57 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 57 1
T. Hights 1 57 1 57
De. Davis 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 49 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 49 1
De. Davis 3 49 1 27
K. Turpin 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 47 0
K. Turpin 4 47 0 18
J. Reagor 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 45 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 45 1
J. Reagor 4 45 1 13
J. Austin 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 20 0
J. Austin 3 20 0 11
T. Barber 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 1
T. Barber 2 12 1 6
J. Stephens Jr. 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
J. Stephens Jr. 1 11 0 11
N. Meeking 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
N. Meeking 1 10 0 10
S. Robinson 3 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
S. Robinson 1 7 0 7
A. Davis 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
A. Davis 1 7 0 7
J. Stewart 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Stewart 1 6 0 6
C. Williams 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Williams 0 0 0 0
A. Ahrendt 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Ahrendt 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Wallow 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
G. Wallow 1-0 1.0 0
T. Summers 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Summers 1-0 1.0 0
C. Bethley 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Bethley 1-0 1.0 0
R. Issahaku 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
R. Issahaku 0-0 0.0 1
I. Gaines 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
I. Gaines 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Bunce 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
2/2 5/5
C. Bunce 2/2 30 5/5 11
J. Song 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
J. Song 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Nunez 29 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 29.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 29.5 0
A. Nunez 2 29.5 0 36
A. David 34 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 36.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 36.0 0
A. David 1 36.0 0 36
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Reagor 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 37.0 37 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 37.0 37 0
J. Reagor 1 37.0 37 0
E. Demercado 21 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 41.0 41 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 41.0 41 0
E. Demercado 1 41.0 41 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Turpin 25 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 8.3 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 8.3 23 0
K. Turpin 4 8.3 23 0
De. Davis 12 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 40.0 73 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 40.0 73 1
De. Davis 2 40.0 73 1
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:36 SO 25 1:18 3 -4 Punt
8:46 SO 25 0:44 3 -3 Punt
5:04 SO 35 3:21 9 43 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:05 SO 8 1:02 4 13 Punt
8:22 SO 25 1:48 4 75 TD
4:20 SO 25 2:54 8 56 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SO 25 1:26 3 -2 Punt
10:54 SO 25 0:45 3 2 Punt
9:48 SO 25 2:00 3 6 TD
7:31 SO 25 5:02 9 27 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:23 SO 38 1:18 3 0 Fumble
6:16 SO 29 1:57 3 8 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 TCU 48 2:14 7 44 FG
10:56 TCU 40 2:10 7 60 TD
7:50 TCU 23 2:46 8 77 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:37 TCU 18 1:23 13 82 TD
10:59 SO 35 2:37 5 35 TD
6:26 SO 50 2:04 6 50 TD
1:16 TCU 22 0:44 2 13 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:19 SO 50 2:19 6 38 FG
9:58 TCU 43 0:10 1 57 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
2:20 TCU 37 2:00 6 21 Punt
11:56 TCU 32 5:35 11 39 Downs
4:13 TCU 30 3:45 7 35 Fumble
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores