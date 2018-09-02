Drive Chart
MIAMI
LSU

No Text

No. 25 LSU off and running with 33-17 win over No. 8 Miami

  • STATS AP
  • Sep 02, 2018

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) Nick Brossette ran for 125 yards with two touchdowns, grad transfer quarterback Joe Burrow won his first college start and No. 25 LSU made an opening statement with a 33-17 victory over No. 8 Miami on Sunday night.

Once the game started, the Hurricanes never really backed the bravado they showed in a feisty exchange of words and some shoving between the teams during warmups about 75 minutes before kickoff.

LSU led 27-3 by halftime after Jacob Phillips returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown.

Cole Tracy, a kicker last season at Division II Assumption College, made four field goals in his Tigers debut. His 54-yarder that just skimmed over the crossbar made it 33-3 late in the third quarter.

Miami, which has lost four games in a row since a 10-0 start last season, never got to celebrate with that gaudy turnover chain that comes out when the Hurricanes get a takeaway.

When LSU fumbled on the opening drive, receiver Dee Anderson managed to recover after taking a shot to the head and losing the ball briefly at the end of an 11-yard catch for a first down. The Hurricanes instead lost starting cornerback Trajan Bandy when he was ejected for targeting.

The Hurricanes thought they had a fumble return for a touchdown later in the first quarter, but a replay review determined it was an incomplete pass by Burrow instead of a fumble.

LSU went ahead to stay in the final minute of the first quarter when Burrow, who played in 10 games for Ohio State the past two years, appeared to change the called play. Brossette took an inside handoff and went untouched down the middle of the field for a 50-yard TD run that snapped a 3-3 tie.

Burrow finished 11 of 24 for 140 yards.

Brossette's 1-yard run made it 17-3 on an 11-play drive when LSU twice converted fourth-and-1 - on a 2-yard gain by Brossette near midfield, and when Miami jumped offside. He had only 96 yards rushing all last season as a junior.

THE TAKEAWAY

Miami: Malik Rosier had a record-setting season last year with his 31 touchdowns (26 passing, five rushing) and 3,588 yards, but had some of the same issues that plagued him in losing the final three games. Rosier was 15 of 35 for 259 yards with two interceptions against LSU. The Hurricanes were down 33-3 before his 3-yard TD keeper and 32-yard TD pass to Brian Hightower in the fourth quarter. In the losing streak to end last season, he had three total TDs (all passing) with five interceptions.

LSU: An impressive start despite a somewhat ragged fourth quarter for the Tigers, who had three other division foes from the brutal SEC West ranked ahead of them in the preseason Top 25. After their home opener, they will get an early chance to show if they are for real when they go to No. 9 Auburn in two weeks.

UP NEXT

Miami: Home opener vs. Savannah State on Saturday.

LSU: Home opener vs. Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:43
21-B.Baxa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
33
Touchdown 8:43
12-M.Rosier complete to 7-B.Hightower. 7-B.Hightower runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
74
yds
01:19
pos
16
33
Point After TD 13:57
21-B.Baxa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
33
Touchdown 13:57
12-M.Rosier runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
97
yds
03:36
pos
9
33
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:56
36-C.Tracy 54 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
5
yds
00:36
pos
3
33
Field Goal 7:36
36-C.Tracy 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
53
yds
02:21
pos
3
30
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:21
36-C.Tracy extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
27
Touchdown 4:33
12-M.Rosier incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Thomas INTERCEPTED by 6-J.Phillips at MFL 45. 6-J.Phillips runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
45
yds
0:00
pos
3
26
Field Goal 5:00
36-C.Tracy 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
48
yds
02:22
pos
3
20
Point After TD 9:21
36-C.Tracy extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
17
Touchdown 9:21
4-N.Brossette runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
12
plays
53
yds
05:21
pos
3
16
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:35
36-C.Tracy extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
10
Touchdown 0:35
4-N.Brossette runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
92
yds
01:16
pos
3
9
Field Goal 6:54
21-B.Baxa 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
55
yds
01:32
pos
3
3
Field Goal 8:31
36-C.Tracy 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
22
yds
04:29
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 17
Rushing 6 8
Passing 9 5
Penalty 3 4
3rd Down Conv 6-16 3-16
4th Down Conv 1-3 1-1
Total Net Yards 306 294
Total Plays 69 65
Avg Gain 4.4 4.5
Net Yards Rushing 83 156
Rush Attempts 34 41
Avg Rush Yards 2.4 3.8
Net Yards Passing 223 138
Comp. - Att. 15-35 11-24
Yards Per Pass 6.4 5.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-36 2-2
Penalties - Yards 11-85 6-62
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 1
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 5-36.4 5-40.6
Return Yards 50 134
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-22
Kickoffs - Returns 2-50 2-38
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-74
Kicking 3/4 7/7
Extra Points 2/2 3/3
Field Goals 1/2 4/4
Safeties 0 0
1234T
8 Miami (FL) 0-1 3001417
25 LSU 1-0 10176033
O/U 47.5, LSU +3
AT&T Stadium Arlington, TX
 223 PASS YDS 138
83 RUSH YDS 156
306 TOTAL YDS 294
Miami (FL)
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Rosier 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 259 1 2 103.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 259 1 2 103.0
M. Rosier 15/35 259 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Dallas 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 38 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 38 0
D. Dallas 8 38 0 9
T. Homer 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 30 0
T. Homer 7 30 0 17
T. Gray 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
T. Gray 3 8 0 4
M. Rosier 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 7 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 7 1
M. Rosier 16 7 1 11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Thomas 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 132 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 132 0
J. Thomas 5 132 0 50
L. Cager 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 42 0
L. Cager 2 42 0 36
B. Hightower 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 32 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 32 1
B. Hightower 1 32 1 32
D. Langham 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
D. Langham 2 14 0 8
D. Dallas 13 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
D. Dallas 1 13 0 13
M. Harley 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
M. Harley 2 13 0 8
A. Richards 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
A. Richards 1 9 0 9
T. Homer 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
T. Homer 1 4 0 4
W. Mallory 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
W. Mallory 0 0 0 0
B. Jordan 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Jordan 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Pinckney 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Pinckney 1-0 0.0 0
G. Willis III 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
G. Willis III 1-0 1.0 0
S. Redwine 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Redwine 1-0 0.0 0
J. Garvin 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Garvin 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Baxa 21 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/2 2/2
B. Baxa 1/2 38 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Z. Feagles 18 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 36.4 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 36.4 1
Z. Feagles 5 36.4 1 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Thomas 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 25.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 25.0 27 0
J. Thomas 2 25.0 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
LSU
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.8% 140 0 0 94.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.8% 140 0 0 94.8
J. Burrow 11/24 140 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Brossette 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 125 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 125 2
N. Brossette 22 125 2 50
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 24 0
C. Edwards-Helaire 8 24 0 7
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 14 0
J. Burrow 4 14 0 11
C. Curry 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -1 0
C. Curry 3 -1 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Jefferson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 81 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 81 0
J. Jefferson 5 81 0 37
D. Anderson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
D. Anderson 2 20 0 11
J. Giles 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Giles 1 9 0 9
L. Fournette 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
L. Fournette 1 5 0 5
T. Marshall Jr. 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
T. Marshall Jr. 1 3 0 3
T. Carter 44 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Carter 0 0 0 0
N. Brossette 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
N. Brossette 0 0 0 0
D. Dillon 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Dillon 0 0 0 0
S. Sullivan 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Sullivan 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Fehoko 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
B. Fehoko 1-0 1.0 0
M. Divinity Jr. 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
M. Divinity Jr. 1-0 1.0 0
G. Delpit 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
G. Delpit 1-0 1.0 0
K. Chaisson 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
K. Chaisson 1-0 1.0 0
J. Battle 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Battle 0-0 0.0 1
J. Phillips 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Phillips 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Tracy 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
4/4 3/3
SEASON FG XP
4/4 3/3
C. Tracy 4/4 54 3/3 15
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Z. Von Rosenberg 46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 46.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 46.7 1
Z. Von Rosenberg 3 46.7 1 51
J. Growden 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 31.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 31.5 0
J. Growden 2 31.5 0 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 19.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 19.0 27 0
C. Edwards-Helaire 2 19.0 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Giles 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
J. Giles 1 22.0 22 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MIAMI 25 1:53 3 2 Punt
8:26 MIAMI 25 1:32 5 55 FG
5:11 MIAMI 30 3:15 8 42 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:35 MIAMI 25 0:35 4 -1 Punt
9:21 MIAMI 25 1:52 4 9 Punt
4:56 MIAMI 25 0:23 2 73 INT
4:21 MIAMI 25 2:13 5 17 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:52 MIAMI 15 2:40 6 11 Punt
7:26 MIAMI 30 2:41 8 29 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
3:46 MIAMI 23 3:36 13 77 TD
10:02 MIAMI 26 1:19 4 74 TD
6:30 MIAMI 20 1:42 10 48 Downs
1:59 MIAMI 22 1:18 4 2 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:00 MIAMI 47 4:29 9 22 FG
6:41 LSU 27 1:23 3 -1 Punt
1:51 LSU 28 1:16 8 72 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:42 LSU 42 5:21 12 58 TD
7:22 LSU 44 2:22 6 53 FG
1:57 LSU 4 1:28 6 17 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LSU 25 1:59 3 9 Punt
9:57 LSU 44 2:21 6 53 FG
4:32 MIAMI 41 0:36 3 5 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:48 LSU 11 3:36 6 18 Punt
8:43 LSU 35 2:03 4 18 Punt
4:40 LSU 48 2:28 5 14 Punt
0:34 MIAMI 24 0:00 1 -2
