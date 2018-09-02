|
|
|MIAMI
|LSU
No. 25 LSU off and running with 33-17 win over No. 8 Miami
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) Nick Brossette ran for 125 yards with two touchdowns, grad transfer quarterback Joe Burrow won his first college start and No. 25 LSU made an opening statement with a 33-17 victory over No. 8 Miami on Sunday night.
Once the game started, the Hurricanes never really backed the bravado they showed in a feisty exchange of words and some shoving between the teams during warmups about 75 minutes before kickoff.
LSU led 27-3 by halftime after Jacob Phillips returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown.
Cole Tracy, a kicker last season at Division II Assumption College, made four field goals in his Tigers debut. His 54-yarder that just skimmed over the crossbar made it 33-3 late in the third quarter.
Miami, which has lost four games in a row since a 10-0 start last season, never got to celebrate with that gaudy turnover chain that comes out when the Hurricanes get a takeaway.
When LSU fumbled on the opening drive, receiver Dee Anderson managed to recover after taking a shot to the head and losing the ball briefly at the end of an 11-yard catch for a first down. The Hurricanes instead lost starting cornerback Trajan Bandy when he was ejected for targeting.
The Hurricanes thought they had a fumble return for a touchdown later in the first quarter, but a replay review determined it was an incomplete pass by Burrow instead of a fumble.
LSU went ahead to stay in the final minute of the first quarter when Burrow, who played in 10 games for Ohio State the past two years, appeared to change the called play. Brossette took an inside handoff and went untouched down the middle of the field for a 50-yard TD run that snapped a 3-3 tie.
Burrow finished 11 of 24 for 140 yards.
Brossette's 1-yard run made it 17-3 on an 11-play drive when LSU twice converted fourth-and-1 - on a 2-yard gain by Brossette near midfield, and when Miami jumped offside. He had only 96 yards rushing all last season as a junior.
THE TAKEAWAY
Miami: Malik Rosier had a record-setting season last year with his 31 touchdowns (26 passing, five rushing) and 3,588 yards, but had some of the same issues that plagued him in losing the final three games. Rosier was 15 of 35 for 259 yards with two interceptions against LSU. The Hurricanes were down 33-3 before his 3-yard TD keeper and 32-yard TD pass to Brian Hightower in the fourth quarter. In the losing streak to end last season, he had three total TDs (all passing) with five interceptions.
LSU: An impressive start despite a somewhat ragged fourth quarter for the Tigers, who had three other division foes from the brutal SEC West ranked ahead of them in the preseason Top 25. After their home opener, they will get an early chance to show if they are for real when they go to No. 9 Auburn in two weeks.
UP NEXT
Miami: Home opener vs. Savannah State on Saturday.
LSU: Home opener vs. Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|17
|Rushing
|6
|8
|Passing
|9
|5
|Penalty
|3
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|6-16
|3-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|306
|294
|Total Plays
|69
|65
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|4.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|83
|156
|Rush Attempts
|34
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.4
|3.8
|Net Yards Passing
|223
|138
|Comp. - Att.
|15-35
|11-24
|Yards Per Pass
|6.4
|5.8
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|4-36
|2-2
|Penalties - Yards
|11-85
|6-62
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-36.4
|5-40.6
|Return Yards
|50
|134
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-22
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-50
|2-38
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-74
|Kicking
|3/4
|7/7
|Extra Points
|2/2
|3/3
|Field Goals
|1/2
|4/4
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|223
|PASS YDS
|138
|
|
|83
|RUSH YDS
|156
|
|
|306
|TOTAL YDS
|294
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Rosier 12 QB
|M. Rosier
|15/35
|259
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Dallas 13 RB
|D. Dallas
|8
|38
|0
|9
|
T. Homer 24 RB
|T. Homer
|7
|30
|0
|17
|
T. Gray 32 RB
|T. Gray
|3
|8
|0
|4
|
M. Rosier 12 QB
|M. Rosier
|16
|7
|1
|11
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Thomas 4 WR
|J. Thomas
|5
|132
|0
|50
|
L. Cager 18 WR
|L. Cager
|2
|42
|0
|36
|
B. Hightower 7 WR
|B. Hightower
|1
|32
|1
|32
|
D. Langham 81 WR
|D. Langham
|2
|14
|0
|8
|
D. Dallas 13 RB
|D. Dallas
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
M. Harley 3 WR
|M. Harley
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
A. Richards 82 WR
|A. Richards
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Homer 24 RB
|T. Homer
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
W. Mallory 85 TE
|W. Mallory
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Jordan 9 TE
|B. Jordan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Pinckney 56 LB
|M. Pinckney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Willis III 9 DL
|G. Willis III
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Redwine 22 DB
|S. Redwine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Garvin 97 DL
|J. Garvin
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Baxa 21 K
|B. Baxa
|1/2
|38
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Feagles 18 P
|Z. Feagles
|5
|36.4
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Thomas 4 WR
|J. Thomas
|2
|25.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
|J. Burrow
|11/24
|140
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Brossette 4 RB
|N. Brossette
|22
|125
|2
|50
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|8
|24
|0
|7
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
|J. Burrow
|4
|14
|0
|11
|
C. Curry 24 RB
|C. Curry
|3
|-1
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jefferson 2 WR
|J. Jefferson
|5
|81
|0
|37
|
D. Anderson 11 WR
|D. Anderson
|2
|20
|0
|11
|
J. Giles 7 WR
|J. Giles
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
L. Fournette 27 RB
|L. Fournette
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Marshall Jr. 6 WR
|T. Marshall Jr.
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Carter 44 FB
|T. Carter
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Brossette 4 RB
|N. Brossette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Dillon 19 WR
|D. Dillon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Sullivan 10 WR
|S. Sullivan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Fehoko 91 DE
|B. Fehoko
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Divinity Jr. 45 LB
|M. Divinity Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Delpit 9 S
|G. Delpit
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Chaisson 4 LB
|K. Chaisson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Battle 26 S
|J. Battle
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Phillips 6 LB
|J. Phillips
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Tracy 36 K
|C. Tracy
|4/4
|54
|3/3
|15
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Von Rosenberg 46 P
|Z. Von Rosenberg
|3
|46.7
|1
|51
|
J. Growden 38 P
|J. Growden
|2
|31.5
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|2
|19.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Giles 7 WR
|J. Giles
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
