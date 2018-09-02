|
|
|LVILLE
|BAMA
Tagovailoa shines, No. 1 Alabama routs Louisville 51-14
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) College Football Playoff hero Tua Tagovailoa threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third in his first college start, helping top-ranked and defending national champion Alabama open the season with a 51-14 rout of Louisville on Saturday night.
Essentially ending the debate - at least for now - about whether he or Jalen Hurts should be the Crimson Tide's No. 1 quarterback, Tagovailoa scored on a 9-yard run while also completing 12 of 16 passes for 227 yards without an interception.
Although the sophomore from Ewa Beach, Hawaii came off the bench to lead Alabama to a come-from-behind victory over Georgia in the CFP championship game last January, coach Nick Saban provided no public indication of who would be the starter against Louisville (0-1) until Tagovailoa trotted onto the field following the opening kickoff.
Hurts, 26-2 as a starter over the past two seasons, threw for 2,081 yards and 17 touchdowns while rushing for 855 yards and eight more TDs a year ago.
Saban maintained throughout preseason camp that Alabama was fortunate to have two quality quarterbacks and tried deflect attention from the QB debate by talking about the challenge the Crimson Tide faces in revamping a defense that lost eight starters from last season.
Tagovailoa was sacked on the game's second play, but pretty much had his way against the Louisville defense from there.
Jerry Jeudy had TD receptions of 11 and 25 yards, and Josh Jacobs scored on an 18-yard run and 77-yard kickoff return for the Crimson Tide.
Hurts played two series in the first half and re-entered the game in the third quarter with the defending national champions up 41-7.
Jawon Pass, who's replacing 2016 Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson for Louisville, completed 20 of 39 passes for 252 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, including TDs of 12 yards to Kemari Averett and 8 yards to Tutu Atwell.
The Cardinals fell to 0-4 all-time against teams ranked No. 1.
THE TAKEAWAY
Louisville: It was a tough night for the Cardinals, who were limited to just 16 yards rushing while being outgained 517 yards to 268. The good news is it looks like they have a chance to be as good throwing the ball as they were during the Jackson era.
Alabama: The Crimson Tide scored on offense, defense and special teams, showing that despite having to replace 12 starters, Saban has more than enough talent to make a run at Alabama's sixth national title in 10 years.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Despite having a bunch of new faces on defense, Alabama entered the season opener No. 1 in the AP Top 25 for the third straight year. Louisville was clearly overmatched, however some - if not most - could be attributed to how well the Crimson Tide played in improving to 12-0 in season openers under Saban.
UP NEXT
Louisville: Home opener against Indiana State next Saturday.
Alabama: Return home to face Arkansas State on Saturday, the final tuneup for SEC opener at Mississippi.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|22
|Rushing
|1
|8
|Passing
|14
|12
|Penalty
|5
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-15
|10-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|259
|513
|Total Plays
|65
|68
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|7.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|16
|222
|Rush Attempts
|26
|42
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.6
|5.3
|Net Yards Passing
|243
|291
|Comp. - Att.
|20-39
|17-26
|Yards Per Pass
|6.2
|11.2
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-9
|1-6
|Penalties - Yards
|11-93
|10-111
|Touchdowns
|2
|7
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-43.3
|3-36.3
|Return Yards
|110
|227
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|4-80
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-110
|1-77
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-70
|Kicking
|2/4
|7/9
|Extra Points
|2/2
|6/7
|Field Goals
|0/2
|1/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|243
|PASS YDS
|291
|
|
|16
|RUSH YDS
|222
|
|
|259
|TOTAL YDS
|513
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Pass 4 QB
|J. Pass
|20/39
|252
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Tr. Smith 12 RB
|Tr. Smith
|4
|11
|0
|7
|
D. Williams 25 RB
|D. Williams
|9
|6
|0
|4
|
C. Wilson 33 RB
|C. Wilson
|2
|6
|0
|6
|
H. Hall 19 RB
|H. Hall
|2
|4
|0
|3
|
J. Pass 4 QB
|J. Pass
|8
|0
|0
|11
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Dawkins 5 WR
|S. Dawkins
|3
|68
|0
|47
|
D. Fitzpatrick 7 WR
|D. Fitzpatrick
|3
|40
|0
|19
|
Tr. Smith 12 RB
|Tr. Smith
|2
|31
|0
|27
|
C. Atwell 1 WR
|C. Atwell
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
K. Averett 11 TE
|K. Averett
|4
|30
|2
|12
|
M. Crum 83 TE
|M. Crum
|3
|24
|0
|13
|
J. Smith 9 WR
|J. Smith
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
D. Peete 86 WR
|D. Peete
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
K. Wakefield 82 WR
|K. Wakefield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Wilson 33 RB
|C. Wilson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 25 RB
|D. Williams
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|
C. Bentley 66 OL
|C. Bentley
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Mbanasor 1 CB
|P. Mbanasor
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 8 DE
|J. Jackson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pass 30 S
|K. Pass
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sturghill 3 CB
|C. Sturghill
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Robinson 94 DL
|G. Robinson
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
P. Blue 13 LB
|P. Blue
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Burns 10 CB
|R. Burns
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Famurewa 96 DL
|H. Famurewa
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
De. Smith 11 S
|De. Smith
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Iakopo 21 S
|L. Iakopo
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Peterson 98 DE
|T. Peterson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Tr. Smith 4 S
|Tr. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Da. Smith 43 LB
|Da. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Avery 9 LB
|C. Avery
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Etheridge 17 LB
|D. Etheridge
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Smith 9 WR
|J. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dorsey 91 DL
|D. Dorsey
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Yeast 6 CB
|R. Yeast
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Troutman 20 S
|T. Troutman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Reed 2 WR
|C. Reed
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Okeke 97 LB
|N. Okeke
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Caban 53 DE
|A. Caban
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Whitlow 49 DE
|B. Whitlow
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Goldwire 90 DL
|J. Goldwire
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Creque 45 K
|B. Creque
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. King 28 P
|M. King
|8
|43.3
|0
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Burns 10 CB
|R. Burns
|3
|11.7
|24
|0
|
C. Sturghill 3 CB
|C. Sturghill
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|
H. Hall 19 RB
|H. Hall
|1
|61.0
|61
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Tagovailoa 13 QB
|T. Tagovailoa
|12/16
|227
|2
|0
|
J. Hurts 2 QB
|J. Hurts
|5/9
|70
|0
|0
|
M. Jones 10 QB
|M. Jones
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Harris 34 RB
|D. Harris
|7
|55
|0
|32
|
J. Jacobs 8 RB
|J. Jacobs
|6
|45
|1
|18
|
B. Robinson Jr. 24 RB
|B. Robinson Jr.
|7
|42
|0
|10
|
N. Harris 22 RB
|N. Harris
|8
|30
|1
|12
|
T. Tagovailoa 13 QB
|T. Tagovailoa
|5
|26
|1
|9
|
S. Carter 5 DB
|S. Carter
|3
|10
|0
|4
|
J. Hurts 2 QB
|J. Hurts
|3
|9
|0
|3
|
J. Ford 27 RB
|J. Ford
|2
|4
|0
|3
|
M. Jones 10 QB
|M. Jones
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Smith 6 WR
|D. Smith
|4
|99
|0
|28
|
J. Waddle 17 WR
|J. Waddle
|3
|66
|0
|49
|
J. Jeudy 4 WR
|J. Jeudy
|4
|64
|2
|25
|
I. Smith Jr. 82 TE
|I. Smith Jr.
|2
|39
|0
|32
|
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
|H. Ruggs III
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
D. Harris 34 RB
|D. Harris
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. Jacobs 8 RB
|J. Jacobs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Forristall 87 TE
|M. Forristall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Harris 22 RB
|N. Harris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Wilson 30 LB
|M. Wilson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thompson 14 DB
|D. Thompson
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
Q. Williams 92 DL
|Q. Williams
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moses 32 LB
|D. Moses
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
L. Ray 89 DL
|L. Ray
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Davis 99 DL
|R. Davis
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Smith 4 DB
|S. Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jennings 33 LB
|A. Jennings
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
I. Buggs 49 DL
|I. Buggs
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Allen 4 LB
|C. Allen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Benton 36 LB
|M. Benton
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Latu 20 LB
|C. Latu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. McDonald 26 DB
|K. McDonald
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. McKinney 15 DB
|X. McKinney
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
A. Kaho 10 LB
|A. Kaho
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mosley 16 LB
|J. Mosley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Carter 5 DB
|S. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Miller 47 LB
|C. Miller
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dwight 95 DL
|J. Dwight
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Musika 91 DL
|T. Musika
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McMillon 40 LB
|J. McMillon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Mathis 48 DL
|P. Mathis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Jones 29 K
|A. Jones
|1/2
|39
|6/7
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. DeLong 12 P
|S. DeLong
|3
|36.3
|1
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jacobs 8 RB
|J. Jacobs
|1
|77.0
|77
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Waddle 17 WR
|J. Waddle
|4
|20.0
|31
|0
