Tagovailoa shines, No. 1 Alabama routs Louisville 51-14

  • Sep 02, 2018

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) College Football Playoff hero Tua Tagovailoa threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third in his first college start, helping top-ranked and defending national champion Alabama open the season with a 51-14 rout of Louisville on Saturday night.

Essentially ending the debate - at least for now - about whether he or Jalen Hurts should be the Crimson Tide's No. 1 quarterback, Tagovailoa scored on a 9-yard run while also completing 12 of 16 passes for 227 yards without an interception.

Although the sophomore from Ewa Beach, Hawaii came off the bench to lead Alabama to a come-from-behind victory over Georgia in the CFP championship game last January, coach Nick Saban provided no public indication of who would be the starter against Louisville (0-1) until Tagovailoa trotted onto the field following the opening kickoff.

Hurts, 26-2 as a starter over the past two seasons, threw for 2,081 yards and 17 touchdowns while rushing for 855 yards and eight more TDs a year ago.

Saban maintained throughout preseason camp that Alabama was fortunate to have two quality quarterbacks and tried deflect attention from the QB debate by talking about the challenge the Crimson Tide faces in revamping a defense that lost eight starters from last season.

Tagovailoa was sacked on the game's second play, but pretty much had his way against the Louisville defense from there.

Jerry Jeudy had TD receptions of 11 and 25 yards, and Josh Jacobs scored on an 18-yard run and 77-yard kickoff return for the Crimson Tide.

Hurts played two series in the first half and re-entered the game in the third quarter with the defending national champions up 41-7.

Jawon Pass, who's replacing 2016 Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson for Louisville, completed 20 of 39 passes for 252 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, including TDs of 12 yards to Kemari Averett and 8 yards to Tutu Atwell.

The Cardinals fell to 0-4 all-time against teams ranked No. 1.

THE TAKEAWAY

Louisville: It was a tough night for the Cardinals, who were limited to just 16 yards rushing while being outgained 517 yards to 268. The good news is it looks like they have a chance to be as good throwing the ball as they were during the Jackson era.

Alabama: The Crimson Tide scored on offense, defense and special teams, showing that despite having to replace 12 starters, Saban has more than enough talent to make a run at Alabama's sixth national title in 10 years.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Despite having a bunch of new faces on defense, Alabama entered the season opener No. 1 in the AP Top 25 for the third straight year. Louisville was clearly overmatched, however some - if not most - could be attributed to how well the Crimson Tide played in improving to 12-0 in season openers under Saban.

UP NEXT

Louisville: Home opener against Indiana State next Saturday.

Alabama: Return home to face Arkansas State on Saturday, the final tuneup for SEC opener at Mississippi.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:55
45-B.Creque extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
51
Touchdown 1:55
4-J.Pass complete to 11-K.Averett. 11-K.Averett runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
52
yds
01:44
pos
13
51
Point After TD 7:31
29-A.Jones extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
51
Touchdown 7:44
4-J.Pass incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick INTERCEPTED by 5-S.Carter at LOU 45. 5-S.Carter runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
45
yds
0:00
pos
7
50
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:50
29-A.Jones 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
52
yds
03:11
pos
7
44
Point After TD 6:16
29-A.Jones extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
41
Touchdown 6:27
36-E.O'Hara kicks 57 yards from LOU 20. 8-J.Jacobs runs 77 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
77
yds
0:00
pos
7
40
Point After TD 6:27
45-B.Creque extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
34
Touchdown 10:03
8-J.Jacobs runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
63
yds
01:07
pos
0
34
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:09
29-A.Jones extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
28
Touchdown 0:09
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 4-J.Jeudy. 4-J.Jeudy runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
25
yds
00:18
pos
0
27
Point After TD 11:24
29-A.Jones extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 11:24
22-N.Harris runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
02:52
pos
0
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:04
29-A.Jones extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 4:04
13-T.Tagovailoa runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
55
yds
02:00
pos
0
13
Point After TD 11:55
29-A.Jones extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:55
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 4-J.Jeudy. 4-J.Jeudy runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
03:05
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 22
Rushing 1 8
Passing 14 12
Penalty 5 2
3rd Down Conv 4-15 10-15
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-0
Total Net Yards 259 513
Total Plays 65 68
Avg Gain 4.0 7.5
Net Yards Rushing 16 222
Rush Attempts 26 42
Avg Rush Yards 0.6 5.3
Net Yards Passing 243 291
Comp. - Att. 20-39 17-26
Yards Per Pass 6.2 11.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-9 1-6
Penalties - Yards 11-93 10-111
Touchdowns 2 7
Rushing TDs 0 3
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 2
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 8-43.3 3-36.3
Return Yards 110 227
Punts - Returns 0-0 4-80
Kickoffs - Returns 5-110 1-77
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-70
Kicking 2/4 7/9
Extra Points 2/2 6/7
Field Goals 0/2 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Louisville 0-1 007714
1 Alabama 1-0 141416751
O/U 60, BAMA -23.5
Camping World Stadium Orlando, FL
 243 PASS YDS 291
16 RUSH YDS 222
259 TOTAL YDS 513
Louisville
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Pass 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.3% 252 2 2 112.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.3% 252 2 2 112.2
J. Pass 20/39 252 2 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Tr. Smith 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 11 0
Tr. Smith 4 11 0 7
D. Williams 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 6 0
D. Williams 9 6 0 4
C. Wilson 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
C. Wilson 2 6 0 6
H. Hall 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
H. Hall 2 4 0 3
J. Pass 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 0 0
J. Pass 8 0 0 11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Dawkins 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 68 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 68 0
S. Dawkins 3 68 0 47
D. Fitzpatrick 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 40 0
D. Fitzpatrick 3 40 0 19
Tr. Smith 12 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 0
Tr. Smith 2 31 0 27
C. Atwell 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 30 0
C. Atwell 1 30 0 30
K. Averett 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 30 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 30 2
K. Averett 4 30 2 12
M. Crum 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 24 0
M. Crum 3 24 0 13
J. Smith 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 22 0
J. Smith 1 22 0 22
D. Peete 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
D. Peete 1 15 0 15
K. Wakefield 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Wakefield 0 0 0 0
C. Wilson 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Wilson 0 0 0 0
D. Williams 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
D. Williams 1 -1 0 0
C. Bentley 66 OL
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -7 0
C. Bentley 1 -7 0 -7
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Mbanasor 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
P. Mbanasor 8-1 0.0 0
J. Jackson 8 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Jackson 4-1 0.0 0
K. Pass 30 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Pass 4-0 0.0 0
C. Sturghill 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Sturghill 3-0 0.0 0
G. Robinson 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
G. Robinson 3-1 1.0 0
P. Blue 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
P. Blue 3-0 0.0 0
R. Burns 10 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Burns 3-0 0.0 0
H. Famurewa 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
H. Famurewa 3-0 0.0 0
De. Smith 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
De. Smith 3-2 0.0 0
L. Iakopo 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
L. Iakopo 3-2 0.0 0
T. Peterson 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Peterson 2-1 0.0 0
Tr. Smith 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Tr. Smith 2-0 0.0 0
Da. Smith 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Da. Smith 2-0 0.0 0
C. Avery 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Avery 2-1 0.0 0
D. Etheridge 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Etheridge 2-1 0.0 0
J. Smith 9 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
D. Dorsey 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Dorsey 1-1 0.0 0
R. Yeast 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Yeast 1-0 0.0 0
T. Troutman 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Troutman 1-0 0.0 0
C. Reed 2 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Reed 1-0 0.0 0
N. Okeke 97 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Okeke 1-0 0.0 0
A. Caban 53 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Caban 1-1 0.0 0
B. Whitlow 49 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Whitlow 0-1 0.0 0
J. Goldwire 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Goldwire 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Creque 45 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
B. Creque 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. King 28 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 43.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 43.3 0
M. King 8 43.3 0 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Burns 10 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 11.7 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 11.7 24 0
R. Burns 3 11.7 24 0
C. Sturghill 3 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
C. Sturghill 1 14.0 14 0
H. Hall 19 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 61.0 61 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 61.0 61 0
H. Hall 1 61.0 61 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Alabama
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Tagovailoa 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 227 2 0 235.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 227 2 0 235.4
T. Tagovailoa 12/16 227 2 0
J. Hurts 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 70 0 0 120.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 70 0 0 120.9
J. Hurts 5/9 70 0 0
M. Jones 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
M. Jones 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Harris 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 55 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 55 0
D. Harris 7 55 0 32
J. Jacobs 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 45 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 45 1
J. Jacobs 6 45 1 18
B. Robinson Jr. 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 42 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 42 0
B. Robinson Jr. 7 42 0 10
N. Harris 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 30 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 30 1
N. Harris 8 30 1 12
T. Tagovailoa 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 26 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 26 1
T. Tagovailoa 5 26 1 9
S. Carter 5 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
S. Carter 3 10 0 4
J. Hurts 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
J. Hurts 3 9 0 3
J. Ford 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
J. Ford 2 4 0 3
M. Jones 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
M. Jones 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Smith 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 99 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 99 0
D. Smith 4 99 0 28
J. Waddle 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 66 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 66 0
J. Waddle 3 66 0 49
J. Jeudy 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 64 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 64 2
J. Jeudy 4 64 2 25
I. Smith Jr. 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 39 0
I. Smith Jr. 2 39 0 32
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
H. Ruggs III 2 15 0 9
D. Harris 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
D. Harris 1 14 0 14
J. Jacobs 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Jacobs 0 0 0 0
M. Forristall 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Forristall 0 0 0 0
N. Harris 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
N. Harris 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Wilson 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
M. Wilson 4-1 0.0 0
D. Thompson 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
D. Thompson 4-1 0.0 1
Q. Williams 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
Q. Williams 4-2 0.0 0
D. Moses 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
D. Moses 3-1 1.0 0
L. Ray 89 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
L. Ray 3-0 0.0 0
R. Davis 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
R. Davis 3-1 0.0 0
S. Smith 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Smith 3-0 0.0 0
A. Jennings 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
A. Jennings 2-1 0.5 0
I. Buggs 49 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
I. Buggs 2-0 1.0 0
C. Allen 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Allen 2-0 0.0 0
M. Benton 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
M. Benton 2-2 0.0 0
C. Latu 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Latu 1-0 0.0 0
K. McDonald 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. McDonald 1-0 0.0 0
X. McKinney 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
X. McKinney 1-2 0.5 0
A. Kaho 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Kaho 1-0 0.0 0
J. Mosley 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Mosley 1-0 0.0 0
S. Carter 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
S. Carter 1-0 0.0 1
C. Miller 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Miller 0-1 0.0 0
J. Dwight 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Dwight 0-1 0.0 0
T. Musika 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Musika 0-1 0.0 0
J. McMillon 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. McMillon 0-1 0.0 0
P. Mathis 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
P. Mathis 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Jones 29 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 6/7
SEASON FG XP
1/2 6/7
A. Jones 1/2 39 6/7 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. DeLong 12 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 36.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 36.3 1
S. DeLong 3 36.3 1 39
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Jacobs 8 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 77.0 77 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 77.0 77 0
J. Jacobs 1 77.0 77 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Waddle 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 20.0 31 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 20.0 31 0
J. Waddle 4 20.0 31 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:55 LVILLE 25 1:37 4 20 Punt
7:04 LVILLE 17 0:53 4 -1 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
4:04 LVILLE 25 3:43 10 34 INT
11:19 LVILLE 14 2:58 7 31 Punt
6:18 LVILLE 20 1:22 4 20 Punt
2:02 LVILLE 15 1:21 3 -6 Punt
0:03 LVILLE 25 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LVILLE 25 3:39 7 19 Punt
10:03 LVILLE 25 3:36 16 -8 TD
6:16 LVILLE 24 2:09 3 0 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:45 LVILLE 6 0:45 7 26 Punt
7:44 LVILLE 20 0:00 1 80 INT
7:21 BAMA 37 1:39 6 26 Downs
3:39 LVILLE 48 1:44 5 52 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BAMA 35 3:05 8 65 TD
10:10 BAMA 20 2:52 8 63 Fumble
6:04 BAMA 45 2:00 6 55 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:16 BAMA 25 2:52 7 69 TD
8:05 BAMA 22 1:40 5 19 Punt
4:45 BAMA 20 2:32 7 27 Punt
0:27 LVILLE 25 0:18 3 25 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:10 BAMA 37 1:07 4 63 TD
6:27 LVILLE 20 0:11 2 -15 TD
4:01 BAMA 42 3:11 6 34 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:34 BAMA 21 6:45 13 65 FG Miss
5:38 BAMA 5 1:48 3 9 Punt
1:55 BAMA 25 0:37 2 8
