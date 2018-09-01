Drive Chart
Heyward helps No. 11 Michigan State beat Utah State 38-31

  • Sep 01, 2018

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Michigan State desperately needed a big play to avoid an upset and Felton Davis delivered.

Davis made a fully extended, 31-yard catch to help set up Connor Heyward's second touchdown with 2 minutes left to put the 11th-ranked Spartans ahead and they held on to beat Utah State 38-31 on Friday night.

Michigan State's high hopes for the season looked as if they might get dashed with 5:05 left in the opener for both teams after Darwin Thompson put the Aggies ahead with a 1-yard run, his second go-ahead score.

On perhaps the pivotal play of the game, Brian Lewerke dropped back, spun to his left and heaved a pass on a second-and-7 from midfield that Davis dove to catch.

''Insane,'' Lewerke said.

Four snaps later, Heyward scored on a 13-yard run as Utah State's defense failed to make one more stop to beat the highest-ranked team in school history, surpassing the victory over No. 18 BYU in 2014.

Utah State did have one more chance to send the game to overtime - or possibly pull off the upset - but linebacker Joe Bachie tipped and intercepted a pass at midfield with 1:15 remaining.

''We were playing to win,'' Aggies coach Matt Wells said. ''If we would have scored, we would have gone for 2.''

The Spartans trailed until the second quarter, built a 13-point lead late in the third and fell behind late in the opener for both teams.

''Over the course of our program, we've won a lot of close games,'' Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio said. ''We certainly make it interesting. I wish we wouldn't.''

Michigan State's Brian Lewerke was 23 of 33 for 287 yards with two TDs, including a go-ahead, 10-yard TD pass to Davis with 28 second left in the first half. Lewerke also threw an interception and lost a fumble. He threw an 8-yard TD pass to Cody White with 10:49 left in the first half, giving the Spartans their first lead after a sluggish start.

''It took a little bit to get going,'' Lewerke acknowledged.

Jordan Love capped the opening, 75-yard drive with a 1-yard run and completed 29 of 44 passes for 319 yards with two interceptions for the Aggies, who went home proud of their performance.

''It shows we've got a good team,'' he said. ''We just came up short.''

Heyward's first career rushing score was on a 17-yard TD in the third, which put Michigan State up 27-14. He is the son of the late Craig ''Ironhead'' Heyward, an NFL running back from 1988-1998. The sophomore ran for 436 yards on kickoff returns, had a combined 23 yards rushing and receiving and had one TD reception last season.

LJ Scott ran for 84 yards on 23 carries and had 57 yards receiving on three catches for the Spartans.

THE TAKEAWAY

Utah State: Wells helped the Aggies earn a bowl bid last year for the sixth time and in seven seasons and they seem to have a shot at playing in the postseason again. Their no-huddle, hurry-up offense is going to be a problem for some teams. On defense, they can pressure quarterbacks and make plays in the secondary. They also have experience with eight starters back on both sides of the ball.

''We will take some confidence going out of this game,'' Wells said. ''That's a very good football team and a program that's been consistent for a long, long time. I have a lot of respect for them and the way coach Dantonio has done it kind of watching from afar. To be able to play the way we did and have a chance to win at the end, I'm proud of our guys.

''Don't misconstrue that to say that that was a moral victory or anything like that.

Michigan State: Dantonio will have plenty of teachable moments to show the Spartans on film. They were able to overcome a sloppy game with nine penalties against a Mountain West Conference program, but may not be as fortunate against Big Ten competition.

''We have a lot of things to clean up,'' said safety Khari Willis, who had an interception.

Michigan State made mental and physical mistakes that led to penalties, settling for field goals twice after driving to the Utah State 1 twice.

''We can't do that in this conference,'' co-offensive coordinator Dave Warner said.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Spartans could slip due to the lackluster performance, especially if teams just ahead and behind them in the poll open with a win.

STREAKING

Michigan State won its 20th straight home opener, dating to its 23-16 loss as the 23rd-ranked team to No. 15 Colorado State in 1998 during Nick Saban's fourth of five seasons. The Spartans have not started the season with a loss at home to an unranked team since losing to Central Michigan in 1991.

ON THE MOVE

The Aggies' no-huddle offense created problems for Michigan State, which tried to substitute players in and out of the game on defense during drives.

''We had to stop doing that,'' defensive coordinator Mike Tressel said.

UP NEXT:

Utah State: Host New Mexico State on Sept. 8.

Michigan State: At Arizona State on Sept. 8.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Two Point Conversion 2:00
14-B.Lewerke complete to 18-F.Davis. 18-F.Davis to UTS End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
38
Touchdown 2:00
11-C.Heyward runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
101
yds
03:05
pos
31
36
Point After TD 5:05
62-D.Eberle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
30
Touchdown 5:05
5-D.Thompson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
17
plays
87
yds
05:18
pos
30
30
Field Goal 10:27
4-M.Coghlin 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
88
yds
01:27
pos
24
30
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:41
62-D.Eberle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
27
Touchdown 1:50
14-B.Lewerke incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 23-G.Ferguson at MSU 40. 23-G.Ferguson runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
40
yds
0:00
pos
23
27
Field Goal 2:00
62-D.Eberle 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
48
yds
03:17
pos
17
27
Point After TD 9:06
4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
27
Touchdown 9:06
11-C.Heyward runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
91
yds
05:43
pos
14
26
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:28
4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
20
Touchdown 0:28
14-B.Lewerke complete to 18-F.Davis. 18-F.Davis runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
75
yds
06:27
pos
14
19
Point After TD 6:55
62-D.Eberle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
13
Touchdown 6:55
5-D.Thompson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
77
yds
03:48
pos
13
13
Point After TD 10:49
4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
13
Touchdown 10:49
14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
42
yds
01:16
pos
7
12
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:58
4-M.Coghlin 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
36
yds
05:03
pos
7
6
Field Goal 9:34
4-M.Coghlin 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
43
yds
03:21
pos
7
3
Point After TD 12:58
62-D.Eberle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 12:58
10-J.Love runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
80
yds
02:02
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 22 23
Rushing 2 9
Passing 18 11
Penalty 2 3
3rd Down Conv 8-14 11-17
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 325 435
Total Plays 69 75
Avg Gain 4.7 5.8
Net Yards Rushing 25 165
Rush Attempts 25 42
Avg Rush Yards 1.0 3.9
Net Yards Passing 300 270
Comp. - Att. 29-44 23-33
Yards Per Pass 6.8 8.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-19 3-17
Penalties - Yards 7-49 9-62
Touchdowns 4 4
Rushing TDs 3 2
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 1 0
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 2 1
Punts - Avg 3-32.3 2-39.5
Return Yards 101 110
Punts - Returns 1-13 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-48 4-89
Int. - Returns 1-40 2-21
Kicking 5/5 6/6
Extra Points 4/4 3/3
Field Goals 1/1 3/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Utah State 0-0 7710731
11 Michigan State 0-0 61471138
O/U 52.5, MICHST -23.5
Spartan Stadium East Lansing, MI
 300 PASS YDS 270
25 RUSH YDS 165
325 TOTAL YDS 435
Utah State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Love 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.9% 319 0 2 117.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.9% 319 0 2 117.7
J. Love 29/44 319 0 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Thompson 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 28 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 28 2
D. Thompson 10 28 2 7
E. Allen 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
E. Allen 3 8 0 3
J. Love 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 -2 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 -2 1
J. Love 8 -2 1 9
G. Bright 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -2 0
G. Bright 2 -2 0 1
A. Vaughns 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
A. Vaughns 1 -5 0 -5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Raymond 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 76 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 76 0
D. Raymond 7 76 0 25
J. Nathan 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 64 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 64 0
J. Nathan 4 64 0 28
J. Greene 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 40 0
J. Greene 3 40 0 21
A. Vaughns 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 37 0
A. Vaughns 3 37 0 14
R. Tarver 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 29 0
R. Tarver 3 29 0 10
D. Thompson 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 0
D. Thompson 3 28 0 15
D. Nelson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 17 0
D. Nelson 3 17 0 11
E. Allen 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
E. Allen 1 11 0 11
C. Terrell 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
C. Terrell 1 9 0 9
G. Bright 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
G. Bright 1 8 0 8
B. Mortenson 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Mortenson 0 0 0 0
D. Thompkins 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Thompkins 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Galeai 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
T. Galeai 2-0 2.0 0
J. Rocquemore 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Rocquemore 1-0 1.0 0
G. Ferguson 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
G. Ferguson 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Eberle 62 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/1 4/4
D. Eberle 1/1 40 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Hintze 63 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 32.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 32.3 0
T. Hintze 3 32.3 0 40
A. Dalton 89 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 36.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 36.0 0
A. Dalton 2 36.0 0 40
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Scarver 81 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 24.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 24.0 24 0
S. Scarver 2 24.0 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Nathan 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
J. Nathan 1 13.0 13 0
Michigan State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Lewerke 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.7% 287 2 1 156.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.7% 287 2 1 156.7
B. Lewerke 23/33 287 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Scott 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 84 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 84 0
L. Scott 23 84 0 14
C. Heyward 11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 42 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 42 2
C. Heyward 5 42 2 17
B. Lewerke 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 31 0
B. Lewerke 10 31 0 27
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 15 0
D. Stewart Jr. 1 15 0 15
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. White 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 70 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 70 1
C. White 5 70 1 40
F. Davis III 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 69 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 69 1
F. Davis III 3 69 1 31
L. Scott 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 57 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 57 0
L. Scott 3 57 0 32
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 55 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 55 0
D. Stewart Jr. 7 55 0 16
J. Nailor 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
J. Nailor 1 14 0 14
B. Sowards 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
B. Sowards 2 12 0 7
L. Nelson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
L. Nelson 1 5 0 5
L. Campbell 62 T
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
L. Campbell 1 5 0 5
Ma. Sokol 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Ma. Sokol 0 0 0 0
M. Dotson 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Dotson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Willekes 48 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
K. Willekes 2-0 2.0 0
K. Willis 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Willis 0-0 0.0 1
J. Bachie 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Bachie 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Coghlin 4 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 3/3
SEASON FG XP
3/3 3/3
M. Coghlin 3/3 49 3/3 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Hartbarger 25 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 39.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 39.5 0
J. Hartbarger 2 39.5 0 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Heyward 11 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 21.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 21.0 25 0
C. Heyward 3 21.0 25 0
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 26.0 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 26.0 26 0
D. Stewart Jr. 1 26.0 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UTAHST 25 2:02 8 75 TD
9:30 UTAHST 25 1:25 5 16 Downs
2:54 UTAHST 25 2:23 7 30 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:38 UTAHST 49 0:28 4 11 Punt
12:15 UTAHST 37 0:00 1 63 INT
10:43 UTAHST 28 3:48 10 77 TD
0:22 UTAHST 24 0:05 2 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:06 UTAHST 25 1:37 6 17 Punt
5:17 UTAHST 40 3:17 8 38 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:23 UTAHST 25 5:18 17 75 TD
2:00 UTAHST 25 0:40 7 34 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:55 MICHST 26 3:21 5 43 FG
8:01 UTAHST 41 5:03 9 43 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:25 MICHST 20 0:06 6 29 Fumble
13:03 MICHST 20 0:35 3 7 Punt
12:05 UTAHST 42 1:16 4 42 TD
6:55 MICHST 25 6:27 13 75 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:49 MICHST 19 5:43 11 81 TD
7:22 MICHST 26 1:57 4 4 Punt
1:50 MICHST 31 0:00 1 69 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:34 MICHST 31 1:27 14 63 FG
5:05 MICHST 25 3:05 10 75 TD
1:13 UTAHST 47 0:38 3 -10
