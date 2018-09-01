|
|
|UTAHST
|MICHST
Heyward helps No. 11 Michigan State beat Utah State 38-31
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Michigan State desperately needed a big play to avoid an upset and Felton Davis delivered.
Davis made a fully extended, 31-yard catch to help set up Connor Heyward's second touchdown with 2 minutes left to put the 11th-ranked Spartans ahead and they held on to beat Utah State 38-31 on Friday night.
Michigan State's high hopes for the season looked as if they might get dashed with 5:05 left in the opener for both teams after Darwin Thompson put the Aggies ahead with a 1-yard run, his second go-ahead score.
On perhaps the pivotal play of the game, Brian Lewerke dropped back, spun to his left and heaved a pass on a second-and-7 from midfield that Davis dove to catch.
''Insane,'' Lewerke said.
Four snaps later, Heyward scored on a 13-yard run as Utah State's defense failed to make one more stop to beat the highest-ranked team in school history, surpassing the victory over No. 18 BYU in 2014.
Utah State did have one more chance to send the game to overtime - or possibly pull off the upset - but linebacker Joe Bachie tipped and intercepted a pass at midfield with 1:15 remaining.
''We were playing to win,'' Aggies coach Matt Wells said. ''If we would have scored, we would have gone for 2.''
The Spartans trailed until the second quarter, built a 13-point lead late in the third and fell behind late in the opener for both teams.
''Over the course of our program, we've won a lot of close games,'' Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio said. ''We certainly make it interesting. I wish we wouldn't.''
Michigan State's Brian Lewerke was 23 of 33 for 287 yards with two TDs, including a go-ahead, 10-yard TD pass to Davis with 28 second left in the first half. Lewerke also threw an interception and lost a fumble. He threw an 8-yard TD pass to Cody White with 10:49 left in the first half, giving the Spartans their first lead after a sluggish start.
''It took a little bit to get going,'' Lewerke acknowledged.
Jordan Love capped the opening, 75-yard drive with a 1-yard run and completed 29 of 44 passes for 319 yards with two interceptions for the Aggies, who went home proud of their performance.
''It shows we've got a good team,'' he said. ''We just came up short.''
Heyward's first career rushing score was on a 17-yard TD in the third, which put Michigan State up 27-14. He is the son of the late Craig ''Ironhead'' Heyward, an NFL running back from 1988-1998. The sophomore ran for 436 yards on kickoff returns, had a combined 23 yards rushing and receiving and had one TD reception last season.
LJ Scott ran for 84 yards on 23 carries and had 57 yards receiving on three catches for the Spartans.
THE TAKEAWAY
Utah State: Wells helped the Aggies earn a bowl bid last year for the sixth time and in seven seasons and they seem to have a shot at playing in the postseason again. Their no-huddle, hurry-up offense is going to be a problem for some teams. On defense, they can pressure quarterbacks and make plays in the secondary. They also have experience with eight starters back on both sides of the ball.
''We will take some confidence going out of this game,'' Wells said. ''That's a very good football team and a program that's been consistent for a long, long time. I have a lot of respect for them and the way coach Dantonio has done it kind of watching from afar. To be able to play the way we did and have a chance to win at the end, I'm proud of our guys.
''Don't misconstrue that to say that that was a moral victory or anything like that.
Michigan State: Dantonio will have plenty of teachable moments to show the Spartans on film. They were able to overcome a sloppy game with nine penalties against a Mountain West Conference program, but may not be as fortunate against Big Ten competition.
''We have a lot of things to clean up,'' said safety Khari Willis, who had an interception.
Michigan State made mental and physical mistakes that led to penalties, settling for field goals twice after driving to the Utah State 1 twice.
''We can't do that in this conference,'' co-offensive coordinator Dave Warner said.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Spartans could slip due to the lackluster performance, especially if teams just ahead and behind them in the poll open with a win.
STREAKING
Michigan State won its 20th straight home opener, dating to its 23-16 loss as the 23rd-ranked team to No. 15 Colorado State in 1998 during Nick Saban's fourth of five seasons. The Spartans have not started the season with a loss at home to an unranked team since losing to Central Michigan in 1991.
ON THE MOVE
The Aggies' no-huddle offense created problems for Michigan State, which tried to substitute players in and out of the game on defense during drives.
''We had to stop doing that,'' defensive coordinator Mike Tressel said.
UP NEXT:
Utah State: Host New Mexico State on Sept. 8.
Michigan State: At Arizona State on Sept. 8.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|23
|Rushing
|2
|9
|Passing
|18
|11
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|8-14
|11-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|325
|435
|Total Plays
|69
|75
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|25
|165
|Rush Attempts
|25
|42
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.0
|3.9
|Net Yards Passing
|300
|270
|Comp. - Att.
|29-44
|23-33
|Yards Per Pass
|6.8
|8.2
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-19
|3-17
|Penalties - Yards
|7-49
|9-62
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|3
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-32.3
|2-39.5
|Return Yards
|101
|110
|Punts - Returns
|1-13
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-48
|4-89
|Int. - Returns
|1-40
|2-21
|Kicking
|5/5
|6/6
|Extra Points
|4/4
|3/3
|Field Goals
|1/1
|3/3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|300
|PASS YDS
|270
|
|
|25
|RUSH YDS
|165
|
|
|325
|TOTAL YDS
|435
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Love 10 QB
|J. Love
|29/44
|319
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Thompson 5 RB
|D. Thompson
|10
|28
|2
|7
|
E. Allen 22 RB
|E. Allen
|3
|8
|0
|3
|
J. Love 10 QB
|J. Love
|8
|-2
|1
|9
|
G. Bright 8 RB
|G. Bright
|2
|-2
|0
|1
|
A. Vaughns 11 WR
|A. Vaughns
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Raymond 87 TE
|D. Raymond
|7
|76
|0
|25
|
J. Nathan 16 WR
|J. Nathan
|4
|64
|0
|28
|
J. Greene 21 WR
|J. Greene
|3
|40
|0
|21
|
A. Vaughns 11 WR
|A. Vaughns
|3
|37
|0
|14
|
R. Tarver 1 WR
|R. Tarver
|3
|29
|0
|10
|
D. Thompson 5 RB
|D. Thompson
|3
|28
|0
|15
|
D. Nelson 12 WR
|D. Nelson
|3
|17
|0
|11
|
E. Allen 22 RB
|E. Allen
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
C. Terrell 88 TE
|C. Terrell
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
G. Bright 8 RB
|G. Bright
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
B. Mortenson 86 TE
|B. Mortenson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Thompkins 19 WR
|D. Thompkins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Galeai 22 LB
|T. Galeai
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Rocquemore 3 S
|J. Rocquemore
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Ferguson 23 S
|G. Ferguson
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Eberle 62 K
|D. Eberle
|1/1
|40
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Scarver 81 WR
|S. Scarver
|2
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Nathan 16 WR
|J. Nathan
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Lewerke 14 QB
|B. Lewerke
|23/33
|287
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Scott 3 RB
|L. Scott
|23
|84
|0
|14
|
C. Heyward 11 RB
|C. Heyward
|5
|42
|2
|17
|
B. Lewerke 14 QB
|B. Lewerke
|10
|31
|0
|27
|
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
|D. Stewart Jr.
|1
|15
|0
|15
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. White 7 WR
|C. White
|5
|70
|1
|40
|
F. Davis III 18 WR
|F. Davis III
|3
|69
|1
|31
|
L. Scott 3 RB
|L. Scott
|3
|57
|0
|32
|
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
|D. Stewart Jr.
|7
|55
|0
|16
|
J. Nailor 9 WR
|J. Nailor
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
B. Sowards 16 WR
|B. Sowards
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
L. Nelson 13 WR
|L. Nelson
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
L. Campbell 62 T
|L. Campbell
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
Ma. Sokol 81 TE
|Ma. Sokol
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Dotson 89 TE
|M. Dotson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Willekes 48 DE
|K. Willekes
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
K. Willis 27 S
|K. Willis
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Bachie 35 LB
|J. Bachie
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Coghlin 4 K
|M. Coghlin
|3/3
|49
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Hartbarger 25 P
|J. Hartbarger
|2
|39.5
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Heyward 11 RB
|C. Heyward
|3
|21.0
|25
|0
|
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
|D. Stewart Jr.
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
DUQ
MA
15
63
Final ELEV
-
PRARIE
RICE
28
31
Final ESP+
-
HAWAII
COLOST
43
34
Final CBSSN
-
WYO
NMEXST
29
7
Final ESP2
-
NMEXST
MINN
10
48
Final
-
KENSAW
GAST
20
24
Final ESP+
-
CCTST
BALLST
6
42
Final ESP+
-
21UCF
UCONN
56
17
Final ESPNU
-
WBRST
UTAH
10
41
Final PACN
-
MOST
OKLAST
17
58
Final FS1
-
SELOU
LAMON
31
34
Final ESP+
-
SAV
UAB
0
52
Final ESP+
-
WAKE
TULANE
23
17
Final/OT CBSSN
-
NWEST
PURDUE
31
27
Final ESPN
-
NWST
TXAM
7
59
Final SECN
-
DAVIS
SJST
44
38
Final
-
CUSE
WMICH
55
42
Final CBSSN
-
MONNJ
EMICH
17
51
Final ESP+
-
ARMY
DUKE
14
34
Final ESPU
-
UTAHST
11MICHST
31
38
Final BTN
-
WKY
4WISC
3
34
Final ESPN
-
PORTST
NEVADA
19
72
Final
-
SDGST
13STNFRD
10
31
Final FS1
-
COLO
COLOST
45
13
Final CBSSN
-
HOU
RICE
0
055.5 O/U
+26
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
FAU
7OKLA
0
072.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
MISS
TXTECH
0
067 O/U
-2.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
KENTST
ILL
0
055.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 12:00pm
-
SO
16TCU
0
0
Sat 12:00pm FSN
-
TXSTSM
RUT
0
047 O/U
-16.5
Sat 12:00pm
-
23TEXAS
MD
0
054.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
JMAD
NCST
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
OREGST
5OHIOST
0
063.5 O/U
-39.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
CSTCAR
SC
0
057 O/U
-29.5
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
NOVA
TEMPLE
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESNN
-
FUR
2CLEM
0
0
Sat 12:20pm
-
ALCORN
GATECH
0
0
Sat 12:30pm
-
MA
BC
0
063 O/U
-17.5
Sat 1:00pm
-
HOW
OHIO
0
0
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
STONYBRK
AF
0
0
Sat 2:00pm FBOOK
-
NILL
IOWA
0
047.5 O/U
-10
Sat 3:30pm
-
6WASH
9AUBURN
0
048.5 O/U
-2
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
17WVU
TENN
0
061.5 O/U
+9.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
WASHST
WYO
0
045.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
ALBANY
PITT
0
0
Sat 3:30pm
-
CMICH
UK
0
049 O/U
-17
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
AP
3UGA
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
MRSHL
MIAOH
0
051 O/U
+2
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
APLST
10PSU
0
054 O/U
-24
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
UNC
CAL
0
060 O/U
-7.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
UNLV
15USC
0
063.5 O/U
-26
Sat 4:00pm PACN
-
TNMART
MIZZOU
0
0
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
EIL
ARK
0
0
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
RICH
UVA
0
0
Sat 6:00pm
-
ELON
SFLA
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
22BOISE
TROY
0
048 O/U
+10
Sat 6:00pm ESNN
-
SCST
GAS
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
DEST
BUFF
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
NCAT
ECU
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
FORD
CHARLO
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
ODU
LIB
0
058 O/U
+5.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
CINCY
UCLA
0
063.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
CAR
TULSA
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
JACKST
USM
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
GRAM
LALAF
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
IND
FIU
0
057 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
LATECH
SALA
0
051 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
VMI
TOLEDO
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
MERCER
MEMP
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
NICHST
KANSAS
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
SEMOST
ARKST
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
SD
KSTATE
0
0
Sat 7:10pm ESP3
-
NAZ
UTEP
0
0
Sat 7:30pm ESP3
-
MTSU
VANDY
0
056.5 O/U
-3
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
14MICH
12ND
0
046.5 O/U
-1
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
SMU
NTEXAS
0
071 O/U
-5
Sat 7:30pm
-
CHARSO
FLA
0
0
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
SFA
18MISSST
0
0
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
UIW
NMEX
0
0
Sat 8:00pm ESP3
-
BGREEN
24OREG
0
072.5 O/U
-32
Sat 8:00pm PACN
-
LVILLE
1BAMA
0
062.5 O/U
-24
Sat 8:00pm ABC
-
AKRON
NEB
0
055.5 O/U
-25.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
ABIL
BAYLOR
0
0
Sat 8:00pm
-
SDST
IOWAST
0
0
Sat 8:00pm
-
IDAHO
FRESNO
0
0
Sat 10:00pm FBOOK
-
TXSA
ARIZST
0
054.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
BYU
ARIZ
0
060.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 10:45pm ESPN
-
NAVY
HAWAII
0
062 O/U
+11.5
Sat 11:00pm CBSSN
-
8MIAMI
25LSU
0
047 O/U
+3.5
Sun 7:30pm ABC
-
20VATECH
19FSU
0
055 O/U
-7.5
Mon 8:00pm ESPN