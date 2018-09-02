Drive Chart
McDonald's 6 TD passes help Hawaii beat Navy 59-41

  Sep 02, 2018

HONOLULU (AP) According to his coach, Cole McDonald has his priorities in order.

Despite it being just his second career start, McDonald turned in another glowing performance Saturday night. The sophomore threw for 428 yards and six touchdowns on 30-of-41 passing and Hawaii used a quick start en route to a 59-41 win over Navy on Saturday night.

''I think it's just hard work, it's his desire and it should come down to those two things and he's either worrying about his hair, or he's doing football,'' Rolovich said of McDonald, who has passed for 846 yards and nine touchdowns without an interception this season.

''There's not a lot of stuff outside of school, football and his sweet hair that he worries about - and the kid is competitive. The kid is a confident competitor that nothing flusters him and sometimes he makes me angry, but that's because I think he can be even better than he was tonight and when he sees the film he'll understand that,'' Rolovich said.

The Rainbow Warriors (2-0) scored on their first six possessions and racked up 522 total yards, while the Midshipmen (0-1) dropped their first season opener since 2014.

John Ursua (10 catches for 167 yards), Cedric Byrd (11 for 90) and JoJo Ward (6 for 161) each caught two touchdown passes from McDonald.

Rolovich praised the unselfishness of the trio.

''You've got more than those three guys that, from the pit of their hearts, believe in the system and believe in helping each other get open. . You can't just be a super athlete in this offense without giving up some of yourself for the greater good of the team,'' Rolovich said.

Freddy Holly III's 1-yard TD run, the first of his career, gave Hawaii a 14-0 first-quarter lead.

After Navy turned it over on downs on its ensuing drive, Ward pulled down a 34-yard scoring strike from McDonald five plays into the second quarter on fourth-and-4.

Later in the quarter, on fourth-and-1, McDonald faked a handoff to Holly before lofting a deep pass down the right sideline to a wide-open Ursua, who had his seventh game with at least 100 receiving yards.

That stretched the lead to 35-7, but Navy answered with Malcom Perry's 75-yard TD run one play later.

Ryan Meskell's 23-yard field goal on the final play of the first half closed out a 24-point second quarter for Rainbow Warriors and gave them a 38-14 lead at the intermission.

Navy scored twice - on a pair of Zach Abey TD runs - in a span of 85 seconds midway through the third quarter to pull within 38-28, but McDonald tossed a 31-yard TD pass to Byrd early in the fourth to make it a 17-point cushion.

Abey scored on runs of 3, 1, 7 yards and 2 yards and Perry rushed for 108 yards on 17 carries.

Navy had 441 total yards, including 326 rushing.

Hawaii is now 3-1 all-time against Navy. All three of its wins in the series have come in Honolulu.

THE TAKEAWAY

Navy: Hawaii's 436 passing yards were the third most allowed by a Navy defense in the Ken Niumatalolo era and the most since Louisiana Tech recorded 409 on Dec. 23, 2016 in the Armed Forces Bowl. Niumatalolo said defending Hawaii's numerous offensive weapons made for a tough task.

''There's so many different things you've got to be aware of. You try to bring pressure, (but) Cole can elude pressure and you can't gang up on the pass because they've got the run game. They spread you out in so many different ways and present so many problems,'' Niumatalolo said.

Hawaii: A return to the run and shoot offense has proven to be a fruitful one. After averaging 402.7 yards and 22.8 points per game a season ago, the Rainbow Warriors are averaging 51 points and 569.5 yards through their first two games this year. They previously ran the run and shoot for 13 seasons and consistently ranked among the nation's leaders in passing offense and scoring.

SPECIAL TEAMS BOOST

Following a Navy three-and-out early in the second quarter, Owen White had his punt blocked by Hawaii's Jeffrey Keene. It was recovered by Maxwell Hendrie, who returned it 19 yards for a touchdown that stretched his team's lead to 28-0. It was the first blocked punt returned for a score by the Rainbow Warriors since Dejaun Butler did so against UC Davis in 2015.

ABEY TO THE RESCUE

Abey, who led Navy in rushing yards a season ago, moved from quarterback to receiver in the offseason. However, the Midshipmen called upon his services at his old position several times in the red zone Saturday and Abey delivered by finding the end zone on each of his first three carries. He finished with 5 rushes for 17 yards.

UP NEXT

Navy: The Midshipmen open American Athletic Conference play Saturday when they host Memphis. They have not started a season with consecutive losses since 2012.

Hawaii: The Rainbow Warriors will look for its first 3-0 start to a season since 2007 when they host Rice Saturday.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 2:46
7-G.Lewis to HAW 5 for -3 yards (31-J.Tavai).
plays
yds
pos
41
59
Touchdown 2:46
9-Z.Abey runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
75
yds
01:59
pos
41
59
Point After TD 4:45
94-R.Meskell extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
59
Touchdown 4:45
13-C.McDonald complete to 5-J.Ursua. 5-J.Ursua runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
57
yds
04:26
pos
35
58
Point After TD 11:05
94-R.Meskell extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
52
Touchdown 11:05
13-C.McDonald complete to 19-J.Ward. 19-J.Ward runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
78
yds
00:54
pos
35
51
Point After TD 12:06
16-B.Moehring extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
45
Touchdown 12:06
10-M.Perry complete to 21-T.Walker. 21-T.Walker runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
02:01
pos
34
45
Point After TD 14:07
94-R.Meskell extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
45
Touchdown 14:07
13-C.McDonald complete to 6-C.Byrd. 6-C.Byrd runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
71
yds
01:11
pos
28
44
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:35
16-B.Moehring extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
38
Touchdown 6:35
9-Z.Abey runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
9
yds
00:58
pos
27
38
Point After TD 8:08
16-B.Moehring extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
38
Touchdown 8:08
9-Z.Abey runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
12
plays
75
yds
06:52
pos
20
38
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:04
94-R.Meskell 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
71
yds
03:58
pos
14
38
Point After TD 4:03
16-B.Moehring extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
35
Touchdown 4:03
10-M.Perry runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
75
yds
00:14
pos
13
35
Point After TD 4:17
94-R.Meskell extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
35
Touchdown 4:17
13-C.McDonald complete to 5-J.Ursua. 5-J.Ursua runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
02:35
pos
7
34
Point After TD 6:52
16-B.Moehring extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
28
Touchdown 6:52
9-Z.Abey runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
04:16
pos
6
28
Point After TD 11:08
94-R.Meskell extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
28
Touchdown 11:18
punts 0 yards from NAV 30 blocked by 35-J.Keene. 92-M.Hendrie runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
5
yds
02:00
pos
0
27
Point After TD 13:18
94-R.Meskell extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 13:18
13-C.McDonald complete to 19-J.Ward. 19-J.Ward runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
40
yds
01:37
pos
0
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:13
94-R.Meskell extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 3:13
21-F.Holly runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
71
yds
04:00
pos
0
13
Point After TD 9:12
94-R.Meskell extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 9:12
13-C.McDonald complete to 6-C.Byrd. 6-C.Byrd runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
75
yds
05:48
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 19 25
Rushing 13 6
Passing 6 17
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 5-12 7-12
4th Down Conv 2-3 3-3
Total Net Yards 393 490
Total Plays 62 70
Avg Gain 6.3 7.0
Net Yards Rushing 326 86
Rush Attempts 49 28
Avg Rush Yards 6.7 3.1
Net Yards Passing 67 404
Comp. - Att. 6-13 31-42
Yards Per Pass 5.2 9.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-18 4-32
Penalties - Yards 2-18 1-5
Touchdowns 6 8
Rushing TDs 5 1
Passing TDs 1 6
Other 0 1
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 3-38.3 1-43.0
Return Yards 8 99
Punts - Returns 1-8 2-33
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 3-66
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 5/5 9/9
Extra Points 5/5 8/8
Field Goals 0/0 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Navy 0-1 014141341
Hawaii 2-0 142402159
O/U 61, HAWAII +13
Aloha Stadium Honolulu, HI
 67 PASS YDS 404
326 RUSH YDS 86
393 TOTAL YDS 490
Navy
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Lewis 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 66 0 0 117.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 66 0 0 117.2
G. Lewis 5/9 66 0 0
M. Perry 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 19 1 0 196.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 19 1 0 196.5
M. Perry 1/3 19 1 0
Z. Abey 9 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
Z. Abey 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Perry 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 108 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 108 1
M. Perry 17 108 1 75
N. Smith 43 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 86 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 86 0
N. Smith 10 86 0 40
A. Gargiulo 38 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 40 0
A. Gargiulo 10 40 0 7
T. Maloy 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 23 0
T. Maloy 1 23 0 23
K. Makekau 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 21 0
K. Makekau 1 21 0 21
M. Martin 34 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 19 0
M. Martin 1 19 0 19
Z. Abey 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 17 4
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 17 4
Z. Abey 5 17 4 7
C. Williams 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
C. Williams 1 8 0 8
G. Lewis 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
G. Lewis 1 7 0 7
T. Walker 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -3 0
T. Walker 2 -3 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Jackson 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 38 0
T. Jackson 3 38 0 13
C. Williams 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 28 0
C. Williams 2 28 0 17
T. Walker 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 1
T. Walker 1 19 1 19
M. Fells 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Fells 0 0 0 0
T. Maloy 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Maloy 0 0 0 0
K. Makekau 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Makekau 0 0 0 0
M. Perry 10 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Perry 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Nash 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
E. Nash 6-1 0.0 0
T. Heflin 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
T. Heflin 6-1 1.0 0
J. Hailey 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Hailey 5-0 0.0 0
S. Williams 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
S. Williams 5-0 0.0 0
H. Sullivan 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
H. Sullivan 4-2 0.0 0
N. Cromartie 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
N. Cromartie 4-0 1.0 0
E. Fochtman 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 1.0
E. Fochtman 4-3 1.0 0
P. Tanuvasa 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
P. Tanuvasa 3-0 0.0 0
J. Ryan 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Ryan 2-0 0.0 0
J. Pittman 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Pittman 2-0 0.0 0
M. Farrar 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Farrar 2-0 0.0 0
J. Perkins 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Perkins 1-0 0.0 0
D. Fagot 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Fagot 1-0 0.0 0
J. Webb 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Webb 1-0 0.0 0
A. Villalobos 95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Villalobos 1-0 0.0 0
C. Kinley 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Kinley 1-0 0.0 0
K. Williams 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Williams 0-1 0.0 0
D. Polk 52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Polk 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Moehring 16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 5/5
SEASON FG XP
0/0 5/5
B. Moehring 0/0 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
O. White 4 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 38.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 38.3 0
O. White 3 38.3 0 40
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Springer 1 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
J. Springer 1 8.0 8 0
Hawaii
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. McDonald 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.2% 428 6 0 209.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.2% 428 6 0 209.2
C. McDonald 30/41 428 6 0
K. Cassel 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 8 0 0 167.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 8 0 0 167.2
K. Cassel 1/1 8 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
F. Holly III 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 82 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 82 1
F. Holly III 17 82 1 28
D. Furuta 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 35 0
D. Furuta 7 35 0 12
M. Reed 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 22 0
M. Reed 3 22 0 14
C. McDonald 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -14 0
C. McDonald 6 -14 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Ursua 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
10 167 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 167 2
J. Ursua 10 167 2 50
J. Ward 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 161 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 161 2
J. Ward 6 161 2 75
C. Byrd 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
11 90 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 90 2
C. Byrd 11 90 2 31
D. Furuta 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
D. Furuta 2 22 0 14
J. Sharsh 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Sharsh 1 8 0 8
E. Rooks 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
E. Rooks 1 8 0 8
F. Holly III 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
F. Holly III 1 2 0 2
T. Kamaka 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
T. Kamaka 1 0 0 0
D. Torres 45 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Torres 0 0 0 0
M. Armstrong-Brown 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Armstrong-Brown 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Pavihi 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.5
P. Pavihi 7-2 0.5 0
K. Hicks 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
K. Hicks 7-0 0.0 0
S. Matautia 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
S. Matautia 5-2 0.0 0
M. Williams 49 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 2.0
M. Williams 5-0 2.0 0
Ja. Tavai 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
Ja. Tavai 4-3 0.0 0
I. Okeke 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
I. Okeke 4-0 0.0 0
E. Ford 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
E. Ford 3-1 0.0 0
S. Akoteu 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Akoteu 3-0 0.0 0
M. Hudson-Rasmussen 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Hudson-Rasmussen 3-1 0.0 0
D. Thomas 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Thomas 3-1 0.0 0
R. Farris II 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Farris II 2-0 0.0 0
S. Sanitoa 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Sanitoa 2-0 0.0 0
K. Hune 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Hune 2-0 0.0 0
KK. Padello 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
KK. Padello 2-0 0.0 0
B. Ta'ala 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
B. Ta'ala 1-2 0.0 0
Ka. Padello 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ka. Padello 1-0 0.0 0
T. Eldridge 43 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Eldridge 1-1 0.0 0
K. Picanco 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Picanco 1-0 0.0 0
Ju. Tavai 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
Ju. Tavai 1-1 0.0 0
Z. Choi 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
Z. Choi 1-1 0.5 0
E. Moananu 66 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Moananu 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Meskell 94 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 8/8
SEASON FG XP
1/1 8/8
R. Meskell 1/1 35 8/8 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Gaudion 99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 43.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 43.0 0
S. Gaudion 1 43.0 0 43
B. Scruton 36 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 36.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 36.0 0
B. Scruton 1 36.0 0 36
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Augafa 82 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 22.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 22.0 25 0
J. Augafa 3 22.0 25 0
C. Byrd 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
C. Byrd 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Keene 35 DL
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 0 0
J. Keene 1 11.0 0 0
C. Byrd 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
C. Byrd 1 3.0 3 0
J. Ward 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
J. Ward 1 2.0 2 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:12 NAVY 25 1:52 3 7 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
3:13 NAVY 25 2:38 7 15 Downs
13:18 NAVY 25 2:00 3 5 TD
11:08 NAVY 25 4:16 8 75 TD
4:17 NAVY 25 0:14 1 75 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NAVY 25 6:52 12 75 TD
7:33 HAWAII 9 0:58 3 9 TD
4:59 NAVY 34 3:29 5 14 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:07 NAVY 25 2:01 6 75 TD
11:04 NAVY 25 1:39 3 -2 Punt
4:45 NAVY 25 1:59 11 75 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 HAWAII 25 5:48 12 75 TD
7:13 HAWAII 29 4:00 11 71 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 NAVY 40 1:37 4 40 TD
6:52 HAWAII 25 2:35 6 75 TD
4:02 HAWAII 25 3:58 11 71 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:02 HAWAII 22 0:17 2 69 Fumble
6:28 HAWAII 28 1:19 3 3 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:18 HAWAII 29 1:11 7 71 TD
11:59 HAWAII 22 0:54 2 78 TD
9:11 HAWAII 40 4:26 10 60 TD
2:45 HAWAII 48 2:01 4 9
