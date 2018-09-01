|
|
|SDGST
|STNFRD
No. 13 Stanford beats San Diego St. 31-10 in season opener
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) Stanford knows defenses are going to do whatever it takes to slow down Bryce Love after his record-setting 2017 season.
Being able to take advantage of that with the deep passing game will be key to the Cardinal's success this year.
JJ Arcega-Whiteside did just that, getting loose for three long TD catches from K.J. Costello to overcome a slow night by Love and No. 13 Stanford opened the season with a 31-10 victory over San Diego State on Friday.
''That's what their game plan was, to load up the box and play one-on-ones on the outside,'' Arcega-Whiteside said. ''That's what you want and all you can ask for. Now teams know they can't just load up the box and play one-on-one on the outside.''
Love was held to 29 yards on 18 carries as the Aztecs (0-1) focused their defense on stopping the man who led all Power 5 backs with 2,118 yards rushing last season on the way to a Heisman Trophy runner-up finish.
After a slow start, the Cardinal (1-0) made San Diego State pay for that decision. Costello connected with Arcega-Whiteside on a 38-yard score in the second quarter and then on plays from 19 and 80 yards in the third quarter as the Aztecs defensive backs struggled to contend with Stanford's big receiver. Arcega-Whiteside finished with six catches for 226 yards.
''It's no secret Bryce is the best running back in the country,'' Costello said. ''We all believe it. There were times I came to the line and there were 11 guys coming downhill to light him up. Being able to counter that is what you have to do to be a good offense.''
Costello added a 19-yard TD pass to Colby Parkinson in the fourth quarter to break open what had been a close game for more than a half. Costello finished 21 for 31 for 332 yards and four TDs.
The game turned following an odd sequence late in the first half. Noble Hall intercepted a deflected pass for San Diego State but then lost the ball when Stanford receiver Trent Irwin raced back and knocked it loose before recovering the fumble.
Three plays later, Costello found Arcega-Whiteside deep for his first touchdown that gave Stanford a 9-7 lead at the half.
''The first half went pretty well,'' Aztecs coach Rocky Long said. ''We intercepted the ball and if we don't fumble it right back, we go into the locker room with a lead. When the last play of the first half is a long touchdown pass, that ruins any momentum we had into halftime.''
The Aztecs had scored first behind talented back Juwan Washington, who gashed Stanford with runs of 22, 10 and 40 yards on a 92-yard drive that ended with his 4-yard score.
THE TAKEAWAY
San Diego State: The Aztecs looks like they have another dynamic back to follow 2,000-yard rushers Donnel Pumphrey and Rashaad Penny, who led the way the past two years. Washington ran for a career-high 158 yards on 24 carries, gaining 84 on the first TD drive and adding a 39-yard run in the third quarter. He will need more help on offense as the season goes on for San Diego State to be successful.
Stanford: The game got off to an inauspicious start with the Cardinal calling a timeout before the first snap of the season. Jet Toner missed a 38-yard field goal on the opening drive and the offense struggled to get going early as the Aztecs bottled up Love. Stanford finally got on the board midway through the second quarter when Jake Bailey's 63-yard punt went out of bounds at the 1 and Bobby Okereke sacked Christian Chapman in the end zone.
THEY SAID IT
''He's as fast as we are and he's quicker than we are. He made those plays last year. All you have to do is watch film of their last five games,'' Long on Arcega-Whiteside.
BY THE NUMBERS
Stanford finished with 50 yards rushing, its third fewest in eight seasons under coach David Shaw. The Cardinal had won just two out of 10 games with Shaw when rushing for less than 100 yards before this game.
UP NEXT
San Diego State: Host Sacramento State on Sept. 8.
Stanford: Host No. 15 Southern California on Sept. 8.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|19
|Rushing
|6
|3
|Passing
|5
|11
|Penalty
|0
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|8-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|229
|382
|Total Plays
|52
|59
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|150
|50
|Rush Attempts
|37
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|1.8
|Net Yards Passing
|79
|332
|Comp. - Att.
|10-15
|21-31
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|10.7
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|5-34
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|11-125
|3-20
|Touchdowns
|1
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-42.8
|5-48.8
|Return Yards
|37
|48
|Punts - Returns
|1-3
|3-28
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-27
|1-20
|Int. - Returns
|1-7
|0-0
|Kicking
|2/2
|3/4
|Extra Points
|1/1
|3/3
|Field Goals
|1/1
|0/1
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|
|79
|PASS YDS
|332
|
|
|150
|RUSH YDS
|50
|
|
|229
|TOTAL YDS
|382
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Chapman 10 QB
|C. Chapman
|10/15
|113
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Washington 29 RB
|J. Washington
|24
|158
|1
|40
|
C. Jasmin 22 RB
|C. Jasmin
|6
|25
|0
|9
|
E. Dedeaux 81 WR
|E. Dedeaux
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Chapman 10 QB
|C. Chapman
|6
|-37
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Wilson Jr. 6 WR
|T. Wilson Jr.
|2
|49
|0
|28
|
F. Trevillion 7 WR
|F. Trevillion
|2
|29
|0
|19
|
E. Dedeaux 81 WR
|E. Dedeaux
|3
|21
|0
|9
|
P. Houston 82 TE
|P. Houston
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Washington 29 RB
|J. Washington
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
I. Lessard 34 FB
|I. Lessard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Warring 87 TE
|K. Warring
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Tezino 44 LB
|K. Tezino
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Hall 95 DL
|N. Hall
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
P. Baldwin 33 S
|P. Baldwin
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cassidy 42 LB
|T. Cassidy
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Onyeukwu 55 DL
|C. Onyeukwu
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
Ta. Thompson 14 S
|Ta. Thompson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
Tr. Thompson 18 S
|Tr. Thompson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Smith 17 CB
|R. Smith
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Lakalaka 39 LB
|R. Lakalaka
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Barcoo 16 CB
|L. Barcoo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Luke 45 DL
|A. Luke
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Woods 27 CB
|K. Woods
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Banks 57 DL
|K. Banks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Aleki 38 LB
|A. Aleki
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mitchell 58 DL
|C. Mitchell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Cheatum 68 DL
|M. Cheatum
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moore 98 DL
|D. Moore
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Baron II 29 K
|J. Baron II
|1/1
|30
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Heicklen 59 P
|B. Heicklen
|6
|42.8
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Washington 29 RB
|J. Washington
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Washington 29 RB
|J. Washington
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Costello 3 QB
|K. Costello
|21/31
|332
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Love 20 RB
|B. Love
|18
|29
|0
|14
|
C. Scarlett 22 RB
|C. Scarlett
|7
|16
|0
|5
|
T. Speights 23 RB
|T. Speights
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
K. Costello 3 QB
|K. Costello
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Arcega-Whiteside 19 WR
|J. Arcega-Whiteside
|6
|226
|3
|80
|
C. Parkinson 84 TE
|C. Parkinson
|3
|37
|1
|19
|
T. Irwin 2 WR
|T. Irwin
|5
|31
|0
|12
|
B. Love 20 RB
|B. Love
|3
|18
|0
|11
|
K. Smith 82 TE
|K. Smith
|2
|18
|0
|13
|
C. Wedington 5 WR
|C. Wedington
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
O. St. Brown 9 WR
|O. St. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Wade-Perry 24 DT
|D. Wade-Perry
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Murphy 4 CB
|A. Murphy
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Barton 27 LB
|S. Barton
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
P. Adebo 11 CB
|P. Adebo
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 97 DE
|D. Jackson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 57 DT
|M. Williams
|3-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Booker 34 DE
|T. Booker
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Alfieri 32 LB
|J. Alfieri
|3-4
|1.0
|0
|
B. Edwards 9 S
|B. Edwards
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Okereke 20 LB
|B. Okereke
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Toohill 52 LB
|C. Toohill
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Swann 51 DE
|J. Swann
|2-1
|1.5
|0
|
D. Wade-Perry 24 DT
|D. Wade-Perry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Reid 90 LB
|G. Reid
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Bonner 30 CB
|E. Bonner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Costello 3 QB
|K. Costello
|0-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Fox 10 LB
|J. Fox
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Buncom 5 S
|F. Buncom
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Branch 31 LB
|M. Branch
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Toner 26 K
|J. Toner
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bailey 14 P
|J. Bailey
|5
|48.8
|3
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Scarlett 22 RB
|C. Scarlett
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Wedington 5 WR
|C. Wedington
|2
|9.0
|13
|0
|
T. Irwin 2 WR
|T. Irwin
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
-
DUQ
MA
15
63
Final ELEV
-
PRARIE
RICE
28
31
Final ESP+
-
HAWAII
COLOST
43
34
Final CBSSN
-
WYO
NMEXST
29
7
Final ESP2
-
NMEXST
MINN
10
48
Final
-
KENSAW
GAST
20
24
Final ESP+
-
CCTST
BALLST
6
42
Final ESP+
-
21UCF
UCONN
56
17
Final ESPNU
-
WBRST
UTAH
10
41
Final PACN
-
MOST
OKLAST
17
58
Final FS1
-
SELOU
LAMON
31
34
Final ESP+
-
SAV
UAB
0
52
Final ESP+
-
WAKE
TULANE
23
17
Final/OT CBSSN
-
NWEST
PURDUE
31
27
Final ESPN
-
NWST
TXAM
7
59
Final SECN
-
DAVIS
SJST
44
38
Final
-
CUSE
WMICH
55
42
Final CBSSN
-
MONNJ
EMICH
17
51
Final ESP+
-
ARMY
DUKE
14
34
Final ESPU
-
UTAHST
11MICHST
31
38
Final BTN
-
WKY
4WISC
3
34
Final ESPN
-
PORTST
NEVADA
19
72
Final
-
SDGST
13STNFRD
10
31
Final FS1
-
COLO
COLOST
45
13
Final CBSSN
-
HOU
RICE
0
055.5 O/U
+26
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
FAU
7OKLA
0
072.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
MISS
TXTECH
0
067 O/U
-2.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
KENTST
ILL
0
055.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 12:00pm
-
SO
16TCU
0
0
Sat 12:00pm FSN
-
TXSTSM
RUT
0
047 O/U
-16.5
Sat 12:00pm
-
23TEXAS
MD
0
054.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
JMAD
NCST
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
OREGST
5OHIOST
0
063.5 O/U
-39.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
CSTCAR
SC
0
057 O/U
-29.5
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
NOVA
TEMPLE
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESNN
-
FUR
2CLEM
0
0
Sat 12:20pm
-
ALCORN
GATECH
0
0
Sat 12:30pm
-
MA
BC
0
063 O/U
-17.5
Sat 1:00pm
-
HOW
OHIO
0
0
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
STONYBRK
AF
0
0
Sat 2:00pm FBOOK
-
NILL
IOWA
0
047.5 O/U
-10
Sat 3:30pm
-
6WASH
9AUBURN
0
048.5 O/U
-2
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
17WVU
TENN
0
061.5 O/U
+9.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
WASHST
WYO
0
045.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
ALBANY
PITT
0
0
Sat 3:30pm
-
CMICH
UK
0
049 O/U
-17
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
AP
3UGA
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
MRSHL
MIAOH
0
051 O/U
+2
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
APLST
10PSU
0
054 O/U
-24
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
UNC
CAL
0
060 O/U
-7.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
UNLV
15USC
0
063.5 O/U
-26
Sat 4:00pm PACN
-
TNMART
MIZZOU
0
0
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
EIL
ARK
0
0
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
RICH
UVA
0
0
Sat 6:00pm
-
ELON
SFLA
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
22BOISE
TROY
0
048 O/U
+10
Sat 6:00pm ESNN
-
SCST
GAS
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
DEST
BUFF
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
NCAT
ECU
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
FORD
CHARLO
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
ODU
LIB
0
058 O/U
+5.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
CINCY
UCLA
0
063.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
CAR
TULSA
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
JACKST
USM
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
GRAM
LALAF
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
IND
FIU
0
057 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
LATECH
SALA
0
051 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
VMI
TOLEDO
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
MERCER
MEMP
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
NICHST
KANSAS
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
SEMOST
ARKST
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
SD
KSTATE
0
0
Sat 7:10pm ESP3
-
NAZ
UTEP
0
0
Sat 7:30pm ESP3
-
MTSU
VANDY
0
056.5 O/U
-3
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
14MICH
12ND
0
046.5 O/U
-1
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
SMU
NTEXAS
0
071 O/U
-5
Sat 7:30pm
-
CHARSO
FLA
0
0
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
SFA
18MISSST
0
0
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
UIW
NMEX
0
0
Sat 8:00pm ESP3
-
BGREEN
24OREG
0
072.5 O/U
-32
Sat 8:00pm PACN
-
LVILLE
1BAMA
0
062.5 O/U
-24
Sat 8:00pm ABC
-
AKRON
NEB
0
055.5 O/U
-25.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
ABIL
BAYLOR
0
0
Sat 8:00pm
-
SDST
IOWAST
0
0
Sat 8:00pm
-
IDAHO
FRESNO
0
0
Sat 10:00pm FBOOK
-
TXSA
ARIZST
0
054.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
BYU
ARIZ
0
060.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 10:45pm ESPN
-
NAVY
HAWAII
0
062 O/U
+11.5
Sat 11:00pm CBSSN
-
8MIAMI
25LSU
0
047 O/U
+3.5
Sun 7:30pm ABC
-
20VATECH
19FSU
0
055 O/U
-7.5
Mon 8:00pm ESPN