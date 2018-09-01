Drive Chart
No. 13 Stanford beats San Diego St. 31-10 in season opener

  • STATS AP
  • Sep 01, 2018

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) Stanford knows defenses are going to do whatever it takes to slow down Bryce Love after his record-setting 2017 season.

Being able to take advantage of that with the deep passing game will be key to the Cardinal's success this year.

JJ Arcega-Whiteside did just that, getting loose for three long TD catches from K.J. Costello to overcome a slow night by Love and No. 13 Stanford opened the season with a 31-10 victory over San Diego State on Friday.

''That's what their game plan was, to load up the box and play one-on-ones on the outside,'' Arcega-Whiteside said. ''That's what you want and all you can ask for. Now teams know they can't just load up the box and play one-on-one on the outside.''

Love was held to 29 yards on 18 carries as the Aztecs (0-1) focused their defense on stopping the man who led all Power 5 backs with 2,118 yards rushing last season on the way to a Heisman Trophy runner-up finish.

After a slow start, the Cardinal (1-0) made San Diego State pay for that decision. Costello connected with Arcega-Whiteside on a 38-yard score in the second quarter and then on plays from 19 and 80 yards in the third quarter as the Aztecs defensive backs struggled to contend with Stanford's big receiver. Arcega-Whiteside finished with six catches for 226 yards.

''It's no secret Bryce is the best running back in the country,'' Costello said. ''We all believe it. There were times I came to the line and there were 11 guys coming downhill to light him up. Being able to counter that is what you have to do to be a good offense.''

Costello added a 19-yard TD pass to Colby Parkinson in the fourth quarter to break open what had been a close game for more than a half. Costello finished 21 for 31 for 332 yards and four TDs.

The game turned following an odd sequence late in the first half. Noble Hall intercepted a deflected pass for San Diego State but then lost the ball when Stanford receiver Trent Irwin raced back and knocked it loose before recovering the fumble.

Three plays later, Costello found Arcega-Whiteside deep for his first touchdown that gave Stanford a 9-7 lead at the half.

''The first half went pretty well,'' Aztecs coach Rocky Long said. ''We intercepted the ball and if we don't fumble it right back, we go into the locker room with a lead. When the last play of the first half is a long touchdown pass, that ruins any momentum we had into halftime.''

The Aztecs had scored first behind talented back Juwan Washington, who gashed Stanford with runs of 22, 10 and 40 yards on a 92-yard drive that ended with his 4-yard score.

THE TAKEAWAY

San Diego State: The Aztecs looks like they have another dynamic back to follow 2,000-yard rushers Donnel Pumphrey and Rashaad Penny, who led the way the past two years. Washington ran for a career-high 158 yards on 24 carries, gaining 84 on the first TD drive and adding a 39-yard run in the third quarter. He will need more help on offense as the season goes on for San Diego State to be successful.

Stanford: The game got off to an inauspicious start with the Cardinal calling a timeout before the first snap of the season. Jet Toner missed a 38-yard field goal on the opening drive and the offense struggled to get going early as the Aztecs bottled up Love. Stanford finally got on the board midway through the second quarter when Jake Bailey's 63-yard punt went out of bounds at the 1 and Bobby Okereke sacked Christian Chapman in the end zone.

THEY SAID IT

''He's as fast as we are and he's quicker than we are. He made those plays last year. All you have to do is watch film of their last five games,'' Long on Arcega-Whiteside.

BY THE NUMBERS

Stanford finished with 50 yards rushing, its third fewest in eight seasons under coach David Shaw. The Cardinal had won just two out of 10 games with Shaw when rushing for less than 100 yards before this game.

UP NEXT

San Diego State: Host Sacramento State on Sept. 8.

Stanford: Host No. 15 Southern California on Sept. 8.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 10:54
26-J.Toner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
31
Touchdown 10:54
3-K.Costello complete to 84-C.Parkinson. 84-C.Parkinson runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
83
yds
04:02
pos
10
30
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Two Point Conversion 4:43
3-K.Costello complete to 19-J.Arcega-Whiteside. 19-J.Arcega-Whiteside to SDSU End Zone for 3 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
24
Touchdown 4:43
3-K.Costello complete to 19-J.Arcega-Whiteside. 19-J.Arcega-Whiteside runs 80 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
85
yds
02:06
pos
10
22
Field Goal 6:53
29-J.Baron 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
62
yds
04:09
pos
10
16
Point After TD 11:02
26-J.Toner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
16
Touchdown 11:02
3-K.Costello complete to 19-J.Arcega-Whiteside. 19-J.Arcega-Whiteside runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
79
yds
01:46
pos
7
15
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:27
26-J.Toner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
9
Touchdown 0:27
3-K.Costello complete to 19-J.Arcega-Whiteside. 19-J.Arcega-Whiteside runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
79
yds
01:53
pos
7
8
Safety 7:35
10-C.Chapman sacked at SDSU End Zone for -5 yards to SDSU End Zone for no gain safety (20-B.Okereke).
plays
yds
pos
7
2
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:38
29-J.Baron extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 2:38
29-J.Washington runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
92
yds
04:14
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 11 19
Rushing 6 3
Passing 5 11
Penalty 0 5
3rd Down Conv 4-13 8-15
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 229 382
Total Plays 52 59
Avg Gain 4.4 6.5
Net Yards Rushing 150 50
Rush Attempts 37 28
Avg Rush Yards 4.1 1.8
Net Yards Passing 79 332
Comp. - Att. 10-15 21-31
Yards Per Pass 5.3 10.7
Sacked - Yards Lost 5-34 0-0
Penalties - Yards 11-125 3-20
Touchdowns 1 4
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 0 4
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 6-42.8 5-48.8
Return Yards 37 48
Punts - Returns 1-3 3-28
Kickoffs - Returns 1-27 1-20
Int. - Returns 1-7 0-0
Kicking 2/2 3/4
Extra Points 1/1 3/3
Field Goals 1/1 0/1
Safeties 0 1
1234T
San Diego State 0-1 703010
13 Stanford 1-0 0915731
O/U 49, STNFRD -14
Stanford Stadium Stanford, CA
 79 PASS YDS 332
150 RUSH YDS 50
229 TOTAL YDS 382
San Diego State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Chapman 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 113 0 0 129.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 113 0 0 129.9
C. Chapman 10/15 113 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Washington 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
24 158 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 158 1
J. Washington 24 158 1 40
C. Jasmin 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 25 0
C. Jasmin 6 25 0 9
E. Dedeaux 81 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
E. Dedeaux 1 4 0 4
C. Chapman 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -37 0
C. Chapman 6 -37 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Wilson Jr. 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 49 0
T. Wilson Jr. 2 49 0 28
F. Trevillion 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 29 0
F. Trevillion 2 29 0 19
E. Dedeaux 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 21 0
E. Dedeaux 3 21 0 9
P. Houston 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
P. Houston 1 8 0 8
J. Washington 29 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
J. Washington 2 6 0 4
I. Lessard 34 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
I. Lessard 0 0 0 0
K. Warring 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Warring 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Tezino 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
K. Tezino 8-2 0.0 0
N. Hall 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
N. Hall 5-0 0.0 1
P. Baldwin 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
P. Baldwin 4-2 0.0 0
T. Cassidy 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
T. Cassidy 4-2 0.0 0
C. Onyeukwu 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
C. Onyeukwu 3-0 1.0 0
Ta. Thompson 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
Ta. Thompson 3-2 0.0 0
Tr. Thompson 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
Tr. Thompson 3-0 0.0 0
R. Smith 17 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
R. Smith 3-1 0.0 0
R. Lakalaka 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Lakalaka 2-0 0.0 0
L. Barcoo 16 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Barcoo 2-0 0.0 0
A. Luke 45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Luke 1-0 0.0 0
K. Woods 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
K. Woods 1-2 0.0 0
K. Banks 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Banks 1-0 0.0 0
A. Aleki 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
A. Aleki 1-2 0.0 0
C. Mitchell 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Mitchell 0-1 0.0 0
M. Cheatum 68 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Cheatum 0-1 0.0 0
D. Moore 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Moore 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Baron II 29 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/1 1/1
J. Baron II 1/1 30 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Heicklen 59 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 42.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 42.8 1
B. Heicklen 6 42.8 1 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Washington 29 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
J. Washington 1 27.0 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Washington 29 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
J. Washington 1 3.0 3 0
Stanford
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Costello 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.7% 332 4 1 193.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.7% 332 4 1 193.8
K. Costello 21/31 332 4 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Love 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 29 0
B. Love 18 29 0 14
C. Scarlett 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 16 0
C. Scarlett 7 16 0 5
T. Speights 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
T. Speights 2 7 0 5
K. Costello 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
K. Costello 1 -2 0 -2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Arcega-Whiteside 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 226 3
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 226 3
J. Arcega-Whiteside 6 226 3 80
C. Parkinson 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 37 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 37 1
C. Parkinson 3 37 1 19
T. Irwin 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 31 0
T. Irwin 5 31 0 12
B. Love 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 18 0
B. Love 3 18 0 11
K. Smith 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
K. Smith 2 18 0 13
C. Wedington 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
C. Wedington 1 2 0 2
O. St. Brown 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
O. St. Brown 1 0 0 0
D. Wade-Perry 24 DT
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Wade-Perry 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Murphy 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
A. Murphy 8-0 0.0 0
S. Barton 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
S. Barton 6-3 0.0 0
P. Adebo 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
P. Adebo 6-2 0.0 0
D. Jackson 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Jackson 4-1 0.0 0
M. Williams 57 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
M. Williams 3-1 0.5 0
T. Booker 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
T. Booker 3-0 1.0 0
J. Alfieri 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 1.0
J. Alfieri 3-4 1.0 0
B. Edwards 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
B. Edwards 3-2 0.0 0
B. Okereke 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
B. Okereke 2-1 1.0 0
C. Toohill 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Toohill 2-1 0.0 0
J. Swann 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.5
J. Swann 2-1 1.5 0
D. Wade-Perry 24 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Wade-Perry 1-0 0.0 0
G. Reid 90 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Reid 1-0 0.0 0
E. Bonner 30 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Bonner 0-1 0.0 0
K. Costello 3 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 0 1.0
K. Costello 0-0 1.0 0
J. Fox 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Fox 0-1 0.0 0
F. Buncom 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
F. Buncom 0-1 0.0 0
M. Branch 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
M. Branch 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Toner 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
0/1 3/3
J. Toner 0/1 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Bailey 14 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 48.8 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 48.8 3
J. Bailey 5 48.8 3 63
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Scarlett 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
C. Scarlett 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Wedington 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 9.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 9.0 13 0
C. Wedington 2 9.0 13 0
T. Irwin 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
T. Irwin 1 10.0 10 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:55 SDGST 20 1:21 4 2 Punt
6:52 SDGST 8 4:14 8 92 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:47 SDGST 20 3:35 7 7 Punt
9:02 SDGST 1 1:27 3 19 Safety
5:57 SDGST 11 3:26 7 12 Punt
0:27 SDGST 25 0:00 1 3 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SDGST 25 2:05 3 -12 Punt
11:02 SDGST 25 4:09 9 62 FG
4:38 SDGST 27 1:24 5 -3 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
2:04 SDGST 20 1:53 5 48 Downs
10:54 SDGST 25 3:22 5 34 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 STNFRD 25 5:01 10 55 FG Miss
8:24 SDGST 48 1:25 3 0 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
2:38 STNFRD 25 2:02 6 25 Punt
11:03 STNFRD 36 1:54 3 0 Punt
7:21 STNFRD 38 1:17 3 -1 Fumble
2:20 STNFRD 21 1:53 7 79 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:48 SDGST 49 1:46 6 49 TD
6:49 STNFRD 25 2:06 4 85 TD
3:05 SDGST 47 0:54 3 1 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:56 STNFRD 32 4:02 8 68 TD
7:23 STNFRD 1 6:55 12 70
