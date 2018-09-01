Drive Chart
Herbert has 6 TDs in Oregon's 58-24 win over Bowling Green

  • STATS AP
  • Sep 01, 2018

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) Justin Herbert threw for five touchdowns and ran for another score to lead No. 24 Oregon to a 58-24 victory over Bowling Green on Saturday night.

Herbert completed 10 of 21 passes for 281 yards and the five passing TDs were the most for a Duck in a season-opening game. He also rushed for 41 yards.

The victory extended Oregon's winning streak in home openers to 14 straight.

Bowling Green, which went 2-10 last season, jumped in front 10-0 in the first quarter, but the Ducks scored 37 unanswered points until the Falcons scored again just before the halftime to make it 37-17.

Bowling Green quarterback Jarret Doege threw for 252 yards and three touchdowns. Scott Miller had 166 receiving yards and two touchdowns and Andrew Clair ran for 113 yards.

The win kicked off Mario Cristobal's first season as head coach of Oregon. Cristobal was promoted when Willie Taggart left after a single season to become head coach at Florida State. The Ducks went 7-6 last year.

Following a 36-yard field goal from Nate Needham, Bowling Green stretched its early margin on Doege's 6-yard pass to Scott Miller. Doege started the Falcons' final four games last season as a freshman and the team averaged 35 points.

But The Ducks answered on the ensuing drive with Herbert's 33-yard pass to Jaylon Redd in the end zone before pulling in front with Herbert's 9-yard scoring pass to Dylan Mitchell. Herbert added a 2-yard keeper to put the Ducks up 21-10.

Herbert missed five games last season with a fractured collarbone and the Ducks went 1-4 over that span. This season he's being mentioned as an early Heisman Trophy candidate.

Oregon's fourth straight scoring drive ended with Herbert's 40-yard TD pass to Johnny Johnson before a bad snap on a Bowling Green punt led to a safety and Cyrus Haabibi-Likio scored on a 5-yard run.

With six seconds left to halftime, Doege found Andrew Clair with a 9-yard scoring pass for a 20-point lead at the break.

Ugo Amadi had a 38-yard interception return for a touchdown to open the second half for the Ducks. Herbert added an 83-yard TD pass to Taj Griffin before he left the game and Braxton Burmeister took over.

Doege's second scoring pass to Miller was for 63 yards with just under three minutes to play in the third. Herbert returned before the end of the quarter and connected with Redd for a 48-yard TD midway through the fourth before leaving the game for good.

Herbert was intercepted twice. He has just seven interceptions in his Oregon career.

THE TAKEAWAY

Bowling Green: Bowling Green hasn't won an opener since beating Tulsa 34-7 to kick off the 2013 season, and it hasn't won an opener on the road since it bested Idaho 32-15 in 2011. The team's last win over a Power 5 opponent came in 2015 against Purdue, while its last win over a ranked opponent was against No. 16 NIU in the 2013 MAC championship game.

Oregon: Oregon has scored at least 40 points in all of its 13 home-opening victories except one: In 2009 they beat Purdue 38-36. ... Herbert surpassed the Oregon record for most TD passes in a season opener held by Akili Smith (1998) and Danny O'Neill (1994).

MAHALO, MARCUS

Former Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota's Motiv8 Foundation sent a group of about 400 kids from the Eugene Boys & Girls Club to the game. The Heisman Trophy winner also partnered with the Ducks to raise funds for those impacted by Hurricane Lane in Hawaii.

UP NEXT

Bowling Green: The Falcons host Maryland next Saturday.

Oregon: The Ducks stay home to face Portland State next Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:32
40-Z.Emerson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
58
Touchdown 7:32
10-J.Herbert complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd runs 48 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on BGN 2-C.Stephens Holding declined.
5
plays
66
yds
01:42
pos
24
57
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:53
12-N.Needham extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
51
Touchdown 2:53
2-J.Doege complete to 21-S.Miller. 21-S.Miller runs 63 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
81
yds
01:26
pos
23
51
Point After TD 9:36
40-Z.Emerson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
51
Touchdown 9:36
10-J.Herbert complete to 5-T.Griffin. 5-T.Griffin runs 83 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
87
yds
00:42
pos
17
50
Point After TD 13:37
40-Z.Emerson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
44
Touchdown 13:45
2-J.Doege incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 7-U.Amadi at BGN 38. 7-U.Amadi runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
73
yds
01:15
pos
17
43
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:06
12-N.Needham extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
37
Touchdown 0:06
2-J.Doege complete to 1-A.Clair. 1-A.Clair runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
38
yds
03:41
pos
16
37
Point After TD 3:47
40-Z.Emerson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
37
Touchdown 3:47
33-C.Habibi-Likio runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
61
yds
01:51
pos
10
36
Safety 5:46
to BGN End Zone for -19 yards. to BGN End Zone for -19 yards safety.
plays
yds
pos
10
30
Point After TD 7:07
40-Z.Emerson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
28
Touchdown 7:07
10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
70
yds
00:30
pos
10
27
Point After TD 9:47
40-Z.Emerson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
21
Touchdown 9:47
10-J.Herbert runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
21
yds
01:35
pos
10
20
Point After TD 12:13
40-Z.Emerson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
14
Touchdown 12:18
10-J.Herbert complete to 13-D.Mitchell. 13-D.Mitchell runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
32
yds
3:18
pos
10
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:18
40-Z.Emerson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 3:18
10-J.Herbert complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
01:47
pos
10
6
Point After TD 5:10
12-N.Needham extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
0
Touchdown 5:10
2-J.Doege complete to 21-S.Miller. 21-S.Miller runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
68
yds
04:34
pos
9
0
Field Goal 10:49
12-N.Needham 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
42
yds
03:15
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 21 21
Rushing 8 9
Passing 13 8
Penalty 0 4
3rd Down Conv 5-19 7-14
4th Down Conv 1-4 1-2
Total Net Yards 366 498
Total Plays 89 68
Avg Gain 4.1 7.3
Net Yards Rushing 136 212
Rush Attempts 50 42
Avg Rush Yards 2.7 5.0
Net Yards Passing 230 286
Comp. - Att. 22-39 11-26
Yards Per Pass 5.9 11.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-23 1-6
Penalties - Yards 5-50 3-35
Touchdowns 3 8
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 3 5
Other 0 1
Turnovers 3 3
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 2 2
Punts - Avg 7-33.7 5-40.0
Return Yards 92 119
Punts - Returns 2-4 3-2
Kickoffs - Returns 5-88 6-79
Int. - Returns 2-0 2-38
Kicking 4/4 8/8
Extra Points 3/3 8/8
Field Goals 1/1 0/0
Safeties 0 1
1234T
Bowling Green 0-1 1077024
24 Oregon 1-0 73014758
O/U 70, OREG -34
Autzen Stadium Eugene, OR
 230 PASS YDS 286
136 RUSH YDS 212
366 TOTAL YDS 498
Bowling Green
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Doege 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.9% 253 3 2 129.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.9% 253 3 2 129.3
J. Doege 22/38 253 3 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Clair 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
25 113 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 113 0
A. Clair 25 113 0 28
B. Denley 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 36 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 36 0
B. Denley 12 36 0 14
C. Lamar 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
C. Lamar 3 9 0 4
R. Hargrove 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
R. Hargrove 4 8 0 4
J. Doege 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 -11 0
J. Doege 5 -11 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Miller 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
13 166 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 166 2
S. Miller 13 166 2 63
Q. Morris 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 35 0
Q. Morris 3 35 0 14
D. Phouthavong 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
D. Phouthavong 1 16 0 16
A. Clair 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 1
A. Clair 2 15 1 9
R. Marlow III 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
R. Marlow III 1 12 0 12
R. Hargrove 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
R. Hargrove 1 6 0 6
J. Wayne-Prather 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Wayne-Prather 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Walder 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
R. Walder 1-0 1.0 0
M. Milton 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Milton 0-0 0.0 1
F. Garth 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
F. Garth 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Needham 12 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/1 3/3
N. Needham 1/1 36 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
G. Tinnerman 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 33.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 33.0 1
G. Tinnerman 6 33.0 1 45
M. Lawler 31 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 38.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 38.0 0
M. Lawler 1 38.0 0 38
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Hargrove 6 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 17.6 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 17.6 24 0
R. Hargrove 5 17.6 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Milton 14 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 2.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 2.0 4 0
M. Milton 2 2.0 4 0
Oregon
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Herbert 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.6% 281 5 2 219.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.6% 281 5 2 219.5
J. Herbert 10/21 281 5 2
B. Burmeister 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
20% 11 0 0 38.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
20% 11 0 0 38.5
B. Burmeister 1/5 11 0 0
J. Hollins 11 LB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
J. Hollins 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Verdell 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 51 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 51 0
C. Verdell 13 51 0 11
J. Herbert 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 41 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 41 1
J. Herbert 6 41 1 37
D. Felix 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 38 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 38 0
D. Felix 8 38 0 13
Tr. Dye 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 37 0
Tr. Dye 7 37 0 9
T. Brooks-James 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 27 0
T. Brooks-James 5 27 0 15
B. Burmeister 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
B. Burmeister 1 9 0 9
C. Habibi-Likio 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 1
C. Habibi-Likio 1 5 1 5
T. Griffin 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
T. Griffin 1 4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Griffin 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 83 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 83 1
T. Griffin 1 83 1 83
J. Redd 30 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 81 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 81 2
J. Redd 2 81 2 48
T. Brooks-James 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 53 0
T. Brooks-James 1 53 0 53
J. Johnson III 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 40 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 40 1
J. Johnson III 1 40 1 40
D. Mitchell 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 26 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 1
D. Mitchell 3 26 1 11
J. Breeland 27 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Breeland 1 5 0 5
D. Felix 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Felix 0 0 0 0
C. McCormick 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
C. McCormick 1 -2 0 -2
Defense T-A SACK INT
U. Amadi 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 1.0
U. Amadi 1-0 1.0 1
J. Hollins 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Hollins 1-0 1.0 0
J. Jelks 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
J. Jelks 0-1 0.5 0
Tr. Dye 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
Tr. Dye 0-0 0.0 1
Au. Faoliu 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
Au. Faoliu 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Z. Emerson 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 8/8
SEASON FG XP
0/0 8/8
Z. Emerson 0/0 0 8/8 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Maimone 42 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 41.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 41.3 1
B. Maimone 3 41.3 1 46
T. Snee 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 38.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 38.0 0
T. Snee 2 38.0 0 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Brooks-James 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 20.0 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 20.0 26 0
T. Brooks-James 3 20.0 26 0
H. Kampmoyer 48 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 0.5 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 0.5 1 0
H. Kampmoyer 2 0.5 1 0
Tr. Dye 26 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
Tr. Dye 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
U. Amadi 7 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
U. Amadi 1 1.0 1 0
Tr. Dye 26 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
Tr. Dye 1 1.0 1 0
J. Holland 8 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
J. Holland 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:04 BGREEN 39 3:15 9 42 FG
9:44 BGREEN 27 4:34 11 73 TD
3:14 BGREEN 18 3:01 8 49 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:13 BGREEN 25 0:44 3 54 Fumble
9:47 BGREEN 25 1:57 5 9 Punt
7:02 BGREEN 11 1:16 4 -11 Safety
3:47 BGREEN 25 3:41 13 74 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BGREEN 25 1:15 3 -1 INT
13:31 BGREEN 24 3:00 5 32 Punt
9:31 BGREEN 17 3:29 8 28 Punt
4:19 BGREEN 19 1:26 3 81 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:56 BGREEN 3 2:01 4 23 Punt
12:00 BGREEN 40 1:18 5 20
9:51 BGREEN 45 0:30 2 4 INT
7:28 BGREEN 19 1:56 3 9 Punt
4:00 BGREEN 20 2:02 3 8 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OREG 18 0:49 4 1 Punt
10:37 OREG 26 0:46 3 8 Punt
5:05 OREG 25 1:47 6 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:08 OREG 33 0:00 13 67
11:22 BGREEN 21 1:35 5 13 TD
7:37 OREG 45 0:30 2 40 TD
5:38 OREG 39 1:51 5 61 TD
0:04 OREG 34 0:00 1 15 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:18 OREG 13 0:42 2 4 TD
5:54 OREG 21 1:22 6 18 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
2:52 OREG 40 2:48 10 35 INT
12:48 OREG 32 0:40 3 -1 Punt
9:56 OREG 40 0:00 1 60 INT
9:14 OREG 49 1:42 5 51 TD
5:26 OREG 45 1:13 3 3 Punt
1:51 OREG 35 1:19 4 22
