Fromm throws 2 TD passes as No. 3 Georgia routs Austin Peay

  • Sep 01, 2018

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) Jake Fromm threw two scoring passes while sharing time with freshman Justin Fields and No. 3 Georgia showed off some new firepower in rolling past Austin Peay 45-0 on Saturday.

Georgia (1-0) flashed big-play potential, including a 59-yard touchdown pass from Fromm to Mecole Hardman and a 72-yard scoring run by Demetris Robertson, who was making his debut.

Fromm completed 12 of 16 passes for 157 yards, including a 10-yard scoring pass to Riley Ridley. Fields, one of the headliners in coach Kirby Smart's top-ranked class of signees, made his debut on the Bulldogs' first second-quarter possession and started the second half.

Fields completed 7 of 8 passes for 63 yards, including a 12-yard scoring pass to Isaac Nauta. Fields also had three carries for 33 yards in his first opportunity to flash his dual-threat talents.

''I thought both of us put the team in good situations,'' Fromm said, adding that sharing playing time didn't affect his rhythm ''too much.''

Walk-on quarterback Matthew Downing played most of the second half.

Georgia, which lost to Alabama in last season's national championship game, led 38-0 at halftime.

With an eye on next week's Southeastern Conference opener at South Carolina, Georgia coach Kirby Smart probably hid most of his playbook. Still, there will be much for the Gamecocks to study, including the explosive addition of California transfer Robertson, whose 72-yard touchdown run came on his first touch.

''I thought for his first touch to be a touchdown was incredible,'' Smart said.

Austin Peay (0-1), No. 22 in the STATS FCS Top 25, was held to 152 yards. Logan Birchfield was wide left on a 37-yard field goal attempt in the second quarter, spoiling the Governors' best chance to dodge the shutout.

Governors coach Will Healy said some of his players didn't react well to the challenge of facing Georgia.

''We seemed to have a bit of division,'' Healy said. ''Some guys weren't quite as coachable when some adversity hit. We've got to fix the in-house things much more than we have to fix the schematic things or the ball security things or anything like that.''

The lopsided score and 90-degree heat sent about half of the crowd toward the exits at halftime.

The fourth quarter was shortened to 10 minutes. NCAA rules provide for that option by mutual agreement of the opposing head coaches and the referee.

Smart said he agreed to Healy's suggestion for the shorter period.

THE TAKEAWAY

Austin Peay: Quarterback Jeremiah Oatsvall was pulled after his fumbled pitch, recovered by Georgia's D'Andre Walker, on the Governors' second possession. JaVaughn Craig played most of the remainder of the half and opened the second half, though Oatsvall returned and completed 7 of 10 passes for 25 yards. Craig completed 6 of 11 passes for 36 yards and had four carries for 21 yards.

Georgia: Even though the competition wasn't on par with what awaits in the SEC, the Bulldogs displayed renewed depth after losing six players to the NFL draft. D'Andre Swift ran for 43 yards with an 8-yard touchdown run and Elijah Holyfield ran for 24 yards with a touchdown as the leaders of a four-man tailback committee that must replace 2017 seniors Nick Chubb and Sony Michel. Freshman tailback James Cook had runs of 36 and 26 yards in the second half.

POLL IMPLICATION

Georgia had little to gain in national respect when opening against the FCS opponent. The Bulldogs dominated and probably showed sufficient promise to protect their spot high in the Top 25.

TARGETING PENALTY

Cook was called for targeting for his hit on punt returner Deangelo Wilson after Wilson called for a fair catch in the fourth quarter. Cook will have to sit out the first half of next week's game at South Carolina.

UP NEXT

Austin Peay: The Governors play Presbyterian on Saturday night in their home opener.

Georgia: The Bulldogs open their Southeastern Conference schedule when they visit South Carolina on Saturday.

---

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:44
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
45
Touchdown 5:44
1-J.Fields complete to 18-I.Nauta. 18-I.Nauta runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
60
yds
02:46
pos
0
44
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:28
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
38
Touchdown 1:28
11-J.Fromm complete to 4-M.Hardman. 4-M.Hardman runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
70
yds
01:10
pos
0
37
Point After TD 4:50
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
31
Touchdown 4:50
13-E.Holyfield runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
110
yds
04:39
pos
0
30
Point After TD 10:29
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
24
Touchdown 10:29
16-D.Robertson runs 72 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
79
yds
01:10
pos
0
23
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:41
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
17
Touchdown 2:41
7-D.Swift runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
8
yds
00:05
pos
0
16
Point After TD 3:27
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
10
Touchdown 3:27
11-J.Fromm complete to 8-R.Ridley. 8-R.Ridley runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
80
yds
03:50
pos
0
9
Field Goal 10:45
98-R.Blankenship 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
41
yds
04:10
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 7 21
Rushing 4 8
Passing 3 13
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 2-13 4-9
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 152 508
Total Plays 50 60
Avg Gain 3.0 8.5
Net Yards Rushing 91 284
Rush Attempts 29 33
Avg Rush Yards 3.1 8.6
Net Yards Passing 61 224
Comp. - Att. 13-21 21-27
Yards Per Pass 2.9 8.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties - Yards 3-15 3-40
Touchdowns 0 6
Rushing TDs 0 3
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 8-40.0 3-55.0
Return Yards 0 38
Punts - Returns 0-0 4-14
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 1-24
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 0/1 7/7
Extra Points 0/0 6/6
Field Goals 0/1 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Austin Peay 0-0 00000
3 Georgia 0-0 17217045
Sanford Stadium Athens, GA
 61 PASS YDS 224
91 RUSH YDS 284
152 TOTAL YDS 508
Austin Peay
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Craig 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 36 0 0 82.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 36 0 0 82.0
J. Craig 6/11 36 0 0
J. Oatsvall 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70% 25 0 0 91.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70% 25 0 0 91.0
J. Oatsvall 7/10 25 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Rollins-Davis 14 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 32 0
D. Rollins-Davis 3 32 0 14
J. Craig 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 21 0
J. Craig 4 21 0 11
D. Wilson 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 16 0
D. Wilson 2 16 0 9
A. Tanner 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 14 0
A. Tanner 6 14 0 6
T. Nation 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 9 0
T. Nation 7 9 0 4
P. Momodu 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 5 0
P. Momodu 4 5 0 4
J. Parker 12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
J. Parker 1 0 0 0
J. Oatsvall 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -6 0
J. Oatsvall 2 -6 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Wilson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 25 0
D. Wilson 4 25 0 12
D. Montgomery 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
D. Montgomery 2 15 0 10
J. Alexander 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
J. Alexander 2 10 0 7
T. Nation 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
T. Nation 1 4 0 4
G. Soumare 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
G. Soumare 1 4 0 4
P. Momodu 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
P. Momodu 1 2 0 2
B. Harley 2 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 1 0
B. Harley 2 1 0 1
T. Pruitt 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Pruitt 0 0 0 0
C. Simmons 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Simmons 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Scholato 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
G. Scholato 6-1 0.0 0
M. Davis 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
M. Davis 5-0 0.0 0
J. Bryant 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Bryant 4-0 0.0 0
M. Gayle 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
M. Gayle 4-1 0.0 0
I. Norman 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
I. Norman 4-1 0.0 0
N. Howard 88 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
N. Howard 3-0 0.0 0
R. Davis 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Davis 3-0 0.0 0
J. Tobin 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Tobin 2-1 0.0 0
J. Bond 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Bond 2-0 0.0 0
P. Walker 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
P. Walker 2-2 0.0 0
K. Jackson 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Jackson 2-0 0.0 0
T. Taylor 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Taylor 1-0 0.0 0
D. James 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. James 1-0 0.0 0
C. Hopkins 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Hopkins 1-0 0.0 0
D. Market 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Market 1-0 0.0 0
E. Shepard 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
E. Shepard 1-1 0.0 0
B. Lopes 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Lopes 1-0 0.0 0
E. Francis 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Francis 1-0 0.0 0
C. Brown 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Brown 1-1 0.0 0
E. Beddoe 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Beddoe 1-0 0.0 0
T. Hodges 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Hodges 0-1 0.0 0
A. Maloata 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Maloata 0-1 0.0 0
J. Williams 2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
J. Williams 0-3 0.0 0
K. Cummings 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Cummings 0-1 0.0 0
S. Whittinghill 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
S. Whittinghill 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Birchfield 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
0/1 0/0
L. Birchfield 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Stuart 39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 40.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 40.0 0
D. Stuart 8 40.0 0 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Georgia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Fromm 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 157 2 0 198.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 157 2 0 198.7
J. Fromm 12/16 157 2 0
J. Fields 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
87.5% 63 1 0 194.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
87.5% 63 1 0 194.9
J. Fields 7/8 63 1 0
M. Downing 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 4 0 0 77.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 4 0 0 77.9
M. Downing 2/3 4 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Robertson 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 72 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 72 1
D. Robertson 1 72 1 72
J. Cook 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 66 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 66 0
J. Cook 6 66 0 36
D. Swift 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 43 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 43 1
D. Swift 8 43 1 15
J. Fields 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 33 0
J. Fields 3 33 0 17
E. Holyfield 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 24 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 24 1
E. Holyfield 5 24 1 17
T. Simmons 87 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 19 0
T. Simmons 1 19 0 19
P. Hudson 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 16 0
P. Hudson 3 16 0 11
L. Tidwell 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
L. Tidwell 2 8 0 5
M. Downing 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
M. Downing 1 2 0 2
B. Herrien 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
B. Herrien 1 2 0 2
I. Donald-McIntyre 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
I. Donald-McIntyre 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Hardman 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 63 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 63 1
M. Hardman 2 63 1 59
D. Swift 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 33 0
D. Swift 4 33 0 12
R. Ridley 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 33 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 33 1
R. Ridley 3 33 1 12
A. Crumpton 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
A. Crumpton 2 20 0 12
B. Herrien 35 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 20 0
B. Herrien 3 20 0 13
T. Blount 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
T. Blount 1 19 0 19
I. Nauta 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 1
I. Nauta 1 12 1 12
J. Holloman 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Holloman 1 7 0 7
J. Cook 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
J. Cook 2 7 0 7
C. Woerner 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
C. Woerner 1 6 0 6
L. Ford 45 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
L. Ford 1 4 0 4
T. Simmons 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Simmons 0 0 0 0
E. Holyfield 13 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
E. Holyfield 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Reed 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
J. Reed 6-0 0.0 0
D. Gibbs 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Gibbs 3-1 0.0 0
M. Rice 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Rice 2-1 0.0 0
M. Herring 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Herring 2-0 0.0 0
J. Taylor 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Taylor 2-0 0.0 0
A. Anderson 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Anderson 2-0 0.0 0
T. Campbell 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Campbell 2-0 0.0 0
J. Davis 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Davis 2-0 0.0 0
J. Rochester 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Rochester 2-1 0.0 0
E. Stokes 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Stokes 2-0 0.0 0
R. LeCounte 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. LeCounte 2-0 0.0 0
Q. Walker 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Q. Walker 2-0 0.0 0
T. Crowder 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Crowder 1-1 0.0 0
D. Baker 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Baker 1-0 0.0 0
J. Young 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Young 1-0 0.0 0
W. Poole 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Poole 1-0 0.0 0
O. Reese 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
O. Reese 1-0 0.0 0
N. McBride 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. McBride 1-0 0.0 0
M. Barnett 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Barnett 1-0 0.0 0
L. Brini 36 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Brini 1-0 0.0 0
N. Patrick 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Patrick 1-0 0.0 0
R. Beal Jr. 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Beal Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
W. Grant 84 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
W. Grant 1-2 0.0 0
C. Tindall 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Tindall 1-0 0.0 0
D. Marshall 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Marshall 0-1 0.0 0
M. Webb 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Webb 0-1 0.0 0
D. Wyatt 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
D. Wyatt 0-2 0.0 0
T. Clark 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Clark 0-1 0.0 0
K. Wyatt 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Wyatt 0-1 0.0 0
J. Ledbetter 13 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Ledbetter 0-2 0.0 0
J. Skole 42 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Skole 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Blankenship 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
1/1 6/6
R. Blankenship 1/1 34 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Camarda 90 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 55.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 55.0 0
J. Camarda 3 55.0 0 63
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Herrien 35 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
B. Herrien 1 24.0 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Crumpton 25 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 3.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 3.0 9 0
A. Crumpton 3 3.0 9 0
M. Hardman 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
M. Hardman 1 5.0 5 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:42 AP 25 3:18 7 24 Punt
3:27 AP 25 0:31 2 -5 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
2:41 AP 25 2:07 10 55 FG Miss
10:29 AP 25 0:54 3 3 Punt
4:50 AP 25 2:06 3 4 Punt
1:28 AP 25 1:14 3 7 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 AP 25 2:21 5 20 Punt
10:47 AP 20 2:02 3 7 Punt
5:44 AP 25 1:24 3 5 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:45 AP 20 0:00 3 3 Punt
6:30 AP 24 3:24 8 32 Downs
0:59 AP 20 0:39 3 3
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 UGA 42 4:10 9 41 FG
7:17 UGA 20 3:50 11 80 TD
2:46 AP 8 0:05 1 8 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:39 UGA 21 1:10 3 79 TD
9:29 UGA 31 4:39 9 69 TD
2:38 UGA 30 1:10 4 70 TD
0:06 UGA 35 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:27 UGA 20 1:30 4 25 Punt
8:30 UGA 40 2:46 5 60 TD
4:05 UGA 30 3:10 7 50 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:30 UGA 25 1:47 3 4 Punt
2:54 UGA 28 1:43 3 9 Punt
