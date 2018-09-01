|
|
|AP
|UGA
Fromm throws 2 TD passes as No. 3 Georgia routs Austin Peay
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) Jake Fromm threw two scoring passes while sharing time with freshman Justin Fields and No. 3 Georgia showed off some new firepower in rolling past Austin Peay 45-0 on Saturday.
Georgia (1-0) flashed big-play potential, including a 59-yard touchdown pass from Fromm to Mecole Hardman and a 72-yard scoring run by Demetris Robertson, who was making his debut.
Fromm completed 12 of 16 passes for 157 yards, including a 10-yard scoring pass to Riley Ridley. Fields, one of the headliners in coach Kirby Smart's top-ranked class of signees, made his debut on the Bulldogs' first second-quarter possession and started the second half.
Fields completed 7 of 8 passes for 63 yards, including a 12-yard scoring pass to Isaac Nauta. Fields also had three carries for 33 yards in his first opportunity to flash his dual-threat talents.
''I thought both of us put the team in good situations,'' Fromm said, adding that sharing playing time didn't affect his rhythm ''too much.''
Walk-on quarterback Matthew Downing played most of the second half.
Georgia, which lost to Alabama in last season's national championship game, led 38-0 at halftime.
With an eye on next week's Southeastern Conference opener at South Carolina, Georgia coach Kirby Smart probably hid most of his playbook. Still, there will be much for the Gamecocks to study, including the explosive addition of California transfer Robertson, whose 72-yard touchdown run came on his first touch.
''I thought for his first touch to be a touchdown was incredible,'' Smart said.
Austin Peay (0-1), No. 22 in the STATS FCS Top 25, was held to 152 yards. Logan Birchfield was wide left on a 37-yard field goal attempt in the second quarter, spoiling the Governors' best chance to dodge the shutout.
Governors coach Will Healy said some of his players didn't react well to the challenge of facing Georgia.
''We seemed to have a bit of division,'' Healy said. ''Some guys weren't quite as coachable when some adversity hit. We've got to fix the in-house things much more than we have to fix the schematic things or the ball security things or anything like that.''
The lopsided score and 90-degree heat sent about half of the crowd toward the exits at halftime.
The fourth quarter was shortened to 10 minutes. NCAA rules provide for that option by mutual agreement of the opposing head coaches and the referee.
Smart said he agreed to Healy's suggestion for the shorter period.
THE TAKEAWAY
Austin Peay: Quarterback Jeremiah Oatsvall was pulled after his fumbled pitch, recovered by Georgia's D'Andre Walker, on the Governors' second possession. JaVaughn Craig played most of the remainder of the half and opened the second half, though Oatsvall returned and completed 7 of 10 passes for 25 yards. Craig completed 6 of 11 passes for 36 yards and had four carries for 21 yards.
Georgia: Even though the competition wasn't on par with what awaits in the SEC, the Bulldogs displayed renewed depth after losing six players to the NFL draft. D'Andre Swift ran for 43 yards with an 8-yard touchdown run and Elijah Holyfield ran for 24 yards with a touchdown as the leaders of a four-man tailback committee that must replace 2017 seniors Nick Chubb and Sony Michel. Freshman tailback James Cook had runs of 36 and 26 yards in the second half.
POLL IMPLICATION
Georgia had little to gain in national respect when opening against the FCS opponent. The Bulldogs dominated and probably showed sufficient promise to protect their spot high in the Top 25.
TARGETING PENALTY
Cook was called for targeting for his hit on punt returner Deangelo Wilson after Wilson called for a fair catch in the fourth quarter. Cook will have to sit out the first half of next week's game at South Carolina.
UP NEXT
Austin Peay: The Governors play Presbyterian on Saturday night in their home opener.
Georgia: The Bulldogs open their Southeastern Conference schedule when they visit South Carolina on Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|7
|21
|Rushing
|4
|8
|Passing
|3
|13
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-13
|4-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|152
|508
|Total Plays
|50
|60
|Avg Gain
|3.0
|8.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|91
|284
|Rush Attempts
|29
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|8.6
|Net Yards Passing
|61
|224
|Comp. - Att.
|13-21
|21-27
|Yards Per Pass
|2.9
|8.3
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|3-15
|3-40
|Touchdowns
|0
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-40.0
|3-55.0
|Return Yards
|0
|38
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|4-14
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-24
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|0/1
|7/7
|Extra Points
|0/0
|6/6
|Field Goals
|0/1
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|61
|PASS YDS
|224
|
|
|91
|RUSH YDS
|284
|
|
|152
|TOTAL YDS
|508
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Craig 3 QB
|J. Craig
|6/11
|36
|0
|0
|
J. Oatsvall 6 QB
|J. Oatsvall
|7/10
|25
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Rollins-Davis 14 RB
|D. Rollins-Davis
|3
|32
|0
|14
|
J. Craig 3 QB
|J. Craig
|4
|21
|0
|11
|
D. Wilson 11 WR
|D. Wilson
|2
|16
|0
|9
|
A. Tanner 21 RB
|A. Tanner
|6
|14
|0
|6
|
T. Nation 4 RB
|T. Nation
|7
|9
|0
|4
|
P. Momodu 22 RB
|P. Momodu
|4
|5
|0
|4
|
J. Parker 12 WR
|J. Parker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Oatsvall 6 QB
|J. Oatsvall
|2
|-6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Wilson 11 WR
|D. Wilson
|4
|25
|0
|12
|
D. Montgomery 1 WR
|D. Montgomery
|2
|15
|0
|10
|
J. Alexander 8 WR
|J. Alexander
|2
|10
|0
|7
|
T. Nation 4 RB
|T. Nation
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
G. Soumare 10 WR
|G. Soumare
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
P. Momodu 22 RB
|P. Momodu
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
B. Harley 2 QB
|B. Harley
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
T. Pruitt 18 TE
|T. Pruitt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Simmons 86 WR
|C. Simmons
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Scholato 36 LB
|G. Scholato
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Davis 1 DB
|M. Davis
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bryant 26 DB
|J. Bryant
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Gayle 91 DL
|M. Gayle
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Norman 8 DB
|I. Norman
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Howard 88 DL
|N. Howard
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Davis 17 DB
|R. Davis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tobin 16 DB
|J. Tobin
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bond 7 DB
|J. Bond
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Walker 5 LB
|P. Walker
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jackson 13 DB
|K. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Taylor 9 DB
|T. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. James 23 LB
|D. James
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hopkins 4 LB
|C. Hopkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Market 14 DB
|D. Market
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Shepard 18 LB
|E. Shepard
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Lopes 31 LB
|B. Lopes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Francis 6 DB
|E. Francis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brown 50 DL
|C. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Beddoe 20 DB
|E. Beddoe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hodges 44 DL
|T. Hodges
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Maloata 55 DL
|A. Maloata
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 2 DL
|J. Williams
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Cummings 3 DB
|K. Cummings
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Whittinghill 48 DL
|S. Whittinghill
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Birchfield 37 K
|L. Birchfield
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Stuart 39 P
|D. Stuart
|8
|40.0
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Fromm 11 QB
|J. Fromm
|12/16
|157
|2
|0
|
J. Fields 1 QB
|J. Fields
|7/8
|63
|1
|0
|
M. Downing 17 QB
|M. Downing
|2/3
|4
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Robertson 16 WR
|D. Robertson
|1
|72
|1
|72
|
J. Cook 6 RB
|J. Cook
|6
|66
|0
|36
|
D. Swift 7 RB
|D. Swift
|8
|43
|1
|15
|
J. Fields 1 QB
|J. Fields
|3
|33
|0
|17
|
E. Holyfield 13 RB
|E. Holyfield
|5
|24
|1
|17
|
T. Simmons 87 WR
|T. Simmons
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
P. Hudson 24 RB
|P. Hudson
|3
|16
|0
|11
|
L. Tidwell 29 RB
|L. Tidwell
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
M. Downing 17 QB
|M. Downing
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
B. Herrien 35 RB
|B. Herrien
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
I. Donald-McIntyre 33 RB
|I. Donald-McIntyre
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Hardman 4 WR
|M. Hardman
|2
|63
|1
|59
|
D. Swift 7 RB
|D. Swift
|4
|33
|0
|12
|
R. Ridley 8 WR
|R. Ridley
|3
|33
|1
|12
|
A. Crumpton 25 WR
|A. Crumpton
|2
|20
|0
|12
|
B. Herrien 35 RB
|B. Herrien
|3
|20
|0
|13
|
T. Blount 14 WR
|T. Blount
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
I. Nauta 18 TE
|I. Nauta
|1
|12
|1
|12
|
J. Holloman 9 WR
|J. Holloman
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Cook 6 RB
|J. Cook
|2
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Woerner 89 TE
|C. Woerner
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
L. Ford 45 TE
|L. Ford
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Simmons 87 WR
|T. Simmons
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Holyfield 13 RB
|E. Holyfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Reed 20 DB
|J. Reed
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gibbs 8 DB
|D. Gibbs
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Rice 32 LB
|M. Rice
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Herring 10 DL
|M. Herring
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 44 LB
|J. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Anderson 56 LB
|A. Anderson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Campbell 3 DB
|T. Campbell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 99 DL
|J. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rochester 5 DL
|J. Rochester
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Stokes 27 DB
|E. Stokes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. LeCounte 2 DB
|R. LeCounte
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Walker 25 LB
|Q. Walker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Crowder 30 LB
|T. Crowder
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Baker 18 DB
|D. Baker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Young 92 DE
|J. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Poole 31 DB
|W. Poole
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Reese 17 DB
|O. Reese
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. McBride 22 LB
|N. McBride
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Barnett 94 DT
|M. Barnett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Brini 36 DB
|L. Brini
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Patrick 6 LB
|N. Patrick
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Beal Jr. 33 LB
|R. Beal Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Grant 84 LB
|W. Grant
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tindall 41 LB
|C. Tindall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Marshall 51 LB
|D. Marshall
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Webb 23 DB
|M. Webb
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wyatt 95 DL
|D. Wyatt
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Clark 52 DL
|T. Clark
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wyatt 91 DL
|K. Wyatt
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ledbetter 13 DE
|J. Ledbetter
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Skole 42 DB
|J. Skole
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Blankenship 98 K
|R. Blankenship
|1/1
|34
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Camarda 90 K
|J. Camarda
|3
|55.0
|0
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Herrien 35 RB
|B. Herrien
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Crumpton 25 WR
|A. Crumpton
|3
|3.0
|9
|0
|
M. Hardman 4 WR
|M. Hardman
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
