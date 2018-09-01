Drive Chart
Fourcade leads Nicholls to 26-23 overtime win over Kansas

  Sep 01, 2018

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) Chase Fourcade ran in a 4-yard touchdown in overtime and Nicholls upset Kansas 26-23 on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.

When the Colonels' Damion Jeanpiere's muffed punt return led to the Jayhawks taking the lead late in the fourth quarter, it seemed as though their resilient upset attempt could go to waste. But Nicholls then marched down the field to tie the game with under a minute left and outplayed Kansas in overtime to secure the road victory.

''Big win for the football program, for the school, for the whole community,'' Nicholls coach Tim Rebowe said. ''I told the guys, I'm always proud of them, but I've never been more proud of them than tonight, how they came in and fought. It's a group of guys who believe.''

Nicholls came into an optimism-filled David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium and spoiled Kansas' home opener in a game few expected them to win. The Colonels, of course, belong to that few.

''None of our players thought, `Well, since we're playing an FBS team, we don't have a chance to win,''' Fourcade said. ''I feel like everybody on this team, we've always got that confidence and that mentality that we can win every game.''

After holding the Jayhawks to a field goal in overtime, Fourcade answered with a five-play touchdown drive aided by a pass interference call. He finished with just 142 yards passing and no scores in the air but rushed for 51 yards and the late touchdown.

Kendall Bussey added 123 yards rushing and a touchdown out of the backfield, and Dontrel Taylor punched in a score as well.

The Colonels got the ball rolling early, marching down the field for a nine-play, 78-yard touchdown drive on their first possession. Kansas' defense buckled down for the rest of the first half with the only other score coming after a 55-yard completion by Fourcade to Jeanpiere to set up a 28-yard field goal from Lorran Fonseca.

It was a struggle for Nicholls to string together much in the beginning of the second half, but it finally broke through when Bussey burst through the line to find nothing but green in front of him en route to a 40-yard touchdown run.

Kansas' offense had some success early as Peyton Bender found Steven Sims for a touchdown on the second drive to cap an efficient effort that included two nice runs for first downs. But then Sims dropped an easy score in the end zone next time out, and Kansas had to settle for a field goal.

Bender finished 19-of-35 passing for 187 yards and two touchdowns. Miles Kendrick also saw some time under center, leading one series that resulted in a punt early in the second quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

Kansas falls to an FCS school in what was expected to be its least-challenging game of the season - not a good start to a make-or-break season for coach David Beaty.

Nicholls grabs a statement victory over the Big 12-trained Kansas, a promising sign for what looks to be a promising season.

UP NEXT

Kansas travels to Central Michigan on Saturday for its only non-conference road game. The Jayhawks haven't won a game on the road since Sept. 9, 2009.

Nicholls heads to nearby Tulane for another road test on Saturday.

---

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Scoring Summary
Overtime
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown
9-C.Fourcade runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
30
yds
pos
26
23
Field Goal
7-G.Rui 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
6
yds
pos
20
23
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:52
49-L.Fonseca 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
50
yds
03:34
pos
20
20
Two Point Conversion 4:26
11-S.Sims complete to 89-M.Saunders. 89-M.Saunders to NIC End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
20
Touchdown 4:26
7-P.Bender complete to 14-K.Johnson. 14-K.Johnson runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
4
yds
02:22
pos
17
18
Safety 13:24
to NIC End Zone FUMBLES. to NIC End Zone for no gain. to NIC End Zone for no gain safety.
plays
yds
pos
17
12
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:50
49-L.Fonseca extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
10
Touchdown 3:50
2-K.Bussey runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
58
yds
02:41
pos
16
10
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 4:10
49-L.Fonseca 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
74
yds
02:34
pos
10
10
Field Goal 13:05
7-G.Rui 54 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
51
yds
01:02
pos
7
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:34
7-G.Rui extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 3:34
7-P.Bender complete to 11-S.Sims. 11-S.Sims runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
17
plays
80
yds
06:55
pos
7
6
Point After TD 10:29
49-L.Fonseca extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 10:29
1-D.Taylor runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
78
yds
03:18
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 14
Rushing 12 5
Passing 4 8
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 10-20 6-17
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 329 207
Total Plays 74 70
Avg Gain 4.4 3.0
Net Yards Rushing 187 56
Rush Attempts 50 32
Avg Rush Yards 3.7 1.8
Net Yards Passing 142 151
Comp. - Att. 12-24 21-38
Yards Per Pass 5.9 4.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 6-48
Penalties - Yards 6-35 7-54
Touchdowns 3 2
Rushing TDs 3 0
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 2-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 6-40.7 9-45.3
Return Yards 34 46
Punts - Returns 2-19 2-26
Kickoffs - Returns 1-15 1-20
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 4/4 3/3
Extra Points 2/2 1/1
Field Goals 2/2 2/2
Safeties 0 1
1234 OTT
Nicholls State 1-0 7373626
Kansas 0-1 73010323
Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS) Lawrence, KS
 142 PASS YDS 151
187 RUSH YDS 56
329 TOTAL YDS 207
Nicholls State
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Fourcade 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 142 0 0 99.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 142 0 0 99.7
C. Fourcade 12/24 142 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Taylor 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 51 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 51 1
D. Taylor 9 51 1 19
C. Fourcade 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 44 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 44 1
C. Fourcade 11 44 1 13
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Jeanpiere Jr. 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 67 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 67 0
D. Jeanpiere Jr. 2 67 0 55
S. Guarisco 33 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
S. Guarisco 1 7 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Mims 34 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
K. Mims 5-0 0.0 0
C. Abraham 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
C. Abraham 5-0 0.0 0
A. Pittman 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
A. Pittman 5-0 0.0 0
E. Veron 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 2.0
E. Veron 5-0 2.0 0
S. Laiche 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 2.0
S. Laiche 5-0 2.0 0
J. Lewis 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Lewis 4-0 0.0 0
L. James 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
L. James 3-0 1.0 0
A. Martin 44 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Martin 3-0 0.0 0
H. White 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
H. White 3-1 0.0 0
K. Johnson 38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
K. Johnson 2-0 1.0 0
D. Adams Jr. 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Adams Jr. 2-1 0.0 0
R. Ollie 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Ollie 1-0 0.0 0
K. Dotson 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Dotson 1-0 0.0 0
D. Simoneaux 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Simoneaux 1-0 0.0 0
D. Evans 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Evans 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Jones 99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 40.7 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 40.7 3
W. Jones 6 40.7 3 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Dullary 12 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
J. Dullary 1 15.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Jeanpiere Jr. 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 9.5 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 9.5 23 0
D. Jeanpiere Jr. 2 9.5 23 0
Kansas
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
P. Bender 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.3% 187 2 0 118.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.3% 187 2 0 118.0
P. Bender 19/35 187 2 0
M. Kendrick 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 12 0 0 100.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 12 0 0 100.3
M. Kendrick 2/3 12 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Herbert 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 61 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 61 0
K. Herbert 12 61 0 23
D. Williams 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 35 0
D. Williams 6 35 0 23
M. Kendrick 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
M. Kendrick 2 1 0 4
P. Bender 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 -15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 -15 0
P. Bender 10 -15 0 15
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Johnson Jr. 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 54 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 54 1
K. Johnson Jr. 3 54 1 31
S. Robinson Jr. 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 43 0
S. Robinson Jr. 4 43 0 18
S. Sims Jr. 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 29 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 29 1
S. Sims Jr. 4 29 1 10
Q. Hampton 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 24 0
Q. Hampton 1 24 0 24
J. Booker 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 19 0
J. Booker 3 19 0 8
M. Saunders 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
M. Saunders 2 10 0 8
E. Fairs 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
E. Fairs 1 8 0 8
K. Herbert 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 0
K. Herbert 2 8 0 5
D. Williams 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
D. Williams 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Dineen Jr. 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
13-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
13-2 0 0.0
J. Dineen Jr. 13-2 0.0 0
K. Loneker Jr. 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
K. Loneker Jr. 8-1 0.0 0
D. Wise 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
D. Wise 7-1 0.0 0
B. Torneden 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
B. Torneden 5-2 0.0 0
H. Defense 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
H. Defense 4-0 0.0 0
M. Lee 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Lee 3-1 0.0 0
K. Johnson 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
K. Johnson 3-0 1.0 0
T. Miller Jr. 22 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Miller Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
B. Lipscomb 58 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Lipscomb 2-0 0.0 0
J. Holmes 88 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Holmes 2-0 0.0 0
S. Taylor 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Taylor 2-0 0.0 0
J. Dineen 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Dineen 1-0 0.0 0
I. Holani 6 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Holani 1-0 0.0 0
K. Simmons 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Simmons 1-0 0.0 0
W. McCaleb 44 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. McCaleb 1-0 0.0 0
C. Harris 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Harris 1-1 0.0 0
D. Moragne 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Moragne 1-0 0.0 0
R. Thomas 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Thomas 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Rui 7 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
2/2 1/1
G. Rui 2/2 54 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Thompson 80 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 47.0 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 47.0 3
K. Thompson 8 47.0 3 62
D. Gagen 92 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 32.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 32.0 1
D. Gagen 1 32.0 1 32
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Sims Jr. 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
S. Sims Jr. 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Lassiter II 83 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 13.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 13.0 21 0
K. Lassiter II 2 13.0 21 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:47 NICHST 22 3:18 9 78 TD
3:34 NICHST 35 1:52 4 8 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:00 NICHST 25 3:33 6 18 Punt
6:44 NICHST 20 2:34 8 69 FG
2:09 NICHST 35 0:49 3 1 Punt
0:03 NICHST 20 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 NICHST 23 0:57 3 0 Punt
12:16 NICHST 30 3:22 6 22 Punt
6:31 NICHST 42 2:41 6 58 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:29 NICHST 12 1:14 7 -12 Safety
12:16 NICHST 39 1:16 3 -2 Punt
9:49 NICHST 10 2:54 6 18 Punt
4:26 NICHST 25 3:34 9 41 FG
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
KANSAS 25 6 25 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 KANSAS 25 1:01 3 9 Punt
10:29 KANSAS 25 6:55 17 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:42 KANSAS 12 1:02 8 51 FG
9:14 KANSAS 18 2:24 5 20 Punt
4:06 KANSAS 25 1:51 4 7 Punt
1:11 KANSAS 21 1:00 6 25 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:26 KANSAS 50 1:10 3 4 Punt
8:47 KANSAS 8 2:10 5 5 Punt
3:50 KANSAS 25 2:10 6 18 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:12 KANSAS 37 0:56 3 2 Fumble
10:51 NICHST 38 0:55 4 -9 Punt
6:48 KANSAS 45 2:22 7 55 TD
0:47 KANSAS 35 0:03 2 -7
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
NICHST 25 4 1 FG
