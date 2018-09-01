|
Fourcade leads Nicholls to 26-23 overtime win over Kansas
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) Chase Fourcade ran in a 4-yard touchdown in overtime and Nicholls upset Kansas 26-23 on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.
When the Colonels' Damion Jeanpiere's muffed punt return led to the Jayhawks taking the lead late in the fourth quarter, it seemed as though their resilient upset attempt could go to waste. But Nicholls then marched down the field to tie the game with under a minute left and outplayed Kansas in overtime to secure the road victory.
''Big win for the football program, for the school, for the whole community,'' Nicholls coach Tim Rebowe said. ''I told the guys, I'm always proud of them, but I've never been more proud of them than tonight, how they came in and fought. It's a group of guys who believe.''
Nicholls came into an optimism-filled David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium and spoiled Kansas' home opener in a game few expected them to win. The Colonels, of course, belong to that few.
''None of our players thought, `Well, since we're playing an FBS team, we don't have a chance to win,''' Fourcade said. ''I feel like everybody on this team, we've always got that confidence and that mentality that we can win every game.''
After holding the Jayhawks to a field goal in overtime, Fourcade answered with a five-play touchdown drive aided by a pass interference call. He finished with just 142 yards passing and no scores in the air but rushed for 51 yards and the late touchdown.
Kendall Bussey added 123 yards rushing and a touchdown out of the backfield, and Dontrel Taylor punched in a score as well.
The Colonels got the ball rolling early, marching down the field for a nine-play, 78-yard touchdown drive on their first possession. Kansas' defense buckled down for the rest of the first half with the only other score coming after a 55-yard completion by Fourcade to Jeanpiere to set up a 28-yard field goal from Lorran Fonseca.
It was a struggle for Nicholls to string together much in the beginning of the second half, but it finally broke through when Bussey burst through the line to find nothing but green in front of him en route to a 40-yard touchdown run.
Kansas' offense had some success early as Peyton Bender found Steven Sims for a touchdown on the second drive to cap an efficient effort that included two nice runs for first downs. But then Sims dropped an easy score in the end zone next time out, and Kansas had to settle for a field goal.
Bender finished 19-of-35 passing for 187 yards and two touchdowns. Miles Kendrick also saw some time under center, leading one series that resulted in a punt early in the second quarter.
THE TAKEAWAY
Kansas falls to an FCS school in what was expected to be its least-challenging game of the season - not a good start to a make-or-break season for coach David Beaty.
Nicholls grabs a statement victory over the Big 12-trained Kansas, a promising sign for what looks to be a promising season.
UP NEXT
Kansas travels to Central Michigan on Saturday for its only non-conference road game. The Jayhawks haven't won a game on the road since Sept. 9, 2009.
Nicholls heads to nearby Tulane for another road test on Saturday.
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|14
|Rushing
|12
|5
|Passing
|4
|8
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|10-20
|6-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|329
|207
|Total Plays
|74
|70
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|3.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|187
|56
|Rush Attempts
|50
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|1.8
|Net Yards Passing
|142
|151
|Comp. - Att.
|12-24
|21-38
|Yards Per Pass
|5.9
|4.0
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|0-0
|6-48
|Penalties - Yards
|6-35
|7-54
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-40.7
|9-45.3
|Return Yards
|34
|46
|Punts - Returns
|2-19
|2-26
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-15
|1-20
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|4/4
|3/3
|Extra Points
|2/2
|1/1
|Field Goals
|2/2
|2/2
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|
|142
|PASS YDS
|151
|
|
|187
|RUSH YDS
|56
|
|
|329
|TOTAL YDS
|207
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Fourcade 9 QB
|C. Fourcade
|12/24
|142
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Taylor 1 RB
|D. Taylor
|9
|51
|1
|19
|
C. Fourcade 9 QB
|C. Fourcade
|11
|44
|1
|13
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Jeanpiere Jr. 3 WR
|D. Jeanpiere Jr.
|2
|67
|0
|55
|
S. Guarisco 33 WR
|S. Guarisco
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Mims 34 DB
|K. Mims
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Abraham 31 DB
|C. Abraham
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pittman 47 LB
|A. Pittman
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Veron 48 LB
|E. Veron
|5-0
|2.0
|0
|
S. Laiche 55 DL
|S. Laiche
|5-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Lewis 27 DB
|J. Lewis
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. James 25 LB
|L. James
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Martin 44 DB
|A. Martin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. White 58 LB
|H. White
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 38 DB
|K. Johnson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Adams Jr. 4 DB
|D. Adams Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ollie 93 DL
|R. Ollie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Dotson 97 DL
|K. Dotson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Simoneaux 95 DL
|D. Simoneaux
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Evans 24 DB
|D. Evans
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Jones 99 P
|W. Jones
|6
|40.7
|3
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Dullary 12 DB
|J. Dullary
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Jeanpiere Jr. 3 WR
|D. Jeanpiere Jr.
|2
|9.5
|23
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Bender 7 QB
|P. Bender
|19/35
|187
|2
|0
|
M. Kendrick 8 QB
|M. Kendrick
|2/3
|12
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Herbert 10 RB
|K. Herbert
|12
|61
|0
|23
|
D. Williams 25 RB
|D. Williams
|6
|35
|0
|23
|
M. Kendrick 8 QB
|M. Kendrick
|2
|1
|0
|4
|
P. Bender 7 QB
|P. Bender
|10
|-15
|0
|15
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Johnson Jr. 14 WR
|K. Johnson Jr.
|3
|54
|1
|31
|
S. Robinson Jr. 5 WR
|S. Robinson Jr.
|4
|43
|0
|18
|
S. Sims Jr. 11 WR
|S. Sims Jr.
|4
|29
|1
|10
|
Q. Hampton 6 WR
|Q. Hampton
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
J. Booker 88 WR
|J. Booker
|3
|19
|0
|8
|
M. Saunders 89 TE
|M. Saunders
|2
|10
|0
|8
|
E. Fairs 3 WR
|E. Fairs
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
K. Herbert 10 RB
|K. Herbert
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
D. Williams 25 RB
|D. Williams
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Dineen Jr. 29 LB
|J. Dineen Jr.
|13-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Loneker Jr. 47 LB
|K. Loneker Jr.
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wise 96 DT
|D. Wise
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Torneden 1 S
|B. Torneden
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
H. Defense 13 CB
|H. Defense
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lee 11 S
|M. Lee
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 15 LB
|K. Johnson
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Miller Jr. 22 S
|T. Miller Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Lipscomb 58 DE
|B. Lipscomb
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Holmes 88 DT
|J. Holmes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Taylor 8 CB
|S. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dineen 43 LB
|J. Dineen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Holani 6 DT
|I. Holani
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Simmons 98 DT
|K. Simmons
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. McCaleb 44 DE
|W. McCaleb
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harris 2 CB
|C. Harris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moragne 97 DE
|D. Moragne
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Thomas 24 CB
|R. Thomas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Rui 7 K
|G. Rui
|2/2
|54
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Thompson 80 P
|K. Thompson
|8
|47.0
|3
|62
|
D. Gagen 92 P
|D. Gagen
|1
|32.0
|1
|32
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Sims Jr. 11 WR
|S. Sims Jr.
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Lassiter II 83 WR
|K. Lassiter II
|2
|13.0
|21
|0
