No. 18 Mississippi State tops SFA 63-6 in Moorhead's debut
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) Keytaon Thompson threw for 364 yards and five touchdowns, Mississippi State had 17 tackles for a loss and the 18th-ranked Bulldogs cruised to a 63-6 victory over Stephen F. Austin on Saturday night in the season opener.
Joe Moorhead won his first game as Mississippi State's head coach, and the playbook showed some of the downfield passing prowess he's promised over the past months. The Bulldogs had completions of 53, 84, 27 and 30 yards for touchdowns.
''I don't think we could have scripted a better start,'' Thompson said.
Thompson, a 6-foot-4, 225-pound sophomore, made his second career start. He was pressed into action after senior Nick Fitzgerald was suspended for the season opener for a ''violation of team policy'' that Moorhead said happened in March.
The Bulldogs appeared unfazed by that bit of adversity and the program won its 14th straight game over an opponent from the Football Championship Subdivision level.
Thompson also ran for 109 yards and two touchdowns.
Mississippi State's offense had success from the moment it stepped on the field. The first play was Thompson's short swing pass to Kylin Hill, who knifed through Stephen F. Austin's defense and ran nearly untouched for a 53-yard touchdown.
''I've got the easy part,'' Hill said. ''Just run.''
Later in the first quarter, Thompson found a completely uncovered Osirus Mitchell for an 84-yard touchdown, which was the longest pass completion for the Bulldogs in 14 years. Thompson said Mitchell was so open he had to look twice to make sure he wasn't missing a defender.
''It looked like he dropped out of a helicopter back there,'' Thompson said.
Mississippi State built a 35-3 lead by halftime, gaining 400 total yards. The second half was much less impressive, but by then the outcome wasn't in doubt.
''Great to get our first win and get off on the right foot,'' Moorhead said. ''Thought we did some very good things on offense, defense and special teams. But certainly a lot to clean up moving forward.''
Stephen F. Austin made two field goals. The Lumberjacks had 254 total yards. Foster Sawyer was 10 of 27 passing for 147 yards.
THE TAKEAWAY
Mississippi State was expected to win big and that's exactly what happened. Thompson made some good throws in his second career start - though the 13 for 31 completion rate wasn't ideal - and provides the Bulldogs with some depth at quarterback. Moorhead has already said that Fitzgerald will start next weekend against Kansas State. The defense was good as expected.
''We're big and we're disruptive,'' Mississippi State defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons said. ''With all that strength and power we're able to drive everyone back.''
Stephen F. Austin was overmatched and also had some big coverage busts that led to the lopsided result. The Lumberjacks will hope for better results when they go back to FCS-level play next weekend.
''We gave up some big plays on mental errors,'' Stephen F. Austin coach Jeff Byrd said. ''Anytime you have a quarterback run element like that, it really stretches you. It makes you play assignment football, and we were obviously outmanned.''
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Mississippi State did what it was supposed to do on Saturday, so voters probably won't have a strong opinion about the game. Expect the Bulldogs to stay around No. 18.
UP NEXT
Mississippi State travels to face Kansas State on Saturday.
Stephen F. Austin hosts Tarleton State on Saturday.
---
Follow David Brandt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/davidbrandtAP .
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|26
|Rushing
|7
|12
|Passing
|8
|12
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-18
|7-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|238
|619
|Total Plays
|78
|71
|Avg Gain
|3.1
|8.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|76
|221
|Rush Attempts
|41
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.9
|6.0
|Net Yards Passing
|162
|398
|Comp. - Att.
|15-37
|15-34
|Yards Per Pass
|4.4
|11.7
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-15
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|10-90
|6-65
|Touchdowns
|0
|9
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|0
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|10-38.5
|3-41.0
|Return Yards
|122
|123
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|6-64
|Kickoffs - Returns
|6-122
|2-59
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kicking
|2/2
|9/10
|Extra Points
|0/0
|9/9
|Field Goals
|2/2
|0/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|162
|PASS YDS
|398
|
|
|76
|RUSH YDS
|221
|
|
|238
|TOTAL YDS
|619
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
F. Sawyer 12 QB
|F. Sawyer
|10/27
|147
|0
|0
|
J. Covey 11 QB
|J. Covey
|3/4
|22
|0
|0
|
J. Blumrick 10 QB
|J. Blumrick
|2/6
|8
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Shaw 32 RB
|J. Shaw
|6
|31
|0
|16
|
T. Hutchings 28 RB
|T. Hutchings
|3
|27
|0
|10
|
J. McGowen 29 RB
|J. McGowen
|5
|23
|0
|9
|
J. Covey 11 QB
|J. Covey
|5
|6
|0
|6
|
Do. Williams 20 RB
|Do. Williams
|10
|-5
|0
|3
|
F. Sawyer 12 QB
|F. Sawyer
|3
|-23
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Pace 80 WR
|T. Pace
|5
|73
|0
|24
|
A. Arclies III 87 TE
|A. Arclies III
|2
|42
|0
|26
|
T. Goree 5 WR
|T. Goree
|2
|31
|0
|18
|
F. Iheanacho 2 WR
|F. Iheanacho
|2
|16
|0
|11
|
J. Thompson 22 WR
|J. Thompson
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
Co. Williams 82 WR
|Co. Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Do. Williams 20 RB
|Do. Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Ghansah 3 S
|L. Ghansah
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Britton 42 LB
|T. Britton
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Woods 50 LB
|R. Woods
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Morris 44 LB
|B. Morris
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Fox 21 CB
|D. Fox
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gordon 38 S
|T. Gordon
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jones 26 CB
|E. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Sampson 57 DE
|G. Sampson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Cox 92 DT
|L. Cox
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Anderson 99 DT
|S. Anderson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Amie 94 DT
|D. Amie
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Roland 34 S
|G. Roland
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Nichols 90 DT
|R. Nichols
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Da. Williams 39 LB
|Da. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Ruiz 36 K
|S. Ruiz
|2/2
|36
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Lewallen 45 K
|C. Lewallen
|9
|39.2
|2
|45
|
T. Duran 40 K
|T. Duran
|1
|32.0
|0
|32
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Ward 33 S
|A. Ward
|2
|18.5
|22
|0
|
J. McGowen 29 RB
|J. McGowen
|2
|18.5
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Thompson 10 QB
|K. Thompson
|13/31
|364
|5
|0
|
L. Burnett 17 QB
|L. Burnett
|1/1
|25
|0
|0
|
J. Mayden 14 QB
|J. Mayden
|1/2
|9
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Thompson 10 QB
|K. Thompson
|10
|109
|2
|25
|
K. Hill 8 RB
|K. Hill
|9
|50
|1
|16
|
D. Lee 28 RB
|D. Lee
|6
|29
|1
|9
|
J. Mayden 14 QB
|J. Mayden
|5
|22
|0
|14
|
N. Gibson 21 RB
|N. Gibson
|2
|21
|0
|20
|
Ae. Williams 26 RB
|Ae. Williams
|2
|15
|0
|10
|
L. Burnett 17 QB
|L. Burnett
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Mitchell 87 WR
|O. Mitchell
|2
|114
|2
|84
|
K. Hill 8 RB
|K. Hill
|1
|53
|1
|53
|
S. Guidry 1 WR
|S. Guidry
|1
|39
|0
|39
|
Ju. Johnson 81 TE
|Ju. Johnson
|1
|34
|0
|34
|
Au. Williams 85 WR
|Au. Williams
|2
|30
|0
|21
|
Ae. Williams 26 RB
|Ae. Williams
|1
|27
|1
|27
|
D. Jason 3 WR
|D. Jason
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
K. Mixon 23 WR
|K. Mixon
|2
|21
|0
|23
|
D. Thomas 4 WR
|D. Thomas
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
D. Jones 84 TE
|D. Jones
|1
|17
|1
|17
|
F. Green 82 TE
|F. Green
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
N. Gibson 21 RB
|N. Gibson
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
P. Warren 88 TE
|P. Warren
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Peters 2 CB
|J. Peters
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sweat 9 DE
|M. Sweat
|4-2
|2.0
|0
|
J. Simmons 94 DT
|J. Simmons
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McLaurin 41 S
|M. McLaurin
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Smitherman 8 CB
|M. Smitherman
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hoyett 95 DT
|B. Hoyett
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Adams 43 DE
|F. Adams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Lewis 10 LB
|L. Lewis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Dantzler 3 CB
|C. Dantzler
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Thompson 40 LB
|E. Thompson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Autry 97 DT
|L. Autry
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reed 21 CB
|J. Reed
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Gay Jr. 6 LB
|W. Gay Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Watson 14 LB
|N. Watson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Morgan 29 S
|C. Morgan
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Washington 50 LB
|T. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Harris 90 DT
|G. Harris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 96 DT
|T. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rivers 5 DE
|C. Rivers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Green 4 DE
|G. Green
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Landrews 11 S
|J. Landrews
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
Ko. Jones 52 DE
|Ko. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Adegoke 19 S
|S. Adegoke
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Preston Jr. 12 S
|S. Preston Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Je. Johnson 44 LB
|Je. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Rivers 33 RB
|R. Rivers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Jackson 91 DT
|Ja. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rayford 24 CB
|C. Rayford
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Spencer 42 DE
|M. Spencer
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Christmann 47 K
|J. Christmann
|0/1
|0
|7/7
|7
|
J. Lawless 26 K
|J. Lawless
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Day 42 P
|T. Day
|3
|41.0
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Mixon 23 WR
|K. Mixon
|6
|10.7
|22
|0
