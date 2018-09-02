Drive Chart
SFA
MISSST

No Text

No. 18 Mississippi State tops SFA 63-6 in Moorhead's debut

  • STATS AP
  • Sep 02, 2018

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) Keytaon Thompson threw for 364 yards and five touchdowns, Mississippi State had 17 tackles for a loss and the 18th-ranked Bulldogs cruised to a 63-6 victory over Stephen F. Austin on Saturday night in the season opener.

Joe Moorhead won his first game as Mississippi State's head coach, and the playbook showed some of the downfield passing prowess he's promised over the past months. The Bulldogs had completions of 53, 84, 27 and 30 yards for touchdowns.

''I don't think we could have scripted a better start,'' Thompson said.

Thompson, a 6-foot-4, 225-pound sophomore, made his second career start. He was pressed into action after senior Nick Fitzgerald was suspended for the season opener for a ''violation of team policy'' that Moorhead said happened in March.

The Bulldogs appeared unfazed by that bit of adversity and the program won its 14th straight game over an opponent from the Football Championship Subdivision level.

Thompson also ran for 109 yards and two touchdowns.

Mississippi State's offense had success from the moment it stepped on the field. The first play was Thompson's short swing pass to Kylin Hill, who knifed through Stephen F. Austin's defense and ran nearly untouched for a 53-yard touchdown.

''I've got the easy part,'' Hill said. ''Just run.''

Later in the first quarter, Thompson found a completely uncovered Osirus Mitchell for an 84-yard touchdown, which was the longest pass completion for the Bulldogs in 14 years. Thompson said Mitchell was so open he had to look twice to make sure he wasn't missing a defender.

''It looked like he dropped out of a helicopter back there,'' Thompson said.

Mississippi State built a 35-3 lead by halftime, gaining 400 total yards. The second half was much less impressive, but by then the outcome wasn't in doubt.

''Great to get our first win and get off on the right foot,'' Moorhead said. ''Thought we did some very good things on offense, defense and special teams. But certainly a lot to clean up moving forward.''

Stephen F. Austin made two field goals. The Lumberjacks had 254 total yards. Foster Sawyer was 10 of 27 passing for 147 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Mississippi State was expected to win big and that's exactly what happened. Thompson made some good throws in his second career start - though the 13 for 31 completion rate wasn't ideal - and provides the Bulldogs with some depth at quarterback. Moorhead has already said that Fitzgerald will start next weekend against Kansas State. The defense was good as expected.

''We're big and we're disruptive,'' Mississippi State defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons said. ''With all that strength and power we're able to drive everyone back.''

Stephen F. Austin was overmatched and also had some big coverage busts that led to the lopsided result. The Lumberjacks will hope for better results when they go back to FCS-level play next weekend.

''We gave up some big plays on mental errors,'' Stephen F. Austin coach Jeff Byrd said. ''Anytime you have a quarterback run element like that, it really stretches you. It makes you play assignment football, and we were obviously outmanned.''

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Mississippi State did what it was supposed to do on Saturday, so voters probably won't have a strong opinion about the game. Expect the Bulldogs to stay around No. 18.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State travels to face Kansas State on Saturday.

Stephen F. Austin hosts Tarleton State on Saturday.

---

Follow David Brandt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/davidbrandtAP .

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:37
26-J.Lawless extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
63
Touchdown 1:37
28-D.Lee runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
57
yds
04:46
pos
6
62
Point After TD 14:50
26-J.Lawless extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
56
Touchdown 14:50
10-K.Thompson runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
48
yds
00:00
pos
6
55
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:06
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
49
Touchdown 2:06
8-K.Hill runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
72
yds
02:28
pos
6
48
Point After TD 6:03
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
42
Touchdown 6:03
10-K.Thompson complete to 87-O.Mitchell. 87-O.Mitchell runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
40
yds
00:43
pos
6
41
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 1:01
10-K.Thompson complete to 84-D.Jones. 84-D.Jones runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
121
yds
04:55
pos
3
34
Point After TD 9:53
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
28
Touchdown 9:53
10-K.Thompson complete to 26-A.Williams. 26-A.Williams runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
80
yds
03:08
pos
3
27
Field Goal 13:06
36-S.Ruiz 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
16
plays
87
yds
03:22
pos
3
21
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:44
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 3:44
10-K.Thompson complete to 87-O.Mitchell. 87-O.Mitchell runs 84 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
84
yds
00:15
pos
0
20
Point After TD 5:29
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 5:29
10-K.Thompson runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
51
yds
02:46
pos
0
13
Point After TD 13:10
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 13:10
10-K.Thompson complete to 8-K.Hill. 8-K.Hill runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
53
yds
00:12
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 26
Rushing 7 12
Passing 8 12
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 3-18 7-13
4th Down Conv 1-3 1-2
Total Net Yards 238 619
Total Plays 78 71
Avg Gain 3.1 8.7
Net Yards Rushing 76 221
Rush Attempts 41 37
Avg Rush Yards 1.9 6.0
Net Yards Passing 162 398
Comp. - Att. 15-37 15-34
Yards Per Pass 4.4 11.7
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-15 0-0
Penalties - Yards 10-90 6-65
Touchdowns 0 9
Rushing TDs 0 4
Passing TDs 0 5
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 10-38.5 3-41.0
Return Yards 122 123
Punts - Returns 0-0 6-64
Kickoffs - Returns 6-122 2-59
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kicking 2/2 9/10
Extra Points 0/0 9/9
Field Goals 2/2 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
S.F. Austin 0-1 03306
18 Miss. State 1-0 2114141463
Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field Starkville, MS
 162 PASS YDS 398
76 RUSH YDS 221
238 TOTAL YDS 619
S.F. Austin
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
F. Sawyer 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
37% 147 0 0 82.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
37% 147 0 0 82.8
F. Sawyer 10/27 147 0 0
J. Covey 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 22 0 0 121.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 22 0 0 121.2
J. Covey 3/4 22 0 0
J. Blumrick 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 8 0 1 11.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 8 0 1 11.2
J. Blumrick 2/6 8 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Shaw 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 31 0
J. Shaw 6 31 0 16
T. Hutchings 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 27 0
T. Hutchings 3 27 0 10
J. McGowen 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 23 0
J. McGowen 5 23 0 9
J. Covey 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 6 0
J. Covey 5 6 0 6
Do. Williams 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 -5 0
Do. Williams 10 -5 0 3
F. Sawyer 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -23 0
F. Sawyer 3 -23 0 -3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Pace 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 73 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 73 0
T. Pace 5 73 0 24
A. Arclies III 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 42 0
A. Arclies III 2 42 0 26
T. Goree 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 0
T. Goree 2 31 0 18
F. Iheanacho 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
F. Iheanacho 2 16 0 11
J. Thompson 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Thompson 1 3 0 3
Co. Williams 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Co. Williams 0 0 0 0
Do. Williams 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Do. Williams 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Ghansah 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
L. Ghansah 7-0 0.0 0
T. Britton 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Britton 4-1 0.0 0
R. Woods 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
R. Woods 4-2 0.0 0
B. Morris 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
B. Morris 3-3 0.0 0
D. Fox 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Fox 3-0 0.0 0
T. Gordon 38 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
T. Gordon 3-4 0.0 0
E. Jones 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Jones 2-0 0.0 0
G. Sampson 57 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
G. Sampson 1-1 0.0 0
L. Cox 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Cox 1-0 0.0 0
S. Anderson 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Anderson 0-1 0.0 0
D. Amie 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Amie 0-1 0.0 0
G. Roland 34 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
G. Roland 0-1 0.0 0
R. Nichols 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Nichols 0-1 0.0 0
Da. Williams 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Da. Williams 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Ruiz 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 0/0
SEASON FG XP
2/2 0/0
S. Ruiz 2/2 36 0/0 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Lewallen 45 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
9 39.2 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
9 39.2 2
C. Lewallen 9 39.2 2 45
T. Duran 40 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 32.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 32.0 0
T. Duran 1 32.0 0 32
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Ward 33 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 18.5 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 18.5 22 0
A. Ward 2 18.5 22 0
J. McGowen 29 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 18.5 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 18.5 20 0
J. McGowen 2 18.5 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Miss. State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Thompson 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
41.9% 364 5 0 193.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
41.9% 364 5 0 193.8
K. Thompson 13/31 364 5 0
L. Burnett 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 25 0 0 310.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 25 0 0 310.0
L. Burnett 1/1 25 0 0
J. Mayden 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 9 0 0 87.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 9 0 0 87.8
J. Mayden 1/2 9 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Thompson 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 109 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 109 2
K. Thompson 10 109 2 25
K. Hill 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 50 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 50 1
K. Hill 9 50 1 16
D. Lee 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 29 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 29 1
D. Lee 6 29 1 9
J. Mayden 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 22 0
J. Mayden 5 22 0 14
N. Gibson 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 21 0
N. Gibson 2 21 0 20
Ae. Williams 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
Ae. Williams 2 15 0 10
L. Burnett 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
L. Burnett 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
O. Mitchell 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 114 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 114 2
O. Mitchell 2 114 2 84
K. Hill 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 53 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 53 1
K. Hill 1 53 1 53
S. Guidry 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 39 0
S. Guidry 1 39 0 39
Ju. Johnson 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 34 0
Ju. Johnson 1 34 0 34
Au. Williams 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 30 0
Au. Williams 2 30 0 21
Ae. Williams 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 27 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 27 1
Ae. Williams 1 27 1 27
D. Jason 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 25 0
D. Jason 1 25 0 25
K. Mixon 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
K. Mixon 2 21 0 23
D. Thomas 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
D. Thomas 1 20 0 20
D. Jones 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 1
D. Jones 1 17 1 17
F. Green 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
F. Green 1 9 0 9
N. Gibson 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
N. Gibson 1 9 0 9
P. Warren 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
P. Warren 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Peters 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Peters 4-0 0.0 0
M. Sweat 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 2.0
M. Sweat 4-2 2.0 0
J. Simmons 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Simmons 4-0 0.0 0
M. McLaurin 41 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. McLaurin 3-1 0.0 0
M. Smitherman 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Smitherman 3-0 0.0 0
B. Hoyett 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Hoyett 2-0 0.0 0
F. Adams 43 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
F. Adams 2-0 0.0 0
L. Lewis 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Lewis 2-0 0.0 0
C. Dantzler 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Dantzler 2-0 0.0 0
E. Thompson 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
E. Thompson 2-1 0.0 0
L. Autry 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
L. Autry 2-1 0.0 0
J. Reed 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Reed 2-1 0.0 0
W. Gay Jr. 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
W. Gay Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
N. Watson 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Watson 2-0 0.0 0
C. Morgan 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
C. Morgan 1-0 0.0 1
T. Washington 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Washington 1-0 0.0 0
G. Harris 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
G. Harris 1-1 0.0 0
T. Brown 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
C. Rivers 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Rivers 1-0 0.0 0
G. Green 4 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
G. Green 1-2 1.0 0
J. Landrews 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
J. Landrews 1-1 1.0 0
Ko. Jones 52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ko. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
S. Adegoke 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Adegoke 1-0 0.0 0
S. Preston Jr. 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Preston Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
Je. Johnson 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Je. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
R. Rivers 33 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Rivers 0-1 0.0 0
Ja. Jackson 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Ja. Jackson 0-1 0.0 0
C. Rayford 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Rayford 0-1 0.0 0
M. Spencer 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Spencer 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Christmann 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 7/7
SEASON FG XP
0/1 7/7
J. Christmann 0/1 0 7/7 7
J. Lawless 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
J. Lawless 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Day 42 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 41.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 41.0 1
T. Day 3 41.0 1 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Mixon 23 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
6 10.7 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 10.7 22 0
K. Mixon 6 10.7 22 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SFA 25 1:28 3 -4 Punt
13:10 SFA 25 0:48 3 -3 Punt
10:27 SFA 23 1:57 4 4 Punt
5:22 SFA 28 1:10 4 16 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
3:34 SFA 18 3:22 16 63 FG
9:44 SFA 16 3:37 10 41 Punt
0:53 SFA 38 0:49 4 15 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:08 SFA 29 1:24 3 -2 Punt
11:25 SFA 17 1:43 6 23 Punt
8:58 SFA 37 1:58 7 47 FG
5:53 SFA 23 1:11 4 3 Punt
1:58 SFA 20 1:23 3 3 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:50 SFA 25 1:29 3 2 Punt
8:43 SFA 48 2:14 6 -1 INT
1:37 SFA 25 1:21 8 42 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:22 MISSST 47 0:12 1 53 TD
12:10 MISSST 34 1:37 5 43 FG Miss
8:15 SFA 19 2:46 6 19 TD
3:59 MISSST 16 0:15 1 84 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:01 MISSST 35 3:08 10 65 TD
5:56 MISSST 9 4:55 13 91 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:27 MISSST 22 0:05 3 7 Punt
12:33 MISSST 32 0:51 3 3 Punt
9:30 MISSST 30 0:21 3 0 Punt
6:46 MISSST 45 0:43 4 40 TD
4:34 MISSST 34 2:28 6 66 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:22 SFA 48 0:00 2 48 TD
13:09 SFA 42 4:15 10 21 Downs
6:23 MISSST 43 4:46 8 57 TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores